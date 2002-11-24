Pumpkin Cheese Bread II

4.6
216 Ratings
  • 5 166
  • 4 29
  • 3 13
  • 2 5
  • 1 3

This is the best pumpkin bread you'll ever eat. I have been making this recipe for years and I always get asked for the recipe. It has a yummy cream cheese filling in the middle of the loaf.

Recipe by Tina Andre' Fox

Gallery

Credit: sporkism
27 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 20 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
2 - 8x4 inch loaves
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Lightly grease two 8x4 inch loaf pans.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, combine cream cheese, 1/2 cup sugar, 1 tablespoon flour, 1 egg and orange zest; beat until smooth. Set aside. Sift together 1 2/3 cup flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, cloves and pumpkin pie spice; set aside

  • Place pumpkin, vegetable oil, 2 eggs and 1 1/2 cup sugar in a large bowl; beat well. Stir the pumpkin mixture into the flour mixture just until combined. Fold in the pecans if desired. Pour 1/2 of the pumpkin batter into the loaf pans. Spoon cream cheese mixture on top of this layer and then pour on the remaining batter.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 60 to 70 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into center of the loaf comes out clean. Cool bread in pans for 10 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
293 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 39.7g; fat 13.7g; cholesterol 53.6mg; sodium 220.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/31/2022