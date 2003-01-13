Grilled Chicken Burgers

245 Ratings
  • 5 166
  • 4 48
  • 3 21
  • 2 4
  • 1 6

A nice break from typical hamburgers and much healthier for you. These chicken burgers are flavorful, fairly simple to make, and quite delicious. I serve these burgers on chive biscuits with tomato chutney. Eat to your heart's content!

By Ter Denlinger

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat and lightly oil grate.

  • Lightly spray a saute pan with cooking or oil spray over medium heat. Saute the onion with the garlic first, then the bell pepper, then the mushrooms, tomatoes and carrots, all to desired tenderness. Set aside and allow all vegetables to cool completely.

  • In a large bowl, combine the chicken and vegetables. Add the egg, bread crumbs and seasonings to taste. Mix all together well and form into 8 patties.

  • Grill over medium heat for 5 to 6 minutes per side, or to desired doneness.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
486 calories; protein 14.5g; carbohydrates 104.6g; fat 4.7g; cholesterol 23.3mg; sodium 795.5mg. Full Nutrition
