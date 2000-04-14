Let me start off by saying that normally, I never review a recipe unless I try it unchanged. So one cannot consider this a negative, nor even a neutral review, because I changed it from the beginning. On the other hand, what I wound up with wasn't half bad, and I'll probably make it again. :) I was hoping for something that resembled the "Australian Toaster Biscuits" that Thomas' used to sell. Based on other reviews, I reduced the salt to 1.5 tsp, and added 1/4 c milk. The salt reduction wasn't enough. I added about 3 tbsps of sugar, which overcame the salt problem. Made the first two, and still didn't like them very much. I'm not really a fan of sweets, but I decided I might as well just make them honest-goodness "sweet biscuits" and added an additional 1/4 c of sugar. They came out tasting pretty darned good. Next time, however, I will reduce the salt to 1 tsp, and up the milk by an additional ounce or two.