Aush (Afghani Chili)

A very different take on chili. I've made it twice, once with lamb, and once with beef, and couldn't tell much of a difference. Changes I made: used 2 cans of chickpeas, 1 tbsp red pepper flakes, plus a little extra of all the other spices. Also used 10 oz of fresh spinach, but it becomes pretty much the texture that the frozen would be, so not sure there's much difference there. One time I used fat free plain Greek yogurt instead of the sour cream, but wouldn't recommend that as it doesn't fully disperse fully and leaves little white specks througout. Doesn't affect the taste, it just looks a little gross. The second time I used regular plain yogurt which works much better to just give it that creamy look. This works well served plain without the noodles, but the second time I mixed in some orzo and liked that -- seemed to be a good compromise between rice and pasta. This comes out a little watery in the end; maybe draining some of the tomato juice would help, or maybe it was just extra moisture from the fresh spinach. Adding the orzo did appear to absorb most of the extra water after a while.