Excellent and Healthy Cornbread
This cornbread recipe contains no oil and tastes very, very good. Serve warm with honey, butter or margarine.
This is a simple recipe with delicious results. I added 1/2 cup liquid honey, next time I'll add just 1/4 cup as it was a little too sweet. It held well together and was great with baked beans. This is a keeper!Read More
It had a real funny taste to it, will not make it again.Read More
This is a simple recipe with delicious results. I added 1/2 cup liquid honey, next time I'll add just 1/4 cup as it was a little too sweet. It held well together and was great with baked beans. This is a keeper!
Excellent cornbread! I added 1 Tbsp. of oil and 2 Tbsp. of honey, which still kept it lowfat and made it taste even better.
The texture is not crumbly and cake-like but is firmer and denser. It has an excellent flavor and is perfectly moist. It's especially good with fat-free margarine and/or honey. I will make this again. My family likes this better than the higher fat versions.
This tastes the best warm from the oven. I love the light texture and good corn flavor. Using yogurt with fruit inside gives it added interest and sweetness. Thanks for the fun recipe!
I made this with greek yogurt because it was what I had one hand. The batter was way too thick and the first batch came out very dry. The second time I used greek yogurt with about 1/4 cup milk and 1 tablespoon vegetable oil. It turned out way better with these additions!
Excellent cornbread! My whole family loved it. It was even better than my old recipe that used 1/2 c. oil. Thanks for a great low-fat recipe Maria!
These were very good for being healthy. It is little drier than I would like but you can't have everything, right?
Wow! I'm originally from SC so I'm kinda picky about my cornbread...Mama and Granmama were great cornbread makers. I needed to use up some plain yogurt to I tried this recipe. The only changes I made were to use Splenda in place of the sugar plus a tiny squeeze of honey(less than a tablespoon). I also used a little bit(about a tablespoon) of the new "Enova" oil. It was so good and moist, not too sweet and the texture stayed nice for a couple of days afterwards. We liked the leftover chunks split and toasted with a touch of grated sharp cheddar cheese sprinked on then. I am looking forward to making another batch and adding some chopped fresh jalapenos! Thanks!
I made this late last night to use for johnny cake this morning......it is absoulutely yummy, not too sweet and with a good corn flavor. I will make this very often. Thanks for the great recipe!
Delicious! This was the most popular component in the dinner I made last night! I did make a couple minor alterations, though. I used half all purpose flour and half whole wheat flour. Instead of plain yogurt, I used lowfat vanilla. I also added about a cup of (drained and rinsed) whole kernal corn, which definitely added some moisture to the batter. Next time I may throw in some no-sugar-added apple sauce for even more moisture (not that the bread was dry, but I really like mine soft). I am always on the lookout for healthy versions of popular recipes, and this one is absolutely great! I'm definitely keeping it bookmarked!
Very bland. The cornbread I used wasn't the sweet kind, so if you try this recipe, use a very sweet cornbread.
Delicious.
Texture was good. Not bad for low fat!
Perfect substitute when you don't want full fat, full calorie corn bread! In the couple of times I've made this, I used vanilla non fat, no sugar yogurt, added a 4 oz natural apple sauce for moisture, replaced the eggs with 1/2 cup egg beaters, and used Splenda instead of sugar. Changed the baking tempt to 375 to compensate for the Splenda and baked in muffin tin for 15 minutes. Next time I might try adding butter flavored extract for additional richness without the calories!
Everyone loved it! It was lighter and better than the full-fat version. I added 1/4 c honey to the recipe and made it sweet! Yum
Very good for a healthy version!
I like this corn bread because it held together very good and had body. Had an excellent flavor. Also I used whole wheat flour which I think made it even better.
Very easy and tastes like traditional cornbread without all of the calories and fat
I have to give this a 4 because I believe reading the reviews paid off. I used 1/2 white, 1/2 wheat flour and upped the leavening agents. (1t soda and 1/2t powder). All in all, it was very good. It rose perfectly and was moist without being soupy. Thanks for the excellent recipe!
it tastes like cake
This was a super easy, tasty and quick recipe. By accident I added 1 cup sugar rather than 1/4 (which no doubt made the recipe more fattening) but was delicious. No need for honey when you've got the extra sugar -- but my dinner guest slathered the honey on anyhow. I made corn muffins out of the batter and cooked them at a slightly lower temperature.
This truly WAS excellent cornbread! It was yummy, and the oil was not missed one bit.
This is great bread. Not too sweet and very soft and moist. A good texture. Every one in the family loved it. I replaced the white flour with whole wheat. I recomend doing that. I plan to make it again this week!
I have been searching for a good cornbread recipe and I've finally found it! I follow a fairly strict diet and was glad I could find a recipe that worked well within this. I used oat flour instead of wheat and substituted about 1 Tbsp honey for the sugar. The results were fantastic! I found it worked well for either muffins or bread, and kept well on the counter for a few days after baking. This recipe is bookmarked and I will continue to go back to it.
I had a craving for cornbread but didn't have any milk. I found this recipe. I only had vanilla yogurt, so I used that and omitted the sugar because I was worried it would be too sweet. It wasn't sweet at all. I'll definitely make this again, but I'll keep the sugar in! The texture is great. It is also great straight out of the oven with butter (which makes it less healthy, but too bad!)
Very easy to make and tastes pretty good considering it is low-fat.
We didn't care for this recipe. The cornbread turned out kind of dry and it didn't taste like much past the yogurt. Not even half of it got eaten. I'm sorry, I really wanted this to work out. I really think this would be a fair cornbread with some melted butter in plade of some of the yogurt but then that wouldn't be this recipe.
This is a great recipe, and so easy! I used egg beaters and made muffins (to maximize crust area -- I like a lot of crust on my breads). The texture was wonderful, just the right amount of moistness and chewiness. Wonderful with cream cheese!
I love this recipe and prefer it over store bought cornbread mixes. Although something that folks accustomed to the finer texture of boxed mixes, I like the texture that the cornmeal provides. Great right out of the oven with butter and a drizzle of honey!
I found this to be an EXCELLENT cornbread-- not toothache sweet, good amount of cornmeal flavor. It has a terrific texture which I greatly prefer to the standard pile of warm cornbread crumbs I'd been content with. Delicious. Thank you so much for this recipe.
Even though I loved the final result, I changed A LOT about this recipe. I added a can of creamed corn, cut out the sugar, and cut the yogurt by half (and used full-fat). Baked it for 20 mins and it turned out perfectly! Next time I may put a tiny bit more salt in it though. UPDATE: I have officially made this recipe 3 times with different substitutions, including the original version. The creamed corn version I outline above is absolutely the best. The creamed corn makes it so moist and perfect! The full-fat yogurt probably helped too. This is obvious, but the more damp the dough is when you put it in the oven, the less dry it will turn out. The wetter the better!
This is so moist for not having any oil in it, and uses items we usually have on hand. Much better than the mixes you buy! I will definitely make this again- great with Chili!
I made this twice, exactly as directed. At 400 degrees, after 20 minutes I had a dried out brick. The second time I pulled it out after 12 mins and it was definitely more moist but was super dense. Not my fave.
Was not quite as flavorful as my higher fat version of cornbread. Texture was a little different too;not as grainy and moist-er. Still was VERY GOOD. I'll go with healthier, any day, so I will make again. Probably will add 1/4 c honey though;maybe the sweetness will make it taste a little less bland.
This was really good!! It was moist & dense, just how we like it; it was the perfect accompaniment to our turkey chili. We did add a touch of honey to the mix, but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. Will definitely be using this one again!
I made this last night and OMG it was delicious!!! Perfect texture and taste! After reading some of the other reviews, I added 1 Tbsp of canola oil and 2 Tbsp of honey, and it was perfect!!! My husband and I both couldn't wait to have it for breakfast today! Thanks for the recipe!!
I've made this twice now, and have been very pleased with it. The only change that I made was substituting half of the white flour with whole wheat, as other reviewers mentioned. The bread has a nice structure and a good corn flavor, and I like that it isn’t cloyingly sweet. It is a little dry, but not so much that I won’t keep making it. I would recommend using a good, stone- or water-ground, organic cornmeal – in a recipe as simple as this, the quality and richer flavor really shine through.
I read most of the reviews before making this recipe. I used plain lowfat yogurt, and added a heaping 1/2 teaspoon of baking powder and a little extra baking soda. I also used all whole-wheat flour instead of white, and it came out great! I don't really like too-sweet cornbread, so the 1/4 C of sugar was perfect for this recipe. This was so easy to make...the key to good cornbread is to not overmix or overbake it!
I thought a little something was missing, maybe a bit more salt or sugar? Hubby liked it. Bake for 25 minutes next time - 20 wasn't quite done in the middle even though it looked done.
quick, easy, made it with my homemade yogurt!!
This turned out a little odd. I used greek yogurt, so added about 1/4 cup milk. It was still very thick. Cooked at 350 and it was done in 25 min.
I loved this recipe. I tweaked the recipe a tad.. The changes I made were I used nonfat Greek yogurt, used 1/4c whole wheat flour, cut the unbleached flour down to 3/4c and added 1/2 can of creamed corn. This is the best cornbread I've ever made!
for low fat this was great! I added 1/4 cup of honey and kept everything else the same.
I have never made cornbread before so didn't know what to expect. Theses where really yummy not dry at all and I love the fact that they is no fat in the recipe so almost guilt free eating. Used muffin pan for this didn't have pan called for. They are lovely hot but where also very good sliced and fried in a pan next day using a little butter or butter spray.
I hate to rate this so poorly, but it was terrible. My hubby and I both tried to choke some down, but the rest didn't get eaten. I don't know what went wrong, but I won't be making this again.
Delicious. I substituted whole wheat flour for the unbleached, otherwise followed the recipe exactly. I will make this often.
I love the texture of this cornbread, it isn't crumbly at all. I do think the people that added a little honey were probably on the smart side, as I wish it had been a little sweeter. Much more moist than I expected! Also, it was awesome right out of the oven, but quite a bit more dry the next day.
So Good! We prefer our cornbread spicy as opposed to sweet. I cut back on the sugar slightly, added a 1/2 cup kernel corn and a heaping Tbsp. crushed chili's. It has a slightly tangy taste from the yogurt that gives it some pep.
It was very good, but I changed it slightly. I took out the yogurt and added 1 cup milk and a bit of honey.
I was looking for a low-fat cornbread recipe and this one was great!! I made it with1/2 cup vanilla yogurt, and 1/2 cup of fruit yogurt (I ram out of vanilla), the cornbread was moist with just enough sweetness. Great job Maria!!
Wonderful recipe! My husband and I loved this more than regular, higher-fat versions. Very moist and delicious!
Delicious! My mom admitted that the texture was better than Jiffy box mix by a lot. I used vanilla yogurt and with the written amont of sugar it would be perfect.
I didn't have yogurt so I used 1c. sour cream. They were ok hot out of the oven but I didn't care for them the next day. Hubby, who loves corn bread, didn't think they were that great either. They're waiting on the counter to be thrown in the disposal. :(
I made this for dinner last night and both my wife and I claimed it to be the best cornbread we'd EVER had! I followed a couple other suggestions and added a 4oz can of chopped green chilis, used whole wheat flour and 1/2 cup of frozen corn. This is fabulous! I added a photo (the one in the red casarole dish.
I made this exactly as written and I really liked it. It was dense and moist. I like it best warm with a little honey on top.
I like the healthy factor, but personally the taste and texture just don't compare to good ol' Jiffy cornbread.
I had my doubts about this cornbread, but WOW they were really good. I did cheat a bit when I put about a tablespoon of butter in the pan and heated it to melt and grease the pan, then poured the batter in. So they did have some fat, but not nearly as much as I normally use. This is a keeper recipe!
I gave this 3 stars because it's a great basic recipe to work off of, but it is definitely lacking in flavor. I added 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract (fyi- I cut the recipe in half so adjust accordingly) and used fat free vanilla yogurt instead of plain. Despite those changes, the cornbread was still fairly bland. I was able to make 5 heaping muffins from the mix. Baked at 400 for 15 minutes. The tops were turning brown so next time I will lower the oven temperature to 375. I found these are best eaten straight from the oven. They took on a rubbery texture once they cooled. I'll be using this recipe in the future and will make sure to add some healthy sweeteners such as Agave Nectar.
I used "rice drink" instead of milk since I am lactose intolerant. My husband and I thought it turned out very good. I definitely would make this recipe again.
Awesome!
great recipe, good flavor and texture...I did add a bit of milk because the mixture seemed too thick
Followed exactly except used Stevia instead of sugar and I love it! Best low-fat guiltless cornbread recipe I have found!
Great alternative and healthy side to soup cooking in the crockpot all day! I added a small spoonful of honey to the batter and everyone had seconds. I consider that a success.
This recipe did not work out as well as rated. I made it as the recipe calls for. Maybe better luck next time.
This recipe is great! As others have posted, this bread is not crumbly and airy, but I really enjoy it's denser texture. It's filling without being super heavy; the perfect companion to a bowl of chili. The batter is very thick and "sticky." I thought I had missed an ingredient at first but after double-checking, I used a spatula to get it into my pan and then 20 minutes later, it was done and beautiful! I did add some honey to my batter and cut a bit of the sugar out (personal preference). I also thought that the top was getting too dark so after about 12 minutes, I cut the heat to 350 and finished it on that. I would definitely make this again and recommend it to anyone (for even those not looking for a "healthy" recipe, they won't even know the difference)!!
This is a good, healthier recipe. I did add 2 Tbsp. honey with the egg and yogurt, plus 1 Tbsp. minced jarred Jalapeno. This made for a moist cornbread with a hint of sweet and heat. The reviewer who mentioned to use the "sweet mix."...DON'T use a corn bread mix. You want corn meal, which is found near the flour at the grocery store. This recipe implies that the baker is adding the other ingredients that the mix would already have in it. This may be why some recipes didn't turn out. I found the recipe to be moist, with a sponge cake consistency, sweet, and delicious.
I made these in muffin form. I cooked them for about 22 minutes and next time I will probably only put them in for 17 or so minutes. They turn out really good though. I will also probably substitute honey instead of sugar next time too.
Awesome!!! THE BEST CORNBREAD WE HAVE HAD IN OUR LIVES!!! I did add a few things to suit our taste, but the original recipe is a great starting point for healthy cornbread. Add green chiles, jalapenos, and canned canned corn for incredibly moist and wonderful cornbread! You will NOT miss the oil.
Absolutely delicious! I used whole grain wheat flour and self rising corn meal mix, plus 1/4 teaspoon baking soda. I sweetened with 1/4 cup of honey. This made it perfect for me. Use 1/2 cup if you like a sweeter cornbread. I baked in a non stick 9x9 square pan sprayed with cooking oil. I used a little over a cup of yogurt (to make sure it was moistened well) the two eggs and baked at 400 degrees as written. PERFECT! It rose, browned, and tasted wonderful. I will never use another recipe other than this one for cornbread again. Thanks so much for sharing!
This is now the cornbread recipe I always make. The yogurt gives it fantastic texture.
This was excellent and so easy to make. I added 2 T. of honey for added sweetness. Thanks for the wonderful healthy and low fat recipe. So nice to enjoy the cornbread guilt-free.
I've made this recipe now for several years & tweaked it a bit to make it even healthier & I think tastier! Instead of 1 cup flour, use 1/4 cup unbleached flour, 1/2 cup whole wheat flour, & 1/4 cup ground flax seed. Replace sugar with 1/3 cup of honey. I use a nonfat sugar free vanilla yogurt & replace one of the eggs with 1/4 cup Eggbeaters. When it comes out of the oven, spray top with "I Can't Believe It's Not Butter" spray. Excellent with soups or chili.
Love it! It is the first time I ever tried cornbread! Love it love it!!! But I did a little change by adding more baking powder, but it turns out to fluffy and taste a little bit bitter. Next time, definitely stick to the recipe!
Cornbread was very dry. Keeping the cornbread in the oven for 20 minutes was a bit too long. It was decent for being a low fat recipe. Maybe next time I'll try adding honey and shortening the oven time as other reviews recommended.
I wanted to LOVE this recipe....really, I did. BUT. It was so incredibly dry and it was the first time I have ever HAD to throw a dollop of butter on my cornbread. I did add some applesauce to the batter and I also added a can of chopped jalapenos. Probably won't make this one again, but it was worth a shot. Thanks anyway!
This was pretty good. I made it exactly as written! The yogurt gave it a sour dough flavor. It was perfect with "The Best Ham and Bean Soup" recipe, also from this site. I was looking for a cornbread recipe with simple ingredients that I had on hand. I also wanted it to be dense enough for dipping and this worked out fine! It wasn't too sweet which was what I also wanted.
Used 1/4 cup honey. Delicious and light. Even tried it once with vanilla yogurt. Made for a sweeter taste. Do not use egg whites as the bread comes out heavier.
For Low Fat this is as good as it gets! I added 1/4 cup of honey and used whole eggs and this was fantastice! My "cornbread snob" kiddo even loved these. FYI, I kept mine in the fridge and 2 days later they startet to get soggy, so if you do this be sure to plan on warming them in the toaster to dry them back out a bit. This is a definite keeper!!!!
Used whole wheat flour, stone-ground whole-grain cornmeal, and organic whole plain yogurt. Used 1/2 the sugar called for. Tasted fantastic and was perfectly suited for a nutritionally conscious southern girl!
very dry.
I only had plain 2% Greek yogurt on hand and decided to use that. When I mixed everything together it was really dry so I added some milk to make it more like a cornbread consistency. It tasted okay but lacked the sweetness I was looking for. The consistency was like a really, really dense cake and did not crumble like I had hoped. I don't know if it was the Greek yogurt or the recipe but I won't make it again.
This was really good. To up the health factor I used half whole wheat flour, half white and used honey instead of sugar. It was a little more dense due to the WW flour and the color was a little different but overall we really liked it. I love cornbread but hate how bad it is for you so this is a nice compromise.
Finally a lower calorie cornbread that tastes good! I took it out at 20 minutes and it was pleasantly moist and sweet enough to eat without adding extra honey or butter. I added 2 Tablespoons applesauce to the mixture because it looked a little dry. I couldn’t ask for more from a cornbread with so little fat.
This was the best cornbread recipe I have ever made ! It did not stick to the pan, and was very moist , despite no oil added.It was excellent! If you don't like sweet cornbread you could leave out or cut back on the sugar. I used Splenda Blend in mine and we loved it!
After reading many of the reviews I expected this to be dry and it was. But I didn't mind that. It was not sweet enough for me, but I had no problem eating it! I used honey instead of sugar and wasn't sure, based on the reviews/comments, if those folks were ADDING honey to the existing sugar or subbing.
Great for what it is! If you're excepting the cornbread that is filled with butter, this is very different. As a low fat recipe, it is a very tasty 4 star cornbread. I baked in a 9x9 pyrex glass dish and lined with parchment. This is my first time trying out a low fat cornbread, and I was VERY skeptical as I am known for my butter and cheese laden cornbread. As I expected, this was a very low fat tasting recipe, but with the addition of more flavour it could me much more amazing. This time I added about 1 cup of frozen corn niblets, but next time I think I might also add some finely diced onion, jalepeno, garlic, and more spices/herbs. I will make this again.
These are fabulous! Since I don't use sugar I added 1/4 cup of honey and I used soy flour and vanilla soy yogurt since that's what I had. The batter was dry and I had to add more yogurt. Since they came out so moist we didn't even need any butter!
Lovely! I ate last night (with honey) and today (with maple syrup) and it stayed moist enough to enjoy again. Great texture and healthy alternative to oil. I did add a bit of honey to the batter, as well.
Great recipie! I wouldn't change a thing. I love the fact that there is no oil, it makes it AlMOST guilt free! This isn't as good the next day, so try to eat it all at once.
For what this recipe is, it really is excellent. It took longer for the oven to heat up to 400 than it did for me to put this together and into a pan. I only had a 6 oz container of yougurt, so I added a splash of skim milk until the mixture came together. I baked this in a skillet for 16 minutes and it was perfect. The second day it was around it seemed a little dry, but otherwise it really wasn't too bad (although not particularly sweet)
This is the cornbread I almost always make.
Made it for a chili cook off, everyone loved it! Added a small can of corn to the mix for texture. Make it healthier by subbing a couple scoops of steiva for the sugar, & 1/2C of wheat bran or flax meal for 1/2C of the white flour.
The best healthy option I have tried so far, and I have tried alot. I used whole wheat flour and stone ground meal. Had to add about half a cup of water/milk due to whole wheat flour. Baked up beautiful. Flavor is very good.
We make this all the time! The family doesn't seem to notice that I use whole wheat flour. These are fantastic drizzled with honey.
these turned out really well!! i was impressed with their texture and moisture. i used about 2T more yogurt than the recipe called for, and i didn't have any sugar so i used buckwheat honey (about 1/3 to 1/2 cup). the buckwheat honey gave it a rich flavor. really really good... will make again for sure!!
Best. Cornbread. Ever. I made for my family and they devoured it in less than 5 minutes. Will make again very soon!
This cornbread was moist, delicious, and so easy. I am a convert, after using the same recipe for many years, this will now be my go to! Thanks.
I followed the recipe exactly (except I omitted the salt) and it turned out great! Thanks for sharing!
