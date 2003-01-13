Grilled Chicken Burgers

I'm not normally a fan of chicken burgers, but I made these tonight and they looked incredible, held together amazingly, and smelled sooooo good. I messed mine up by subbing soda cracker crumbs for bread crumbs. I do this quite often with success but in this case my soda crackers had gone mouldy or something while still in the package. Also... I didn't have mushrooms, and I've never seen or tasted 'Old Bay' seasoning so I just added some basil, oregano, lots of pepper, and some BBQ Chicken seasoning from 'The Keg'. These burgers are pretty versatile I think, so I would suggest you go ahead and add whatever seasoning you want to them. In the future, I think I'll be making these quite often, with various veggies added (zucchini instead of carrot maybe?) more garlic, (like 5 cloves) and more salt and/or salty seasoning. (The chicken I'm using isn't pre-seasoned.) I brushed my burgers with Franks Red Hot BBQ sauce which I thought was PERFECT for these burgers, and I melted some monterey jack cheese on top. Fresh Kaiser buns buttered and placed on the grill for a minute or so, (for the warm, crisp-outside, chewy-inside texture) and a bit of mayo and lettuce on the bun... mmm! Too bad mine are all going in the garbage, haha. I'm making them again tomorrow though, with some FRESH crackers or bread crumbs. :) Thanks for a great recipe!