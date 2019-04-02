Aush (Afghani Chili)

Aush is a delicious and exotic alternative to American-style chili. It's not too spicy but combines intriguing flavors. I adapted this recipe from a traditional Afghani family favorite. It may be cooked in a slow cooker, Dutch oven, or soup pot. Try it also with ground lamb or ground turkey.

By Bonnie C

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
3 hrs 10 mins
total:
3 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Brown ground beef in a skillet over medium heat; remove beef with a slotted spoon to a large pot, reserving drippings in the skillet. Cook and stir onion in reserved drippings until golden brown; remove with a slotted spoon and add to beef in the pot. Stir tomatoes with juice, garlic, red pepper, cumin, chili powder, mint, garam masala, garbanzo beans, and spinach into beef mixture; simmer over low heat for 3 to 6 hours.

  • Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil over high heat; stir in fettuccini and return to a boil. Cook pasta uncovered, stirring occasionally, until cooked through but still firm to the bite, about 8 minutes. Drain well; stir pasta into the chili along with sour cream. Serve hot.

Cook's Notes:

Aush is traditionally a noodle dish, but feel free to substitute cooked rice. You can also use a package of cooked small or medium egg noodles instead of fettuccini.

The dish may be frozen before noodles or rice are added.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
613 calories; protein 30g; carbohydrates 78.6g; fat 20.7g; cholesterol 64.2mg; sodium 466.7mg. Full Nutrition
