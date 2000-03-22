Shrimp Etouffee II

This is a very easy shrimp etouffe recipe that utilizes your microwave! I usually add four dashes of hot pepper sauce to the dish, but bring the hot stuff to the table in case someone wants a zestier dinner! This recipe is one I learned while going to school in southern Louisiana - Geaux Tigers!
We love this one!!! Tastes great but admittedly, I kicked it up a bit by adding some Cajun seasoning and using chipotle seasoning instead of cayenne. I cooked this dish on the stove instead of the microwave (it scares me to microwave shrimp for 10 minutes!!) At any rate, I have a few tips to conserve money and ingredients. I don't use a lot of celery so I bought what I needed from a salad bar in the market (.37 cents versus $1.50 for a bunch of celery that will wind up in the garbage anyways). Also, I use a toothpaste type squeeze thing of tomato paste (Amore Brand - supposedly the best) that's available usually at a supermarket near the other Italian sauces aisle. I use Thai rice as I prefer the taste (Nishan Brand, Jasmine that comes in a 4 lb sack and cooks up nicely if you follow the directions and is just about the right amount for this dish - 1 cup rice, 2 cups water, 1Tbsp butter). The cooking times remained about the same - seems like a bit too long for the shrimp but keep in mind that the addition of the soup cools the other stuff down so 10 more minutes of cooking still left the shrimp tender. We loved this so much we made it two nights in a row. The first night we had shrimp and large sea scallops (1Lb total) and the second we had it with shrimp, large sea scallops, and swordfish cut into bite-size pieces and substituted Cream of Shrimp. We both thought it was somewhat better with Cream of Chicken - also, used butter and not margarine.
I'm the original TEXICANTWIN who posted this recipe...lost my old email info and password so I've created a new profile. It's important to note that yes, this can obviously be cooked on the stovetop easily and that you can totally play around with the amounts and kinds of seasonings. At home I make this spicier and for a different group I'll make it with less of a kick. I love it that people are taking this starter recipe and twisting it to their unique tastes! I've made this recipe using shrimp, crawfish, chicken, crab and fish. I've used margarine or butter, depending on what I had more of in the fridge. It all depends on what you are in the mood for. *In recent years I have decreased the amount of time I cook the shrimp in the microwave. I've been adding it last so that it doesn't overcook. Remember, a "c" shape is done but an "o" is overcooked.*
Good and fast recipie. I followed the recipie to the tee. However, i found that it was kind of bland and noticed that there was something missing. I added a bay leaf and a couple dashes (1/2-3/4 tbsp) of Worchester (sp?) sauce, what a difference! it was yummy after the addition!
I was very skeptical of this recipe. My husband grew up in New Orleans so I knew he'd never go for a microwaved Etouffee. But, to our surprise it was great (as good as any others I've made) and I've shared it with family members.
Great recipe! So simple and good. Will make it again. I used red peppers instead of green and used salsa instead of tomato paste(I was out) and it was super!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/29/2003
This is an excellent and ver-r-r-r-y easy recipe to prepare. I actually made it in a saute pan insead of the microwave and added a little more red pepper to spice it up more. I also added about 1/4 cup milk as the final step because it seemed a little thick to me. It's a great and quick week night dinner.
I was curious how this microwave recipe would turn out. You may have to adjust the microwave cooking time depending on how your fast your microwave works. I microwaved it for less than the recipe called for. I think I did the veggies for 7 minutes. Next time I'll try 6 minutes. I used defrosted cooked frozen shrimp so I cooked it for a shorter time when I added the shrimp so they wouldn't become rubbery. My husband doesn't like stuff too spicy so I only added 1/8 tsp hot pepper sauce & 1/8 tsp cayenne & just brought some hot sauce to the table.
This is such good etouffee! I made a few small modifications: I made it on the stove top instead of the microwave. I sauteed the veggies in butter (not margarine) until they were tender, then added all the remaining ingredients and seasonings and let that cook for about another 10 minutes or so. To the seasonings, I added a few dashes of Worcestershire sauce, a bay leaf, some cajun seasoning (to taste), and to thin it out a bit at the end I added some white wine, about 1/4 to 1/2 cup or so. It really adds a lot of flavor. My husband (who is cajun) even gives this recipe 5 stars, and he's picky about his cajun food! Definitely a family favorite now.
This recipe is really really good. Very easy to make (that is after you chop up the vegetables). The first microwave meal that comes out tasting like it took hours to make on the stove. I also like the fact that you can make as hot or mild as you like. AWESOME!!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/08/2002
This was excellent. It was easy to make, tasted great, and best of all was easy to clean up afterwards. Also, if you chop up the veggies ahead of time it takes practically no time to throw it together.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/26/2003
Yummy, we loved this. Great for a weekday meal. I used a lower fat spread in place of margarine and reduced fat soups and it worked good. I would try a little lemon juice in it next time.
I really enjoy reading everyones reviews before trying a new dish, & taking a bit of advice from all. Makes for a great meal! I decided to go with the stove top version. Due to the thickness of the sauce, added 1/2c of white wine & 1/2c chicken broth. Also added 1/4 tsp of creole seasoning and it was perfect. I agree with others this didn't serve 6. I used it for 3 with a bit leftover. Look forward to making this one again!
4 stars - I came in with low expectations (based on the fact that the idea doesn't use a roux, uses condensed soup, and can be made in a microwave), and was pleasantly surprised. I had an idea of what etouffee is supposed to look like, and this didn't match the picture I had in my head. I remember thinking "etouffee is supposed to be reddish brown...something is wrong here..." That being said, I thought it was a very solid meal. The flavor was pretty true to the flavor profile I would expect. I was pleasantly surprised, and if you're pinched for time, this is definitely a good way to get your cajun fix. I would be sure to put in a bay leaf, add some cajun spice, and some worcestershire sauce.
I made this on the stove, used leftover chicken stock instead of canned soup, first I made a roux with the chicken fat and flour, this turned out fantastic.My husband thought it was better than any restaurant!
I was very excited to try this recipe since shrimp is one of my favorite foods. I didn't do much to change this recipe. The sauce was a bit too thick for me so I added chicken broth until I got the right consistency. I added a little more hot sauce & cayenne pepper to my taste. I cooked the sauce on the stove top instead of the microwave and sauteed the shrimp separate in a skillet then added to the sauce last minute so not to overcook the shrimp. I arranged the sauce on top of angel hair pasta. This would be a good company meal and I will fix it again. Thank you
Soo very good! I always double this recipe, because as is, it simply isn't enough for my husband and me. I don't have a microwave, but cook it over the stove. I sautee the green pepper, onion, and green onions first in the butter until soft and then add the garlic for a minute and then the shrimp. Then I add the sauce stuff. I usually use the 98% fat reduced Cream of Chicken soup with no ill effects. Tip: Buy smaller, cheaper shrimp for this as it will give you more shrimp throughout. Typically, we buy Jumbo shrimp but there are just too few shrimp when we do that. Medium works better.
Me, I like it the Cajun way with a brown roux (you can make it in the microwave if you must), and a dash or two of Lea & Perrins. Chopped scallion tops and a few lemon slices make a pretty presentation, too! Yes, I'm from Houma and N'awlins myself.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/18/2002
Delicious! This was easy and yummy! I usually don't love shrimp but this was great!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/24/2000
I love this recipe! I made it for my family but they are not big on cajun or anything with shrimp, crawfish, etc. I loved it! Simple, quick and easy! Goes great with a salad and a loaf of crusty french bread.
This recipe was AWESOME!!!!! I followed the recipe as is, but took advice from the others and added some worcestershire sauce and a bay leaf. They are both necessary ingrediants for this recipe. I agree that the 6 serving size is not accurate at all. I wish I had doubled the recipe so we could have had more leftovers. Definitely a keeper!!!!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/07/2000
I was so surprised at how easy and delicious this recipe was. I'm from Louisiana, and I've never seen etoufee this easy to make. Great!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/16/2001
Very easy to make and tastes great. I added the full 1/4 ts. of hot pepper sauce (maybe a dash extra) and while I thought it was just right, some may prefer Kay's suggestion that she just adds four dashes and brings the hot stuff to the table for those not into spicy meals.
I didn't have tomato paste so I used a small can of tomato sauce and added 1/4 tsp of Cagun seasoning. It was still delicious. It seems you can't do much to hurt this recipe. I too was leary of the microwave cooking, but it worked great.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/30/2001
The Whole family Loved it and it was so easy to prepare. First time I tried this type of food.
This is pretty good. I halfed the hot sauce because I have younger children and I was worried about it being too spicy. I just put hot sauce on the table for people to add to their soup at their own discretion. At first it looks really thick, but then the shrimp shrink SIGNFICANTLY and it soup thins out, just a warning - this was my first soup with shrimp and I wasn't aware.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/02/2002
YUMMY!!! My husband and I just LOVED this dish!! I am so glad I came across it and tryed it out!! Our 6 year old didnt want to touch it though..lol.. kids!! Thanks for the great recipe!!!
I used the ingredients exactly as written except for adding 1 teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce and a bay leaf. I choose to cook it on the stove rather than the microwave. My husband couldn't quit raving about it and I loved it, too.
This is so delicious and very easy to make! Instead of utilizing the microwave, I prefer to use the stove and saute everything. I use butter instead of margarine and add more garlic than what the recipe calls for but other than that, I follow the original. I keep it mild b/c I have two children but keep the hot sauce on the table to spice it up for my husband & myself. Highly recommend this!
My partner and I loved this! Modifications I employed were adding a tblsp of Worcestershire sauce and a bay leaf as suggested by another user, a can of cream of celery soup, a cup of chicken stock, a cup of Pinot Grigio instead of the cream of chicken. My partner does not like spice but I do so i added paprika, garlic hot sauce, and a dash of salt. I also used unsalted butter rather than margarine. I have been to New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Lafayette. This recipe is very comparable to the delicious delicacies of the French creole chefs there.
This recipe is awesome! I've made it several times and everytime I get rave reviews. Whenever I make this I always cook it on the stovetop. Also, I modify it slightly by using 1/2 lb. of salad shrimp. I find it to works better when using it with grits or rice. I also use cream of chicken with herbs by Cambells. Finally, I use basil, garlic, and oregano tomato paste by Hunts. I find by substituting these few ingredients it makes the recipe more favorful. Enjoy!
We found this to be very addictive, and certainly spicy. Nonetheless, it was great. A bit time-consuming but well worth it. Served over Spanish rice and it was gone off the in laws' plates in a matter of seconds.
Really good! Made it exactly as written. Only cooked it on the stove instead of in the microwave, also doubled the recipe. Suggestions from my family was to cut the celery in half and add some cajun seasoning while cooking the vegis, we like it spicy! Also I have a son who cant eat shrimp so I took a boneless chicken breast seasoned it with a little cajun seasoning, browned it in a pan with some butter and garlic put some of the sauce in the pan and simmered it until it was fully cooked. he loved it!!Just a suggestion for anyone that may have someone in their family with a shellfish allergy. Just make the sauce, put a little aside before adding the shrimp this way the whole family can enjoy this recipe.
Kay! Wow, thanks. Never believed in micro recipes...ya know, the gourmet thing doesn't allow for that. Kids ate the heck out of it, I ate mine and picked at the rest 'til I was stuffed...I wouldn't change anything except I like the hot stuff...so just mo hotta for me! Good stuff and easy is the way to go!
GLAD I READ THE REVIEWS ON THIS ONE. THE SAUCE WAS WAAAAYYYYY TOO THICK AS NOTED BY OTHER REVIEWERS. I ADDED AT LEAST A CUP OF WHITE WINE AND IT WAS STILL REALLY THICK. I ALSO KICKED IT UP PRETTY HOT AND IT WAS DELISH. I MIXED SHRIMP AND HALVED SEA SCALLOPS. THE REVIEWERS WHO COMMENTED ON THE SERVING SIZE BEING OFF WERE ABSOLUTELY CORRECT. I FOLLOWED THE RECIPE USING A POUND OF FISH AND IT WAS JUST PERFECT FOR ME AND HUBBY. OK, WE STUFFED A LITTLE BIT BUT IT WAS SO GOOD AND I ONLY SERVED PEAS AND NOT THAT MUCH RICE. I ALSO ONLY USED 2 T OF BUTTER TO CUT THE CALS. NEXT TIME I'LL TRY THE LOW FAT SOUP. THERE WAS ENOUGH FLAVOR THAT I DON'T THINK IT WOULD MAKE A DIFFERENCE. CHICKEN BROTH NEXT TIME ALSO INSTEAD OF WINE. I DON'T KNOW WHY THE RECIPES ON THIS SITE ALWAYS NEED SO MUCH TWEEKING. ANY ONES THAT I HAVE AS KEEPERS HAVE TAKEN QUITE A BIT OF CHANGES.
Terrific! This was such an unusual recipe that I had my doubts, but we loved it. I did use "light" butter and fat-free cream of chicken soup. My only objection is the color. Since you don't make a roux, it came out a little orange. Wish I could figure out some way to make it more authentically brown while still using this very fast version. Thanks for the recipe. (Additional note: Other than the lower fat substitutions, I made the recipe as given. I didn't get six servings. It made four 3/4-cup servings, which seemed to be about the right size for an entree when served over a half cup of rice. This may or may not serve four--depends on whether they will want more than one serving--which was a temptation with this great dish. I always think it is funny when quantity is given as Serves So Many as opposed to So Many Servings. Am I serving Calista Flockhart or the Terminator?)
This is a great base recipe. I'm giving it 4 stars b/c it needs a little more. I cooked the onion, bell pepper, & celery for a lot longer than the recipe calls For bc I don't like super crunchy veggies in it. I also added Cajun seasoning to the butter/veggie mix while it cooked on the stove (not a fan of cookin in microwave). I also added more garlic bc we love garlic and I added Tabasco for more spice. Thanks for the recipe, it got me started!
LOVE IT! I made this dish my significant other, his 15-year-old son, and me. I don't eat large servings and those two are what I'd consider normal eaters for men and, between the three of us, there was not a bit left! It wasn't that it didn't make six servings -- it's that it was so good! Still, I'd suggest making two servings for every person you mean to serve because it'll go fast! Like others here, I made it on the stovetop. I just don't like microwave cooking. I served it with a fragrant Jasmine rice which really added to the sensory experience of this delicious dish. The one-and-only reason I gave it four stars (instead of five) is that I could detect the very slight flavor of the chicken soup at times. Still...it's not enough to keep me from putting this in our regular rotation.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/12/2004
This is great!! I have made this several times since last year. The most authentic tasting unauthentic New Orleans Creole recipe I've run across. Very easy and simple. I adjust the garlic and cayenne pepper dependent on who is having dinner with us.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
01/11/2004
I loved this recipe but my husband claimed it tasted "cheesy" which was problem the taste of the underlying cream of chicken soup. I used frozen cooked shrimp, thawed them quickly in cool water and then added them to the recipe right at the end.
good! I was very skeptical because of the ease and microwave use, but don't be put off. It is delish! I actually didn't use the microwave but rather sauteeed the first 6 ingredients for a few minutes before adding the last six. It doesn't get any easier or more delicious. However, I chose to make my own cream of chicken soup because I don't like using canned stuff. Personal preference which I'm sure is not necessary. Enjoy! My family sure did! PS: To make this kid-friendly, I just scooped out a portion and cooked seperately before I added the cayenne and tabasco to the main pot. It still tasted good & my 6 year old devoured it.
Very tasty and quick for a weeknight meal. Loved that only my cutting board and skillet were dirty at the end! Made it on the stovetop and cooked for slightly longer times--added shrimp last and cooked until just pink. Next time I will double the veggies to make it more of a one-dish meal. Added about a half cup of white wine at the end to thin it out a bit and served with basmati rice, which we love the taste of. Used Healthy Request cream of chix soup which worked fine, and also added about a tsp of red pepper flakes to fire it up a little. Will use Cajun seasoning next time. It didn't knock our socks off but we definitely liked it and it will be used on our rotation of once-a-week seafood dishes. Thanks!
This was very good. I am scared of cooking in the microwave so cooked on the stove. Made sauce, sauteed shrimp and then combined the 2. I followed other reviews and added some Cajun seasoning to the sace and the shrimp before I cooked them, added some white wine and worcestershire sauce so the sauce at the end with the soup and tomato paste. Served it over jasmine rice.
I just couldn't bring myself to "nuke" seafood. So this was prepared on the stovetop. It was very good, even though I didn't use the cayenne pepper and pepper sauce. I did use Cajun seasoning for a little kick. My husband loved it, even though he is not a fan of Cajun food because he's a wimp when it comes to spicy hot food. He even took the leftovers in his lunch. I did not use shrimp because it just didn't look fresh at the grocery store, but used a lb of fresh scallops. I gotta say, it was fabulous with scallops. I also used the whole small can of tomato paste, just because I didn't want to throw it away. I poured about 1/2 cup of red wine into the sauce and let it simmer prior to adding the scallops at the end. There was alot of sauce, so I froze the extra sauce and will add shrimp to it for another quick dinner. I will definitely be fixing this again.
This was really good. I did it on the stovetop. I chopped some canned tomatoes because I didn't have tomato paste. I added a bay leaf, 1/4-1/2 tsp creole seasoning and 1/2 tsp of worsteshire sauce. I also added 3-4 Tbsp of milk to thin the sauce at the end. (I did not add the cayenne or hot sauce) My husband LOVED it. I will make 2 batches next time!
I tried this recipe, with substitutions and we loved it. Here is what I did different; I made a blond roux and added it to the broth mixture; instead of adding canned soup, I added 4 Tablespoons of creme fresche. I also added peeled crawfish tails that I purchased from the seafood dept, in addition to large Gullf shrimp. . I substituted no salt tomato sauce for tomato paste and added crawfish boil seasonings instead of pepper sauce or pepper. The final touch was, adding sautéed sweet yellow onions and garlic right at the end. Served with rice. Yummy.
A winner!! Like many others, I was skittish at microwaving shrimp so I cooked this on the stove and saved the nuking for my rice. I thinned it out with some leftover Pino Grigio from my fridge. Delicious!!
This was wonderful and easy! Even the kids love it. Only time-consuming part is chopping the veggies. Next time I would kick up the spices a bit. Definitely like it a bit hotter than the recipe calls for.
I was very timid about microwaving shrimp, but I trusted other reviews and forged ahead. This was extremely simple and very delicious. I am amazed microwave shrimp could taste this good and this authentic. This is a must try for a quick weekday dinner!
This was so easy to make and soooooo yummy!!! I made it on the stove top because my shrimp was already cooked, and it was still super easy. Just added the shrimp last, heat to almost boiling and poured it over the rice. Only made minor changes: used real butter, used both red & green pepper and used a little cajun seasoning instead of cayenne pepper. Mmmm!
fabgamma46
Rating: 5 stars
01/20/2012
loved this and very easy to prepare, prepared this many times when I had guests and they loved it
This was SO yummy! I substituted the butter with a drizzle of olive oil and it was awesome. I also got the diced veggies from the salad bar at the grocery store. With that shortcut this is a super quick and easy meal. Thank you for the recipe.
WOW! My husband and I loved this easy and tasty recipe. No need to use the microwave though. It's so quick on the stove top. I cooked all the chopped ingredients until tender. Then added the shrimp, tom paste, soup,etc. and cooked for about 10 minutes. Perfect. I did add a few dashes of worcestershire sauce, bay leaf, and about 2 tbsp of water for the last 10 min. Thanks!
Yum! This is a keeper! I only gave it 4 stars because I changed it slightly. It definatley needed 4 or 5 shakes of Worstershire Sauce and to be thinned out a little with Chicken Broth. Other than that I thought the heat was great. I actually added Tabasco for my husband because he likes it super hot. I also made it stovetop in a sauce pan since I don't really like cooking things in a microwave and it worked out great. I also used cooked shrimp and put them in the sauce to warm them up at the end. My only complaint is that there wasn't enough. I will try to double this recipe next time.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/04/2004
Upon the suggestions of other reviewers, I used the cream base soup (can't abide by canned), made it on the stovetop, and added more cayenne and tabasco. WOW! I grew up in Louisiana, so I know the
My husband and I really liked this.. I used diced tomatoes instead of the tomato paste and it was not as thick as the paste would have made it.. I also used cajun seasonings instead of the hot sauce. I would definitly recommend the stove top way over microwave. I will save this and make it again.
I made this last night on the stove top. I did not have hot sauce. I used red pepper flakes instead. I also added some sausage as well. This dish was fantastic!! My husband loved it too. It was easy and great. I will add this to the line-up. My husband even complimented me on dinner before going to bed and he RARELY does that so I know it was tasty.
I loved this recipe! It was super fast and easy. I got the pre-chopped items from Wegmans. All I had to do was measure out the ingredients and in a flash I was done. I thoroughly recommend giving this recipe a try!
I couldn't bring myself to microwave shrimp, so I did everything in a pan. It was bland and I added a lot of spice. It still just tasted like cream of chicken soup with spices in it. I only gave it two stars because I ate a few servings because i didn't want to waste the shrimp.
I had never so much as heard of an Etoufee, much less tasted it, but we just thought it was average and lacking in flavor. I did like the mixture of vegetables used and was surprised it could be microwaved. At any rate, we don't think it is good enough to cook again...if I did I would go for more of a tomato sauce with just a little lemon for a cleaner, brighter flavor and skip the cream soup.
I accidentally bought Cream of Celery Soup instead. It still turned out just fantastic!! I cooked it on the stove top, I just couldn't bring myself to microwave it. I made it for my in-laws and they said that I could make it for them anytime!
I made this on the stovetop and we thought it was just "OK". I added more hot sauce, cayenne pepper, and some creole seasoning. I thought it was too bland, but with a little work on the spices, we would probably have it again.
I followed this recipe exactly and thought it was pretty good. I think I would like it if it had more tomatoes so I'm thinking next time I'll use tomato sauce and a bit more than it calls for in place of the tomato paste. I also thought it could have been a bit more spicey but having a small child I can't spice it up too much till afterwards. I did like it and was very impressed that it came out so well in the microwave.
As many others....I cooked it on the stove top and not in the microwave...I also added some creole seasoning for more flavor and a bit of heat. Also thinned it out a bit. Everyone loved it!!!! Tasted great!!!
Really good and quick and easy to make. I only made a couple of substitutions. I used a combo of red and yellow pepper as we don't like green. I also used cajun seasoning instead of hot pepper sauce. I plan to freeze mine in a large muffin pan, then pop out the frozen etouffee "muffins" for quick fast meals.
This recipe is easy and awsome full of flavor ,while I was making it, it did'nt look to good.But when I finished it I called my neighbors over to taste it they ate it up and wanted seconds.My husband loved it and was upset there was'nt more.I will be making this again real soon.
Tasted okay, but seemed like something was missing...I just figure out what it was. I added a little jalapeno juice, which helped some but didn't quite do it either. May make again, but just okay to us. My husband is from Louisiana so we've had Crawfish Etouffee, which was great! So maybe hard to compare...not sure.
Wow. I never would have believed a microwave recipie could be so good. But since so many others said it was good, I tried it. However, I also used pre-cooked frozen shrimp. So I defrosted it in a bowl of cold water first, and only added it the last 2 minutes of cooking time. Another reviewer noted that a "c" shape is cooked, and "o" is overcooked...2 minutes in the micro allowed them to keep their "c" shape. As for the sauce, I also added about 1 T of Worshcteshire sauce and took the hot sauce and salt to the table. My husband preferd to add some hot sauce and salt...I was fine w/ just adding a touch of salt. Served over Jasmine rice. Delicious.
