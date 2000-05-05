Mad dogs were my favorite kid food, and they're fun to make. Good quality hot dogs are slit open, stuffed with cheese, and wrapped with a slice of bacon. They're great with or without a bun, and you can try them with ketchup, mustard and onions.
Great recipe! Brought back old memories for me, also. I am the chef & Aunt in a busy household with my brother, his wife and their 5 kids. I mention that because my sister-in-law wasn't too fond of the "Mad Dog" idea because of the high fat content. So, we compromised: Regular hotdogs, reduced fat cheese and (preheated) turkey bacon. They cooked up nicely with a lot less grease. **Here's my twist on it though: I wrapped them in cresent rolls before baking, as my mother used to do. We then used our condiments as a dipping sauce rather then a topping. (I wrapped mine with chopped onions inside) :-) The kids definatly loved to help make & eat these (as did my brother) & we'll make them again!
I made these for a 4th of July cookout and they were a huge hit! I used beef hot dogs and american cheese. I also used pre-cooked bacon. Instead of wrapping and securing the bacon, I just placed a strip on top of each dog while baking. Served with catsup, mustard and finely chopped onions. Yum yum - I'm a convert now - it'll be hard doing back to eating plain old hot dogs now.
i like this recipe so did my neice, the only thing was that the bacon didn't get cripsy like i thought. It could be because i used thicker bacon, maybe next will use regular bacon. I did put it under the broiler for a few minutes and that did help but not to my moms liking but she likes her bacon really crispy. Diffinitely will do this again. thanks
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/23/2004
We had these when I was a kid too, but we called them Swanky Frankies. I loved the suggestion about pre-cooking the bacon. Nothing can gross a kid out quicker than undercooked bacon.
These are definitely not for adults. Perhaps I didnt enjoy them as others have because I never ate them as a child. There weren't any memories attached to them. This was our first time eating maddogs and we wont do it again.
Meh. Were they good? Yes. Anything with bacon and cheese is good to me. Were they something to rave about? No. As you can tell, it is really just a glorified and extra-fattening hot dog. Now, this is not to say that I won't make them again... ;-)
Wow we thought these were just awesome. Sprinkled more cheese afterwards. We broiled the hotdogs the entire time - that helped the edges get crispy - we'll keep them in longer next time. Made an aluminum foil tray/box to catch all the drippings. Very very good though. Can't wait to make this for my brother!
My adult kids tease me because I fed them such a non-nutritious meal (I used velveeta) but I got the recipe from MY mother. I wonder if my daughter will allow me to take it to a 3rd generation and make them for my granddaughter! (What happens at grandmas STAYS at grandmas...)
I like this recipe, it is real easy and a bit diffrent from your ordinary hotdog, my daughter loved them you can put what ever you want on them and you can try it with all kinds of cheese. pepper jack to add a kick instead of cheddar :)
These are great! I took the suggestion of wrapping the hot dog in crescent rolls, sooo good! My 4 year old and my husband loved them equally :) We used ketchup, deli mustard and sweet chili thai sauce as dipping sauces. Now we're thinking of trying this with italian sausages... so many options! thanks for sharing this!!
The perfect meal! I do partially cook the bacon in the microwave - gets rid of a lot of the grease and cuts down on time to get the bacon crisp. I cook up several then place in a container with an insulated overall cover and take to Little League games - makes me a popular grandma!
4 stars as I was not too thrilled with the cooking method. My advice: pre-cook your dogs (make vertical slice in dogs prior to) in a shallow bath of water for a couple minutes. What I do after that is...stuff small slices of cheddar cheese in the split (don't over do it). I use bacon I've pre-cooked in either the microwave or oven until partially done, not crispy. (I wouldnt recommend making this with raw bacon, ugh!) I then wrap bacon around cheese stuffed dogs and bake in a 400 degree oven for about 10 minutes; but you have to keep in eye on them to prevent bacon burn. I serve on a hot dog bun that I spread with a mix of - chopped ripe tomato/lettuce/mayo - and it tastes like a BLT hotdog w/cheese. Well, whatever you try - keep in mind, if you par cook the bacon you need to toothpick the bacon into the ends of hotdogs on wrapping. A really tasty basic recipe that may let you down the way originally stated to prepare/cook, sorry!
I definitely should have read the other reviews and crisped the bacon first- I really dislike soggy bacon and that's what happened with mine. Otherwise, if you're in the mood for a hot dog and throwback to childhood, this isn't bad.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2005
THESE WERE VERY GOOD. I USED TURKEY CHEESE DOGS. I THINK THE BACON COULD HAVE BEEN A LITTLE CRISPIER AND I PRE COOKED A FEW MINUTES BEFORE I BAKED THEM. I ADDED KETCHUP, MUSTARD AND ONIONS TO MINE. IT WOULD HAVE BEEN REALLY GOOD WITH MORE CHEESE ON TOP.
Made these for dinner the other nigh and they were excellent. My big kid and my young kids loved it- So this will be repeat meal another time. I chopped white onios and used cheddar cheese. They came out great!
I used to stuff my kids franks w/ cheese just like this but I never thought to wrap them in bacon. I decided to make my grandsons & I this version for lunch today. First of all, I used fat-free Hebrew National franks (they're the only franks I'll eat), I used white american cheese, I used thick maple flavor bacon (pre-cooked it quite a bit in the microwave first) & then I layed the weiner on a piece of whole wheat bread, added some chopped onions & topped it w/ some honey mustard dipping sauce. This was pretty tasty...thanks!
We used to get these at a restaurant in Sarasota,FL about 50 years ago. They called them Texas Tommies and cooked them over a charcoal grill. We've been eating them at home ever since. A shortcut for those in a hurry: cook the bacon in the microwave. Then put the cheese-filled dogs in a bun, wrap them in a paper towel or paper napkin and nuke them. Then slide a slice of bacon in beside the dog. Doesn't look as pretty, but tastes the same.
My dad used to make these. I haven't had them in years and just last week I made them. He added slices of pickles and mustard. I'm going to try that pre cooking of the bacon next time. Thanks for the memories!
Hubby and son just ate it up! Super easy. We used the precooked bacon. Husband loves to grill, so we made ours on the grill outside. Neighbor kids came over and ate one too. My husband is now the master bbq chef in the neighborhood. Will make again!
Just tried this recipe, everything worked really well. I did however make some minor changes to the cooking method. I cooked my dogs on a cookie cooling rack placed over a cookie sheet. It cut down on the grease quite a bit. I had to cook my dogs for about 20 minutes total at 400 degrees but my oven is pretty old. I have been told that I am going to have to make this again, next time with jalapeno slices inside.
This recipe was a fun change from regular hot dogs, but nothing spectular. I ran out of cheese slices, so I use some shredded cheddar cheese instead which I liked much better. I also wrapped mine in refrigerated crescent roll dough to make for easier handling. My 5-year old thought they were fun so we'll probably make them again, but I didn't think they were anything outstanding.
The bacon didn't cook, the hotdogs got over done, it was a disaster. I followed the instructions word for word and at 15 min it wasn't even close and I ended up leaving them in the oven for at least 20 min and I thought they were done but when I went to serve them I noticed the bacon was still raw in the center and the hotdogs were crisp on the ends.
Absolutely perfect as an adult version of the hot dog. We used the high quality dinner sized hot dogs from the butcher, and any cheese we have handy. Doesn't matter...they are still delicious and easy.
I pre-cooked the hot dogs and bacon first, so when I baked it the second time the bacon would get crispier. Used turkey lacers to keep bacon and hot dog together then baked on the convection oven setting on a greased foil on the cookie sheet.
I really liked these! I didn't think I would because I am not by any means a huge hot dog fan. I used Applegate Organic Beef Hot Dogs, and all natural seasoned bacon from Trader Joe's, as well as their Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese. The bacon didn't get too crispy even after cooking for a little longer than 15 minutes easily. The bacon slices I used were huge, though. Very long too. I would definitely make these again.
I made some modifications to this recipe based on what I had on hand.I was inspired by your recipe though.I used cheese whiz (the squeeze kind) and oscar myer real bacon bits rather than a whole slice of bacon and cheddar cheese,seems easier to me.I was telling my friend about your recipe and didn't realize the name of it,but Im already calling them Evil Dogs because they are not good for you and evil because they are so addicting!
Grew up on them too! We called the "city quail" and they were always a favorite. I even put them on the menu when I was a managed a kitchen at a family restraunt here in Ft Worth many years ago, they were a hit with the kids.
ANYone who remembers "Whistle Dogs" from the old burger franchise "A&W" will love this taste from the past ! Now, if only they were delivered to your vehicle by carhops on rollerskates.... Ah , memories....
We love mad dogs at out house! I was interested in this baked version, instead of broiling them.I used a 13 by 9 pan and the bacon didn't crisp. A cookie sheet with no sides would be better. If you want crisp bacon, you can achieve it by broiling them for a short time at the end. One change I made was to add a small sliver of American cheese with the cheddar to help the melting. Mad dogs are good as they are. You can serve them in hot dog buns with condiments too. Just remember to remove the tooth pivks!
The taste was good, but the bacon didn't reall cook. I had to leave these in the oven much longer than the recipe called for which caused the cheese to get runny. I saw a review that mentioned putting them under the broiler helped. If I make agian I will microwave the bacon before wrapping and baking the hot dog.
