Wine Glaze

Add the delicious flavor of wine to your cake with this tasty glaze.

By Connie Brown

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 glaze for 1 cake
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium-size mixing bowl, combine confectioners sugar with wine. Pour over cake while cake is still hot.

Per Serving:
45 calories; carbohydrates 10.5g; sodium 0.3mg. Full Nutrition
