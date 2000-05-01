Rhubarb Bread I

Rhubarb is one of the wonderful gifts of spring. This bread will turn it into a delicious treat for the whole family.

By LAFLINT

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings: 20
20
Yield:
2 - 9x5 inch loaves
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Lightly grease two 9x5 inch loaf pans. In a small bowl, stir together milk, lemon juice and vanilla; let stand for 10 minutes.

  • In a large bowl, mix together 1 1/2 cups brown sugar, oil and egg. Combine the flour, salt and baking soda, stir into sugar mixture alternately with the milk mixture just until combined. Fold in rhubarb and nuts. Pour batter into prepared loaf pans.

  • In a small bowl, combine 1/4 cup brown sugar, cinnamon and butter. Sprinkle this mixture over the unbaked loaves.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 40 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into center of a loaf comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
207 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 25.9g; fat 10.5g; cholesterol 11.8mg; sodium 196.1mg. Full Nutrition
