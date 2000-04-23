Green Bean Casserole

Green beans, cream of mushroom soup, and French fried onions make for a classic green bean casserole. An absolute must at American holiday meals!

Recipe by pearl

prep:
5 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine green beans and soup in a small casserole dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and top with onions. Bake for another 10 minutes.

Per Serving:
352 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 26.6g; fat 25.5g; sodium 1187.3mg. Full Nutrition
