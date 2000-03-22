Shrimp Etouffee II

We love this one!!! Tastes great but admittedly, I kicked it up a bit by adding some Cajun seasoning and using chipotle seasoning instead of cayenne. I cooked this dish on the stove instead of the microwave (it scares me to microwave shrimp for 10 minutes!!) At any rate, I have a few tips to conserve money and ingredients. I don't use a lot of celery so I bought what I needed from a salad bar in the market (.37 cents versus $1.50 for a bunch of celery that will wind up in the garbage anyways). Also, I use a toothpaste type squeeze thing of tomato paste (Amore Brand - supposedly the best) that's available usually at a supermarket near the other Italian sauces aisle. I use Thai rice as I prefer the taste (Nishan Brand, Jasmine that comes in a 4 lb sack and cooks up nicely if you follow the directions and is just about the right amount for this dish - 1 cup rice, 2 cups water, 1Tbsp butter). The cooking times remained about the same - seems like a bit too long for the shrimp but keep in mind that the addition of the soup cools the other stuff down so 10 more minutes of cooking still left the shrimp tender. We loved this so much we made it two nights in a row. The first night we had shrimp and large sea scallops (1Lb total) and the second we had it with shrimp, large sea scallops, and swordfish cut into bite-size pieces and substituted Cream of Shrimp. We both thought it was somewhat better with Cream of Chicken - also, used butter and not margarine.

