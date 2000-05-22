A Marinade To Die For

HOLY MOLY!! Is this marinade good! I have been using allrecipes for a very long time, but this is the first time that I have felt compelled to leave a review. My husband, four kids and I are meat and potato peeps (among many other foods) in the midwest. It is the way we were raised. I prefer marinating or brining meat before cooking and have used SO MANY different recipes, flavors and techniques in the past that I have lost track. Let me tell you that this has been, hands down, the most loved marinade in this family! I have just discovered this and in the last three weeks have used it four times. I use Key Lime juice (few tablespoons and a bit of water) in place of the soda because I have it on hand. KUDOS to Deb on such a wonderfully flavored marinade! Now, if you'll excuse me, I'm about to make this to put on chicken for dinner tomorrow night.....