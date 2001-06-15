Excellent and Healthy Cornbread

This cornbread recipe contains no oil and tastes very, very good. Serve warm with honey, butter or margarine.

By Maria

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Lightly grease an 8x8 inch baking pan.

  • In a large bowl, mix flour, cornmeal, sugar, soda and salt. Stir in yogurt and eggs. Do not over mix, stir only until well blended. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes, or until center of the bread springs back when gently pressed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
76 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 13.6g; fat 1.2g; cholesterol 31.4mg; sodium 281.2mg. Full Nutrition
