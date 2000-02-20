Wine Glaze
Add the delicious flavor of wine to your cake with this tasty glaze.
I used this to glaze wine cookies(from this site). I didn't care for the cookies but this glaze is quite tasty and very easy. May use again to glaze a cake with! Thanks Connie!
The wine was nonexistent and the vinegar was extremely over powering.
I thought this tasted great but it was a little thin though so I think adding more sugar would help. I used it for the Beet Bundt Cake on this website and it was an excellent combination.
I did not know what to think of this glaze but I was pleasantly surprised! It is different but very good. I had to add more Conf. sugar to get the consistency I wanted. Served it over Angel Food Cake and it was wonderful. Use a good wine, you can taste it!
