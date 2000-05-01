Rhubarb Bread I

Wow, haven't had anything "rhubarb" for about 50 years except fond memories of those delicious rhubarb pies my mother used to make so I wanted to make this bread. I got the rhubarb from the produce dept and it was already sliced and I wonder if that was the problem. I followed the recipe except used low fat sour cream in place of the milk and did use cinnamon/nutmeg in the flour. I cut the rhubarb into small cubes and it made exactly 2 cups. I used 4 baby loaf pans and it took an hour to bake. The topping was as the recipe said and it didnt' sink into the bread as I added the nuts to the topping instead of in the bread mixture. Couldn't wait for this to finish baking. What a disappintment! There is no flavor to this bread. Its very moist and tastes good with butter on it but it has no particular flavor. I wonder if the rhubarb was old or what? Don't think I will make again, so sorry!