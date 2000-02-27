Orange Date Frosting

A wonderful orange icing studded with dates. Tastes great with spice cake or orange cake.

Recipe by Sara

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
Directions

  • In a medium bowl, cream together the butter, condensed milk, orange juice concentrate and orange zest, until smooth. Gradually beat in the confectioners sugar until a spreadable consistency is reached.

  • Frost cake and decorate with dates.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
220 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 43.3g; fat 5.3g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 46.9mg. Full Nutrition
