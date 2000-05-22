A Marinade To Die For
A standard recipe for all BBQ occasions. Perfect for pork and chicken. When grilling meat, always use wood chips for a truly smoky flavor.
I made this and used on a pork tenderloin. I let it marinade for two days in my Tupperware marinade container, flipping daily. It had a slightly sweet taste that was very nice. This is not overpowering by any means. My son who puts worcestershire sauce on everything actually poured more of the marinade on his plate and didn't use the worc. sauce! The butter hardened so I am not sure if I did something wrong or not? I think the soda may have been too cold when I began. I served this with au gratin potatoes, green beans and crescent rolls for Sunday after church lunch. Not sure I would die for this marinade but perhaps I would incur a small injury ;-)Read More
Too sweet - I marinated steaks in this, they were tender and juicy, but just too sweet. It was like eating sugar on my steaks. I also used oil rather than butter so the marinade did not solidify. One reviewer suggest beer instead of soda, this may work better, but I will not try this again.Read More
This truly is a great marinade!!! Best with a tri-tip and when allowed to marinate overnight. The butter causes the grill to flare up a bit, but well worth the effort! I have made it several times and everytime I have recived rave reviews from my guests.
This is a wonderful marinade..I have used it on chicken and venison..I think it is better to marinate overnight to enhanse flavor.Thanks for this wonderful recipe....
Absolutely delicious. Also, while cooking the meat, put the marinade in a medium sauce pan, bring to a boil, add 1 teaspoon of Arrow Root to the marinade, and let it boil down a bit, and then you can slather it on the meat as it cooks.
I did use bbq sauce as suggested by others and I was dissapointed with the results. The taste was very sweet, the lemon lime soda being very dominate. I think regular cola might be little less sweet tasting and blend in beter with the other ingredients. Will keep looking for the ultimate marinade.
This is a great recipe! I used pork chops and marinated them for about an hour and basted them with the sauce while grilling them. Also, I used Heinz 57 steak sauce (I was going to use A-1). And I only used 1/2 can of the soda (an off brand of citrus soda). It made enough marinade to marinate enough meat for 2 meals (6 people). We absolutely loved it!
Used this on pork tenderloin and let it marinate overnight. It was fantastic!
Indeed It was sweet. What I did to counteract the sweetness was put a shot of jack daniels in it, and used a little less brown sugar. What I've come to find out is that using a little whiskey or more vinegar gives the meat an edge, and allows, in my opinion, for the marinade to soak in a little better. I'm not a great chef by any means, but that's what I usually do. I found the Soda an intriguing aspect of the marinade. might I also suggest a small dose of soy sauce in the marinade?
It wasn't bad, but that might be because it wasn't too flavourful. I used it, as written, for pork kebabs. If I tried it again, I would up the seasonings.
very good marinade! I subbed butter buds for the butter to make healthier. Marinaded boneless chicken breasts for for about 5 hrs then grilled. Family all liked this! Thanks Debra!
I made this marinade for pork tenderloin yesterday. Didn't have lemon-lime soda, so I substituted regular cola and cooked the pork with the marinade in my pressure cooker. The whole family loved it.. we'll definitely be using it again!!
great marinade; we liked that it is a little bit sweet. Easy to fix. Next time I might set some aside from the original for use after the chops are done.
I have been using this marinade for years. It never fails. Wonderful on pork tenderloin and chicken.
I think next time I will use barbecue sauce instead of steak sauce. The marinade was really good on chicken.
It was ok but nothing too special.
I made this for pork steak and it was wonderful. I used beer instead of soda because it would have made it too sweet.
marinaded skinless chicken breast last night grilled them this afternoon, turned out ok. The chicken was not dry but thought it needed something. Husband and kids liked it. I did use other reviewers suggestion and sub olive oil for butter to avoid flare ups will probably make again. Over all good
Great for red and white meat!
Me and my Boyfriend loved this recipe! I marinated it over night and took it to a BBQ! I put on some good Jack Daniels BBQ sauce to give it a nice good spicy kick towards the end! Instead of steak sauce I used BBQ sauce. It kind of looked icky after the butter hardened but still good. Thanks for this good marinade!!
Loved this marinade! Didn't have any steak sauce so used chili sauce instead. I was also out of red wine vinegar so I used white wine vinegar instead. Marinated a 2 lb pork loin for about 5 hours & then grilled over indirect heat for an hour. Fantastic!! Definitely making this again.
Very Simple to make and great! Used on chicken tenderloins baked for about an hour, the family loved it!
Very yummy! I used it on pork country ribs, marinated in fridge for around 4 days! It was on the sweet side, but not too sweet for us. Super delish!
This is wonderful. Makes for a great tasting London Broil!!
We really liked this recipe!! I used it on a skirt steak and marinated it for about eight hours. Taking the other reviews into account, I cut the brown sugar amount in half. I only used 1/4 cup of the butter. I didn't have red wine vinegar on hand, so I used a mixture of sherry vinegar and apple cider vinegar. It turned out great!
Well. . . I marinated chicken for grilling in this for over 6 hours. I used the chicken for a salad. I asked my husband what he thought of the chicken, and he said, "You didn't marinade it, did you?" That is about all I can say, except I pretty much felt the same way he did about it.
It added no flavor to the chicken.
We thought this was OK. All we tasted was the brown sugar (and I halved that too!). I'd recommend increasing the other spices.
I marinated a pork roast in this and it was absolutely divine. I also substituted about 1/4 of the water in the gravy I made for the leftover marinade, it was the best gravy I've ever made.
This is amazing! Now this is my families favorite marinade. Loved it. Almost like a teriaki but not quite.
This is truly one of the best marinade recipes I have ever used. We've used it on pork and chicken. My husband, the griller, always dries out the pork chops, but not with this marinade! Two thumbs up!!
This recipe is "off the charts!" My entire family LOVES it!! I use this to marinate as well as baste the meat while grilling. Definitely give it a try!
Very good marinade. I grilled my chicken and then put BBQ sauce on the meat. So I think that helped with the sweetness. Also instead of red wine vinegar I used basalmic vinegar and came out great. Will use marinade again.
Excellent on chicken.
I used diet soda and cut back the brown sugar to 1/4 cup (my husband is diabetic), and this was still far too sweet for our taste. I also had a problem with the butter. I added the melted butter, but I needed to marinate the meat for several hours, which meant refrigeration. When refrigerated, the butter separated from the rest of the marinade and rose to the top. The meat wasn't particularly tender, either. There isn't enough acid (vinegar in this case) to tenderize the meat. I probably won't be making this one again.
Awesome. There's a real, old fashioned meat market a few miles from where I live. I pay about $40 for tri-tip marinated in something very similar to this. I'll never have to pay that again!
Chose to use this on boneless pork chops and it was spectacular! I picked this marinade specifically for the unusual ingredients and I was happy with the result. I chose to scoop off most of the solidified liquid and let the chops marinate for a little over four hours. My husband and I loved them and can't wait to see how they turn out after leaving them to soak longer.
this was really tasty and easy to make! everyone raved about it. definitely a keeper!
Very tasty- not overpowering. Used on meat chunks and veggies for kabobs. A definite keeper!
I don't know why some people have a problem with this recipe. It is the BEST, period.
Pretty good marinade, although I also had some problems with my butter "hardening" in the mixture.I really reduced the amount of soda)maybe 1/4 to a 1/2 a can)and added more steak sauce(Heinz 57).We really like this on steak-we made kabobs on the grill with it, but really didn't like it as much on the chicken.
My husband and I love to barbeque even in the winter. This is a truly great marinade that the whole family LOVES!
Rarely am I at a loss for words when it comes to food. But I am now. The only thing I can say is...WHERE HAS THIS MARINADE BEEN MY WHOLE COOKING LIFE!!. I used it with 1 inch thick bone in pork chops. Let them Marinate for 8hrs. Turned my gas grill on high and got the grates nice and hot. Placed the chops in center of of hot grill for 3min on each side giving them a nice beautiful grill sear. Then turned off the center grills and left the outer on high keeping pork on indirect heat and closed the lid. Let cook for 5 more minutes on each side. Turned off the heat completely. Rest on hot grill 5 more minutes. Removed to platter and let them rest on plate for 5 more minutes before serving. The were so juicy and perfect my family wanted seconds because they were that good. But they had to settle for just one chop tonight,even as big as they were. HIGHLY RECOMMEND!!
Yummy, I liked the recommendation to substitute the bok choy and the vegetable oil, easy to make and healthy too!
I find this is delious when you use 57 Steak Sauce,and 7up.Also if you can get a cattle syringe and inject the meat with all the marinade not only is it tasty but makes the meat more tender.A dash of MSG never hurts either.
I had to make this recipe without the melted butter, but it still tasted excellent. For some reason the butter curdled or hardened when I added the red wine vinegar
I was also a little disappointed. I used it with chicken first and then beef, and they were both very tender, but not very flavorful. I also had problems with the butter hardening. I left it out the second time and I couldn't tell a difference. It also makes it more healthy without butter.
HOLY MOLY!! Is this marinade good! I have been using allrecipes for a very long time, but this is the first time that I have felt compelled to leave a review. My husband, four kids and I are meat and potato peeps (among many other foods) in the midwest. It is the way we were raised. I prefer marinating or brining meat before cooking and have used SO MANY different recipes, flavors and techniques in the past that I have lost track. Let me tell you that this has been, hands down, the most loved marinade in this family! I have just discovered this and in the last three weeks have used it four times. I use Key Lime juice (few tablespoons and a bit of water) in place of the soda because I have it on hand. KUDOS to Deb on such a wonderfully flavored marinade! Now, if you'll excuse me, I'm about to make this to put on chicken for dinner tomorrow night.....
Anyone who has tasted any type of meat I marinate with this concoction ALWAYS comes back again and again asking me to make that dinner again. Huge hit with all 5 of my kids and all the strays they bring home with them. We never have leftovers ... ever!! The only variation I use is 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil in place of the butter ... just a healthier option for my family.
Wow - this marinade it didn't need bbq sauce. We served this at our family bbq and everyone loved it - especially my husband! Thanks!
I marinated some T-bone steaks in this marinade for my husband's birthday and he LOVED it. His exact words were, "This could win a prize!". :)
The steak was fairly tender, but not very tasty. We have used SEVERAL other marinades that have had more flavor. Perhaps it would be better if I let it marinade for 2 days?
starts out good, but gets kind of sweet. i might try this recipe again, but i will use beer instead of the soda. chicken was very tender!
One the best marinades I have ever made. The meat comes out so tender and tasty
We loved this recipe...it's definely going to be a long time favorite:o)
I really enjoyed the flavor and easyness of this marinade. I was able to make it with ingredients I had already. Ricardo and Miranda
Great taste!
Very good!!
I used this marinade on chicken breasts and got wonderful results and comments from my husband. Delicious!
One of the best tasting marinades I have come across. No more store bought stuff for me!!!
I tried this recipe on some pork ribs and I grilled them. I am hooked. The flavor was good and the meat tender. I didn't add any other seasonings and just used my favorit bbq sauce
THIS IS A GOOD MARINADE. I WILL ALTER A LITTLE NEXT TIME TO MY TASTES, BUT WAS A VERY GOOD STARTING POINT.
A little too sweet for me, but the rest of the family though it was ok. I think I'll keep looking for a good steak marinade- this wasn't exactly "to die for."
This is the best marinade;I have ever made!!!
I loved this recipe, i just used extra pepper. I used it on an 11lb pound pork roast, soacked for 24 hours. i smoked it using alder chips for 4 hours then wrappd in foil and bbq till it was done. Fan-freakin-tastic.
This marinade makes a wonderful steak.
Marinated chicken for shish-ke-bobs with this 'to die for' marinade. Easy, good flavor, will use again.
I used this marinade for pork tenderloin and grilled it. It had wonderful flavor and was very moist. I would recommend this to anyone.
I must be the only one who will not rave about this marinade... Way too sweet! On the upside, my pork came out nice and tender on the grill. Perhaps not best for pork, or maybe try cutting the brown sugar by more than half and use beer or wine for the lemon-lime soda...
This was a great Marinade! It is sweet, yet smokey. A real treat!
This is the best marinade that I have used. I maninly use it with pork and it is great.
This was good and I may use it again but I expected more from it. It was similiar to other marinades I have used.
Excellent, and easy to fix!!
Very tasty and easy too!
Excellent!!
Thank you, thank you, thank you!!! I have been forever searching for the perfect marinade and I've finally found it!
I really liked this sauce! It had just the right "bite" to it, with a touch of sweetness to balance it out. I think it's great on any grilled meat.
With all the good reviews I made this for company. Not a good idea. Luckily the flavor was saved by grilling in the BBQ. It was an interesting combination of flavors but just didn't quite work. I might try it again and play with the ingredients but as it is it is nothing special.
I scaled the recipe to fit 15 pounds of tri-tip. which was 32 servings. It was the hit of our fourth of July bbq.. everyone wanted the recipe..thanks ever so much..
I used real butter (melted) and all it did was curdle in the marinade. Did anyone else have trouble with this? My soda was room temp, as well all the other ingredients.
I let the chicken sit in this mixture for five hours, yet very little flavor was added to the meat. I don't think I'll try this one again.
I let it marinade in the fridge a few hours.The butter hardened around the steak and gave it a great flavor when it hit the grill. The whole neighborhood raved about this recipie.
I didn't really care for this marinade. I'm sure it's just that we all have different tastes and this just wasn't one I would try again.
Great marinade! Loved it on chicken.
I accidently used Worcestire (sp?) sauce instead of steak sauce and it still was one of the best marinades I've used. 4 out of 4 kids under 6 loved it too.
I THOUGHT THIS WAS THE WORST! WILL NEVER USE AGAIN! WHAT A BAD IDEA
Excelent marinade. Chicken marinaded over night will melt in your mouth the next night when cooked.
I made this recipe two times now. I loved it and so did my husband. The chicken was very moist with a nice flavor and It's very easy to make. I emailed it to 4 people.
This marinade is the perfect blend of sweet, tangy, and savory. I soaked four pork chops in it for 24 hours, then baked them and served with rice and veggies. So delicious! Will definitely make again.
