Excellent and Healthy Cornbread

This recipe is great! As others have posted, this bread is not crumbly and airy, but I really enjoy it's denser texture. It's filling without being super heavy; the perfect companion to a bowl of chili. The batter is very thick and "sticky." I thought I had missed an ingredient at first but after double-checking, I used a spatula to get it into my pan and then 20 minutes later, it was done and beautiful! I did add some honey to my batter and cut a bit of the sugar out (personal preference). I also thought that the top was getting too dark so after about 12 minutes, I cut the heat to 350 and finished it on that. I would definitely make this again and recommend it to anyone (for even those not looking for a "healthy" recipe, they won't even know the difference)!!