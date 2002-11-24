Pumpkin Cheese Bread II
This is the best pumpkin bread you'll ever eat. I have been making this recipe for years and I always get asked for the recipe. It has a yummy cream cheese filling in the middle of the loaf.
This is the best pumpkin bread you'll ever eat. I have been making this recipe for years and I always get asked for the recipe. It has a yummy cream cheese filling in the middle of the loaf.
Oh my gosh! This is the absolute best bread!! The only thing I did was to omit the orange peel and used 1/4tsp. van. extract instead and left out cloves and increased cinnamon to 1 tsp. It came out delish, I'm tossing out all my other recipes I have for pumpkin bread! As another veiwer stated be careful not to put too much in 1st layer or cheese ends up to close to the top. I'm going to make 2 more loaves right now for Thanksgiving because we can't stop eating the ones I just made!! Thanks Tina!!!Read More
I must have done something wrong. This was nearly tasteless. We salvaged it by topping it with spiced applesauce.Read More
Oh my gosh! This is the absolute best bread!! The only thing I did was to omit the orange peel and used 1/4tsp. van. extract instead and left out cloves and increased cinnamon to 1 tsp. It came out delish, I'm tossing out all my other recipes I have for pumpkin bread! As another veiwer stated be careful not to put too much in 1st layer or cheese ends up to close to the top. I'm going to make 2 more loaves right now for Thanksgiving because we can't stop eating the ones I just made!! Thanks Tina!!!
This bread had the perfect amount of spice (I love spice!!) and the cream cheese added a nice touch. Although I did add too much bottom layer before adding the cream cheese. So be careful! Only need to add a very small bottom layer. Thank you!
I really liked the aroma and taste but had one problem. The instruction for the pumpkin mixture was to "pour" it into pan, on top of cheese mixture. My batter was too thick to pour. I had to spoon it on and that made it hard to spread. Don't know what I did wrong.
The best bread recipe ever! The last time I made this I made about six loaves and gave them to friends. That same night they were all begging me to make them another loaf, it didn't even last a day! My mom practically eats the whole thing in one sitting! I will continue to make this bred for a long time to come. Thank you for this recipe, it makes me, a new cook, look like an master chef!
I baked this in a bundt pan and it came out perfectly baked in 55 minutes. I also substituted applesauce for half of the oil and added 1/2 tsp baking powder and 1/2 tsp of vanilla to the cream cheese mixture. These were my only changes and its delicious!
This turned out great. I made 1 1/2 times the amount of pumpkin batter (using a whole 15 oz can of pumpkin, 3 eggs, etc.) and that was the perfect amount to make 2 whole 9x5 loaves.
By far one of the best breads ever. Not only is it moist and delicious but the presentation is very nice. We loved it.........I make a lot of quick breads but this will go to the top of my recipe file.
Tina, what a fabulous recipe! This bread was so moist and flavorful and the consistency was just perfect. I left out the ground clove because I don't care for their flavor, and the bread came out delicious. It was also so pretty when cut. Thanks for this keeper!
I made 2 batches of this in one day. Took two to church and everyone loved it. It is easy to make and a little different than traditional pumpkin bread. This is a keeper. Will make again and again.
I always love making pumpkin bread because it really seems to kick off the holiday season. For the first batch of the year, I decided to make this one b/c I saw the recipe last year and was intrigued. It was very simple to make and the cream cheese part only added a few more minutes work, but unfortunately, it didn't turn out exactly how I'd pictured. The bread is great, and the cream cheese with orange zest is ok, but it looks kind of weird! I'd wanted to keep one of the loaves and give the other as a gift, but I don't know... I think this recipe was definitely worth making, but next time I'll make the old favorite instead :o)
Without a doubt, this is indeed the best pumpkin bread I have ever seen. It takes a little extra effort, but it is worth it!
This was really really good. I read all the reviews and saw that a lot of people used vanilla extract instead of the orange zest. I decided to follow the recipe exactly as written and used the orange zest. I am so glad I did! It added such a wonderful flavor. I think without the orange zest it would have been very bland. It came out of the oven about an hour ago and already half of it is gone and there are only 2 of us eating it.
The very first time I made this, a friend requested the recipe; a good review by someone else besides myself!!
It is a great recipe. I made it in a bundt pan and wouldn't make it any other way. Fresh orange zest is definitely the way to go with this cream cheese filling. I used pumpkin pie canned filling (by mistake) and didn't realize that's what I was using until I had already spiced up the batter. I was afraid that would make the cake too spicy, but it was delicious. I also added about a teaspoon of vanilla to the batter. Good recipe, though a little labor intensive. Update, Christmas 2006: I have made this recipe with a couple other variations, including using 12 oz of cream cheese for the filling; this is such a good recipe, just needs more "batter". I make it in the bundt pan each time I make it. The filling would probably be great (with or without the orange zest) in most any pound cake (umm, chocolate pound cake with the filling with the orange zest, bet that would be fabulous!). Thanks for this recipe.
This receipe is fantastic. I did use a bundt pan to bake this, and I dusted it with cinnamon sugar (as suggested by another reviewer) after spraying with non-stick spray. Also added 1 tsp. vanilla and used 1 cup chopped pecans (mentioned in the directions but not found in ingredients) -- overall this is the best pumpkin bread recipe that I have found. The cream cheese with the orange zest was amazing, and I suggest that you don't skip the zest, as it gives it a wonderful flavor that just makes the recipe special. Thanks for such a great holiday treat!!
After reading reviews I made some changes: I substituted extra pumpkin for the oil, I added 1 tsp of baking powder in addition to the baking soda and I baked it in a bundt pan (which filled perfectly). I also reduced the amount of cloves to 1/8 tsp (just because they can sometimes be overwhelming), omitted the orange zest, because I was out of oranges, and dusted the pan with cinnamon-sugar before filling -which I highly recommend. It does taste similar to pumpkin roll but the texture of the cream cheese filling is different -I definitely like the texture better in the pumpkin roll but I can't complain since this was much easier to make. I think next time I'll add more of the cream cheese filling because I think the flavor would benefit. I will make this again. UPDATE: This tastes even better after being in the fridge. It stayed incredibly moist. I also forgot to mention that I did add chopped pecans.
My family ate all the bread within 2 days. This is an excellent recipe. I also omitted the orange peel and substituted vanilla in the cheese filling. On the bread mixture I left out the gloves and doubled up on cinnamon. It was delicious and worked out well for me because I didn't have orange zest or cloves on hand. I also didn't have 2 bread pans, so I used the second half to make cupcakes. They cooked a lot faster than the bread and my family thought they were the best cupcakes they had ever had. They reminded me of the seasonal ones you can get at Starbucks, but at a fraction of the cost. Thanks Tina for sharing this recipe with us.
This bread turns out amazing! If you're considering making a pumpkin bread like I was, you won't be disappointed in this one. I followed the recipe but I cooked it in a bundt cakepan for around 40 minutes and then, I let it sit like it says to for ten minutes. It popped right out and looked beautiful. I'm not the greatest cook and this presentation even surprised me. Needless to say, it tasted so good my husband didn't believe me when I told him I made it from scratch; he thought I bought it at the store. Thanks Tina-- I'm grateful to you for sharing such a perfect recipe. Now we all can use up those extra cans of pumpkin that seem to accumulate :)
This is excellant! Try to even layers as much as possible otherwise cheese comes to close to the top.
This was very good, moist, dense, and flavorful.It is a "short" loaf just like the picture shows. It is delicious! I was out of white sugar and used brown sugar in both parts and it was great. Please note that yes, the pumpkin batter is very thick. Just spoon a bit into the bottom , enough to cover. Then pour the cream cheese on. Then use a spoon and drop large scoops of pumpkin batter all over the top, and then use the spoon to gently spread the scoops together to cover the cream cheese. It's not hard at all and worth the great result. This is best when wrapped in plastic wrap and refrigerated overnight.
I make this with by doubling everything and then using one large (30 oz) can of pumpkin pie filling- then I omit the oil. I use the 1/3 less fat cream cheese and add a little vanilla. This makes 3 normal size loaves. Sprinkling the pans w/ cinn. sugar is delicious! We love this recipe- thanks for sharing!
I think it was awesome!!!! I only made a few changes,'cause I didn't have orange so I used 1/2 tbsp of appricot jam in the cheese mix and used cinnamon,ginger and nutmeg instead de spice mix,it turned out great.I had a lot of compliments! =D
Yummy, everyone at work loved it and a co-worker requested it.
love this recipe, it is a family and friend favorite. I personally prefer to not use orange zest and to not add an egg to the cream cheese mixture - but I make it both ways and certainly will eat my fair share anytime this bread is available.
Brought this to a Halloween party and it was a big hit! I didn't have two loaf pans, so I doubled the recipe and made it in a 13x9. It all fit (barely) and the doubled amount of cream cheese was just right for the larger pan. Bake time was the same (60-70min). I added a little extra spice and unfortunately, I forgot to put the orange zest in, but I definitely will next time.
Ohh man this was good! It was gone at the office in one sitting!
I must have done something wrong. This was nearly tasteless. We salvaged it by topping it with spiced applesauce.
I didn't have the size pans needed so I made muffins! They turned out well by baking them at 325 for 25 minutes (probably could've used only 20 mins). I put too much pumpkin batter at the bottom so I would lessen that next time because I didn't have enough to put on the top and the cream cheese batter ended up baking at the top, which wasn't horrible but if it were hidden in between the layers, it would've had more of a cheese cake consistency. In summary, these were DELISH!
I didn't care for the taste of cloves. The bread was moist and had a good texture. Next time I would eliminate the cloves or put less.
This is really good pumpkin bread!! I made mine in a square pan instead. I didn't have two smaller loaf size pans. It came out very nice. The cream cheese layer is a bit thinner on mine, but that's okay, it will make a nice breakfast treat since it's not too rich. Also, instead of using orange zest, I put 1/4 teaspoon of Orange Extract with the cream cheese mixture. I think it gives it a nice flavor. And the pumpkin bread is definitely moist, I cooked mine for 65 min at 325 and it came out perfect!
Delicious! Only advice I would give would be to make sure you flatten out the cream cheese portion before adding the top layer. I have made this three times and the last time I just kind of poured the cream cheese mixture on and then added the top layer of pumpkin....the cream cheese portion of the bread was too clumpy when I did that! Enjoy!
I LOVE this bread. I will say that I had difficulty with the layering so I swirled the cream cheese center. I am throwing out my pumpkin roll recipe and using this from now on. Much less work and absolutely delicious! Dense, perfectly sweet, lightly spiced and the loaves lookes really pretty coming out of the oven!
Loved it!!!! The flavor was amazing. I did one pan as directed, the other pan I swirled it. Both ways was fantastic. Thank you for this wonderful bread.
The aroma is wonderful! I also omitted the orange zest simply because I'm not fond of the taste of orange with pumpkin, cranberry, etc. I followed the other parts of the recipe. My only issue was that the bread on both sides separated from the cream cheese mixture as I tried to pull it from the cooled pan, and even more so as I cut into the loaf. I will assume the way the loaves turned out was a fluke and try the recipe again with my remaining pumpkin puree in another day or two.
Well, I thought I was disappointed in this receipe after I got it made, but when it came out of the oven it looked good and tasted great. When I went to put the pumpkin mixture in the pans, I was careful not to but too much on the bottom layer, I just barely covered the bottom, but I still didnt have enough to cover the top, and it had to be spread in, could not pour it, it was too thick; (but the cream cheese mixture was pourable), I thought what a mess, but when it was done a hour later, it looked very pretty, kinda swirled, and when I cut it, it had a pretty ribbon of cream cheese in the middle. My husband thought it tasted delicouis!!
This recipe is awesome! It always turns out super moist and the cream cheese middle is a great surprise. Like everyone else, I have found out that this bread turns out a little flat. However, once people take a bite, nobody cares that its a little flat. I tried it in a bunt pan and that works great too. Great recipe!
This is my first time making ANY pumpkin bread, and I'm glad I chose this recipe. It's amazing!! I followed the recipe exactly, only, I only had two bread pans that happen to be different sizes so I had to compensate for that, but it still turned out great. I froze 1 loaf because we ate the first loaf within 2 days. It's that good! Thank you Tinafox!
Wonderful! Everyone loved it!
Yummy! This turned out moist and flavorful. My family LOVED it!
This recipe is FANTASTIC & exactly what I was looking for. I didn't add orange zest, ground cloves or pumpkin pie spice because I didn't have any one hand. I added a teaspoon of vanilla. And I only used half a cup of pumpkin pie filling (the canned one) so I was able to make 2 batches. Delicious!! Definitely recommend. Super easy to make!
After serving this pumpking bread to my family, I am no longer allowed to make any other!!! My neighbors are begging me to part with the recipe.
I made this recipe today to give as a gift but my husband got into 1 loaf first. Now I am making more. Each time I try a new recipe on this website I think it couldn't get any better but this one is absolutely tops. It makes a nice presentation and tastes wonderful. We love the orange flavor in the cream cheese filling. It was easy to make but looks & tastes like I'm a gourmet cook!
This turned out delicious and very moist. The orange zest really makes the flavor pop, I added ground walnuts to the batter and it all turned out to die for!!!!! I will definitely make this again!!!
This is an EXCELLENT recipe. I made it in small ceramic holiday loaf pans and gave as Christmas gifts. I also layered in a muffin pan for cupcakes. The first few times I made this I ended up with extra cream cheese mixture. Now I make another half batch of the pumpkin mixture and the proportions come out correctly.
AMAZING!!! I added more spices (about double what it called for) and omitted the orange zest because didn't have any. I have 3 large bowls and 2 loaf pans to wash now, but it's TOTALLY WORTH IT! Delicious!
Don't omit the orange zest. It was the best part and gave the bread such an unexpected flavor.
This recipe is AWESOME and is definitely a keeper. I used 1/2 tsp. each ginger and nutmeg in place of the pumpkin pie spice and also doubled the cream cheese filling (a must). I highly recommend this recipe.
I have tried this recipe several times. It is always a hit. I made it in mini-loaves at Christmas time last year and gave it to friends and family for a treat. Everyone asked for the recipe. Thanks!!!!
Excellent bread. Made it according to recipe and it turned out wonderful with rave reviews from my 2 year old to my husband. Will definatly make again!
This was a great recipe. I took it to a Thanksgiving lunch at work (where you know your cooking will be critiqued) and it was terrific. I had a little trouble telling if I had split the batter evenly between the cream cheese so the cheese ended up really close to the top of the loaf. It didn't make any difference in the taste!
I made this into mini loaves but they took forever to cook. In the end, I had to throw a couple away because they were still gooey, even though I had checked them with a toothpick. The flavor of the bread and filling was very good though.
I made the changes that I always make to bread/cake recipes....subbed applesauce for the oil and whole wheat flour for the white flour. I also used low-fat cream cheese. For the pumpkin pie spice I mixed allspice, more cinammon, and nutmeg. I really liked this bread but the cream cheese didn`t have that little zing that I like about cream cheese. I will make this again but will just make the bread and then spread the cream cheese/orange peel mix on after it is baked.
Oh, boy. Is this GOOD! I added vanilla to the filling and used all pumpkin pie spice. I made these into muffins as they are easier for littler hands to hold. I made them this morning and there is one left. The whole family raved about them. They remind me a little of pumpkin cheesecake.
So yummy. The orange zest really gets it a hint of something different, yet super delicious. This will definitely be added to my repertoire of fall recipes.
this recipe yields too much filling and not enough batter to cover both loaves. what a waste of ingredients.
This was excellent! Followed the recipe step by step omitting the orange zest. Will make again and again.
Thanks you all the nice reviews, but I have to tell you the orange zest is very important in this recipe. If your omitting it, your need to try it with it because it's what makes this bread so unique. Enjoy! Tina Fox
This is a wonderfully moist and flavorful pumpkin bread. My family loved it (including the kids). I followed the recipe exactly and just had to spread the layers with a light touch and it turned out perfect. Thanks it will definitely go in my recipe file.
A yummy bread, that disappeared fast once my kids got into it! We loved the addition of orange zest. This doesn't rise much, but cooks evenly.
Awesome! My husband said it tasted like pumpkin pie. I will make again.
This recipe is VERY yummy! Best pumpkin bread I've ever had. :) I've made this several times, and it's true that you always get asked for the recipe. The only change I make is the addition of a box of cheesecake flavored instant pudding mix, which I add to the dry ingredients. When baking it, I find I get the best results if I bake it at the recommended temperature for 60 minutes, then cover the loaves with foil and bake for an additional 10 minutes. Thank you so much, Tina, for sharing this recipe with us. It's destined to become a family favorite!
Easy to put together. Tasted good. Not the most moist pumpkin bread I've had though.
I saw this recipe and knew I had to try it. Didn't have all the ingredients on hand so I used a baked butternut squash and used 4oz neufchatel (low fat cr cheese) and 4oz tofu for the cream layer. It turned out GREAT! Everyone loved it and couldn't believe it was made with squash and tofu!
This was wonderful! Loved the hit of orange in the cream cheese layer. However, I wish I would have read the reviews first since there is too much batter for one loaf and not enough for two loaves. Next time, I will do as others suggested and bake it in a bundt pan.
I made just the cream cheese filling (with the Maine Pumpkin Bread) and it was fantastic!!
Delicious! I love the combination of tastes and textures. I didn't use the orange zest (subbed 1/4 t vanilla extract as another reviewer suggested), but I might have to try that next time. I sprinkled the top of the loaves with pecan chips, too. I do have to say that it was sort of a pain to make. It was hard to gauge how much batter to put in the bottom of each loaf pan.... I ended up putting way too much in the bottom of one pan and the cream cheese layer wound up closer to the top and didn't stay as moist as my other loaf, which had a much thinner bottom layer. As another reviewer stated, the pumpkin batter came out thick and it was tricky to spread the top layer on. And there was a LOT of clean up afterward. But overall, totally worth the frustration and the mess. : )
Just Wonderful!
This was really really good. I made two last night and one my husband and I shared and there was a little bit left for him for breakfast. The other I brought to work and it is was finished before I could finish my review. Please do put a small amount of batter in the bottom of the pan as others said. I thought I did, but there wasn't much batter left to cover it. Turned out pretty though! I forgot to get a picture and now there is none left! Thank you Tina!
Very good recipe. Moist and delicious. I left out the orange zest due to preference and it was still good.
This is so good. I love pumpkin rolls and this tasted similar with less trouble.
Just popped in the oven and keeping my fingers crossed. Not enough pumpkin batter to give a good bottom and top layer. The batter tastes great, as does the raw filling, so hoping it works out. May have to double the pumpkin mix to make this really work.
I added chocolate chips to the cream cheese!! Heaven in my mouth!!
3 1/2 stars. Seems to lack an additional rising agent; like other posts these turn out quite short, or else the recipe only yields one large loaf. Good taste, cakey.
This was super easy to make and tasty. I added mini chocolate chips to 1 loaf (also super tasty). The cream cheese layer was exactly what I was looking for, and similar to my favorite bakery's cream cheese-pumpkin muffins. I need to tinker a bit to up the PUMPKIN, though (possibly subbing some for some of the oil.)
Excellent recipe. Very moist, sweet and perfect for entertaining. Very good the next day too.
this is amazing. i didnt use the orange zest, and added extra cinnamon than called for, also added some nutmeg and vanilla ext. it turned out perfect!
This is very good bread. I'm the sort of person who likes to make things that have a little something extra to them, and this recipe fits the bill. Not just plain old pumpkin bread. I did, however, have some trouble with assembly. It was difficult to spread the second pumpkin layer over the cream cheese layer... the cream cheese wanted to rise up because it was a thinner consistency. I'm not sure how to resolve this, but I will be trying again and perhaps tweaking it a little. Also, I could only make one loaf from the original recipe rather than two stated.
I too am getting rid of all the other pumpkin bread recipes I have - this one is awesome! I made 2 loaves and they were gone in no time. Thanks!!
Delicious flavor, good choice for a loaf!!
I followed the recipe exactly, but had to bake the thing for almost 2 hours so the filling wasnt gooey. Even after the longer bake time, the loaf turned out floppy, the "cheesecake" filling was more of an egg custard, and the overall flavor profile was unappealing.
This was very good. I still just prefer a lighter pumpkin loaf. This cream cheese version was great as a special dessert treat. It is rich. Thanks for the recipe!
This is very good! I used extra pumpkin in place of the vegetable oil and light cream cheese. The texture and taste was great! I baked it in a bundt pan as other reviewers suggested. Thanks for sharing!
I cut the recipe in half to make 1 loaf. I subbed Splenda for the sugar, egg whites for eggs, wheat flour for about half the flour and used additional pumpkin in place of the oil. It was a good recipe, but not outstanding. I liked how the spices stood out.
This bread was good but I thought it needed more spice. I didn't have any orange zest, so added 1/4tsp. vanilla as the other reviewer suggested and omit the cloves and up the cinnamon to 1tsp. I also didn't have 2 loaf pan, so I use 8x8 inch pan and worked out perfect. It took 70 mins. to cook. If I were to make these again, I'm gonna add a bit more spice and maybe throw in some walnuts or pecans.
this bread is so good! to make things easier, i put the frosting mixture in a ziplock bag and cut a corner off the bag when i'm ready to use it. this is a lot easier and less messy than trying to eavenly pour it on top of the pumpkin mixture out of a bowl.
Took a little extra effort, but the end result was worth it. When sliced, the cream cheese leaves a very attractive stripe down the center. Great to give as a gift if you don't eat it all yourself! I wouldn't change a thing.
This was really good. Just the bread without the cheesecake is a great recipe. The change I made was I made the cream cheese filling "pumpkin cheesecake" I added some of the pumpkin "puree" to the cream cheese mixture plus a couple pinches of nutmeg, cinnamon, and cloves. I also refrigerated the bread before we tore into it and I must say this is a nice COLD dessert!
This was quite easy and very good for our Christmas dinner. I used lemon oil for the cream cheese filling and used a Bundt pan. I happened to use a whole can of pumpkin and it turned out fine - very moist and dense, more cakelike than breadlike. The filling looked like it would completely overwhelm the cake, but it turned out to be too little! Next time, I will use one and one-half of the filling. Thank you for this recipe!
I made this in a bundt pan and topped with Orange Cream Cheese frosting. It was moist and yummy! I will be making this again!
Moist. Delicious. Love it.
delicious. instead of putting into loaves, i combined it into a sunflower shaped cake pan. very pretty and tasty. i had no problems with this recipe
I have to say, I never take time to write reviews but this recipe was perfect! Each measurement was just enough! Thank you so much. My husband will love it!
I had to double the cake batter recipe and should have doubled the cream cheese filling. I don't know how there was enough batter for 2 loaves. Next time I will try the bundt cake pan. It was just okay.
I have made this bread several times! Very moist! Never last a day in the kitchen. Kids love it! I made a friend a loaf and he said "It was the best Pumpkin Bread he has ever had"!
Amazing Recipe! Highly Reccomend The Orange Zest skipping it would leave the filling bland. I read reviews that said theirs came out flavorless and am pretty sure it’s because they used old spices. Spices do not last forever and after a year or so loose their taste and aroma. Replace your fall baking spices yearly and you will never have to worry about recipes coming out flavorless. It is also a really good rule of thumb to use fresh baking soda/powders because they absorb odors and whatever they have absorb can come out in your baked goods.
Loved It! I actually made one bread and doubled the layers - Pumpkin batter; cream cheese filling; pumpkin batter; cream cheese and then the rest of the batter! I love the cream cheese filling, I actually used 12 oz. of cream cheese. Used vanilla (as suggested by reviewers) in place of orange zest - glad I did. Took a bit longer to cook (I have a small oven so as far as time to cook, I just kept checking on it every 15 mins. after an hr. of cooking which is probably why mine sunk in the middle). Will definitely make it again! Note: To GramChase - I had to spoon mine into the pan as you.
This is WONDERFUL! It hasnt even cooled all the way and my gang has already gotten to a fourth of it! The cheese top is the best part. I put it all in one cake pan and it turned out fine. The only problem, there wasn't enough pumpkin batter left to fully cover the cheese level, but it seems fine other than that. I only put 1/4 cup olive oil instead, and doubled the orange zest. Fantastic, this one is a real hit!
Wonderful recipe! Even those who weren't sure if they liked pumpkin bread loved it. Thank you for sharing this recipe.
This is a fantastic pumpkin bread. I adapted the recipe to make 1.5 of the original recipe (my loaves were a little short). Put the filling in a piping bag for easy and even layers.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections