Pumpkin Cheese Bread II

It is a great recipe. I made it in a bundt pan and wouldn't make it any other way. Fresh orange zest is definitely the way to go with this cream cheese filling. I used pumpkin pie canned filling (by mistake) and didn't realize that's what I was using until I had already spiced up the batter. I was afraid that would make the cake too spicy, but it was delicious. I also added about a teaspoon of vanilla to the batter. Good recipe, though a little labor intensive. Update, Christmas 2006: I have made this recipe with a couple other variations, including using 12 oz of cream cheese for the filling; this is such a good recipe, just needs more "batter". I make it in the bundt pan each time I make it. The filling would probably be great (with or without the orange zest) in most any pound cake (umm, chocolate pound cake with the filling with the orange zest, bet that would be fabulous!). Thanks for this recipe.