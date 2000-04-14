Toaster Biscuits
Australian Toaster Biscuits are very similar to English crumpets. They are cooked inside metal rings on the top of a griddle. If you don't have crumpet rings you can make them out of aluminum foil. There are directions below.
Australian Toaster Biscuits are very similar to English crumpets. They are cooked inside metal rings on the top of a griddle. If you don't have crumpet rings you can make them out of aluminum foil. There are directions below.
This filled a craving, thanks for posting! One reviewer said these aren't really Australian, but I don't think they're intended to be, oddly enough, so hold the Vegemite. Oroweat used to make a product like this called Australian Toaster Biscuits - who knows why the name. But this recipe, I think, is meant to duplicate that. Oroweat's product was discontinued years ago, but I still miss it. The taste and texture are similar to what I remember, and I will make these again.Read More
As a fan of crumpets, I was eager to try a new recipe. Compared to some of my favorites, I found these a little salty and the batter thicker and more difficult to manage.Read More
As a fan of crumpets, I was eager to try a new recipe. Compared to some of my favorites, I found these a little salty and the batter thicker and more difficult to manage.
This filled a craving, thanks for posting! One reviewer said these aren't really Australian, but I don't think they're intended to be, oddly enough, so hold the Vegemite. Oroweat used to make a product like this called Australian Toaster Biscuits - who knows why the name. But this recipe, I think, is meant to duplicate that. Oroweat's product was discontinued years ago, but I still miss it. The taste and texture are similar to what I remember, and I will make these again.
Tried it a couple times but it did not turn out the way I hoped it would. The texture is a bit like cake which in fact I think it should be a bit more chewy. The taste was good but the texture is not like the real thing.
Too salty and did you know that there is no such thing as an Australian Toaster Biscuit in Australia? Stick with traditional crumpets - far more authentic and available in Australia.
Let me start off by saying that normally, I never review a recipe unless I try it unchanged. So one cannot consider this a negative, nor even a neutral review, because I changed it from the beginning. On the other hand, what I wound up with wasn't half bad, and I'll probably make it again. :) I was hoping for something that resembled the "Australian Toaster Biscuits" that Thomas' used to sell. Based on other reviews, I reduced the salt to 1.5 tsp, and added 1/4 c milk. The salt reduction wasn't enough. I added about 3 tbsps of sugar, which overcame the salt problem. Made the first two, and still didn't like them very much. I'm not really a fan of sweets, but I decided I might as well just make them honest-goodness "sweet biscuits" and added an additional 1/4 c of sugar. They came out tasting pretty darned good. Next time, however, I will reduce the salt to 1 tsp, and up the milk by an additional ounce or two.
very tasty, and pretty easy, and i really don't bake that often. i agree that they are a little salty. i love that the inside is like a muffin. yum!!
This recipe could have used a little more liquid. The batter I ended up with was very thick and hard to pour into the crumpet rings.
Yum.. kind of a cross between a biscuit and a muffin. A friend gave me some fresh rosemary from his yard today so I added some of that..
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections