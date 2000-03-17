Cucumber Sandwich
I worked at a sandwich shop that made these vegetable sandwiches stuffed with cucumbers, sprouts, tomatoes, and avocadoes. They were a veggie's dream!
I worked at a sandwich shop that made these vegetable sandwiches stuffed with cucumbers, sprouts, tomatoes, and avocadoes. They were a veggie's dream!
A great summertime sandwich! One of my favorites. I used pita bread, my husband prefers tortilla wraps. Pita bread can be a little messy but delicious. I also use low-fat cream cheese and just a couple slices of avocados. Two whole avodacos would be way too much (must be a misprint.) Note to Eggyplant: a pepperoncini is a mild yellow pepper, also referred to as Banana Peppers. They are usually sold in jars near the pickle section. Gives the sandwich a little zing.Read More
Sorry I did not care for this.Read More
A great summertime sandwich! One of my favorites. I used pita bread, my husband prefers tortilla wraps. Pita bread can be a little messy but delicious. I also use low-fat cream cheese and just a couple slices of avocados. Two whole avodacos would be way too much (must be a misprint.) Note to Eggyplant: a pepperoncini is a mild yellow pepper, also referred to as Banana Peppers. They are usually sold in jars near the pickle section. Gives the sandwich a little zing.
Fabulous! I toasted some whole grain bread before assembling the sandwich. I used light cream cheese and added a little salt and pepper. This would easily make a nice wrap sandwich. I would definitely make this again!
Great sandwich! You definitely only need one avocado, though. And since the bread was already spread with cream cheese, I chose not to mash the avocado and spread it on the bread. I just sliced the avocado and added it to the sandwich.
I am just plain crazy for this sandwich, and I can't imagine why I never thought to put these ingredients together myself. I've made this multiple times now, and have adjusted it to just my liking: Use a handful of fresh baby spinach in place of lettuce, used only 1T of lite cream cheese mashed together with 1/4 to 1/3 of an avacado and a pinch of onion powder and black pepper(this seemed to make plenty of spread to cover both pieces of bread), add sliced pickles when the mood strikes. I've tried it sprinkled with a variety of vinegars, and although I like them all, balsamic is my absolute favorite. I also pass on the EVOO, and sometimes I sprinkle a little drief basil and/or oregano over the vinegar. Absolutely fabulous & oh, so satisfying.
The first time that I made this I rolled it in a tortilla shell & it just didn't do the sandwich justice. The second time I made it, I marinated the cucumbers in Absolutely Fabulous Greek/House Dressing (found on this site) instead of the vinegar & oil & had it on wheat bread. YUM! It was messy, but very tasty! Thanks Jennifer!!
I never thought a sandwich could be a 5-star recipe, but this one is! My husband wasn't too thrilled when he saw what I had prepared for lunch, but even he had to admit that it was delicious. My only changes: I used half the vinegar and oil (they add a lot, but I think 1 tsp. each would be too much), substitued onion for pepperoncini, sliced the avocado instead of mashing it, and left out the sprouts (because I didn't have any - but they're probably a good addition). The sandwiches came out looking beautiful (not a mess like other reviewers commented...) and tasting great!
This is a good, very filling veggie sandwich. I've made it several times since I discovered this recipe a week ago! I've tried both slicing the avocado and spreading it, spreading it made for a less messy sandwich that stayed together better. Did not use pepperoncinis, but followed the rest of the recipe exactly. Also be sure to use thick, whole wheat bread or else the oil/vinegar combo will make the bread fall apart. Delicious!
Ummmm, good healthy lunch! I used a garlic herbed cream cheese and stuffed all the goodies into pita bread. Thanks Jennifer!
I love this sandwich! I add a little guacamole mix ~extra spicy~ to the avocado. And instead of putting the dressing on the sandwich I spoon a little on as I eat! No soggy sandwich
Gave this sandwich five stars because I didn't want to discourage anyone else from trying it. It was very good. A few thoughts though; I made this in the winter and served with soup. I really think it would have been better for summer fare. Meat and potaoes hubby wasn't impressed. I tried hiding the all veggie aspect of the sandwich by adding a layer of salad shrimp. I didn't work. They were too light and delicately flavored and almost seemed like more vegggies. Hubby isn't wild about avocadoes. I used 1/2 of a big one and it was more than he could tolerate. "Thick" wheat bread is not easy to get unless you use a wheat hoagie roll or bake it yourself. I used a nice homestlye wheat but it was still pretty soggy and messy. Although I don't mind that, I love messy hearty sandwiches but it might be a disaster with small kids though. Serve with a fork to scoop up the leftover "salad" that falls out of the sandwich. I didn't have any sprouts but I'd like to try it again with them. I had the lettuce but after the sandwich was put together with all that stuff I forgot to add it. Don't think I missed it. The cream cheese was the secret ingredient to make this stand out from regular mayonaise based veggie sandwiches. I'll remember that for other occasions.
This sandwich is sooo good! I have lost count how many times I have made it. I use 12 grain bread and for the tomatoes I used roma, but I can only fit 4 slices on the bread. For the cucumber I use the English style, so I did not have to peel it, saving time. I really liked the amount of vegetables on this and that it is sandwich shop qualty. I suggest using whipped cream cheese. It is not only lower in fat/sat fat, but it spreads much easier. The only thing I leave out is the sprouts, because I have never been able to find them. It doesn't seem to need them anyhow. It also tastes good with or without the yellow pepers. I make it both ways. I have found that "white wine" vinegar is much better to, as it is more mild. Thank you submitter!
Super tasty. Here are some changes you might like: Whole wheat pita oven baked until crisp and split in two, bean sprouts (couldn't get alfalfa), garlic HUMMUS in lieu of cream cheese to make it healthier and still very tasty, shredded carrot, mixed greens, pickled hot peppers instead of pepperoccini. Mmm-mmm!
I altered the ingredients a bit to suit my taste, removing the tomato and pepperoncini, and adding some cheese and small slivers of onion. I also used bottled Italian dressing instead of the oil and vinegar. I've tried this on pumpernickel bread and in a wrap. It was very good each time!
This is a great recipe. My boyfriend and I love it. I didn't use alfalfa sprouts or pepperoncini. It's a nice picnic sandwich!! Make sure you eat it right way otherwise the bread gets soggy from the cucumbers and vinegar. :)
This sandwich is awesome! I don't think it really matters what type of veggies or bread you use. What really makes this recipe is the vinaigrette and pepperoncini combination mixed with the cream cheese and avocado. I really love the tangy kick this sandwich has and the pepperoni kicks the heat up a notch. I always vary the bread (from Flax bread to bagels). Cucumber is good but so is red pepper. Leftover roasted eggplant and caramelized onions are amazing! The combinations are really endless, but stick with the basic vinaigrette and pepperoncini! This is my favourite veggie sandwich now!
A wonderful sandwich! I like to use French Bread slices. I use avocado, if I have it. I'm not really a balsamic vinegar lover, but I used it and that is what puts this sandwich over the top of 5 stars, for me! Thanks Jennifer, that sandwich shop must have been super!
Very tasty! I, too, used sliced red onion instead of the pepperoncini. Omitted the vinegar/oil combo, but I think I'll try that next time. Sliced avocado instead of mashing it. Served with a few gourment potato chips from Trader Joe's and a fresh peach.....delicious!
I was looking for an easy veggie sandwich and this totally fills the bill! We loved it and the found it very filling. We did add a slice of provolone cheese and my husband (who skipped the peppers) wants to try swiss next time. Also, we subbed bottled Italian dressing for the oil/vinegar. Bottled ranch also worked well, so I am sure your favorite dressing would do. Everythine else was the same. I do think next time (which will probably be tomorrow) I will use a pita bread instead of the wheat (which we did toast). You need a hearty bread to stand up to the moist ingredients. This is definately going to be a regular with us.
Wonderful! Just like a sandwich served at a local bagel shop. Tastes great on pumpernickel! Have used roasted peppers when I don't have pepperocini. Also added shredded carrots. Reduced tomato to 2 slices to keep it from sliding around so much.
Sorry I did not care for this.
My mom and I tried this for lunch today and really enjoyed it!!! Made a few changes though... I made the sandwiches on wheat buns instead of bread. I used a very small amount of cream cheese- Mom left out the cream cheese and used a slice of Swiss cheese instead, and liked that a lot. I left out the olive oil and vinegar, and used Light Italian dressing instead. I also left out the pepperoncini and avacado, but added red onion for a little kick. Mom got clever and sliced the cucumber lengthwise and used just 2 slices, instead of the 6 or 7 small ones I used. It helped her sandwich be a lot less messy. This tastes great and is so good for you, but it's also very very messy- the other reviewers were right!! I think I'll try a wrap next time...
So many ways you can do this. I used Pumperknickle bread and it was wonderful. I agree that the cream cheese totally tops off this sandwhich. I'll probably add black olives tomorrow, I mean next time.
I liked this very much. No changes made except to use whipped cream cheese because its easier to spread as another reviewer noted. The layer of cream cheese keeps the bread from absorbing the olive oil and vinegar and to my surprise was a delicious addition. I don't know why some reviews are saying the bread gets soggy, it shouldn't because the recipe notes to eat immediately. Most enjoyable was after eating I didn't feel stuffed like I do when I eat a meat based sandwich.
This sandwich is true to the submitter's word. It is a delicious lunchtime sandwich that is brown bag transportable to the office and Weight Watcher friendly. For those of you on the Weight Watchers program, this sandwich can easily be converted into points. For only 5 whole points, change the recipe as follows - substitute 2 slices of high fiber, whole grain, whole wheat bread (2 pts), 2 TBSPs of LIGHT cream cheese (1 pt), and 1/4th of an avocado (2 pts or add another 1/4th of an avocado for 2 more pts), then no olive oil or vinegar so the sandwich won't get soggy by the time lunch rolls around. Wait to add cuke slices, tomato, sprouts and lettuce once you are ready to eat it. I put the veggies in a separate container when taking the sandwich as a lunch to the office. I can't say it enough. Thank you for sharing this recipe!
I am a new vegetarian and was looking for a hearty sandwich and found this one. Delicious and filling. I made one for a co-worker and left it on her desk because she was in the middle of a project. Within ten minutes she called me and said she had stopped working after the first taste and paid attention to what she was eating for the first time in a long time. This sandwich will stop you in your tracks.
This was so good. My husband, who is not a huge veggie fan, had seconds! Since I read several reviews that said it was messy, and that wheat bread fell apart, I tripled the recipe, and put it on a ciabatta (Italian "slipper" bread). The crust stood up really well, we loved it. I made this sandwich for lunch two more times with leftover ingredients that hadn't fit into the ciabatta. So yummy!
nummy nummy nummy! You can have fun with this - use what you love (tomato, avocado, cokes, spinach, etc) this sandwich is limitless. I paid $9 for a veggie sandwich at a restaurant that was NOT NEAR as good as this one. THANK YOU!
Interesting mix of ingredients. Fresh, clean, and tasty. Tip: don't slice the cucumbers too thick or they'll squirt right out when you bite in!
I use herb & garlic low fat cream cheese (Lipton's herb & garlic soup mix + cr cheese)on a wheat roll up to hold everything in. Great recipe! This is now my favorite sandwich!
Absolutely delicious! Would love to give it 5 stars but I had to sub red capsicum as we didn't have the pepperoncini. Tasted healthy and fresh with a lot of flavour.
Delicious!! I'm just not seeing where people are getting the 79g fat per serving, or that it calls for 2 avacados? I see 33g fat and 1/2 avacado. Maybe it was fixed. But how I figured it out, if you use w/w high fiber bread and fat-free cream cheese, I come up with about a 400 cal sandwich...or about 7 Weight Watcher's points. You could even omit the oil as you already get fat from the avacado. I definatly will make this sandwich again and again!
Did I miss something? The recipe calls for only 1/2 of an avocado. Earlier reviewers complained that 2 avocadoes was too much.......HELLO! Anyway, this was a really terrific sandwich made on thick slices of the Country Seed Bread, this site. The only thing I did differently was to add a couple thick slices of red onion. Yummy, but messy! That's half the fun!Thanks for sharing, Jennifer.
This is a great sandwich, however, I prefer it on a toasted bagel using light cream cheese! The hot, toasted bagel is an awesome contrast to the cold produce inside. I also slice the avacado on it instead of mashing it and put cream cheese on both sides of the bagel. Yummy!!
This is oh, so good, and is such a great way to use up garden veggies. The sprouts add the perfect crunch and texture! Thanks!
Great sandwich! I didn't have sprouts or avocado, so I added some sweet onion and some fresh red bell pepper, otherwise made the recipe as written, on crunchy oat bread. Perfect!
My best friend and I love to try different recipes and love to challenge each other with coming up with a unique one. Well, this one was IT for me! I guess when a 12 y/o boy begs for half is a good indication! I will tell you that it is much better with the cucumber in thick slices as opposed to thinly sliced (I tried it both ways). Thanks for this KEEPER!
What a nice sandwich! Perfect for hot summer days.
Delicious as a wrap
Delicious!
I used a soft tortilla and made this into a wrap. I also used feta cheese instead of cream cheese because I happened to have it on hand. Delicious!
So fresh and addicting! Very versatile; you can add or subtract ingredients according to your taste. I toasted the bread and sprinkled garlic powder and dill on the cream cheese after spreading it on the bread to give it even more flavor.
I didn't put the peperoncini or the cucumber because I didn't have any. It wasn't great I guess sprouts and avocado aren't for me.
Great sandwich, I love everything that is on it though. Only one problem, I was hungry again about an hour later. Veggies don't stay with me!
I love these. As a vegan, the cream cheese gets left out, and I use an almond pesto in its stead. Also very nice lightly toasted under the broiler for a few minutes. Don't pass these up just because are veggie with no meat.
Perfection. I skipped the oil and vinegar, but kept the rest the same. Thanks :)
My family really enjoyed this. The only reason I am dinging it a star is because the olive oil/red vinegar mixture was a little weird for us. I think regular vegetable oil and red wine vinegar would have been better. One daughter said this vinegar combo kept her from tasting the avocado, and to leave it off next time. I will definitely try this again, it is definitely worth repeating. Thanks for a great recipe.
I omitted the sprouts and peperoncini and used balsamic vinegar instead of red wine. It was fantastic! I ate it several times a week last summer.
Mix dried or fresh dill with the cream cheese for extra flavor and add any veggies you want to the sandwich (cucumber, red onion, shredded carrot, lettuce, tomato, etc).
Really good sandwich! I mashed the avocado and then added the sliced pepperoncini to that and some garlic salt and pepper, and mixed it well. Used spinach, and lightly tossed the sprouts with red wine vinegar and sunflower seed oil before putting on the sandwich. I absolutely loved this sandwich!
This sandwich is great when you're looking for something a little bit out of the ordinary. I used spinach in place of lettuce, and substituted Italian pesto salad dressing for the red wine vinegar and olive oil.
I'm pretty open minded and was well aware of the "possibilities" of how this sandwich could taste like. I followed this recipe, substituting nothing. Sorry folks! It wasn't to my taste.
Terrific! Didn't have a ripe avocado but had some guacamole so spread some of that on. Pita bread would be perfect for this recipe! Really loved the comination of all the vegies/flavors. Definitely going in my "make often" section.
This was a very good recipe. I had to make modifications to it because it was high in fat and calories, and because I couldn't find any peperoncini (not sure of the spelling). First, I spread low fat cream cheese on a whole wheat tortilla, drizzled some red wine vinegar, put only half an avocado, omitted the olive oil and for obvious reasons, I omitted the peperoncini. It's great on a hot summer's day, when you don't have much in the fridge!!!
Delicious. Now I won't have to go out to the sandwich shops anymore. The whole tomato seemed like a lot so I just added a few slices. And I substituted spinach for the lettuce. I also didn't use pepperoncini since I don't like the taste of pepper. I'll be making this a lot.
This turned out to be very yummy. I even tried banana peppers for the first time, which I found are also pretty good! Instead of adding oil/vinegar and tomatoes, I used a sun-dried tomato vinaigrette. I also used spinach instead of lettuce and added a few shakes of black pepper, oregano, and onion powder. I will definitely be making this again!
It works wonderfully with or without the cucumber. Also, 2 avocados is way too much for one sandwich, I ended up using about 1/2.
This sandwich was very good. I was looking for a recipe to use up my sprouts and I am so glad I found this one. I will be making this often! In order to reduce calories, I used 1 tbsp light cream cheese on one slice of bread and 1/4 avocado on the other. I also eliminated the EVOO. I like the suggestion to use spinach instead of the lettuce; I will try that next time. This sandwich was filling and delicious. Thank you for the healthy lunch recipe!
I omit the olive oil - just mix together whipped cream cheese and red wine vinegar to taste - great sandwich.
This is the best! I found this recipe because I was craving a veggie sandwich from a restaurant back home. I didn't have red wine vinegar, but I substituted it with seasoned rice wine vinegar. I omitted the pepperoncini. My sister and husband aren't vegetarians, but they loved it. YUMMY!!
These were wonderful. We followed the directions the first time and they were five-star sandwiches already (hence the rating). The second time, we tweaked them to suit our individuals tastes (more pepperoncinis for him, less avocado for me, a splash more vinegar for both) and enjoyed them even more. We'll definitely be making these again. Thanks!
excellent! added red onion too. loved it on a tortilla and on bread.
No more lunchmeat for my household! This sandwich is excellent! Thanks
I left out the oil and vinegar completely because I didn't want my sandwich dripping all over the place. And it was still really awesome. I also used red onion instead of the pepperoncini. The submitter is right - this is a veggie's dream!
This was very tasty even for people who eat meat. For those who have an autoimmune disease and cannot eat alfalfa sprouts, I highly recommend using brocco sprouts. I think they taste the same but are much healthier in general, and safe for autoimmune diseases.
Ok here comes the healthy nut. Instead of cream cheese I mashed 1/2 oz of goat cheese with just 1/4 of avocado and used that as my spread. Let me just say WOW! I'm in love. Thank you
I just recently turned vegetarian and have been looking for easy, healthy foods I can have for lunch. This sandwich was the first recipe I tried, and am happy to say that I don't have to look for any more recipes. This sandwich was so good, it didn't even matter that there was no meat! My avacado was not ripe enough, so I didn't use it, but I had swiss cheese that I added. I'm not usually a fan of cucumber, but this sandwich made it taste great! This is a great recipe to get people to eat their vegetables and not complain!
Yum! Very refreshing!
I thought it was very tasty. It's good for everyone...but especially for new or aspiring vegetarians because you don't miss the meat in a sandwich this thick!
Thanks for the recipe...this was delicious! I used reduced fat wheat bread, 1/3 less fat cream cheese (hate the fat-free stuff!) and 1/4 avocado to reduce the calorie count. It tasted fine made this way. I made it in the morning and took it to work with me, and may have used 1/2 the oil & vinegar to keep it from getting soggy but it held up really well. This one is definitely making the rotation. I think it would also make a good wrap, and I might add some turkey to mix it up once in a while too!
Very yummy recipe. Thanks
I make several variations on this sandwich at least 3 times a week. It is versatile. Sometimes I will add jalepenos and make a wasabi mayo to spread on it instead of cream cheese. It is good with just about any type of veggies you have available at the time. Also is tasty grilled on ciabatta or foccacia bread. Good stuff!
Was not my favortite. Thought that I would love this. However, I did change a few thing- i used balsamic vin and a pita, and did not have the pepperocini :(. Maybe with some good fresh bread and the suggested vin it will be better. Will try again but still think that it will lack some taste... Maybe try some italian seasoning??
My husband eats a lot of meat and I am working on introducing more vegetables into our diets. He LOVES this sandwich. He keeps talking about how amazing it is!! I def recommend! Add some garlic powder and onion powder to the avocado (I normally get annoyed with all the changes that people suggest but this is an easy one that made a difference!)
Scout like this
Yumm! If I wasn't so full, I'd make another. I added red onion and that took it to another level.
These are exceptional, and have even more eye appeal when served in split pita breads.
Making this sandwich is worth the extra little bit of food shopping, time and effort. It is different and very delicious. Try it with herbed cream cheese and a whole avocado!
I cut out the pepperocini and added avacado slices (instead of mashing them up). Great!
Five stars because I absolutely *hate* cucumbers but *loved* this sandwich! All the ingredients compliment each other so I wouldn't change anything. We made extra sandwiches and wrapped them tightly in foil for a "pan bagna" lunch the next day!
Absolutely delicious! Even better with added red onion slices!
This is the type of thing I would order at a sandwich shop, but never knew the right balance of ingredients to make it at home. Thank you Jennifer! It'll become a staple in our household.
Made this as listed the first time, minus the pepperocini (kidlet won't eat them.) They were great. Next time I made them with Ezekiel bread, and whipped 'Better Than Cream Cheese' spread with the mashed avocado for a light, creamy spread, adding a pinch of dill and garlic powder to the spread. That made an excellent vegan sandwich that I still think about every time I pass alfalfa sprouts in the store. My only problem is using up all the alfalfa sprouts before they go bad. This is a yummy, healthy lunch.
6-3-11: I thought this was very good. Ann not so much.
I followed this recipe pretty closely except for the following: no sprouts, used pita bread. The pita bread made for a very messy sandwich, so I probably will use regular bread next time. However, I didn't think this sandwich had enough flavor. I'm not a big cucumber fan but trying to incorporate different veggies into my diet. I tossed the cucumbers and tomatoes in the vinegar and oil but didn't think it added much flavor. For me, the banana peppers saved the sandwich. I didn't really taste the cream cheese. I will probably play around with this recipe and make it again, but I was not too impressed.
Great sandwich. I didn't have cream cheese, sprouts, pepperoni or avacado. I made chipoltle mayo and added a slice of pepper jack cheese. Great sandwich using garden produce.
Yummy!
I used a fresh loaf of black olive bread and served it for lunch to some friends - it was amazing.
I really enjoyed this sandwich! My husband, a meat lover, said he felt like he was eating a salad between two pieces of bread, nothing special. I tried bean sprouts since I could not find alfalfa, and I boiled the sprouts for one minute, adding the vinegar and olive oil to only the drained sprouts in an attempt to keep the sandwich from getting too soggy like other reviews had mentioned. The next day I took a sandwich for lunch and added a slice of Swiss cheese--delicious! We ate these sandwiches with a side of zucchini relish, a recipe I found on this site that was also very good.
Very tasty. Had to make without tomato and sprouts since I had none, still very flavorful. Will make again.
I love cucumbers so this was a good recipe to try. I took some suggestions and used Pita bread but it also kept falling apart. The best way to keep it all together was to use tortilla wraps.
Because my avocado was not quite ripe, I made guacomole (1 avocado, 1/2 diced tomato, juice from 1/2 lemon, salt and cilantro to taste) and spread it on the sandwich rather than just plain avocado. FYI: This made enough for 2 sandwiches, and my husband raved about the recipe.
I really enjoyed this sandwich, finding sprouts is always a pain in our area, so I have had it with and with out. With sprouts it is soo much better I leave off the lettuce when I do have sprouts. For my meat eater husband I add sliced Turkey and mix some ranch in with the mashed avocado. I didn't have red wine vinegar once and instead soaked my cucumber slices in balsamic ving. it was fantastic!
I used to order this sandwich when I worked in San Francisco. They also used 1/2 an avocado and they left it nearly whole! So delicious. My favorite sandwich. When I make it at home I sometimes add sliced radishes or pickles. This is a perfect sandwich!
Excellent, but kinda messy to eat. I made the sandwiches the second time using a baguette. Slice in half the long way, then pull out some of the bread so the halves are about 1/2 inch thick, creating a trough to put the ingredients in. Assemble and enjoy.
This has long been a cool, easy favorite of mine, except I also enjoy it without the avocado, oil and vinegar. It's best on a hearty whole grain bread, such as Health Nut (sold by Arnold Breads, also called Brownberry in Midwest) or Oatnut. Enjoy!
Im always looking for different sandwiches, and as its a lovely hot summers day here in the UK I fancied a really nice light snack - and this is perfect. Indulgent - yet it felt healthy. I haven't got a clue what a peperoncini is - (cant find them anywhere) so I used red salad pepper instead. This is the first time I have used avacado - and it made a great salad sandwich - no more boring salad sarnies for me!!
I've been making my version of this for years since first having one in a sandwich shop in Seattle. Instead of the pepperoncini, oil and vinegar I use fresh tomato slices from my garden. I also use avocado on both sides of the bread and eliminate the cream cheese. A few added sunflower seeds are good too. A great sandwich. P.S. If you have a Publix close by, its great on their sour dough plus 5 bread.
This sandwich gets a big "thumbs up" from our family! My 13-year-old daughter takes her lunch to school every day and recently told me she hates sandwiches. Well, I found this treasure and made it for her, on homemade whole-wheat walnut bread and with everything else the same, and she told me she'd eat that every day. Success! I'm thrilled to have found this sandwich - it will be a mainstay in my lunchbox repertoire!
My wife & enjoyed the sandwich. I subbed pepper jack cheese for the sliced pepperoncini.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections