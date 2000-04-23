Green Bean Casserole
Green beans, cream of mushroom soup, and French fried onions make for a classic green bean casserole. An absolute must at American holiday meals!
Green beans, cream of mushroom soup, and French fried onions make for a classic green bean casserole. An absolute must at American holiday meals!
Excellent beans! I thought next time I'd add one more can of beans though.. and I only used a quarter of a small container of those french fried onions - there's no way I could have put 6 ounces on them!Read More
I was fully prepared to love this. But the ratio of the onions to the green beans was off. There were way too many onions and not enough green beans! Also, the omission of milk or other liquid with the soup base made it a little too thick. If you make this, add some water or milk, double the green beans, and go light with the fried onions!Read More
I was fully prepared to love this. But the ratio of the onions to the green beans was off. There were way too many onions and not enough green beans! Also, the omission of milk or other liquid with the soup base made it a little too thick. If you make this, add some water or milk, double the green beans, and go light with the fried onions!
Excellent beans! I thought next time I'd add one more can of beans though.. and I only used a quarter of a small container of those french fried onions - there's no way I could have put 6 ounces on them!
I served this for Christmas dinner and my family enjoyed it. I used 2 cans of beans and added some grated cheddar cheese and a couple tablespoons of milk. My personal preference is to mix the can of onions into the casserole right before I put it in the oven, rather than putting the onions on top. My sister-in-law made it one year for Thanksgiving by adding a can of creamed corn and it was surprisingly very good.
I really appeciate that fact that this is real the real deal. Green bean casserole without all the extras. Fast and easy to make. My family loves the traditional recipe. Thank you for posting it.
Made this as a side dish tonight. Was very delicious!! I was cooking for a family of 8 and two guests and was dissappointed to know that I only had 2 cans of french style green beans. Next time I will use 3 cans of french style green beans and the 1 can of cream of mushroom soup and the french fried onion topping (I only used as much as I wanted, not the whole can, which is how I read the recipe). The children gobbled it up! Yummmmmy!
A little too soupy..maybe less soup next time? I also think it would be better with fresh green beans opposed to canned.
Very good! I tried it with fat free Cream of Mushroom Soup and it was "ok". Next time, I think I'll follow the recipe and go with the real thing. Incredibly easy!!!
Very simple and quick.
Pretty good. I added parmesean cheese and toasted almonds instead of the traditional fried onions--yum.
Needs 1/2 cup chopped toasted almonds mixed in with the beans and soup. REALLY good that way.
a great cassarole receipe!
This is definitely a classic. The only change I make is the type of green beans. I don't like the french style...they tend to turn to mushy little strings. Other than that, why change a good thing?
In two weeks made these already twice, everyone loved them, making them the second time I used 1 and 1/2 cans of creamed celery soup instead of the creamed mushroom, a tablespoon of melted butter in a less than quarter cup of water, mixed the soup, onions and fresh beans all together before baking
Easy and pleasing, especially with children.
Easy, fast, and delicious! Everyone wanted more when I served this with Christmas dinner. Cut back on the french-fried onions, though--I doubled the recipe and, even after that, ended up using only around 1/2 of what the recipe called for BEFORE the doubling! Will make again....Thanks, pearl!
Great American Classic!
I do this all the time ......
This was pretty good according to my family. I wasn't thrilled but it was OK.
This recipe was very easy and huge hit with the family. I thought it was a little salty, but apparently I was the only one!!
Not a big deal.
Pretty good, thanks.
thanks for sharing this classic! I used fresh green beans and had to cook them for about 40 mins. I also mixed up some of the onions (from someone's suggestion) and put some on top. Delicious!
Definitely a good starter recipe! I usually double the amount of green beans, mix in half the can of fried onions and top with the other half. I also mix in some shredded, sharp cheddar cheese. Have gotten many compliments on it!
This recipe is very close to the version I make. For variation I sometimes mix chow mein noodles in the casserole and some on top for a crunchier casserole (instead of french fried onions). I also add 1 TB soy sauce and 3 TB sliced and scattered butter on top. Yum
Fast and easy. This is a keeper!
Did not make any changes & would make it again.
My kids would not eat mushroom so I substituted the mushroom soup with cheddar cheese soup and the casserole was a hit.
I substituted cream of chicken soup, because some in my family don't like mushroom. I only used 1 can of cream of chicken with three cans of the green beans and only a half of one container of the French's fried onions. Everybody loved it on thanksgiving! Thanks!
I tripled the recipe and used a 6 oz. Can of French onion rings on top. I wasn't thinking and put the onion rings on right away. So I just covered it during the initial heating then took off the lid during the last 15 minutes. It was perfect.
I didn't make any changes. I followed the recipe to heart and my family loved it!!!!!!
I MAKE THIS EVERY THANKSGIVING. MY SON WOULDN'T THINK HE HAD EATEN THANKSGIVING DINNER IF HE DIDN'T HAVE THIS.
For our family thanksgiving, I made a triple batch and added an extra can of green beans. I think the 1:1 ratio is a little heavy on the soup. Overall, this is a perfect base recipe to start from though!
I will definitely make it again..love it!!!
Simple and easy!! It was a hit at my potluck. I doubled everything and it was great! Very happy!
Easy peasy
Super fast, super yummy!
Yes will make it again......made no changes
I add the secret ingredient, Worcestershire sauce which most people forget was in the original and makes it the best. My family must have this at the holiday dinners.
It tasted great! Everyone loved it!
I liked how easy this was to prepare, and I cannot fault the recipe entirely because I changed some things, but I would stick more to the recipe next time. I'm not sure how this compares with the recipe on the name-brand onion container, because I used an organic brand, but something was lacking. I used ingredients that I had on hand, which were frozen green beans (which I cooked in advance), store brand soup, which I used because it doesn't contain MSG like the name-brand soup, and organic onions for the same reason. I think using that soup was a mistake, because the flavor of the casserole was not very appealing. I agree with other reviewers that it might have been enhanced with the addition of milk or cream and maybe some pepper. Also, the onions were fine but got over-cooked and some of them became tough and chewy.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections