Brandi's Best Burgers

4.2
40 Ratings
  • 5 19
  • 4 13
  • 3 7
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

These burgers are definitely crowd pleasers! Perfect for family get-togethers and summer cookouts. They are complimented nicely by baked beans and potato salad. Serve between sesame seed or whole wheat buns and, if desired, plenty of lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. I also like to use Hickory flavored wood chips when I BBQ to add additional flavor to the meat. If you use wood chips, soak them in water for about an hour, then spread them over the hot coals just before grilling.

Recipe by Brandi Clark

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
7
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium high heat and lightly oil grate.

  • In a large bowl, combine the beef, onion soup mix, water, hot sauce and bread crumbs. Mix together well and form into patties.

  • Grill patties over medium high heat for 10 to 20 minutes, or to desired doneness.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
405 calories; protein 24.9g; carbohydrates 12g; fat 27.4g; cholesterol 97.3mg; sodium 639.2mg. Full Nutrition
