Shrimp Etouffee II

This is a very easy shrimp etouffe recipe that utilizes your microwave! I usually add four dashes of hot pepper sauce to the dish, but bring the hot stuff to the table in case someone wants a zestier dinner! This recipe is one I learned while going to school in southern Louisiana - Geaux Tigers!

By TEXICANTWIN

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • In a 2 quart microwave safe dish, combine margarine, onion, green onion, bell pepper, garlic and celery. Heat on High settings for 8 to 9 minutes.

  • Stir in parsley, tomato paste, soup, shrimp, salt, hot pepper sauce and cayenne. Heat on High setting for 5 minutes. Stir and cook for another 5 minutes until mixture thickens. Serve over white rice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
195 calories; protein 14.8g; carbohydrates 9g; fat 11.2g; cholesterol 119.3mg; sodium 635.6mg. Full Nutrition
