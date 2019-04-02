Aush (Afghani Chili)

Aush is a delicious and exotic alternative to American-style chili. It's not too spicy but combines intriguing flavors. I adapted this recipe from a traditional Afghani family favorite. It may be cooked in a slow cooker, Dutch oven, or soup pot. Try it also with ground lamb or ground turkey.
I didn't have the time to simmer for quite as long as the recipe called for, and I didn't have mint in the house, so I would like to try it again, but it was excellent!!! I was leary about the amount of cumin, because I really don't like cumin, but I added the full amount and was very impressed. Easy dish to make and extremely flavourful. I definitely recommend it!!!
This was ok, and it was fun to try something different. I halved the recipe. It was fairly spicy (my 5-yr-old wouldn't eat it), and the mint and nutmeg/cinnamon flavors were interesting. I liked the fettuccine noodles. I would add more chick peas if I make it again - they add nice balance to the spices.
We really liked this very different dish. I followed the recipe except I used ground turkey, added salt and served it over basmati rice. Interestingly, I "Googled" Aush and learned that this is pretty close to the real deal. All recipes called for pasta rather than rice, but since we prefer rice with this flavor combination, that's what I used. Maybe next time I will go with pasta.
Really delicious. I used the recipe for easy garam masala from this site and it was delicious. I also added a tin of tomato paste and a cup or so of corn for personal taste. Will definitely make again.
The recipe was delicious. I followed it just as it is on here, except I added chopped cabbage (since I had half a head in the fridge) and about a tablespoon of brown sugar since it came out a tad bit spicy from the peppers flakes. It turned out delicious with a hint of sweet and spicy and YUM... :)
I followed the recipe exactly except for using linguini instead of fettuccini. I thought it smelled amazing throughout the house. However, the flavours did not come out so much due to the lack of salt. I added some to our plates after tasting it, and it made a big difference. I don't know why, but pasta in this dish also felt a bit odd to me. I think I would make this sauce again but maybe with some basmati rice on the side or something. Also, I would cook it all in the same pot instead of in two pots, which means I would add the onions to the meat and continue this way, step by step, but all in one pot. I doubt it would make a difference, since I've done that to so many other recipes that asked for separate pots. Never made a difference!
I liked this but would make a few changes next time. I would have liked more exotic taste. Modifications this time: 1) Used mostly ground lamb with only a little bit of beef 2) Used fresh mint rather than dried 3) Made it all in one pot, then transferred to the slow cooker after the browning parts of the recipe 4) Served with egg noodles 5) Added a bunch of much-needed SALT 6) Added a can of kidney beans in addition to the garbanzos Next time I will: 1) Use less chili powder--I feel like it overwhelms the middle eastern spices and makes it taste like American chili 2) Up the garam masala or add nutmeg for the same reason 3) Garnish with fresh mint
It desperately needed salt and I made my own garam masala from this site, which I had to omit the cloves (allergic) and cardamom. I also added 2 cans of garbanzo beans because I LOVE them. It was incredibly awesome!
Pretty good. I thought it was a tad spicy for us; I'd cut back on the red pepper next time. I also thought the chili powder and cumin overpowered the other spices, so I'd cut those down and increase the garam masala and the mint. I love mint in meat dishes, and added some fresh at the table, but I thought it still needed more. A very interesting variation on chili; thanks for the recipe!
Such a great stew and a fun change from traditional ground beef dishes. The only modifications I made were to use 2 cans of garbanzo beans, and slightly less cumin - 1 1/4ish tbsp. Great flavor, no need for salt to please our palates. We ate it over orzo, with a dollop of sour cream stirred in. Perfect leftovers too. Yum!
This was excellent, but I think only because I reduced the red pepper flakes to 1/2 tsp - more than that would have made this way too spicy. I used ground turkey, doubled the garlic, used fresh chopped spinach and a half package (about 8 oz.) of whole wheat fettucini. I didn't stir in the sour cream but rather just add a dollop when serving. Oh, and because I didn't read through the recipe, I just added the pasta to the meat/tomato mixture and let it cook that way so I had to add a cup of water to have enough liquid to cook the pasta. Really enjoyed this! A little exotic, very filling and relatively quick and easy to prepare.
Terrific! Looked, smelled, and tasted wonderful. Used ground turkey. Didn't bother with pasta or rice. Didn't need it. Tried a dollop of plain Greek fat-free yogurt with it to replace sour cream. This was a nice extra. Also added a second can of garbanzo beans. Husband loved it. Will make again. Thank you Bonnie C. Have made many times for friends & family. Everyone loves it.
Delicious! Very flavorful and just the right amount of kick for us. I did make a couple of changes. I used methi leaves in place of mint, fresh spinach instead of frozen, and I cooked it for only two hours since my husband was hungry and the amazing smell wasn't helping his patience. We both agree this recipe is a keeper and I can't wait to eat the leftovers.
This is yummy. Made some adjustments for what I had on hand. Added garlic powder (no fresh), commercial garam marsala, no cumin so I subbed whole coriander. Used home cooked garbanzos (so was probably a few more than in the original recipe), and fresh spinach (cause I needed to use it up. Cut back on the crushed red pepper as we don't do spicy. Served over whole wheat egg noodle (Red Mill)...great for a cold day in January...ooops forgot to mention did it on top of the stove...
Awesome Recipe! Read multiple reviews and decided to stick to the recipe as written as far as ingredients and measurements. Only change I made was start is all in one pot; browned ground tukery, onions and garlic 1st then added all the other ingredients. Then transferred to a slow cooker for 4+ hours on low and served over rice with sour cream on the side. Loved the flavor combinations. Thanks Bonnie C ;-)
I used pappardelle pasta and definitely added some Salt. I also added some stewed tomatoes and a bit of water to keep it from drying out during its simmering. My whole family really liked it. Next time I think I will use egg noodles.
This was a flavor explosion! So, so good! Hubby and I really enjoyed it; it was spicy but not overly so for us. I did the one-pot thing and cooked the meat and onion together, drained the grease then added the rest of the ingredients. I was afraid to use a full package of pasta; I used about 1/4 of the box but will use about 1/3 next time. I don't want the pasta to overtake the dish. I loved the flavor before adding sour cream, so I put dollops on top of the servings (yogurt is wonderful in this) instead of adding it to the pot. I cooked it on the stove for six hours, next time I will cook it less because it thickened up so much. Not that it was a bad thing, but I prefer a little thinner consistency. Oh, I didn't have mint so added basil instead, but I think mint would be great in this. Will definitely make this again, thanks for sharing!
This was delicious and even better the next day. I love spices/flavor, but I was skeptical about how much spice and the amount of mint that this recipe called for. I followed the direction for the ingredients. However, I started out slow with the herbs and spice. Overall, I used all the spices. I didn’t make Garam Masala, but added each spice separately. I only used half the amount of mint. The spice combination must work synergistically, because, no one spice stood out on the palate, but what a unique flavor. I used cannellini beans, as I didn’t have garbanzo beans in my pantry. I cooked my egg noodles separately; I’m not a fan of mushy noodles. A dollop of sour cream before serving and the dish looked like the photo. My daughter loved it and so did I. Will certainly make again.
I made this for dinner for our family and everyone liked it…not easy to do with a group of 5! Even my pickiest was okay with it. It has a wonderful unique blend of spices and flavor that is very middle Eastern and adds a great twist to an average dinner. Very easy to make and since it simmers for 3 hours, it’s a nice meal to make ahead of dinner time to make an it easy to put on the table when it’s time to eat. We made egg noodles to serve with it. Delicious! I plan to make this again but going to try it with ground lamb.
I've been to Afghanistan many times. It has a similar flavor to some of the dishes I've had there. That said... First, if you use the full 16oz of pasta it will be pasta with sauce, not chili. Second, if you simmer it 3-6 hours you will also need to add a significant amount of water. Other than that, pretty good.
This is fantastic with great flavors. I did not use two pans, just made it all in the one. Also, after an hour and a half of simmering it was running out of liquid so shut it off ( my propane simmer burners are a little high). I simply added a little of the noodle water to juice it up a little. Will absolutely make this again!
This was an absolutely delicious dish! So many unique flavors combine to provide the palate a sensational experience. As evidenced by my photo mine turned out more as a pasta dish than chili so next time I may increase the liquid and/or decrease the amount of pasta
I've made this twice, my family really likes it. The second time I added salt, doubled the chick peas and didn't add the spinach until the last half hour of cooking. Both times I served with rice although i would like to try noodles. The sour cream was a bit too rich-tasting, we liked it better with a dollop of greek yogurt on top. Leftovers are great and it freezes well.
I really, REALLY liked this. I made it almost exactly as written, except (1) used 2 cans of chickpeas, because we love them; (2) increased red pepper flakes to 1 tablespoon, because we like spicy; (3) added 2 teaspoons of salt, because other reviewers said it needed that; and (4) used fresh spinach instead of frozen, and didn't add it until the end of cooking time, because I didn't want it to turn to mush. I used my slow cooker for this (6 hours on Low). It smells heavenly while it's cooking, and tastes every bit as good. One change I would make ... I think this has too much pasta, and I'd cut it back to 6-8 ounces next time (and there will definitely be a next time).
I made it in a rice cooker in my college dorm, and it was way too small to fit everything in at once, so I'd recommend a larger cooking vessel. I also put zucchini instead of spinach, and it was pretty gud.
Loved this recipe! I had this dish once in Morocco and this was just as delicious. Thanks for letting me relive a foodie memory! I cooked it in my crock pot on high for 4 hours. I didn't have dried mint so I used 6 small drops of mint extract and it seemed just right. I don't eat a lot of red meat so I ground some chicken. There wasn't any extra liquid from browning it, and the mix looked a little dry so I added about 1/2 cup chicken stock.
A very different take on chili. I've made it twice, once with lamb, and once with beef, and couldn't tell much of a difference. Changes I made: used 2 cans of chickpeas, 1 tbsp red pepper flakes, plus a little extra of all the other spices. Also used 10 oz of fresh spinach, but it becomes pretty much the texture that the frozen would be, so not sure there's much difference there. One time I used fat free plain Greek yogurt instead of the sour cream, but wouldn't recommend that as it doesn't fully disperse fully and leaves little white specks througout. Doesn't affect the taste, it just looks a little gross. The second time I used regular plain yogurt which works much better to just give it that creamy look. This works well served plain without the noodles, but the second time I mixed in some orzo and liked that -- seemed to be a good compromise between rice and pasta. This comes out a little watery in the end; maybe draining some of the tomato juice would help, or maybe it was just extra moisture from the fresh spinach. Adding the orzo did appear to absorb most of the extra water after a while.
Wow! I like exotic food, but even this seemed like it would be strange/intriguing to me. I followed the recipe faithfully (except for mint which I could not get), and it turned out very well. An unusual combination of flavors that works quite well. Yes, it is spicy. As a person who loves spicy food I thought it was perfect!
I made it with some changes due to lack of some ingredients and experimenting. I cut the spices in half. After browning the onions I added a half cup of sherry. Didn't have the tomatoes so I used an extra can of beans, small tomatoe paste, cup of broth and the rest of 20 ounces of water. I used chicken instead of meat. My picky family loved it!
This was so good and easy to follow! I made a few adjustments - I don’t think very far ahead, so I couldn’t slow cook it, I used an insta pot instead. I added pre-soaked red beans and beef broth to make it more soupy, mine was not coming out soupy probably because I didn’t slow cook it? But it turned out great! Otherwise I followed to recipe :) This made a ton of food, if adding red beans I’d consider lower the amount of garbanzo beans added. We topped this on elbow macaroni in an attempt to get my toddler to eat it too, let’s see how it goes!
This was definitely different but very good. Followed the recipe exactly. We are not big salt lovers but we did add a little to our individual plates. I want to make this again with ground turkey, more beans and more spinach. We liked it a lot with the fettucine and it tasted great as left overs too.
I made as written with the exception of the mint because my fave market didn't have any. I simmered 4-5 hours and we added a little salt upon serving. It was delicious - super flavorful with nice heat (I may have been a little heavy handed with the red pepper). I look forward to trying again with the mint.
