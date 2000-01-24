Herbed Italian Loaf

I simply cannot keep up with the demand for this bread at home! The children want to set up a soup and bread stand just like the old lemonade stands. This dough is mixed in a bread machine but is baked in the oven.

Recipe by Betty Karda

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
1 - 2 pound loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place warm water, sugar, 1 teaspoon salt, flour and yeast in the pan of the bread machine in the order recommended by the manufacturer. Select dough cycle; press Start.

  • Most machines have a 'beep' toward the end of their cycle that allows you to add additional ingredients. Sprinkle in oregano and basil at this time.

  • When machine's Dough cycle has ended, turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and shape into an oval or round loaf. Place loaf on a baking sheet that has been well greased with olive oil. Cover with a damp towel and let rise in warm place until doubled, about 1 hour. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 400 degrees.

  • In a small bowl, mix 2 tablespoons water with 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cut three slits on top of bread. Brush entire loaf with salt water mixture and sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes, until golden and bottom of loaf sounds hollow when tapped. This bread will be hard when it comes out of the oven. Let sit 10 minutes to soften before cutting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
9 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 1.4g; fat 0.3g; sodium 194.3mg. Full Nutrition
