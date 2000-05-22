A Marinade To Die For

4.2
124 Ratings
  • 5 81
  • 4 17
  • 3 15
  • 2 3
  • 1 8

A standard recipe for all BBQ occasions. Perfect for pork and chicken. When grilling meat, always use wood chips for a truly smoky flavor.

Recipe by Debra Patterson

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
2 cups
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, combine the steak sauce, brown sugar, lemon-lime soda, butter, vinegar, onion powder, garlic powder, salt and ground black pepper. Mix together well and use on your favorite meat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
180 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 20.1g; fat 11.5g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 303.6mg. Full Nutrition
