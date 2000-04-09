Stuffed Green Peppers I
Here's a delicious stuffed pepper recipe that's easy to make. Each green bell pepper contains ground beef, onion, tomatoes, rice and cheese, and is cooked in tomato soup.
I didn't give it 5 stars 'cause I made changes based on others' suggestions that I felt improved the recipe. I halved the peppers (lengthwise), sauted onions separately along with 2 minced garlic pieces, cooked the rice separately, used 1 can of DICED tomatoes* (why would you ever buy a can of tomatoes and THEN dice them?), and mixed the ingredients together after browning the beef**, allowing them to warm slightly in the skillet before stuffing into the peppers. You can use the extra juice from the can of tomatoes to keep the rice from burning. I also added quite a bit of basil, oregano, and Italian seasoning, as well as extra Worcestershire sauce. Putting just a little cheese in the bottom of each pepper helped as well. Lastly, I only used one can of tomato soup. Even cut in half, 25 min was needed to get them nice & hot. Next time, I'll try adding some pepper as well. * Using a can of diced tomatoes with jalepeno peppers adds just the right amount of kick to these! **You can also use 1/2 beef & 1/2 3-7% lean ground turkey to reduce fat content...tastes the same!Read More
This is a decent but very basic recipe. Here are my thoughts. First of all, don't cut the top off the pepper, it wastes too much pepper, cut it in half lengthwise. The beef and rice stuffing is rather bland. Easily liven it up by doubling (or more) the Worcestershire. Fresh garlic adds to it as well. Also, as others have already noted, adding some dried basil and/or oregano to the stuffing works well too. And why in the world would you buy a can of whole tomatoes and then chop them? Just use a can of diced tomatoes! Don't use soup as the topping. Use your favorite pasta sauce. But if you do use the tomato soup, don't add water, it will just dilute what little flavor there is. Simply pour the soup into a bowl, heat it a bit in the microwave and stir. Viola, there's the gravy consistency the recipe calls for and no water needed. After stuffing the pepper, ladle on the pasta sauce and then using a 2nd cup of cheese top each pepper. You can then top the cheese with a sprinkle of dried oregano or Italian seasoning. Happy eating!Read More
These were the best stuffed peppers I have ever had. I only made some minor changes. I used 5 peppers instead of 6, and there was just barely enough filling. I used onion powder instead of onion, tomato sauce instead of tomato soup and beef broth instead of water for the rice. I also added another half cup of cheese, but I don't think a little more would hurt. They taste even better the second day.
Yum yum! I've never made stuffed peppers before. These were great! I used ground turkey instead of beef b/c we're trying to eat healthier. Used Uncle Ben's converted Rice, in my opinion it is the best rice in a box. Used a large can of diced tomatoes, undrained. Did not even use tomato soup, I don't think you need to. After stuffing my peppers with the mixture, I just placed them right side up in a greased 9x13. Biggest tip - boil your peppers for a good 5 minutes in the beginning, before stuffing them, and make sure they are fully submerged beneath the water. If not, you will likely end up with pretty raw, crunchy peppers even after baking, unless you like to eat them that way. One of my peppers was like this, it was the one that never got submerged when boiling. The main thing I love about this recipe - you get your meat, starch, and green veggie all in one shot, and it is delicious and healthy! Thank you.
I don't like green peppers but hubby loves them so I had to give this a try. He raved about this one! I did add a tablespoon of minced garlic to the meat mixture and put grated sharp cheddar cheese on the tops of the peppers during the last five minutes of baking. I'll be making this one again for sure.
I thought these were good but I have had better. Per previous reviews, I too added a bay leaf, a beef bullion cube and a tsp of oregano when cooking the rice. I also used sharp cheddar cheese. Although there is rice in the peppers, we served over additional white rice so we could spoon the sauce over all. Although we liked the meal, I feel it needs a little more "umph" to top it off. It has great potential and I will probally make again only I'll play around with it to find the right blend to fully satisfy our tastebuds.
The sausage was a nice change from the usual ground beef or turkey. I didn't par cook the peppers and top of stove cook time was much less than an hour. Otherwise the recipe was a breeze. I didn't see anyone else mention this in the reviews, but 3 cups of rice would have been ridiculously way too much. I didn't even use two full cups of uncooked rice and it was plenty for the six peppers. I also didn't use instant rice, so maybe that's what made the difference.
Regarding some of the reviews, why bother rating the recipe if your going to make a total change to the person posting the recipe. Either you like it or you don't. I dislike when people do that. Everyone puts their own spin on things. If your going to do that, then I suggest putting your OWN recipe up on the site and not criticize or change someone elses.
This was wonderful! I couldn't remember how my mom made them, but this recipe turned out just like hers! I used tomato sauce instead of tomato soup (I didn't have any on hand), and I used a cup of corn instead of the cheese...it tasted just like home! Thanks Suzanne!
This recipe is pretty much the way I cook my stuffed peppers. But instead of putting the green peppers in boiling water, I found it was much easier to clean the green peppers, half them and put cut side down staggered on a glass plate and then microwaving them for 3 - 4 minutes on high. Then fill and bake! They turn out perfectly!
This is really close to my granmothers recipe but a whole lot more work! I don't pre-cook anything! Follow the instructions for prepping the peppers, combine the stuffing ingredients and lightly stuff the peppers, place in a dutch oven filled with soup/water combination, cover and simmer until peppers are soft and stuffing is cooked through. A lot less work and you're not lighting the oven! I usually make some extra meatballs out of the stuffing mix for those of us who don't like peppers. Served with mashed potatoes and the gravy from the peppers alongside cucumber salad and sweetcorn you've got a great meal!
My boyfriend and I just LOVE this stuffed bell pepper recipe... we did follow a few of the suggestions made by other reviewers and I think it adds up to the perfect dish: *Slice the peppers length wise and remove the seeds, and after boiling, sprinkle a little cheese inside each half *Double, or even triple the worcestershire *Use a can of diced tomatoes with the seasoning already added (we chose garlic and basil) *Cook the rice in beef or chicken broth in a separate pan, this helps ensure that the rice is tender and flavorful.. then add it to the beef and simmer for 5-10 mins so it all blends together *Add garlic to the beef and onions while cooking *Dont add water to the tomato soup, and make sure you sprinkle cheese on top of the peppers before baking! :) Delish!
I gave this recipe 5 stars because it is a great base recipe that can be customized pretty easily. I followed the advice of other reviewers and made the following changes. I sauteed some minced garlic with the ground beef and onion. I also had some bell pepper left over that I needed to use, so I chopped that up and sauteed that with the mixture as well. I used a can of diced tomatoes with green chiles (undrained) in place of the whole peeled tomatoes and doubled the Worcestershire. I used beef broth in place of the 1/2 cup of water and some Italian seasoning and some cayenne pepper for extra seasoning. For the cheese, I had a Cheddar Jack blend and made sure to sprinkle some on top during the last 5 minutes of baking. It was very tasty! The rice wasn't quite done after simmering in the beef mixture for 15 minutes, so next time I will cook the rice separately and add it at the end. Next time I'm also going to try wild rice for a little extra flavor.
OH my goodness. Everyone should ALWAYS cook rice before adding it to beef stuffings! Cabbage rolls, cook the rice first, stuffed peppers, cook the rice first. Always look at your ingredients first. If there is a ingredient that takes longer to cook than the main ing. cook it first, cool it before adding it to the main ing. so you dont start the cooking process before you pop it in the oven. Rate 4 stars
Super easy and so tasty! I made it for two, but don't trust the measurements when you change the servings. I made it with 2 green peppers, split in halves. Sauteed onions & celery and added some garlic powder. Used 1 pound of ground beef, 1 cup of rice and 1 can of rotel chopped tomatoes. I added 1 cup of water and a dash of worcestershire sauce. Mix in the cheese then stuff the green peppers. I heaped the mixture on to each bell pepper where it was overflowing but still in the pepper. Covered with tomato soup and water mixture, cheese and panko breadcrumbs for 30 mins. Oh sooooo good! It makes a lot of "stuffing" but its perfect!
The only reason I gave it 4 stars instead of 5 was because I made changes. 1. I use tomatoe sauce not soup, I add spices to it. 2. I used flavored diced tomatoes as well. 3. Instead of stuffing the peppers then pouring everything on top. I layer it. Cheese, meat, sauce. Until I get to the top. That way it's not dry. And of course I put a lot of cheese on top. My family and our friends LOVE them!
I have read a few of the reviews and noticed that everyone was baking the stuffed peppers. When I was younger my family cooked the stuffed peppers, standing up in tomatoe sauce (about half way up the pepper) in a large covered pot - just saying, its an alternative to par boiling them and they come out tender and delicious.
My wife and I have been making them this way for years, but when the kids were smaller they didn't like the green peppers and would leave them on the plates. We decided that was a waste so we chopped them into small pieces and put them in the sauce pan with the rest of the fixings. They never knew and ate every bit of it and asked for seconds..To this day when we have a family get together they will ask us to make this or our pizza sandwiches which is another story for another day!!!
Try using red peppers! They add a sweetness that is delicious. Substituting turkey in these is great. Lose some fat, but the taste is still great.
After 3-4 times preparing this recipe, I always use this one as a base, taking quite a few liberties, due to time constraints and family preferences. I parboil the peppers for 10 minutes. After slicing the tops off the peppers, I chop the remnants and sautee them along with my onions. I then brown 93/7 hamburger meat with our family's favorite spices (I also add considerably more than 1 tsp of worchestershire too!). I throw in a mixture of 1/2 cheddar and 1/2 mozzarella (or Italian blend or whatever else I have on hand) and mix that right into the warm meat mixture. I also cheat and use the 90-second Uncle Ben's Wild Rice pouch and mix that right into the hamburger/cheese mixture as well. I like a bit more structure and flavor to my sauce, so I use the Tomato Cream Sauce for Pasta, found on this site too. I then add a couple ladles of the sauce to the hamburger and blend well. It makes the hamburger/rice mixture just the perfect consistency to spoon into the peppers. Then, I pour the remaining sauce over the assembled peppers, add more cheese to the pepper tops and bake for 20 minutes (parboiling the peppers a bit longer will shorten your baking time). Easy peasy...not to mention wonderfully delicious! This is a great recipe to add your flair to since you can sub out different colored peppers, use ground turkey instead of hamburger meat, play around with sauces, etc. Thanks for the submission....I'll use this recipe as my base over and over again.
I also use tomato paste rather than tomatoes, also tomato soup is too sweet so I use tomato juice if needed. We don't like green peppers so I use red, orange or yellow, they're sweeter and not so "bitey". After stuffing the peppers, my mom always just put them in the skillet, topped them with more cheese, the tomato juice and cooked them covered till heated through. No baking required. She also added basil, parsley and garlic to the beef mixture. She made these for over 65 years, and her mother before her so she had time to perfect the recipe.
Delicious! I cut recipe in half, used ground turkey and much seasoning. Minced garlic and two huge yellow peppers. Sprinkled shredded Mexican cheese mix. A hit with my husband. Thanks!
I gave this 4 stars instead of 5 only because the tips from other reviewers seemed to improve the recipe drastically. Bottom line: The peppers were excellent! From others' suggestions, I added two cloves of garlic (chopped); added lots of Italian seasoning, plus more basil and oregano; used diced, canned tomatoes flavored with basil and oregano; doubled the Worchestershire; substituted spaghetti sauce for tomato soup; doubled the rice and cooked it ahead of time; used some red peppers as well as green ones; and used at least 1.5 cups of grated cheddar. The 60-minute time frame is conservative, especially if you make it the way I did. Cooking the rice alone took 20 minutes; I had to cook two batches of peppers; browning the beef took about 15 minutes; and the peppers cooked in the oven at least 35 minutes. All in all, a great basic recipe, easily adapted to what you have on hand and what your family prefers. I'll definitely make these again.
I made my stuffed peppers like this when I first started cooking but now that I've gotten back to eating healthier, I've lightened it up a bit. We don't like green bell peppers so I use red, orange or yellow. I now use ground turkey, fire-roasted tomatoes, brown rice that I've cooked before hand and I omit the water. I also use organic tomato sauce and throw in a mess of minced fresh garlic. This totally bends well to what I have on hand and if I want to make it stretch with half the meat, I sub in shredded or chopped veggies (we favor zucchini, carrots, spinach or broccoli) and sometimes I'll spice it up with a teaspoon or two of homemade italian seasoning or taco seasoning. Whatever I grab first. This is always a filling meal that my family always inhales. If you've got the time and patience, this is also a good recipe to double and freeze one container for another time.
We love this recipe and I did not change a thing. I was low on green pepper once when i made this so I chopped up what I had and made a casserole and it turned out just as good. Thanks for the great easy recipe, I will make again and again
This is a great recipe, but I did make some changes. I like brown rice instead of white, so I just cooked it seperate and added it to the meat and tomato mixture. (Don't add the water if you are adding already cooked rice.) I doubled all the spices (onion, pepper, etc. and added garlic.) Then, I mix the grated cheese in with the meat mixture before stuffing the peppers. My whole family loves it.
I try out new recipes from online sites almost every week. Though I have tried probably hundreds of recipes, I have only written a couple of reviews because though most recipes are ok, none are sooo good or sooo bad to warrant a review. But this stuffed pepper recipe is an exception. It is fabulous. I thought I had a good stuffed pepper recipe but this one is much better. If your family likes stuffed peppers, give it a try, you won't be disappointed.
I never grew up on stuffed peppers, so I like to try a variety of recipes since I don't know what "right" tastes like. I think I may have finally figured it out tonight. I kept the amounts the same, just swapped out some smoked provola and scamorza for the cheddar, since I like to use as much local ingredients as possible. For anyone who can get their hands on real Italian cheese, a 50/50 blend of smoked provola and scamorza is absolutely amazing in these peppers. I was hesitant on using a can of tomato soup as a gravy, but it really did add that extra touch that I feel stuffed peppers need. I'll still try new recipes out, but this is certainly our families default from here on out.
I like this recipe. I use poblano peppers instead of bell peppers because I like the poblano taste over bell peppers. If you take out the white membrane and seeds, you take out the heat.
I modified this recipe a bit based on what was cheaper and what I had on hand... First I used 4 green peppers and lean ground turkey meat. I cooked the onion first, then I cooked the turkey with it, seasoned with s&p and a little oregano. I had a packet of that 90 second rice, long grain brown from good old uncle ben, so I added that. I never added worcestershire sauce, and I substituted the tomato soup for two 8 oz cans of plain old tomato sauce. I mixed everything together (minus about 1/3 c tomato sauce) in a bowl and added about 3 tbsp of good quality parm cheese. I spooned the rest of the tomato sauce into the bottoms of the peppers, then filled them to the top with the mixture. I covered the baking pan tightly with foil and baked on 350 for 45 minutes. With 10 minutes left I uncovered them and threw a ton of cheddar cheese on top. I also find it tastes amazing with cholula hot sauce.
wow, i'd give this 6 stars if i could. i made these because my boyfriend likes stuffed peppers, but we both loved them!! i made a few modifications. instead of the tomato soup and whole peeled tomatoes, i just added 2 tablespoons of garlic, 3 teaspoons of italian seasoning, two 8oz cans of tomato sauce, and one 14.5oz can of diced tomatoes (with garlic, basil, and oregano) into the simmering meat mixture. i also used lean ground beef and a parmesan/mozerella cheese mix vs. the cheddar. its really good if you put the extra stuffing mix in the baking dish around the peppers. in the last 10 minutes of cooking, i topped each pepper with mozerella and parmesan cheeses and broiled until browned. so yummy!!
I didn't read other reviews before making this. A few comments on the recipe: 1. There is no human way rice could ever go from uncooked to tender in 15 minutes. Cook it ahead. 2. I printed a shopping list w/o reading the recipe, and it doesn't make sense to buy whole tomatoes only to chop them. I'd use pre-diced. So. Aside from the rice being crunchy (after adding 10 minutes of simmer time) and there not being enough filling for the sixth pepper, the overall flavor of these was good. I felt it needed more rice and maybe some other ingredients to bring it to a five star level. Thanks though.
I didn't like stuffed peppers as a child, but I sure do now! I loved this recipe!!! The only thing that I did differently was add a small can of drained sweet corn (frozen would work also). I really like the tomato sauce that the peppers cook in, and have not found many recipes like this one (i.e. peppers topped with tomato sauce). These peppers freeze well, so it's worth your while to make a double batch. I was stumped about what to serve with them, though (seems as if something is missing...). The only thing I could think of was peach crisp. Everything esle seemed redundant (i.e. potoatoes with "rice" stuffed peppers, another veggie with a veggie, etc.). Yum! Yum!
I was going to comment on this recipe, telling you how I made this the other night. But most of the ingredients w
LOve this recipe but I as always read reviews. I made changes to mine and my husbands liking. I have made this recipe twice, the first time I used half pound hamburger and half pound sausage. instead of water I used beef broth. I used mozzrella chees since it melts better and I used Rotell. I looked at alot of photos that others had shared and I was alittle grossed out that the pepper and filling was floating in Tomato soup (I used Tomato sauce). I only used about a 1/4 cup of tomato sauce to line the bottom of the pan and a few little drips of sauce in each pepper and added mozzerella cheese on top. Very wonderful recipe but eveb better with the changes I made. The second time I made it. it was requested and I did not have Hamburger so I used only sausage and it had lots more flavor.
uh...dont use long grain brown rice. apparently it takes much longer to cook and you'll end up with crunchy rice in your stuffed peppers. :( 2 hours wasted. :(
We don't care for smushy peppers, so not wanting to take a chance on boiling for 5 minutes, I microwaved them for about 45 seconds. Then, with the baking time, they came out just right for us.
This is the first time I have ever made stuffed Green Peppers. My whole family, including my son's 11 year old friend & my 13 year old daughter, loved these!! I did use others ideas. I did 3/4 cup rice & water & I added all seasonings you would put in spaghetti sauce, like Italian, Parsley, Basil, garlic salt, Oregano & of course 3 fresh garlic cloves. I also used only 1 can of the soup, as I do not like too much tomato flavor. I also put the meat mixture in 1/2 way, then the soup, then more meat & more soup & did not top it with more cheese. It didn't need more & I do count calories. This was a really nice, filling dish!!
I have always loved stuffed bell peppers, and when I was given a large box of produce I jumped at the chance to make them (much to the distain of my poor hubby, lol). I did make my own changes (I did not read the other's reviews beforehand, but noticed a lot of similarities). First off, I never have canned tomato soup on hand. So instead I used 2 8oz cans of tomato sauce. I poured it into a bowl and added a generous amount of garlic powder, salt, pepper, onion powder, basil, and Italian seasoning. I mixed it well and it tasted delicious as my "tomato soup". Then, instead of the canned chopped tomatoes (I had none on hand), I added 2 8oz canned to the browning ground beef. So in my pot was browning ground beef and onions, salt, pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, rice, and maybe 3 tablespoons of worcestershire sauce. I did not have any chedder cheese, so I shredded a block of mozzarella cheese instead-which turned out great! After I baked everything in the oven, it was DELICIOUS! My husband was even shocked that his childhood dinner nightmare was so tasty. I say that this recipe is well worth the 5 stars. :) I always add extra seasonings to everything.
This recipe was a nice base but turned out fantastic with a few changes. I used Rotel in place of the whole tomatoes and substituted the tomato soup with a can of tomato sauce. I cooked the rice in the rice cooker and then added it to the meat and sauce mix. I used beef broth in place of the water which added a lot of flavor! I also decided to use mozzerella cheese instead of cheddar since that's what my mom used to always use when I was growing up! They were so good and were not bland as others have mentioned. It is probably the changes I made. Boyfriend loved them...will definitely be making again!
I have made this recipe twice. And changed the combination somewhat. I increased the rice to 2/3 cup along with the water. Reduced the soup to 1 can. Added oregano, garlic & beef bouillion. And increased the simmer time & baking time when using uncooked rice. Next time I will use cooked rice.
I made these last night for dinner and they were excellent. I did make some minor changes, I used 3 big bell peppers and cut them length wise and stuffed each half. I only used one can of tomato soup and a can of diced tomatos and seasoned the meat with Garlic Salt, black pepper, onion and minced garlic, the worchestire and a dash of cayanne pepper. I used the same powders seasonings in the tomato soup on the top. I also used minute rice, I topped the peppers with sharp cheddar cheese (added the last 5 minutes). They turned out excellent, my husband and father loved them!! This would be a great stuffing for cabage rolls also :)
I read some of the other reviews and here's what I did .... I added garlic and onion powder, a little bit of oregano, 1/2 tsp more of the Worcestershire sauce, and a small squirt of Red Hot sauce .... I put a little bit of cheese in the bottom of the peppers before I filled them .... I filled the peppers half full and put a little of the tomato soup mix in .... I did NOT mix ANY of the cheese in with the mixture .... I finished filling the peppers, put in more tomato soup, and THEN I topped it all with the cheese .... when I used the tomato soup, I added about 1/2 can of water, OH .... and I also used a can of diced tomatoes like other reviewers said .... AND I had about 1 cup of leftover corn (frozen not canned) and added that .... they came out fantastic .... do NOT be afraid to season because they would have been incredibly bland had I not put seasoning in ...
These turned out really well. I added a bit of finely diced celery to the beef/onion sautee, used more worcestershire sauce and added some garlic powder. The mixture seemed a little dry so I added a can of tomato sauce to it. I was able to stuff five peppers... not enough mixture for six. Very moist and flavorful even without the tomato soup. Will make again. Thanks, Suzanne!
I gave this recipe 4 stars instead of 5 because it calls for un-cooked rice. Doesn't say instant rice, just rice. When I made these I followed the recipie exactly and the rice was no where near done. When I make these again I will use instant rice or pre-cook the rice. Not very good when your crunching on un-cooked rice
This is essentially the recipe mom made when i was a kid! She mixed the soup into the beef/rice before stuffing the peppers and there was some hot sauce or chili flakes mixed in as well, but a classic recipe that has endured!
Delicious...I have had stuffed peppers before and they have just been ok, but these are great. I made a few slight changes. Just added a bit more worchestershire sauce, garlic seasoning salt and used a 3 cheese nacho blend cheese, also added some parmesean. As another reviewer suggested I put some tomato soup half way down the pepper. I used red, green and yellow peppers for some colour. They are very hearty and filling and full of flavour. Try it!
Sauteed my onion and fresh minced garlic in extra virgin olive oil. Added, ground turkey meat, basil, oregano, and cilantro. I used red bell peppers rather than green as the red has a slightly sweeter taste to me. Placed some shredded white extra sharp cheddar cheese in the bottom of the peppers, filled half the pepper with the meat mixture, then a spoon full of condensed tomato soup, then finished filling the peppers and topped with another spoon full of tomato soup. Baked at 375 degrees F for 45 minutes. Placed some more shredded extra sharp cheddar cheese on top of the peppers for the last five minutes of baking. Whoooo, Buuuuddy! It was delicious! Served with steamed broccoli and cauliflower with a side of black olives. It garnered me another Stamp of Approval (SOA) award from Mi Gato Loco.
Not bad. But if you follow these directions the rice WILL NOT be cooked. Either precook the rice or increase the water to 1 cup and cook rice for 25 min.
I suppose the recipe by itself isn't 4 stars, but its a good base to customize to your families taste. I added a lot of different seasonings. I precooked the rice in chicken broth in my rice cooker. If you keep the rice slightly on the dry side, it will still absorb more moisture when baking w/o getting soggy. I sauteed the meat by itself. While it was draining I sauteed the onion (used double what was called for) with some minced garlic and then added the meat back in. I used a whole can of diced tomotoes(and juice) and half a 15 oz can tomato sauce. The rest of the seasonings I added a little at a time until it tasted right: garlic seasoned salt, garlic, white pepper, black pepper, 1 cube beef bullion, cumin, oregano, thyme, worchestshire sauce, louisiana hot sauce, lots of mild cheddar, I think that's all. I just kept adding until I like it. I washed and salted the peppers, but did not par boil them. I prefer them to be less done and have more structure. They were topped with sliced mild cheddar. I used half the meat mixture and froze the rest. I will update when I use the next half, but I expect it will be just fine, not much different than freezing meatloaf mix which I do all the time.
this was very good and very easy to make. the only thing that i will change is the texture of the meat stuffing. i am used to adding egg and breadcrumbs with rice. the only thing really holding together the stuffing was the cheese added. i will use this recipe again, but i will make the stuffing the traditional way.
My family loved this dish. However, I do want to add that make sure you don't boil the peppers for more than 4 min. They become to flimsy and tear. But, overall GREAT!
I changed the recipe somewhat, in place of onions I added half a pack of instant onion soup mix. Instead of 2 cans of tomato soup I used 1 can soup and 1 cup ketchup for the sauce. I also used a can of diced tomatoes with peppers. This was really good and the kids liked it. Also, easy to prepare... will make this again.
Par-boiling the peppers really makes this recipe shine! No more too crunchy pepper with overcooked filling! I use more seasoning than this recipe calls for - I like to add a bunch of Italian seasoning to the beef mixture. I also prefer using pre-cooked frozen rice rather than uncooked rice whenever I can find it. Then you can shorten the time the mixture simmers before adding it to the peppers. I also like to mix my favorite spaghetti sauce into the beef/rice mixture in advance rather than pouring a can of bland (and super salty!) tomato sauce over the top.
Delicious! Sometimes I mix the tomato soup in with the meat, etc., then stuff the peppers and skip the baking part to save time. I've also substituted kidney beans for the meat for a nice, hearty vegetarian meal. And when we're feeling a little spicy, I use a can of diced tomatoes and green chilies instead of regular tomatoes.
YUMMY! I did a few things diffrent. Cooked rice first..added corn and kidney beans ...a few spices chili powder cumin (chili like)...but the thing that made it extra special for me and my family was sour cream mixed in at the same time as the cheese....also the last five minutes I took the cover off and added some more cheese on top!!!!!!!!!!
The filling is delicious. The second time I made them I used a large bottle of tomato juice with 1/3 cup brown sugar, instead of the tomato soup. This was a very tasty twist to stuffed peppers.
These are delicious as is.
This recipe was wonderful when fixed up a bit. My husband loved it. I did take others advice by adding more spices. I added minced garlic, onion powder, seasoned salt, oregano and one beef boullion cube. It was aesome and full of flavor. I added extra farmhouse cheddar cheese to top off the meat and tomato soup. At the end I also added some parmesan to top it off. Thanks a lot for the recipe.
This was my first time trying stuffed bell peppers ever and they were so delicious. I can't imagine that there could be a better recipe to use. So yummy! We've added this to our dinner rotation. We use ground turkey. We also use a can of diced tomatoes instead of whole peeled tomatoes. And we only use about one can of tomato soup, not diluted. For the tomato soup, we fill the peppers about halfway with the meat mixtre, then add 1-2 spoonfulls of tomato soup in each pepper, then fill the rest of the way with the meat mixture. Top with sauce, then more shredded cheddar cheese. We also only make 4 peppers. This recipe fills 4 peppers up to the top with just the right amount of mixture.
YOU HAVE TO TRY THIS~!!! ADD 1 pkg. ortega taco season(smoky chipotle flavor) to ground beef after browned. CHIPOTLE FLAVOR TACO SEASON NOT REGULAR. the chipotle flavor is much different from regular taco season. instead of 2 cans tomato soup, use 1 can tomato and one can campbells southwest style pepper jack. AWESOME FLAVOR!!
I've made a similar recipe for years, this was very good. The only change I made was to cook the green peppers in the microwave with a little water for about 6 minutes in a covered dish-the same dish I used to bake them, saves dishes and is easier. I didn't have tomato soup, so used Hunt's tomato sauce instead-turned out great. Thanks
I found this recipe to be extremely bland. I have had stuffed peppers before and have always enjoyed them since they were extremely flavorful. The finished product reminded me of lean college days eating Chef Boy R Dee!!! This was a waste of time, energy, and ingredients.
My family really enjoyed these. Instead of removing the tops, I cut them in half lengthwise and had two peppers to stuff.
This is a great recipe! However, I changed the following based on previous reviews: used 2 cans rotel original drained instead of whole peeled tomatoes, used 1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce, 1 1/2 cups cooked rice, 2 cups fat free cheedar cheese and 1/2 cup fat free mozarella for topping, and added fresh garlic and cumin to the ground beef. I also used 96/4 lean ground beef. Made this dish very healty and tasty. If going by Weight Watchers this comes to only 6 points per pepper!
My family LOVED this recipe. I didn't find that it was very saucy ... I liked that, because it was less messy for my children to eat. Definitely a good tummy filler and tasty!
There were quite a few seps to this recipe. Overall, the recipe was delicious just a little time consuming.
Slightly bland but I used Spicy V8 instead of tomato sauce, really made a difference
It was a bit bland. Next time I will double the worchestershire sauce and add garlic, as others have suggested. Also, I often assemble stuffed peppers ahead of time and freeze them until needed. I simply place the filled peppers on a cookie sheet in the freezer until they're completely solid, then wrap them individually and seal them in a freezer bag. To bake, I remove the needed peppers, unwrap and thaw them on a paper towel, then transfer them to a baking dish and bake for 25-30 minutes.
This was my first time making stuffed peppers. They came out pretty good! My boyfriend loved them, he said they were amazing. Personally I thought it was very good but a little bland. I would definitely add more worcestershire sauce and a lot more cheese next time. I eyeballed the measurements of everything so I can't really say exactly how much of each ingredient I used. But two pointers: don't hold back on the cheese or the tomato soup. Next time I'm going to layer the cheese and tomato soup a few times with the beef & onion mixure inside the pepper. I'll also probably add some extra spices to the beef. But I will definitely make these again! With my own tweaks. :)
I wouldve given it 5 cause it turned out wonderful, but i made a few changes. I didnt use the Worcestersire sauce but added 4 cloves of garlic mc cormic italian seasoning grinder 1 tsp soy sause 1 tsp cider vinegar extra onions and instead of tomatoe soup i used trader joes roasted tomatoe and red pepper soup. It was wonderful
This is a great recipe. I used a mixture of beef and sauage and a little more cheese. We're cheese crazy.
Nice recipe, but did anyone ever use 1/2 low fat content ground beef and 1/2 ground pork? I use this [half and half mixture] for all my recipes, i.e. hamburgers, meatloaf, stuffed cabbage. Just a hint my grandmother gave me 50 years ago. I like this recipe with all the extras added....garlic, etc.
The whole family loved it, even my pickiest boy. I used diced tomatoes with green chiles instead of whole, and a large can of tomato sauce instead of soup. I added garlic and cumin to the tomato sauce. I followed others advice and used beef broth instead of water and added extra worcestershire and garlic. I could have just eaten the filling on its own! Great texture and lots of flavor.
This was the first time I made stuffed peppers and it will NOT be the last! They were so good! I made this recipe exactly how it told me to.
I tried this recipe because I'm always into trying something new. First off, I used 2 large green peppers and the recommended meat and rice measurements worked just fine. I opted to use ground turkey since I don't eat red meat and used my normal seasoning during the browning stage. I also chose not to salt the inside of the peppers since they were previously boiled in salted water. All in all the peppers came out fine. One change I'll make next time though is to cook the rice a separate pot to ensure it is cooked thoroughly. While eating I noticed some grains of rice semi hard.
Great Recipe!! Thank You, these were the best stuffed peppers I ever had! Although I did change a few things, I added 1/2 cup of more cheese which next time I think I might had a full cup more, I used diced tomatoes in Italian Seasoning, and 1 can of tomatoe soup and 1 of sauce, and also added just a dash extra of wostechire sauce. Yum Yum Yum, thanks again :)
Made these last night with 2 yellow,2 red,2 orange and 2 green peppers. Doubled the recipes for 8 large peppers, worked out fine. Did not use tomatoe soup instead using tomatoe sauce. Everyone loved them. Will be making more and frezzing then for a busy day. Thanks for the recipe :)
This recipe was a great starting point, but the second time I made them I definitely "kicked it up a notch." I added 3 cloves of garlic, doubled the Worcestershire sauce, added a tablespoon of tomato paste, and added some cumin and cayenne. I also substituted light cheddar for the cheddar. If you soak the rice in a half cup of hot water while the meat mixture is cooking, it helps to soften the rice. The first time I made them, the rice was still a little crunchy; second time (when I soaked the rice), it was perfect. I also chose not to pre-cook the peppers, as we prefer them crunchy.
It's cool to eat a meal in a pepper and it's surprising how filling those little rascals are. I like dem stuffed bell peppers, mmm...hhmm! My main concern while preparing this meal was to watch over the rice carefully. While cooking the rice mixture, the water kept evaporating. If you don't keep adding water, the rice may burn to the pan. Also, you may want to cook the rice a bit longer than 15 minutes to get the rice more tender. My wife was impressed with my cooking abilities. This recipe made me look like a champ!
Very good! I made a couple of changes like other users did. I used turkey instead of beef, and diced tomatoes instead of whole peeled. I added more worcestershire than called for, added italian seasoning,red pepper flakes, garlic salt and a half a packet of good seasons italian dressing. I also cooked the rice and sautéed the onion (and garlic) and then combined it (I used brown minute rice-so easy). On the large peppers I layered sauce (tomato soup), meat, sauce, meat and then cheese and sauce. It definitely made a difference! The tomato soup adds a little sweetness.
Used ground turkey, diced tomatoes w/chiles (definitely!) and added about 5 oz. spaghetti sauce (saved the rest for another dinner - worth it; trust me), followed the rest of recipe as is. Delicious! Everyone loved! The best green peppers ever.
This is a wonderful recipe. I did add crushed garlic to the onions and ground beef and increased the amount of Worcestershire sauce to 1 TBLS. I also use just one can of tomato soup. After making this recipe three times, I find it turns out just a little bit different each time; most likely it's the size of the green peppers. Sometimes I have more stuffing than peppers. I just freeze it for another meal. A very delicious meal...thanks for the recipe!!
I made this recipe for the first time a few years ago. Last week, I was craving stuffed peppers so pulled this one out. I had forgotten what a hit this was with the family. Absolutely delicious...I'll have to make it more frequently. The gravy made from tomato soup is probably our favorite part of the dish. Yum!
I have never made stuffed peppers before and this recipe turned out really good. I did goof and add an extra 1/2 cup of rice because the first 1/2 cup didn't look like enough to me but I was wrong. You only need 1/2 cup rice total as the recipe calls for. I also added lots more cheese to the top because cheese is my favorite ingredient.
This recipe was pretty good. I followed it as written. For flavor, I'd give it 5 stars,(definitely make sure to salt and pepper the beef to your liking while browning it because that makes a big difference for the overall outcome) but 4 overall because the rice was still hard. And I even cooked it over an hour to see if that would help, but it didn't! So, personally, these are the changes I'd make next time; use 1 cup cooked rice, Drain the can of diced tomatoes, and mix in the soup topping a bit throughout the beef mixture, as it did not seep through it. Then it will be perfect!
This was the third time I've made this recipe. There's none like it. It's absolutely delicious.I didn't use the Worcestershire sauce and only used 1 can of tomato soup(because that's all I had) I also baked it at 325 degrees for 1 hour. It tasted much better cooking it longer
I gave this recipe 5 stars even though I made some changes because the recipe would be good without changes. I usually make enough to freeze for future meals so the recipe was doubled. I didn't blanch the peppers because I don't like them mushy, and freezing tends to soften them anyway. I didn't salt the inside of the peppers as we don't need extra salt. I used basmati brown rice and cooked it separately in beef broth seasoned with garlic powder, onion powder, and cumin. I used canned diced tomatoes. It didn't make sense to get whole ones to chop. I also added 2 tsp. Italian seasoning and minced garlic to the beef mixture. The stuffed peppers were loved by my family, and they freeze very well. Each was wrapped in plastic wrap to prevent freezer burn, and then put into large baggies.
I used pizza sauce instead of tomato soup. Liked it much better. My husband loved these this way.
My Husband loves stuffed green peppers and he likes it the way his mother used to make them, but I tried this new recipe and to my suprise he loved it. Thanks
These are delicious! I follow the recipe exactly, with the exception I sprinkle cheese on top of the peppers. Our family likes extra cheese! Other reviews said "this is a basic pepper recipe", and while to them that might be true, I feel that I didn't need to add anything extra to spice it up!
No one in my family likes green peppers so I used yellow and red peppers. It was wonderful
Best stuffed peppers I have ever made. Used the basic recipe but made some changes. Microwaved the peppers covered with a tiny bit of water for five minutes instead of boiling them. Had "meatloaf" mixture (pork and beef) on hand and used this. After draining the meat I added an envelope of onion soup mixture for seasoning. Used pureed tomatoes from the garden. Used Prego spaghetti sauce for topping. Delicious.
We made this recipe exactly as posted. We really enjoyed these stuffed peppers. I liked them much better than a meatloaf type mixture. Thanks for sharing the recipe, it's a keeper!
I changed most everything in this recipe, but the idea is still the same. I only cooked for 2, so 2 green peppers is all I made. 1/2 lb of ground beef, 1 cup of spaghetti sauce, 1 cup of instant white rice. After the beef was done cooking, I added everything else, and let the rice cook. I also added 1/2 a stick of cream cheese which gave it a lot of flavor! Seasoned myself with italian seasoning, garlic powder (instead of using a clove of garlic, and Worcestershire. Great go to recipe though!
These were very tasty. Due to my own error (did not have a lid for the pot), the rice did not fully cook so it came out crunchy- but otherwise the flavors were good together. I might omit both the rice and the tomato-soup sauce next time as there was enough tomato flavor in the filling for the peppers. Family loved it, even the picky eaters!
Sigh...better than my Grandma's. Sorry, Grandma. This is the boeuf borguignon of stuffed pepper recipes...simple, nourishing and truly delicious. This recipe takes the same basic ingredients and adds these flourishes I am not used to (and was absolutely delighted by): pepper cooking method (they came out with that delicious well-cooked vegetable taste, that wasn't overcooked or too limp...it still had body and rich flavor and structure), sweet tomato soup (played so well with the other ingredients) and cheese in the stuffing mixture (gave the filling the consitution, body and flavor I always knew was missing from other recipes I'd tried, my mother's and grandmothers). All in all a FANTASTIC recipe that, in my opinion, PERFECTS "comfort food" stuffed peppers. Not fancy, not anything but simple, good food, done perfectly.
Love this recipe use it all the time. Sometimes I use ground turkey, I always use Muir Glen fire roasted tomatoes, and I skip the tomato sauce.
