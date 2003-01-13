Grilled Chicken Burgers

A nice break from typical hamburgers and much healthier for you. These chicken burgers are flavorful, fairly simple to make, and quite delicious. I serve these burgers on chive biscuits with tomato chutney. Eat to your heart's content!
This is officially my very favorite burger recipe! I've made this recipe twice. However, I have not been able to find ground chicken in my grocery store, so I made this recipe with ground turkey instead. It was fabulous! In addition, I do not have a grill, so I put about 1/4 cup of veggie oil in a skillet and cook the burgers on each side for about 4 minutes until they are golden brown. Then, I drain the burgers on paper towels and serve them with cheese on top. The veggies give the burger excellent flavor and add a lot of moisture. Very yummy and easy to make!!
As burgers, this just did not work for me-- I would have needed to add several times more the amount of bread crumbs to get patties that would stand up to the rigors of grilling. Not to be deterred, however, I placed the mixture into a pre-greased loaf pan and made chickenloaf instead, baking at 350 for 30 minutes. It tasted pretty good (I admit I, too, was doubtful about the carrots), so it all worked out in the end. This recipe DID encourage me to look for (and successfully find) Old Bay seasoning, which I admit I had never heard of as someone raised and still living in the midwest, so I have a new staple in my spice collection. I might make this as a loaf again in the future, if I have a taste for it. Thank you, Teri!
This is officially my very favorite burger recipe! I've made this recipe twice. However, I have not been able to find ground chicken in my grocery store, so I made this recipe with ground turkey instead. It was fabulous! In addition, I do not have a grill, so I put about 1/4 cup of veggie oil in a skillet and cook the burgers on each side for about 4 minutes until they are golden brown. Then, I drain the burgers on paper towels and serve them with cheese on top. The veggies give the burger excellent flavor and add a lot of moisture. Very yummy and easy to make!!
REALLY REALLY GOOD! used green pepper b/c thats what i had also added chopped mushrooms... a keeper to be used AGAIN & AGAIN !! Also I first placed burgers on a piece of alum. foil and grilled for approx 2 minutes on each side before placing directly on grates, this eliminated my worry of them falling apart
You MUST try this recipe. The picture does not do these burgers any justice not to mention the title! Both a little on the BLAH side but these burgers are outstanding. I've never heard or seen 'old bay seasoning' (i'm from Canada) but i know the stuff is in everything on this site. A little research yielded some helpful advice (luv google). A little celery seed, mustard seed, bay leaf, paprika, pepper...and some more things i can't quite recall. Anyhow, absolutely deee-licious and the burgers maintained a nice firm round shape throughout the entire process. Served on whole wheat buns with a little ranch dressing and lettuce. I was in heaven!
As burgers, this just did not work for me-- I would have needed to add several times more the amount of bread crumbs to get patties that would stand up to the rigors of grilling. Not to be deterred, however, I placed the mixture into a pre-greased loaf pan and made chickenloaf instead, baking at 350 for 30 minutes. It tasted pretty good (I admit I, too, was doubtful about the carrots), so it all worked out in the end. This recipe DID encourage me to look for (and successfully find) Old Bay seasoning, which I admit I had never heard of as someone raised and still living in the midwest, so I have a new staple in my spice collection. I might make this as a loaf again in the future, if I have a taste for it. Thank you, Teri!
These were pretty good but not outstanding. The red bell pepper worked well, but I am not so sure about the carrot. Also, I wish I had used Cavenders Greek Seasoning and not Old Bay Seasoning - to me, OBS tastes overwhelmingly of celery salt which I don't much care for. I found I needed way more breadcrumbs than the recipe called for. I might make these again, but I would definitely play around with the ingredients.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/04/2000
Really good. This can be made into a very delicious vegetarian version by using the mock chicken recipe.
I use boneless skinless chicken breasts and put the meat in my food processor. (Also do the veggies in the processor--just don't turn things to mush.) Cheaper than buying ground chicken and I know (more or less) what I'm eating. At least I can trim it up just as I want. I think it really helps to refrigerate or freeze the burgers before cooking. Can also add some flax meal to make them even healthier. Lots of room for variation and personal taste here!
Awesome burger. I didn't have all of the vegetables that the recipe called for so used onion, peas, tomatoes, carrots and shredded zucchini. I also added some powdered chicken bullion while the veggies were cooking. I followed the rest of the recipe and these are up there on the best burgers I've eaten list. Next time I'm going to do feta, sun dried tomatoes and spinach. Oh the possibilities!
This recipe makes great burgers. Whole family loved them. I made too much for our young/small family of 4 because I used 2 lbs of ground chicken as directed. HOWEVER, this was a nice mistake! I used what I needed for the burgers and put the rest back in the fridge. The next day, I used it to make a pizza with Chicken, Goat Cheese, Sundried tomatoes, Spinach and Onions. But WAIT, there's more!!! I froze the remaining chicken in a ziplock bag thinking that it would be a while before I used it. About 3 days later, I wanted to make Mexican food, but had no meat. Out comes our hero again. This time I cooked the remaining chicken in a skillet, removed half and added some taco seasoning for my kids' "Burritos" (Chicken and Cheese). Finally, I used the remainder in some Enchiladas by mixing in some cream cheese, filling and rolling tortillas, pouring some enchilada sauce on them and Mexican cheese, and then baking it all in the oven for 15 minutes. BY FAR, the most use I've gotten out of one recipe. I plan to keep this one just as my new "base" for numerous more experiments. Thanks for a new staple in our menu!
I'm giving this 4 stars because I don't think the ingredient amounts stated in the recipe are correct. I only used 1 pound of ground chicken, so theoretically I should've cut the rest of the in half, but there would've been WAY too much stuff in there for my liking. I added less than 1/4c of onions, maybe 1/8c red peppers, omitted the carrots, saved the tomatoes for a topping after they were cooked, and sauteed the mushrooms in a pan with EVOO, garlic powder and onion powder. If your chicken burgers won't stay together, you probably have too many veggies in them...add them slowly, cause you can always add more but it's hard to take them out! Also, if it's very mushy, just add more breadcrumbs. Our burgers came out perfectly and every bite was as delicious as the first. Will definitely make over and over again!
Fantastic! I only used 1 lb. of extra lean ground chicken...so I also decreased the veggie amounts. The one thing that I did do was to put the carrot, onion and garlic through my food processor on the grate blade so they were nice and fine. I also fine chopped the tomato, red pepper and mushrooms by hand. This mixture was nice and bulked up the burgers without feeling like I was biting into huge hunks of veggies. So I would suggest to make sure that the veggies are finely chopped. I also omitted the egg....didnt feel the need for it, and also used 1/2 tblspn of the Old Bay. We really loved these burgers...topped with munster cheese and I didnt even use a roll.....just plain with a salad. Very flavorful! Thanks!
These burgers are much better for you than using beef. I tried them for the first time recently as I am watching my weight and was surprised to find how delicious they are. I will rarely use beef again if ever. One thing I have found is not to add the egg and to just add a small amount of bread crumbs into the chicken mixture. The egg makes the mixture to loose. When the mixture is formed into patties I then lay them on bread crumbs so they are coated on the outside. This makes them hold together while grilling and forms a nice texture to the burgers. You can also vary the ingredients to your liking. Hope this helps. Oakville Kathy
LOVE THESE! Since having to watch fats, I find myself dying for a hamburger. These were the solution! DH turned his nose up at them when he saw the ground chicken. After the grilling, though, he devoured them! Planned to take them to the fishcamp this weekend but only had 2 left! Very goo recipe! Will definitely make these again!!!!
following some other people's advice, I cut on the amount of carrot by half, and added less of the other veggies. I added some salt and a bit of Dijon. Great recipe! I also put it in the oven to bake for some minutes. When I flipped sides, I also put the buns cut in half to toast lightly.
Wow, this is a great recipe! I made this for dinner today and it really came out wonderfully. Tasty and juicy. As I didn't have a grill, I broiled the burgers in my oven. The results were excellent! just as we like them. I served them with basmati rice. I will make them again and again. Making the patties is easier if you wet your hands with a little water.
We love this recipe! Full of vegetables so it is healthy and the veggies make the burgers so moist. I have made them with ground turkey, ground chicken and ground soy and all were good although the ground soy needed to be grilled on tin foil since they didn't hold together as well as the poultry ones. We can't get Old Bay Seasoning in Canada so I use a Cajun spice mix instead.
Amazing flavor!! I cooked mine in the broiler and after reading some comments I didn't even bother use a rack since it sounded like they would probably fall through. Its not like they are sitting in fat while you're broiling them so there wasn't really a need for a rack. Absolutely scrumptious and a def keeper!
This was so good! The vegetables keep the meat moist so you dont have to worry about over cooking it. (I always worry with chicken) It is healthy and delicious! This has become one of my favorite recipes.
Excellent recipe! My 18 month old son, who hates all vegetables, loved this burger. I love how many veggies there are hidden inside. Thank you for a healthy and nutritious recipe. I will be making these often.
I didn't use the mushrooms, but I don't think that made a big difference at all. I LOVED THESE. We made them inside on a grill pan since it's freezing outside, and they were simply delicious. We sauteed all the veggies together (putting the tomatoes in last), and really just let it cook for up to 10 minutes. I will definitely make them again.
Tip: Make sure you grill is not to hot. Also lay tin foil on your grill that you have sprayed with Pam. I tried this last night and apparently my grill was way too hot. I put them on the grill and ran inside to get the spatula. Upon returning to the grill my burgers were already black on on side. I was inside literally less than 2 minutes. I attempted to move them and see if I could save them and they stuck then just fell apart completely. I gave it 3 stars because the prep seem to go well and but the cooking part did not work. I do intend on trying this again so the rating could change.
These were definitely tasty but incredibly messy and hard to grill. They literally fell apart on the grill. Maybe it was the fact that I used turkey instead of chicken. At any rate, it was a good dinner but not one that I think I will make again.
Loved these. We used green pepper instead of red because it was what we had and it turned out fine. I also omitted Old bay seasoning, carrots and tomato(not tastes I love in chicken). Cooked indoors because the weather was bad, but we all loved them! Thanks for the recipe!
These were SO delicious!! I didn't have Old Bay seasoning so I just left it out and added some fresh basil. I also used only one lb of chicken but left all other measurements the same, which made eight small-medium sized patties. I really like the addition of the veggies and was thrilled when my two year old asked for more! I will be making these again, maybe next time I'll try turkey meat to see how it comes out.
AWESOME!! Picky husband loved them. I did leave out a few things for personal tatse. I used old bay, salt and pepper, the onions, garlic and green pepper, egg and bread crumbs. Used the grill! What a great taste the old bay gives it, different but great idea!!
These were delicious! At first, it seemed like a lot of work for burgers, but it's well worth it! Next time though, I will just use my food processor to finely chop the veggies. Some found them them a wee bit spicy (I didn't think so), so if you're squeamish that way, be careful.
Absolutely delicious! I cut the recipe in half but still used the whole egg and just added more bread crumbs. The nice thing about this recipe is you can make them ahead of time and grill them when you are ready. I followed another's advise and served them with lettuce and ranch dressing on a fresh kaiser roll, yummy! P.S. I think sauteing the vegies is a must.
I made these tonight and they were YUMMY!!! I modified the recipe by only adding onion, 1/2 green and 1/2 red pepper and garlic. I didn't have the Old Bay seasoning so I used McCormick Montreal chicken seasoning with the ground chicken (that I ground), 1 egg, and 1/2 cup of the bread crumbs. They didn't fall apart at all!!! Put slices of thick cheddar cheese on them and my family LOVED them!!!
I didn't like this recipe because of the texture. I followed the recipe and no-one wanted to eat them. I ended up tossing them. Also ground chicken is very expensive where I live. I think I'll stick to turkey burgers.
These were so good and so easy. I dont BBQ so I pan fried them in Pam spray. I didnt have bread crumbs or Old bay seasoning so I used some dried stuffing mix and dried savory. Kids loved them! Oh, also left out the tomato.
A very excellent Chicken sandwich! I read that people has issues with the mixture being too loose and the need to add more bread crumbs. I decided to leave out the tomato as I felt it would add to much moisture. The half cup bread crumbs is perfect. I added a slice of tomato on top of the patty after cooking. Very Very good!
These burgers are quite good, and I especially like the chunks of onion and red pepper stirred into the meat. The only modification I made was that I didn't include the tomato, and I threw some Cajun seasoning salt into both the sauteed veggies and the chicken meat. I also cooked the burgers inside on a frying pan, and I really liked the results. I really don't understand some of the other reviewers problems... it might be the cooking, not the recipe. This would be an excellent way to spice up your next attempt at plain-ol hamburgers!
This recipe is incredible!!! We had this tonight with our neighbors. Everyone raved and even asked to take the left overs!!! The only thing I did different is I only used 1 carrot, 1 3/4 cup fresh mushrooms half a tomato. Then I actually put everything into the food process until puree then I sauteed it on med-high to get the moisture out. And I didn't have OBS so I used 3 tea cumin and 1 tea oregano. We served it on pepper jack cheese! Delicious!
I'm not normally a fan of chicken burgers, but I made these tonight and they looked incredible, held together amazingly, and smelled sooooo good. I messed mine up by subbing soda cracker crumbs for bread crumbs. I do this quite often with success but in this case my soda crackers had gone mouldy or something while still in the package. Also... I didn't have mushrooms, and I've never seen or tasted 'Old Bay' seasoning so I just added some basil, oregano, lots of pepper, and some BBQ Chicken seasoning from 'The Keg'. These burgers are pretty versatile I think, so I would suggest you go ahead and add whatever seasoning you want to them. In the future, I think I'll be making these quite often, with various veggies added (zucchini instead of carrot maybe?) more garlic, (like 5 cloves) and more salt and/or salty seasoning. (The chicken I'm using isn't pre-seasoned.) I brushed my burgers with Franks Red Hot BBQ sauce which I thought was PERFECT for these burgers, and I melted some monterey jack cheese on top. Fresh Kaiser buns buttered and placed on the grill for a minute or so, (for the warm, crisp-outside, chewy-inside texture) and a bit of mayo and lettuce on the bun... mmm! Too bad mine are all going in the garbage, haha. I'm making them again tomorrow though, with some FRESH crackers or bread crumbs. :) Thanks for a great recipe!
This is my go to burger recipe! It sneaks in some veggies for the non veggie lovers! I ground my own chicken breasts, which is fantastic. I make it as the recipe says for the most part except I did not have Old Bay Seasoning so in place I used Monterey Chicken spice and Mrs Dash Original blend. I served on whole wheat buns with sliced tomatoes and cucumbers after grilling on a George Foreman. Healthy...and delicious.
You must try this recipe, one of my favorite burgers on the BBQ, you can use chicken or turkey. I recommend to double the bread crumbs. I couldn't find any old bay seasoning but still turned out FANTASTIC! Also, I makes a great meat loaf.
I hate to give such a low rating on something everyone finds wonderful, but this recipe was not only difficult because of having to add more and more breadcrumbs, but adding all the vegetables into the ground chicken made for a really strange taste for us. I don't think we'll try this again.
Im not the authority on chicken burgers and these are the first ones I have made. They were interesting I guess i was expecting a hamburger like feel but it was more like a meatloaf. My husband said these are like chicken nuggets on a bun. He didnt care for them and the kids got both theirs down but didnt seem enthused. I dont think chicken burgers are for us.
I usually cook for one since I live alone so I cut the recipe in half! I took the suggestion from the reviews and kept the egg and bread crumbs the same as per the original recipe. I made two patties (cooked one for dinner) and froze one for a later time! I refrigerated the rest (~two servings) and I used the leftovers today to make a chicken salad for lunch and a chicken wrap for dinner. It was absolutely delicious! =)
These burgers were delicious!! I didn't have bell peppers so I only used tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic and carrots but also added paprika and it was just delicious! They were also super easy to make! I will definitely be making these again! yummm
To start out, I had an unknown weight or chicken, something around three or four lbs. so I upped most of the ingredients by a little. These burgers were such a hit around the grill. I put these at the pinnacle of the grilled burger chart, I mean wow! So much flavor and the carrots added a little crunch occasionally. I am glad I went with this recipe and will use this in the future no doubt!
This was just OK. I cooked the burgers for 5 minutes on each side and they were a little dry. Maybe a few more veggies would have helped. I didn't have the Old Bay Seasoning and added lemon pepper seasoning instead. That might have made a difference.
These were wonderful. The best burger I've had. The whole family raved about them including my 14 yr old daughter. I too used ground turkey because that was what was available and I added basil that I had on hand. This will definitely be a go to summer recipe.
These were pretty good. Though, I thought it was a little heavy on carrots, but that may be because I incorrectly estimated the quantity of baby carrots. Put them on a bun with the normal hamburger fixins and the kids gobbled them up without questioning what was inside the burgers. Hubby didn't care for them, but will make again due to how healthy they are. I did not have trouble with them staying together like others did -- cooked them in the grill pan. Used fresh meat and wonder if others that had them fall apart used frozen, thawed meat which always seems wetter to me. ??
OMG...so awesome. I used .81 pounds of chicken breast...about 5 carrots, 1/2 onion, 1/2 green pepper, tomato, 1 egg and at least 4 T of breadcrumbs. They are so good. I used a tiny bit of swiss on top when I grilled them and then didn't even use a bun to eat it...I ate it with one of my favorite salads (the one with raman noodles, broccoli slaw) YUMMY!
This is a very tasty recipe and easy to make. The only problem is that the patties are too wet to grill and I had trouble flipping for a pan fry. I ended up putting the patties on a cookie sheet and baking at 350 degrees. They turned out wonderful! I have made them twice and with the Old Bay, I do not need to add additional salt. After baking, I wrap them individually in foil and freeze to be used later.
I love these patties didn't use a bun. I ate it with a spring salad. I shared them at a bbq and my family loved them. They are requested every time we have a bbq. The only thing I changed was I didn't toast the veggies and I grated my carrots.
This recipe is perfect! It's easy to form into patties if you wet your hands a little. I have made these chicken burgers every summer on the grill. I drizzle them with a little vegetable oil first. They come out so juicy every time.
This recipe has potential but as written it's unusable. The people that have had success with this as written must be using ground chicken breast or ground turkey . Ground chicken is very soft and it takes 4 times the amount of bread crumbs to come close to anything workable. I played around with this alot and wound up baking it as a loaf. It wound up just ok. The amount of binder you need to add to the chicken really detracts from the overall taste. But I really liked the flavors and will play with it some more.
Im not crazy for chicken burgers but these were amazing! Will be keeping this recipe! Did make a couple changes though. Used about half a red onion minced, 5 cloves of garlic, one tomatoe, one egg and the bread crumbs. Added a little garlic and onion powder and a bit of emerils chicken seasoning. Stayed together on the grill and came out great!
These rate between a 3 and 4 stars. texture was more like meatloaf but flavor was pretty good.I followed the recipe exactly. I had to form them into patties right at the grill because it was very hard to work with/ moist and delicate but it actually ended up turning out pretty good. Once it cooked for about 6 mins it was easy to flip and set very well. If i make these again, i will use lean ground turkey or ground chicken breast.
What a surprise these were great. I did add a teaspoon of chicken bouillon while cooking the chicken. The wife and friends loved the chicken burgers. I thought these almost tasted as good as ground beef. Great for low fat. Thank you
Think I followed the recipe pretty closely, but my burgers were really bland. Sometimes that happens, I guess. I'm a really novice cook so it may well have been a mistake I'm not even aware of. For one, I made on the stove-top. Sorry, Chicken.
This was a great recipe - thank you! I already had decided to make Chicken Burgers and bought the ground chicken at the store earlier today. Then I figured I would see if there were any inspiring recipes online. Adding the veggies was great. In addition to the carrots and bell pepper I add one celery plus freshly chopped parsely and dill. Instead of the Old Bay Seasonings I added some Montreal Steak and Chicken seasonings....about 1 teaspoon of both. Then I sauted mushrooms and onions and melted provolone cheese on top and topped the burgers on French Bread rolls. Excellent! Healthy and delicious! Yum-oh!
This is just the most wonderful recipe. My husband and love it and I sent it to my niece who eats a love of chicken and her family loved them also. I gave it to a girlfriend and her family were very happy with it. Just plain wonderful taste.....
Made these for the 4th of July -- what a hit! People were amazed that they were so moist and tasty. It's a boatload of veggies and I was worried that they would fall apart on the grill, but all went well. I used the food processor to process boneless, skinless chicken breasts, put on disposable food gloves and went to town mixing the ingredients together. A very nice addition to our grilling repertoire. Too much work for the day of, so I recommend prepping the day before.
These turned out fantastic & juicy! I added some cayenne pepper, onion powder, and garlic powder to mine for an added kick. These tasted even better the day after, so I think the key is to let them cool a bit after cooking.
I made these tonight and everyone, including my toddler, loved them. I omitted the mushroom, tomato, and Old Bay seasoning and made 1/2 a recipe. I added salt, pepper, and dried parsley. And I also added almost double the amount of bread crumbs because it was too wet. Came out fantastic. Definitely will make again.
I loved this recipe. Followed exactly, except I did roll in bread crumbs before flattening. This helped hold a very wet mixture together and made it easier to mold into the burger shape. Easy to make--could definitely alter to fit what you have in the fridge. And my family from Da Man to the 9 year old loved it. Thanks for a great recipe!!
this tastes so good! thx teri :) i didn't change a thing, except to scale it down to 2 servings. i grill it on stove top and the patty stays its form. serve it like beef burger with ketchup and mustard. i seriously chopped up the veggie and cooked them like 10 mins till soft and dry, and they combine well with the chicken, even without the breadcrumb and egg.
Excellent! I skipped the carrots and tomatoes and I only used 1lb of ground chicken (bought the all-breast kind) but I didn't decrease the egg/breadcrumb mixture. The burgers stayed together great! I cooked them on my griddle. They did take awhile to cook--maybe 30 minutes--and we ate late but they were worth the wait. I topped them with provolone cheese. I had honey mustard with mine, and hubby and son had mayo. Our picky toddler LOVED these!! I'm already being asked to make these again, and we just had them last night!! Thanks so much for such a wonderful recipe!
I was really looking forward to making this, but I was in a hurry and didn't saute the vegetables first.. it didn't turn out as good as I think it would've been. There wasn't enough flavor and the vegetables were pretty much still raw. I don't think this is a fair review because of that, but I thought I'd warn against not cooking the veggies first. Will update when I make again. =)
Yum. I just happened to have leftover roasted veggies (carrots, onions, red potatoes, and red and yellow peppers and mushrooms) from last Sunday so I placed them in my food processor along with the ground chicken and rest of ingredients and dumped out the mix on a cookie sheet, shaped it into a loaf and baked it at 350 for an hour. After it cooled, I sliced it and put a slice on a hoagie whole wheat bun with ranch dressing with some salad lettuce, and MAN was it ever delish. By the way, I didn't add the breadcrumbs because I actually just forgot to, but it held it's shape and the roasted veggies included some potatoes that probably helped add substance. YUMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMM. Definitely a keeper recipe.
Great recipe and huge hit with my husband! I love all the veggies that are packed into this burger. I couldn't find Old Bay seasoning so I used Stubb's chicken seasoning. May use a bit more next time. I broiled instead of grilled and they needed 4-5 mins per side. Next time I may squeeze the veggies after sautéing them to reduce the liquid in the burgers.
These are great! Freezing before grilling helps them not stick. They can go straight from your freezer to the grill, no problem. Plus you can make a big batch to freeze and only take out what you need. Lay your patties on a cookie sheet lined with wax paper and pop in the freezer. Once frozen, transfer to large ziploc bag if you wish.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.