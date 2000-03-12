No Bake Lemon Cheesecake

So I made a few changes and I'm not sure if it was my changes that made this dish edible-but-not-amazing, or if this was just an un-amazing to begin with. I used 2 packets [.9oz/each] of sugar-free Raspberry Jello (still just 1 c. water), low-fat cream cheese, and 12 oz Evaporated milk. The evap. milk got stiff peaks quickly (kept can in freezer for 60 minutes along with bowl) but the peaks also fell quickly. By using 12 oz. evap. milk, I essentially DOUBLED the entire recipe and could have filled 2 ready made graham cracker crusts. I topped it with thawed mixed berries with a teeny bit of Splenda added. The texture of the "cake" was odd though it definitely held its shape, and the favorite parts were the crust (store bought) and the berries on top. Edible but not fantastic due to the texture. But my husband liked it just fine, "after the initial shock of first bite." And I'm about to have my second piece. I would eat this at home but would never bring it to a potluck or make it for company (like I did).