No Bake Lemon Cheesecake

Light and fluffy no bake cheesecake with a tart lemon taste.

Recipe by Jan

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 10 inch round pan or 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). In a medium bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs, butter and confectioners' sugar. Mix well and press into the bottom of a 10 inch springform pan. Bake in preheated oven for 10 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool. Turn off oven.

  • Dissolve lemon gelatin in boiling water. Let cool until thick, but not set. In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, white sugar and vanilla until smooth. Set aside.

  • In a separate bowl, whip evaporated milk until thick and stiff peaks form. Pour in lemon gelatin and keep mixing until well blended. Fold in cream cheese mixture.

  • Pour filling into crust. Chill in refrigerator for at least 3 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
166 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 20.6g; fat 8.6g; cholesterol 22.1mg; sodium 144mg. Full Nutrition
