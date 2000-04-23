Green Bean Casserole

I liked how easy this was to prepare, and I cannot fault the recipe entirely because I changed some things, but I would stick more to the recipe next time. I'm not sure how this compares with the recipe on the name-brand onion container, because I used an organic brand, but something was lacking. I used ingredients that I had on hand, which were frozen green beans (which I cooked in advance), store brand soup, which I used because it doesn't contain MSG like the name-brand soup, and organic onions for the same reason. I think using that soup was a mistake, because the flavor of the casserole was not very appealing. I agree with other reviewers that it might have been enhanced with the addition of milk or cream and maybe some pepper. Also, the onions were fine but got over-cooked and some of them became tough and chewy.