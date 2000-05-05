4 stars as I was not too thrilled with the cooking method. My advice: pre-cook your dogs (make vertical slice in dogs prior to) in a shallow bath of water for a couple minutes. What I do after that is...stuff small slices of cheddar cheese in the split (don't over do it). I use bacon I've pre-cooked in either the microwave or oven until partially done, not crispy. (I wouldnt recommend making this with raw bacon, ugh!) I then wrap bacon around cheese stuffed dogs and bake in a 400 degree oven for about 10 minutes; but you have to keep in eye on them to prevent bacon burn. I serve on a hot dog bun that I spread with a mix of - chopped ripe tomato/lettuce/mayo - and it tastes like a BLT hotdog w/cheese. Well, whatever you try - keep in mind, if you par cook the bacon you need to toothpick the bacon into the ends of hotdogs on wrapping. A really tasty basic recipe that may let you down the way originally stated to prepare/cook, sorry!