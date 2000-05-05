Mad Dogs

Mad dogs were my favorite kid food, and they're fun to make. Good quality hot dogs are slit open, stuffed with cheese, and wrapped with a slice of bacon. They're great with or without a bun, and you can try them with ketchup, mustard and onions.

By Goldie

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Using a knife, make a slit along the entire length of the hot dog that's about 3/4 of the way through the hot dog. Break the cheese slice into 2 pieces and stuff each piece into the slit in the dog. Wrap the bacon slice around the hot dog in a spiral fashion, then secure all with a toothpick. Place on a cookie sheet or baking dish.

  • Bake at 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) for 11 to 15 minutes, or until bacon is crisp.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
479 calories; protein 19g; carbohydrates 1.5g; fat 44g; cholesterol 92.8mg; sodium 1106.3mg. Full Nutrition
