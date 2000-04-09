Stuffed Green Peppers I

2976 Ratings
  • 5 1886
  • 4 842
  • 3 179
  • 2 46
  • 1 23

Here's a delicious stuffed pepper recipe that's easy to make. Each green bell pepper contains ground beef, onion, tomatoes, rice and cheese, and is cooked in tomato soup.

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
324 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cut the tops off the peppers, and remove the seeds. Cook peppers in boiling water for 5 minutes; drain. Sprinkle salt inside each pepper, and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a large skillet, saute beef and onions for 5 minutes, or until beef is browned. Drain off excess fat, and season with salt and pepper. Stir in the tomatoes, rice, 1/2 cup water and Worcestershire sauce. Cover, and simmer for 15 minutes, or until rice is tender. Remove from heat, and stir in the cheese.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. (175 degrees C). Stuff each pepper with the beef and rice mixture, and place peppers open side up in a baking dish. In a medium bowl, combine tomato soup with just enough water to make the soup a gravy consistency. Pour over the peppers.

  • Bake covered for 25 to 35 minutes, until heated through and cheese is melted and bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
463 calories; protein 27.2g; carbohydrates 35.5g; fat 24.3g; cholesterol 88.6mg; sodium 970.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 03/11/2022