Stuffed Green Peppers I

After 3-4 times preparing this recipe, I always use this one as a base, taking quite a few liberties, due to time constraints and family preferences. I parboil the peppers for 10 minutes. After slicing the tops off the peppers, I chop the remnants and sautee them along with my onions. I then brown 93/7 hamburger meat with our family's favorite spices (I also add considerably more than 1 tsp of worchestershire too!). I throw in a mixture of 1/2 cheddar and 1/2 mozzarella (or Italian blend or whatever else I have on hand) and mix that right into the warm meat mixture. I also cheat and use the 90-second Uncle Ben's Wild Rice pouch and mix that right into the hamburger/cheese mixture as well. I like a bit more structure and flavor to my sauce, so I use the Tomato Cream Sauce for Pasta, found on this site too. I then add a couple ladles of the sauce to the hamburger and blend well. It makes the hamburger/rice mixture just the perfect consistency to spoon into the peppers. Then, I pour the remaining sauce over the assembled peppers, add more cheese to the pepper tops and bake for 20 minutes (parboiling the peppers a bit longer will shorten your baking time). Easy peasy...not to mention wonderfully delicious! This is a great recipe to add your flair to since you can sub out different colored peppers, use ground turkey instead of hamburger meat, play around with sauces, etc. Thanks for the submission....I'll use this recipe as my base over and over again.