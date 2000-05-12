Brandi's Best Burgers

These burgers are definitely crowd pleasers! Perfect for family get-togethers and summer cookouts. They are complimented nicely by baked beans and potato salad. Serve between sesame seed or whole wheat buns and, if desired, plenty of lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. I also like to use Hickory flavored wood chips when I BBQ to add additional flavor to the meat. If you use wood chips, soak them in water for about an hour, then spread them over the hot coals just before grilling.
I made these in the oven (450 for 20-25 minutes, turning halfway through). Turned out great! Served on onion rolls. Mmmm. Thanks for the recipe!
07/03/2000
Used half package of soup mix. Less salty!
11/20/2002
These are great hamburgers. I get nothing but excellent reviews when I make them. Instead of hickory chips I just add a teaspoon hickory sauce and it gives the burgers that little extra flavor. Easy to make also
08/23/2004
I made these burgers for a nascar party that my husband had, and all the guys just loved them. Thank you so much that's all they could talk about all night. Even my three year old son loved them, and he doesn't like anything.
Wonderful burgers! Not sure where the complaints came from that I read but I guess that just goes to show that not everyone has the same taste buds. Try them once at the very least. I made no changes other than adding a tsp of Worsterchire. Give it a whirl!
I have been using this recipe with hamburger for as long as i could cook! I would recommend using a egg instead of water, as it helps the meat stick together. Also, I like to add sauces to the mix to give it a moist flavor. ketchup, mustard, bbq sauce, A1, worcheshire (sp?); any of these help maintain a great juicy flavor.
11/07/2003
Hubby said he wanted burgers tonight for supper. I've seen this recipe before, and wanted to make it. It was delicious! I'm not big on burgers, but when we had this tonight, it was awesome!! Hubby said to cut back on the bread crumbs a bit, but I said it was perfect the way it is. Thanks!
Outstanding! I have probably made these 20 times now and they never get old. For the hot pepper sauce, I usually use Cholula Original which gives them a little kick and a great flavor. Thanks for the recipe!!!
