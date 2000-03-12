No Bake Lemon Cheesecake
Light and fluffy no bake cheesecake with a tart lemon taste.
I grew up on a recipe very similar to this, and when I tried it - what memories! I did add 2 T. fresh squeezed lemon juice to the gelatin mix before it thickened. This is a recipe that I used to make as a kid. It's easy with a few tricks. To get the canned milk to whip up beautifully, put in the freezer until it's as cold as it can get before freezing. When it's cold you can shake the can and the milk inside will quickly froth up enough to stop sloshing. Use high speed with a good mixer, metal bowl that is previously chilled and a whisk attachment. I cheat and use a chilled plastic bowl and get soft foam that works well. But I used to get stiff peaks when I had a metal bowl. Be sure your canned milk isn't low fat. After beating the cream cheese mixture, throughly mix in the luke-warm to tepid gelatin mixture. THEN fold that into the whipped milk. I'm glad to find this recipe again. It's as good as I remember. My husband and son now love it, too.Read More
This one sounded soooo good. What a disappointment! First, how long does it take to beat evaporated milk until stiff peaks form. I chilled it, I whipped it, I chilled it some more. It did get sort of frothy. This was a crumby recipe. It jiggled like jello, tasted ok but don't waste your time! I had to quick make another dessert for my guests. The crust was great though and I will use the powdered sugar again when making graham cracker crusts.Read More
I have been making this recipe for 30 years. I also add 2 TBSP of fresh lemon juice to the gelatin and hot water. I use a 13oz can of evaporated milk insread of 5oz. I put the evaporated milk into the refrigerator for a couple of hours before making the recipe. I also chill my bowl and beaters in the freezer. I always have stiff peaks. I gently fold the lemon and cream cheese mixture into the stiff evaporated milk. I put mine in a 9 x13 pan. I leave it in the frig overnight. I serve it in squares topped with extra grahmn cracker crumbs and topped with whip cream and a cherry.
This was fabulous! After reading others' comments, I chilled the milk in the fridge for several hours, and the bowl and beaters for about 20 minutes, and used (accidentally) a 12 oz. can of evap. milk. My milk beat up to stiff peaks in a minute or two. I also used strawberry instead of lemon, and served with a few mashed strawberries on top. YUM, and so easy!
This recipe is very good, and unbelievably easy to make! I used 5 ounces of fresh whipping cream (35% MF) instead of the evaporated milk, because I couldn't imagine that it would be easy to get firm peaks with the evaporated milk and because of the other reviewer's warnings (Thank you!) I also added the juice from half a lemon for extra flavour, and used light cream cheese. It turned out great (especially for the small amount of effort needed!) Thanks Jan!
I never bake but I tried this for my co-workers and they all loved it. No the evaporated milk never got stiff but it still set well and tasted like it said it would, tart and light.
i made this for my dad and his girlfriend for looking after my daughter for a few days. he said it was fantastic and said i can make it any time for him. my dads quite picky with sweet things! i read the reviews and made a couple of changes based on others' suggestions though. i used heavy cream rather than evaporated milk as i was worried about it not peaking, you cant buy lemon gelatine in the uk so i used leaf gelatine and jif lemon (fresh squeezed bottled lemon). also you cant buy graham crackers here so i used swetmeal digestive biscuits which are pretty much the same thing. it set straight away and impressed greatly. my dad said it tasted better than the one in the shops!!!
I had been looking for this recipe for a very long time, it reminds me of my mothers from about 40 years ago... Fantastic and a hit with my wife and our guests!
I HAVE THE ANSWER!!! For those of you who couldn't get the chilled regular (not low fat or fat free milk)evaporated milk to form stiff peaks. Mix the milk with your cold beaters. Do not whip up the cream cheese mix first. The cream cheese leaves a residue on the beaters that prevents the milk from forming stiff peaks. Besides the cream cheese mix works just fine with a spoon or wire whisk. Peaks should take no longer than 2 or 3 min on high speed beaters, at the most. If you touch the surface with your finger or a spoon and when you pull away it forms a peak...voila you are done. It's not rocket science people, and the finished product is ab fab. For those of you looking for an easy way to soften your cream cheese....while it is still in the foil package...place it on the burner on the stove top that your oven vents through. While your crust is baking the cream cheese is now soft and creamy enough to not need beaters.
This recipe was awesome!!! The only thing I did different is I added 3 tsps. of pure lemon juice to the recipe and that kicked it off!!!!!!!!! My cheesecakes were the first things to go from the table on Thanksgiving
This recipe was good, but I could not get the evaporated milk thick or in "stiff peaks"! What I did instead was to add an egg to the cream cheese mixture and mixed well, poured into the crust and refrigerated for about 3-4 hours. It turned out great......forget that evaporated milk thing!
One of my favorite memories from my past - an easy and light Grandma recipe! Two things that I do that are different from this recipe: 1) I never bake the crust (I reserve a small portion to sprinkle on top of the recipe before it goes into the fridge to cool 2) 3 tbls of lemon juice to the jello My evaporated milk always comes up nice and thick when I refrigerate the can and bowl. It's a hit wherever I take it.
I've made this for years, as has my mother... but we dont use confectioners sugar, vanilla, lemon jello or water. We use vanilla instant pudding, lemonade concentrate and that's it. I found the actually "jello" or any made with gelatin has a "jello" consistency which is NOT what I want when I have creamy cheesecake.
Whipping the evap. milk was very easy! Would try this with other flavours of gelatin as well.
Excellent! Made this for my husband's birthday (he loves lemon) and will definitely make it again. It was a big hit with the family. Very light and not too sweet or rich. I also added lemon juice and served it with blueberry compote on top.
If you want to use this recipe, try swapping out cool whip for the evaporated milk. I could not get the evaporated milk to get firm enough to peak. So, I used the cool whip instead, and it worked just fine.
This is a wonderful easy and quick cake to make. My family loved it. As per reviews, I chilled the ideal milk overnight/one hour in the freezer will also do! Also, I substituted the vanilla extract for 1/2 cup of lime juice. Delicious... Thanks for sharing!
I just made this tonight, and it turned out great. You definately have to chill the evaporated milk in the can, as well as the bowl and beaters, but I got stiff peaks after about 5 minutes. I didn't have any lemon jello so I used strawberry. It is really yummy. I also used a chocolate cookie crust. It isn't really a cheesecake, but it is a wonderful light and fluffy dessert. Will definately make again.
I made this cheesecake for Easter in a springform pan. Three cups of graham crackers is WAY TOO MUCH. I would maybe use one cup next time. I ended up throwing lots of crumbs away or the crust would have been an inch thick. Also, I had trouble determining when the jello was thick, but not set. It seemed to go from liquid to set in a hurry so I ended up adding set jello to the mix and then beating with a mixer to blend it in. Despite it all, it tasted good, but I won't make this again.
After reading all of the previous reviews, I decide to follow some of the suggestions. I replaced the evaporated milk with cream and I added lemon juice as we don't have lemon flavoured gelatine in Holland. I also substituted the sugar for sweetener as I need to make the cake diabetic friendly. I tested it out on my work mates who all thought it tasted very nice and was very light. No one complained about the sweetness, although I think I need to add a little more lemon juice as the flavour more cheese than lemon. Given the rave reviews, I'll be making it this weekend as a birthday cake for a friend who loves lemon cheesecake!
This cheesecake turned out very smooth, creamy and lemony! Excellent!
This is such a YUMMY and easy recipe! I made a few small changes though; I don't bake my crust (or use the confectioners sugar), I use a 12 oz can of evaporated milk (chilled), and I also add 4 tablespoons of lemon juice to the jello water. Thank you Jan for a GREAT cheesecake recipe!! LOVE IT!
Have made this recipe (and similar) many times but always cut back on sugar because it really is not needed. ALSO RECIPE SHOULD HAVE STATED THAT EVAPORATED MILK HAS TO BE WELL CHILLED IN A BOWL AND ALSO THE BEATERS, can understand why some people could not get it to whip. Also better to use a stainless (or such)bowl because sometimes plastic has a greasy layer on it....this also goes for whpping crea. 2 tbsp. of lemon juice are a great addition. If you follow the above tips you should have absolutely no trouble with this little pie which is great for beginners.
This recipe is full of childhood memories, like several of the other cooks have mentioned. My mother made this recipe often and it was a favorite of mine. I use regular granulated sugar for the crust and use a bit more sugar than 1 tablespoon. Everything else I followed as written. Wonderful and delicious. Thanks to Jan Wood for sharing a recipe for which I have previously searched.
This is one my grandma always made for us growing up. I LOVE IT. YOU MUST, MUST, MUST chill the evaporated milk. Then it should whip up very stiff for you. Also, if you use heavy cream, it's not going to have the same texture as it's meant to have. However, I'm sure it's good. How could real whipping cream Not be good? : ) I used lime jello and reminded me of key lime pie! YUMMY!!!! Thank you for the recipe
I used 2% partly skimmed Evaporated Milk and it didn't get 'stiff peaks' when whipped for 10 minutes. Perhaps this is why it had a mousse-like gelatin texture instead of a creamy no-bake cheesecake texture. Perhaps using Whipping Cream would be better than evaporated milk. Also, I could barely taste the lemon flavor.
This is a nice, simple, and refreshing dessert that is very easy to make. I used whipped topping instead of the evaporated milk-which was faster!Oh-I used lime jello and 2 T of lemon juice.
I gave it 4 stars because , I couldn't make it ( I am not allowed to ),however my mom made it .It was delicious YUMMY... P.S. Can you change the name from No Bake Lemon Cheesecake to Bake Lemon Cheesecake because it need's baking..
I'm not giving this a '3' rating because I changed some of the ingredients. As others suggested I used whipped topping instead of whipping up heavy cream myself. I don't know if this is what caused it, but my pie never set. I ended up having to put it in the freezer for a bit so that it was hard enough to keep its shape when cut. I did add some lemon juice, because it seemed to need it. Used an 8 inch pie crust instead of making my own. This was pretty tasty, but I probably won't make it again because it runs such a high risk of not turning out right, even when directions are followed to a 't'.
This turned out great! I made an apricot version because I did not have lemon jello. I used 3/4 cup powdered sugar instead of granulated for a smoother texture and layered in canned apricots dredged in the jello. I let it set then topped the pie with whipped cream. It was a lovely light dessert with a beautiful color.
I made this by the recipe but it was a flop - literally. It never set. Over 24 hours later it was still soft and floppy. I should have read the reviews and used heavy whipping cream and just skipped the evaporated milk altogether. The taste was good, but there was nothing cakey about it. I now have what is left of it in the freezer seeing if it will turn into some sort of icecreamy thing, so we can kind of enjoy it.
This was lovely and light. I broke my cheesecake pan so just used a 9x12 pan. Served with some fresh blueberries. Best the day it is made. I am going to try this again with other varieties of Jello. Maybe a mango?
I first had this light cheesecake at a family reunion. I requested the recipe and made it a few times. Always pre-chill a glass bowl and beaters so the milk will thicken quickly. Be sure to soften the cream cheese before folding it into the jello and milk mixtures, or you may deflate the air while you're trying to smooth out any lumps.
This was okay. It never did set up perfectly, even over night. I think this was do to the evaporated milk. I got it to form peaks by chilling it AND the bowl I whipped it in but it deflated very quickly. I suggest using whipped topping instead as other people have suggested. Also, I would then decrease the amount of sugar in the recipe to counterbalance the sweetness of the whipped topping.
I have looked for this recipe for a few decades now. I used to make this when I was in high school and loved it!!!! I beyond happy that I found it! Thanks for sharing!!!!!!
very easy recipe ... u really don't HAVE to add extra lemon juice to get the extra kick! didn't add sugar to the crackers (i used digestive biscuits) and instead of 1 cup sugar, i used 3/4 cup and it was sweet enuff. i did chill the evaporated milk, bowl and beaters and on whisking i had stiff peaks within 3 min. all in all perfect, light cheesecake ....
my sister JUST made this cake yesterday, but she did NOT use any confectioners sugar and substitued the evap milk with 1/2 pint of heavy cream. it was WONDERFUL!! perfect texture and just a hint of tartness!! she also uses 2 tsp of vanilla instead of one.
This recipe is very similar to the one my mum made for us as kids. Good memories eating this light, fluffy treat! For those who had trouble beating the evaporated milk 'til peaks form- MUST use FULL FAT evaporated milk AND it must be VERY COLD, whip on HIGH. :-)
Pretty easy recipe. Will probably try this out with other gelatin flavors in the near future :)
I can't tell you what pleasant memories this cheesecake brought back to me. This is exactly how my mom made it, 30 some years ago. During a move, the recipe was lost and we haven't had it since. Thank you so very, very much for submitting this so that my family can enjoy it from now on. Best cheesecake ever!
My grandmother always made this for me as a kid. Instead of the baked crust we always crushed graham crackers up real finn and put them on the bottom and then more on top. I loved it this way, very light and fluffy.
So I made a few changes and I'm not sure if it was my changes that made this dish edible-but-not-amazing, or if this was just an un-amazing to begin with. I used 2 packets [.9oz/each] of sugar-free Raspberry Jello (still just 1 c. water), low-fat cream cheese, and 12 oz Evaporated milk. The evap. milk got stiff peaks quickly (kept can in freezer for 60 minutes along with bowl) but the peaks also fell quickly. By using 12 oz. evap. milk, I essentially DOUBLED the entire recipe and could have filled 2 ready made graham cracker crusts. I topped it with thawed mixed berries with a teeny bit of Splenda added. The texture of the "cake" was odd though it definitely held its shape, and the favorite parts were the crust (store bought) and the berries on top. Edible but not fantastic due to the texture. But my husband liked it just fine, "after the initial shock of first bite." And I'm about to have my second piece. I would eat this at home but would never bring it to a potluck or make it for company (like I did).
I tried this recipe. It turned out well in the taste however the filling was comparatively hard. I guess it’s because of the amount of gelatin. Since my family has a sweet tooth I had made a fresh strawberry sauce as a topping to go with this.
Doesn't have the creamy cheesecake taste I like. It was ok but was to light an airy for me.
This is my ex-mother in-laws recipe I can't believe it is on here !!This is the best cheesecake and it just melts in your mouth too. We could never stop eating it until it was all gone. I had lost my copy and recently was able to get it from another family member.And now I see it here !!
I didn't like the airy taste! Not creamy
Great recipe , easy and tastes great!! Was a little confused about the whipping of the evaporated milk until thick and stiff peaks form..was at it for 40 mins to no avail!! I decided to plow ahead despite not getting the desired texture but the cake still tasted great in the end ..thank goodness !
Made this for a party. It was gone in no time! I did add a teaspoon of lemon zest and decreased the sugar to3/4 cup. Wonderful light dessert
I love to make a slight version of this cake - It's called Blender No Bake Cheesecake. I add mine to a blender small tub of cottage cheese or if like rocotta cheese to the mixture and combine.
Very delicious recipe! I've made it 3 times in the last week. The last one I made was strawberry; we'll be trying that one tonight. Had no problem with the evaporated milk whipping. I did put the bowl, beater and milk in the fridge to chill.
Try this with frozen (thawed) fruit Strawberries are great.
will never make it again. too sweet.....and worst of all, how long must one whip EVAPORATED MILK to make it stiff and hold peaks? what a mess!!!
I followed the recipe exactley, It worked great! I had no idea evaporated milk would froth, but it does. I would call it a cream cheese dessert not a cheesecake though.
Loved It!!!! My boyfriend doesn't like cheesecake normally, but I he liked this one. The only thing I added was a Tbls. of confectioners sugar to the graham crackers crust.
This is the best Cheesecake, even non lovers Love this recipe. A traditional family favorite of ours. I double the recipe and use a 9×13" glass or metal pan. Save some sweetened graham crumbs to garnish on top.
It does not have a cheesecake consistency..was so diasappointed.. doesn't taste bad, set up perfectly fine..just has such a gelatin consistency that I do not consider to be a cheesecake.. honestly, that Jello No Bake Cheesecake in a box has a closer to real cheesecake consistency than this does. ??????
Should have put in the directions about freezing the evaporated milk for 30 minutes...could not get it to whip, I had never tried this before...so didn't know it had to be done. Ended up using coolwhip.
I have made this cheesecake for years but always added cherry or blueberry pie filling on top. Always a hit at summer barbecues.
I made with cocnut milk in place of evaporated milk- the lemon and coconut go so well together. You wont get the same stiff peaks with coconut milk but it still give the same overall effect. (Chill a can of coconut milk-full fat over night, use a hand mixer and mix just the "solid" and spill the water out, for about 2 min). I also added some shreadded coconut into the crust. You wont get the same "set" as the original recipe but it's light and airy all the same. The Jello does all the work. Mix the cream cheese and coconut milk first, then add the semi-set jello.
This has more of a pudding than cheesecake texture, so it wasn't what I was hoping for.
I have made this many many times and it never failed . I use already made crust , ( any kind) it saves a lot of steps. Cream cheese has to be soft. I don't add any sugar, the jello is sweet enough . I takes a while to whip the milk , (Do Not Use Condensed Milk !). The cheese cake is very easy and fast ! Love it !!!
I didn't have evaporated milk so I used sweetened condensed milk and more freshly squeezed lemons!!!! it came out perfect
Made this for thanksgiving and it was absolutely delicious!! A hit with the new in laws ;)
I made this for my birthday bbq. It was a hit. I put blueberry pie filling on top for a little added flavor. Delicious!! I didn't make any changes to the recipe. Next time I may use heavy cream instead of evaporated milk. It took a good 15 minutes to whip the milk to stiff peaks.
I followed the recipe except for the crust because I am coeliac, so I used gluten free cookies, which came out great. The filling was delicious, but the texture was like fluffy mouse, that immediately starts to “melt” when you take it out of the fridge. I will keep looking for a lemon cheesecake recipe that holds its shape a bit better and has a slightly thicker texture.
I did not have lemon so used lime, was very pleased with the result! Will definitely make it again, was a huge hit with my family!
nice.
I used to make this all the time then lost the recipe. After reading the reviews try chilling the evaporated milk. I kept a can in the fridge just for this dessert. Thanks for posting it.
Lovely flavour, a little too sweet though. The bottom is perfect. I will use the bottom recipe for another cheesecake recipe I like
This cheesecake has more of a consistency of flan than the density of cheesecake, but it had a nice flavor. I paired nicely with this blueberry sauce recipe: https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/70112/blueberry-sauce/?internalSource=hub%20recipe&referringContentType=search%20results. The recipe assumes you'll know to melt your butter to make your graham cracker crust and chill your beaters and bowl before you beat your evaporated milk—and it does take a long time to achieve stiff peaks with evaporated milk. Most of the recipe is easy enough to interpret. My biggest challenge was determining when my lemon Jell-o had gotten thick enough to add to the evaporated milk. If you find some of the Jell-o has gelled, don't scrape it into the evaporated milk or you'll have a cheesecake with gummy worm-like ribbons. If I were to make the cheesecake again, I would reduce the the graham cracker crumbs to 1.5-2 cups; people had trouble cutting through the crust with a fork. I would also substitute lemon curd (or lemon juice)for the lemon Jell-o. I prefer cheesecake with less of a rubbery consistency. That said, the flavor of the cheesecake was good.
I was quite disappointed in this recipe. The evaporated milk wouldn't whip up into "stiff peaks!" I didn't use all the sugar called for, and it was plenty sweet. It did set up nicely, even with the evaporated milk only being "frothy," but it is not something I would make again...just not a cheesecake-y texture.
This was super yummy and sooo easy! I didn't have any evaporated milk, so used a can of full fat coconut milk instead. And I was super lazy on the mixing it all together... threw the coconut milk, sugar, vanilla and cream cheese in my vitamix and blended it up. Then added the jello (once it was thickened) and hit blend again. Turned out great!
This is Just like my Grandma's Chesecake. I was having problems getting the stiff peaks also like some of the reviews said. She told me that the evaported milk has to be very cold, so to put into the freeze till just before it was making ice crystals and to slso put the bowl and beaters in to freezer. once I did it worked so much better. I hope this will help.
Added 1 squeezed lemon juice to jello mixture. Still would have liked more lemon flavor.
Wonderful light dessert recipe. Perfect for a summer bbq! Added a little lemon extract. Thanks for the recipe.
This was a nice and refreshing lemon pie. Jello-O made the texture a bit too jiggly for my taste. The lemon jello taste was too strong and I did not taste cream cheese at all. So, I would rather call this “Lemon Jello Pie” I cut the sugar to 3/4 cup since I thought the jello packet would already be sweet and it was still a bit too sweet. This is a good pie and good desert, but if you are thinking that you are making some sort of a cheese cake, you may be disappointed.
I followed the given recipe pretty much as stated and the filling set up just fine. I did not achieve "stiff peaks" but whipped the milk in a clean bowl until the volume doubled (or more). I creamed the cheese & sugar in a separate bowl, mixed in the milk, and then slowly added the jello mixture. Since I was making this for a picnic, I opted for a 9 X 13 covered Pyrex instead of the springform pan. It worked great. For a topping, I mixed 1 cup boiling water with a package of raspberry Danish Dessert (Junket) and a package of frozen raspberries. Very yummy! Will definitely make again...
Just tried this recipe - wonderful! The evaporated milk did not beat to stiff peaks, despite chilling milk, bowl and beaters over night. I could only manage a large, soft foam. Next time I will attempt with a stainless steel bowl instead of the glass bowl that I used. Also I adjusted the base to be gluten free, using G.F. ginger nut biscuits, pecans and melted butter. Was a little disappointed as the G.F. biscuits do not perform as well as ordinary ones. But over all very happy with cheesecake filling and excited to finally have this particular recipe on file.
I am so glad I read the reviews before making this. I haven't tasted it as yet but thanks to the advice of many to chill my evaporated milk, metal bowl and beaters my milk whipped in under a minute. I chilled all three things for more than an hour. I also added juice of two line into the jelly mixture. It has set beautifully and I am sure this will also taste wonderful! definitely going to try making this with other fruit flavors!
