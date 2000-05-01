Rhubarb Bread I
Rhubarb is one of the wonderful gifts of spring. This bread will turn it into a delicious treat for the whole family.
Great recipe! I made the healthier version described by another reviewer and substituted half the oil for an equal amount of applesauce. I also substituted 1/4 cup whole wheat flour for 1/4 cup of the white flour. It turns out a loaf that is not too sweet but has a nice tart-sweet taste. I devoured one loaf in just a day by myself. Next time I will try all applesauce for the oil and more whole wheat flour for the white flour.Read More
This is a very good, flavorful and moist bread. I adjusted the recipe as follows with favorable results: 1) cut the recipe in half (to make one loaf), but still used 1 whole egg; 2) added about 25% more rhubarb and cut it up into blueberry-sized pieces; 3) used apple sauce instead of oil; 4) increased the cinnamon and added most of it to the batter; and, 5) added flour to the topping, a bit at a time, until it became crumbly enough to sprinkle on top of the bread with my fingers.
This bread is so YUMMY!! I found it refreshingly different; perfect for Spring. I packaged the second loaf to send to my boyfriend's office, but he refused to take it! He enjoyed the bread so much, he would not share it. I added half of the cinnamon to the bread batter and the other half to the topping mixture and I thought that added just the right amount of spice to the bread batter. I will be making this again as Mother's Day gifts and as a "Welcome to the Neighborhood" gift for our new neighbors. Thanks for a great recipe!
I will also be freezing rhubarb to make this later in the year, it was great! I increased the rhubarb to 2 c (next time I'll use 2.5) and used almonds instead of walnuts. I added about 1/2 tsp cinnamon to the batter and some oats to the topping mixture, it was the perfect touch. This bread held up well at room temperature for several days, retaining its moisture and never tasting stale. Next time I'll add grated lemon rind and maybe replace some of the oil with yoghurt, it was possibly a bit greasy.
This is one of my favorite recipes. My mom used to make it and its especially good chilled the next day. I tried it this way, with the topping added before baking, and it was good, but i like it a little better if it's added halfway through so it stays crunchy on top. excellent recipe!!
Not the prettiest bread I ever made, but it sure does taste good! The topping sort of sinks into the bread making it look like it has little craters, or kind of a pebbly looking top. And it slices a little crumbly, althoughI barely waited until it was cooled, let alone chilled. I substituted a cup of buttermilk for the milk and lemon juice and kind of wish I would have left out the nuts as their presence was a little too prominent for me. So why the three stars and not higher? The baking time is WAY off, and frankly, with nearly 200 reviews, I'm surprised no one else has commented on this. Forty minutes? No way. I baked this in a Pyrex 8x4" loaf pan at 325 degrees, for about 55-60 minutes, which is fairly typical for most quick breads.
I doubled the topping, skipped the walnuts and added an extra 1/2 cup of Rhubarb, was so amazing! This is going to my favorites folder:)
This was great bread. I love rhubarb, and we have a plant in the backyard. I was bored this evening, so I decided to harvest it, and make this bread. It turned out really moist, and really tasty. I left the walnuts out as I don't really like them, and added a little extra rhubarb, and it was still really flavourful. I love the sourness of the rhubard with the sweetness of the bread. It's a good thing it makes 2 loaves because the 1st on is almost all gone! I think it would be great if some strawberries were added as well.
This is delicious. I've made it twice and it freezes well. My family loved it and that's not true of all rhubarb recipes.
This is a deLICious sweet bread! The brown sugar batter (no white sugar), is GREAT with the tartness of the rhubarb. I used half canola oil & subbed the other half with homemade-today applesauce (just call me Martha), and used half all-purpose flour and half whole wheat pastry flour. Had to use pecans because wasn't sure my walnuts were fresh enough. This bread turned out GREAT. Thank you, Lori! You helped to use a fraction of the rhubarb from our garden and gave us an excuse to use more! It would be fun to try with other fruits too.
Wonderful texture and flavor. I really like the fact that the tartness of the rhubarb makes the bread seem not so sweet. I have found, however, that with any recipe that calls for rhubarb, cut and measure out your rhubarb first. The put in a freezer-safe bag or container and freeze at least overnight. Take out and let thaw before using in your recipe. Drain using a colander; rhubarb will be very mushy. It is a time-consuming step, but well worth the effort. Especially in pies and breads, the rhubarb comes out of the oven very tender. Not to mention it takes all the cooking time to soak up all the flavors of the recipe, not to tenderize. Try it and see if it works!
Delicious! Made 2 loaves and gave one to the neighbors that were moving in, they loved it too.
Great! I've never baked anything with rhubarb before, and at first it tasted... different. But after I got over its "differentness," it became one of my favorites! The crumb topping is wonderful. Here are some suggestions for other Health Nuts like me - I substituted unsweetened apple sauce for the oil, omitted the walnuts and added more rhubarb (walnuts are very high in fat, but it's the good omega-3 fatty acids like in fish and soy), and substituted 1/2 cup whole wheat flour for 1/2 cup of the all-purpose flour. You would never guess it's "healthy"! Also, next time I will make in two 8x4 instead of 9x5 pans.
This bread is so moist and good. I will definitely make this again. Thanks, M. Steiger
I don't do a lot of baking, but I make sure I make this a couple times each summer. YUMMY!!! (and easy)
This recipe was awesome for me! I added some cinnamon to the batter as well as the topping; enough to my liking and I thought it made the bread taste better. I made two batches and in the second I added probably a 1/4 more cup flour to thicken up the mix a bit and added probably a 1/2 teaspoon of baking powder. In the topping, I also mixed the sugar, cinnamon together with COLD butter, into a crumble and it spread much easier....the second batch was way better! I also upped the rhubarb to 2-2 1/2 cups and it tasted/worked just fine! An overall GREAT recipe with a few modifications!
Wow, haven't had anything "rhubarb" for about 50 years except fond memories of those delicious rhubarb pies my mother used to make so I wanted to make this bread. I got the rhubarb from the produce dept and it was already sliced and I wonder if that was the problem. I followed the recipe except used low fat sour cream in place of the milk and did use cinnamon/nutmeg in the flour. I cut the rhubarb into small cubes and it made exactly 2 cups. I used 4 baby loaf pans and it took an hour to bake. The topping was as the recipe said and it didnt' sink into the bread as I added the nuts to the topping instead of in the bread mixture. Couldn't wait for this to finish baking. What a disappintment! There is no flavor to this bread. Its very moist and tastes good with butter on it but it has no particular flavor. I wonder if the rhubarb was old or what? Don't think I will make again, so sorry!
This is definitely a keeper. I made a few alterations, but it's mostly original. Just split the flour half/half white and wheat flour. And, split the oil, 1/3 cup oil and 1/3 cut unsweet. applesauce. I added and extra 1 tsp. vanilla and cinammon to the batter. Also, put in 1/2 cup more rhubarb (love it). Great recipe, just mix some powder sugar and lemon juice, and drizzle over loaves. Yummy!
Great recipe! I followed the advice of others and used half applesauce/half oil, as well as half whole wheat/half AP flour. I made them into muffins (easier to share at work) and they turned out beautifully! I skipped the nuts this time (not everyone loves them, oddly) but will for sure add next time! Standard-size muffin took about 25 min. Added struesel about 18 minutes into cooking time and it worked well. Also added about 1 T cinnamon to batter to give extra flavor. Thanks for a great recipe!
I got rhubarb from my mother in law yesterday. I looked for recipes on how to fix it. I found this bread and made it first thing this morning. It turned out so good, I gave my second loaf to my parents and made two more loafs for myself. I ate almost a third of the first loaf before my husband came home from work. THis is a wonderful tasting bread and will be great to make on a cold day this fall!
This bread is excellent. I made this for my husband since I don't like rhubarb but I tasted it and can't stop eating it. I doubled the topping.
I had leftover rhubarb from making rhubarb/strawberry crisp and it was a little wilted, so I decided to make this and it was a good solution for rhubarb on it's last leg! It was good, but I thought it definitely needed to be eaten with butter or jelly on it. Next time I'll use cinnamon in the batter instead of just putting it on top.
So delicious! I made mine with half whole wheat flour and half oil/applesauce. Came out perfect! :)
Very good bread. Even people at work who normally shy away from rhubarb tried it & loved it.
Excellent!! Easy to make. Freezes well.
I've made this twice, the second time, I made sure to chop the rhubarb into small pieces so there wouldn't be mushy parts in the bread. I also doubled the nuts and the topping. Excellent.
I would give this 6 stars if possible, what a super recipe, very moist cake, I omitted the walnuts, as don't have like them, next time I will try pecan nuts. the family enjoyed this recipe so much I had to make another batch!!!
This recipe is delish. I used applesauce in place of oil. In one I also added strawberries. Very good. Next time I make it I will add cinnamon to the batter.
Very good bread! I was more than a little skeptical about the baking time - it just didn't seem long enough but it tested done after 40 minutes. Then when I cut a sample about 30 minutes later it seemed kind of "loose" like it really hadn't baked long enough. However, it was just perfect this morning and quite tasty. Wouldn't change a thing. Thank you so much!
I made this because I had leftover rhubarb from a pie recipe. Though it was moist bread, I almost wonder what it would taste like if you also added apples to it. Who knows?
Very, very good. It's not the prettiest looking bread but it's delicious, especially the next day. For gift giving, I might try adding the topping later into the baking so it looks better as other reviewers suggested. I am also going to try this substituting the apple for rhubarb. I am always disappointed when I run out of rhubarb and can't make any more of this bread!
My husband enjoyed this bread. I will have to wait to taste it myself, as I have a head cold and can't taste anything---:-( I think that next time I will adjust the recipe with half oil and half applesauce, as other posters recommended, and definitely add more rhubarb. I could see that the texture was soft---not heavy, which is good. Fortunately, I put one of the loaves in the freezer, so there will still be some for me later. I would also recommend chopping the rhubarb coarsely, for more flavor.
After reading some of the reviews - how moist the bread was - I thought it might be better served as a cake (banana nut & coffee cake came to mind as a comparable). I used a 8x8 baking dish and covered the top with tinfoil until the last 20 mins (had to cook the cake longer than the recommended). I made it twice within 1 week for 2 different groups of friends. The second time around, I used 2 cups of rhubarb and 1 cup of nuts - as a result the cake was a little less moist (an improvement). Both groups agreed that it was more like cake than bread and loved the crunchy topping. An easy recipe which I'll definately do again!
I LOVE rhubarb and I have never made a bread with it yet untill now. This was oh-so-yummy! The only thing I did diffrent was add 2 cups of rhubarb instead. I will be making this my mother on Mother's Day...she a big rhubarb fan too :)
I had never used rhubarb before and was just looking for a simple recipe. This one was very simple and tastes amazing!! I always worry that breads will come out too dry but this one is super moist and flavorful. The topping really adds alot of great flavor. I'll definitely use this recipe again. Thanks.
I am not a huge rhubarb fan. I was given some for my husband who is a huge fan. I could eat this bread ALL DAY LONG. It is so good. I am going to make it many more times. I made as is and it was fantastic. I cooked it about 5 minutes longer than suggested.
We used 2 cups of rhubarb and added 1 1/2 tsp. of cinnamon to the batter (at the suggestion of some previous reviewers). I baked both loaves in dark pans, and 40 minutes was perfect. I did use parchment paper (again at previous reviewers suggestion). I did use the topping but may try it once without it as it seemed good enough with the extra cinnamon in the batter.
Very good!! I made this with my frozen rhubarb from last spring, and brought it to work, everyone loved it! I used pecans that I had in the cupboard instead of the walnuts - - yum!!
This was the BEST rhubarb bread, if not the best bread I have ever had. Moist, flavorful, and the perfect amount of sweetness! This recipe is absolutely delicious the way it is. My whole family loved it and wanted the recipe, great way to use up your rhubarb!
5 for flavor...4 for final product. As is typical for me, I couldn't get the bread out of the pan. LINE with PARCHMENT in the future!! (And there will be a future.) I subbed melted butter and coconut oil for the vegetable oil and used vinegar instead of the lemon juice as it was what I had on hand. Other than that I followed directions and the taste and texture were fabulous. It also took about an hour for the loaves to be done. Next time I might try making into muffins instead -- shorter cooking time, and I don't have to worry about sticking. Liners. :)
I like the fact that this makes 2 loaves. I had to use frozen rhubarb and did not thaw it. The topping was a little gloppy so difficult to spread evenly but tasted good. This took a little more than an hour to bake through properly so test carefully. Overall an enjoyable springtime dessert.
The temp this is supposed to bake at is too low.
Many compliments!!
My coworker made these for the office, but as muffins instead of a loaf of bread. SOOO GOOD!!!!
mmmm, really really tasty rhubarb bread. didn't have walnuts but used some pecans I had around. also sprinkled some cinnamon into the flour before mixing it. my favorite rhubarb bread so far!
This is a very good bread. I used buttermilk instead of milk and lemon juice and pecans instead of walnuts. I did not add the topping, and I always use more vanilla than called for. This is a keeper one for us. It stays nice and moist if it hangs around long enough!
I really liked this bread and it smelled so good baking.I went ahead and added a teaspoon of cinnamon and a little nutmeg to the batter after reading a few reviews that it was kind of bland.I also used two cups of rhubarb and omitted the nuts.I used applesauce for half the oil and since I didn't have lemon juice I just used white vinegar instead.I made four mini loaves which I baked about 35 minutes and they turned out very moist and flavorful.I especially loved the brown sugar topping and next time I may put a little in the middle too.This is a great bread to make for spring and I plan on buying more rhubarb just for this.
Very yummy. More of a coffee cake then a bread. I used two cups of rhubarb.
Made some changes: - Substituted whole wheat for all-purpose flour. Big improvement in texture. - 1.5 cups brown sugar is overkill. Scant 1 cup is good. - In previous versions, I've also chucked in strawberries, when I worried that the bread will be too tart.
Very good, very moist. The suggestions from other reviewers were very helpful. I used 1/4 c. oil, the rest applesauce, 2 c. rhubarb, 1/2 t. cinnamon in the batter, and added a little oats and flour to the topping. The loaf was done in 45 minutes. This one is a keeper.
Delicious! I am busy freezing the rhubarb in bags so I can continue making this bread throughout the year to keep everyone happy!
I've made this many, many times and always get rave responses. My husband thinks it's the best thing I make and I bake a lot! I substitute raspberries for rhubarb frequently and it comes out great. To keep the raspberries from sinking, just dry them well and toss gently in flour before stirring into the dough. I also use pecans with the raspberries and they combine to make a nice flavor. I'm sure this recipe could hold other fruits if you wanted to try it!
Delicious! Like other reviewers suggestions I added 1/3 c. homemade applesauce and 1/3 c. oil. I also added 2c. rhubarb and 3/4 c. walnuts. It was nice and moist.
Excellent! I have frozen some of my rhubarb and look forward to making this for the holidays. I used applesauce in place of the oil. Add 1/2 tsp cinnamon to the batter and included enough flour in the topping to make it crumbly. I made 1 regular sized loaf and 3 smaller loaves. Freezes well too.
Found myself with a lot of rhubarb so I made up a few batches of this wonderful bread. I looked at some of the reviews and tried it a couple of ways. The first I substituted 1 one snack cup of applesauce for part of the oil and increased the rhubarb to 2 cups. I also added 1/2 tsp. cinnamon into the batter. I added 1/4 cup oatmeal to the topping, increasing the butter slightly. It turned out wonderful. The second batch I didn't add the applesauce and increased the rhubarb to 1/2 cups - we really like rhubarb, and I really have a lot of it. This was good too, but I think I like it better with the applesauce. In the last batch I am used a slightly smaller pan as I like the bread a bit taller. That is still in the oven. Very good recipe.
This is a great recipe with a few changes. I would use 8X4 inch pans and cook at 325 degrees for 60 minutes. I added almond in place of vanilla extract and added 1/2 teaspoon of nutmeg and cinnamon to the batter. For the topping I used 2 tbls each of white and brown sugar instead of 1/4 cup of brown sugar and added 1/2 tsp of nutmeg. Fresh rhubarb is great in this recipe.
This was a hit for Father's day and a wonderful use for the always plentiful Rhubarb in my garden. I did wait half way through cooking time to put the topping on and kept the nuts out of the bread to mix with the topping. Everyone raved about the wonderful crunchy topping! Thanks!
I do not know what I did wrong with this recipee but it never got done. I kept it in the oven an extra 20 min. I finally took it out and thought this must be how it is supposed to be and then the middle of the bread collapsed. The part that was done tasted good, but I guess this one just didn't work for me.
very tasty...I doubled the rhubarb...maybe even more, used half oil/half applesauce, and it turned out excellent. cooked a little longer b/c of the extra rhubarb. mmmm....
I have made this twice this spring and we love it. I add more than twice the amount of rhubarb and almonds instead of walnuts. Definitely take much longer to bake so be patient. Since there is only 2 of us now I half the recipe and make one loaf. Works well.
I have made this many times and it is always outstanding...but seeing this is Nov. and I had no rhubarb, I was forced to think "out of the box" and I used granny smith apples instead...it worked wonderfully! I suppose this is how new recipes are invented!
used this recipe for mini muffins (24 + a mini loaf) and they turned out beautiful. Increased rhubarb to 2 c. so each mini muffin got enough fruit.
Made this last week to take to a women's retreat. I'm glad I took a slice before I set it out. I went back to see if there were any leftovers so I could have another slice......nope. I also left a loaf at home and when I got back there were 2 slices left. This was amazing bread. I followed the recipe except that I used 2 cups rhubarb and doubled the topping. Will probably make again soon.
All I can say is totally delicious, made two loaves today, and one is almost gone. The only thing I changed, was left out the nuts, but other than that found it to be very very good. Will most definitly be making again.
I did substitute half applesauce for half the oil with good results. Also used 1 c whole wheat flour instead of white. I found the bread needed to bake about 55 minutes instead of 40, and found out after that the pans should have been greased and floured instead of just greased. But great texture and taste! I love the tang of the rhubarb with the sweetness of the bread. Oh, and I just sprinkled cinnamon and "raw sugar" on the top of the bread instead of brown sugar, cinnamon, and butter.
This recipe is wonderful! I changed a couple of things just for "healthier reasons" If you substitute 1/2 cup flour for 1/2 cup oats soaked in 3/4 cup boiling water you don't sacrafice moisture at all and it adds texture. I also used 1/3 cup apple sauce in place of 1/3 cup oil and cut brown sugar to 1 cup. I shared this with friends over for Sunday afternoon supper and they loved it. You can serve it warm out of the oven with a little whip cream.
Followed this recipe to the letter and it came out perfect!!! Absolutely delicious...best bread ever.Will be making this a lot!! Thanks for the recipe.
The bread cracked in HALF when I tried to take it outta the pan!
This is an easy, great recipe. I had a hard time getting the center done, since I put it all in one pan, but otherwise great! I think I will add Chocolate chips next time!! MMmm
YUMMY! The best word to describe this. I nibbled all night until it was practically gone. It was the first time I've made anything with rhubarb. How simple and delicious. After reading previous reviews, I used part oil/part applesauce and it wasn't greasy at all. Thanks for the great receipe!
Great bread! I added 2 cups of rhubarb instead of 1.5 cups and 1 cup of toasted pecans instead of 1/2 cup. Also added cinnamon to the batter as other reviewers wrote. Coat the pans with baking spray and you won't have any stickage.
We are big fans of rhubarb. This recipe was my first try at a bread and it was a big hit. I really liked the recipe at first glance because it included items I normally have on hand. I did increase the rhubard to 2-1/2 cups because of another review and the doubled the walnuts (we're big fans of walnuts, too). I had to increase the cooking time by 15 minutes due to the extra rhubarb. This recipe is definitely another great way to cook with rhubarb other than the crisp I usually make.
Excellent tasty recipe. Very moist. Freezes well.
This was very moist and good. The topping added a nice crunch even though it didn't look like it would. I think next time I will add a bit of cinnamon to the batter.
The bread had great flavor but the texture was actually squishy like a sponge. Perhaps I did not bake long enough. I will try again and cook a bit longer.
Awesome rhubarb recipe!! My husband loved it!! I'm on my second batch this week!! I didn't change the recipe much but we love the tartness of the rhubarb so I added 2 cups instead of 1. Also, added pecans to the second batch because that's what I had in the pantry. Thanks for a great recipe!!
This is a great recipe! I used rhubarb fresh from the garden - maybe 2-3 cups and I added coconut to the topping for some crunch - YUM. I don't see how people think it's too sweet! The only thing I found is that it has to cook longer than stated - about an hour - and it is so moist that it needs to be tented with foil for the last 20 minutes or so. This one is going into my 'favorites' file!!
I have been making this recipe for six years now. I even freeze my rhubarb so I can make it all year round. Everyone that tastes it asks for the recipe. I love that the toping sinks to the bottom of the bread (or muffins) for a sweet suprise. I do make one modification and that is to add another 1/2 cup of rhubarb to the batter. Sweet and tangy. I would have never thought to add cinnamon to rhubarb but wow what a treat. Thanks, Lori
I made your rhubarb bread today using the suggestion for adding half the cinnamon to the batter and adding a little oatmeal to the topping. This bread is sooo yummy. Your recipe js definately a keeper. Thanks
fantastic! very moist and tasty. I skipped the nuts and added 1/2 cup of chopped strawberries. Baked for 50 minutes at 325. Brought the second loaf to work and had people asking for the recipe.
Very good. Bread was moist and kept well. Used 1/2 of batter to make muffins which turned out great.
Great recipe and very unique flavors, sometimes it comes out very moist in the middle and not sure why. Still tastes wonderful. I substituted half the flour for whole wheat, half the oil for applesauce. Had to cook longer but have made 3 times already this summer.
This tasted soooo yummy, but the bread was pretty heavy and didn't turn out "bready", more bread puddingy. Well make it again as the 4 mini loaves I made disappeared in 1 day!!
Delicious! I use unsweetened applesauce instead of the oil. Makes it real moist and very healthy!
YUM-YUM!! Added a tsp of cinnamon to the bread batter and used pecans instead of walnuts (didn't have any). Fun way to use rhubarb!
The first loaf didn't rise well so I followed the advice of some reviewers and used 2 3/4 cup flour, 1.5 t baking soda, added 1/2 t cinnamon to the batter and used 2 eggs instead of 1. It is in the oven now and looks like it is rising much better.
This bread is excellent. Any rhubarb lover would like this. Easy to make; HOWEVER....I had to keep mine in for 70 mins. (I kept checking every 15 mins. after the suggested 40 mins.) Now that I know, it won't be so time consuming next time!
Very moist. I would make a little more topping next time. A good way to use use up extra rhubarb.
My husband just left the house saying, " I almost died this morning because I ate some of that rhubarb bread for breakfast. SO GOOD!" I always end up baking this for closer to an hour at 350F, but our oven is finicky. I also add ground cloves to the crumble, as well as some whole cloves as a garnish, and does the house ever smell amazing!
Yummy! I substituted half the oil for applesauce and 1/3 of sugar for sweetener and it still turned out great. I'm sure it would also work well with other kinds of tart fruit.
What a great find. I could have eaten the whole loaf by myself. A++++
Very moist & yummy!! I made this for a bake sale & it sold very well. Thanks LAFLINT for sharing your tasty recipe!!! ;)
Just made this today. So good. Can't wait for my husband to try it.
Excellent! Now one of our all-time favorites.
was very good but it too 1 hr to cook at higher altitude
This was easy and delicious. I pretty much followed the recipe except cut it in half but used 1 whole egg, turned out great! Will be making this again with the rhubarb I have frozen.
very moist and delicious! i substituted applesauce for the oil and didnt add walnuts. the topping was good, but was wet so i couldnt "sprinkle" it onto the loaves. so when it cooked, it just kinda sunk into the bread and made indentions. good taste, not good appearance. made the recipe again and added more flour to the topping until it was crumbly and it turned out better. but then, this recipe is good even without it! oh, and i double the cinnamon and it wasnt strong at all or real noticeable for that matter. thanks!
this is (as others said) a very moist dense bread. I liked a lot as did my daycare kids. The rhubarb have it a nice tang. I didn't have any walnuts, so that may have added to the moisture, but I will have them next time and perhaps throw in a bit of spice (allspice or something)
This was delicious!! I never use oil in my baking anymore. I replaced the 2/3 cup oil with 2/3 cup unsweetened applesauce and used 1 1/2 cups all purpose flour and 1 cup whole wheat flour and it turned out GREAT!! I also didn't add the nuts because my kids don't like them. My kids love this bread and I will be freezing rhubarb to make it this winter.
