Cucumber Sandwich

I worked at a sandwich shop that made these vegetable sandwiches stuffed with cucumbers, sprouts, tomatoes, and avocadoes. They were a veggie's dream!

By REDVELVT22

Ingredients

1
Directions

  • Spread each slice of bread with 1 tablespoon cream cheese. On one slice of bread, arrange cucumber slices in a single layer. Cover with sprouts, then sprinkle with oil and vinegar. Layer tomato slices, lettuce, and pepperoncini. Spread other slice of bread with mashed avocado. Close sandwich and serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
496 calories; protein 11.4g; carbohydrates 46.3g; fat 32.5g; cholesterol 31.9mg; sodium 1023.6mg. Full Nutrition
