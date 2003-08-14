Mexican Cornbread II
Moist, spicy cornbread that's so simple to make and tastes so good!
I used a box of Jiffy Corn Muffin mix and follwed the directions on the box added the remaining ingredients and baked. Was very tasteful. My husband even liked it.Read More
This is not a bad recipe, it is just ordinary. I couldn't even taste the green chiles in it. I did have to figure out how to substitute for self-rising cornmeal, because my local grocery doesn't carry it, even though it is a major chain. For others who can't find it, the 8.5 oz. package works out to about 1-1/2 cups, to which you need to add 3-3/4 teaspoons of baking powder. I will be going back to the other recipe I have been using. Wish this would have worked out better, because I really like green chiles in my corn bread.Read More
I was browsing around and came across this recipe so I decided to try it. I haven't had Mexican cornbread in ages. This was soooo good! I couldn't find just a pkg of monterey chesse so I got cheddar and monterey. Delicious! It's so easy it's scarey! I plan on taking some to work with me because if I don't I will end up eating the whole pan! 5 stars!
Very good! It was very easy to make. I only added half the can of green chilis and I think it could have used a dash of sugar, but it was still delicious and very moist. I baked it in a small skillet and it took 30 min. to bake.
For those who ended up with soggy, mushy cornbread, you may have added too much cream-style corn. The recipe calls for an 8 oz. can, which I've never seen in the stores. I've always bought a 14 oz. can. I used approximately half of a 14 oz. can. I also used a Jiffy corn muffin mix, which happens to weigh 8.5 oz. I believe that this is what the recipe submitter intended since the directions mentions cornmeal mix. I followed the directions on the back of the package (1/3 cup milk and 1 egg) and then added the corn, pepper-Jack cheese, and green chiles. 1/2 cup of milk would be too much. No added sugar needed if using the Jiffy mix since it is plenty sweet. Moist but still able to eat with hands.
Great cornbread! I've been making a similar mexican cornbread for over 20 yrs, after seeing a recipe on your site, i realized my cornbread was LOADED w/fat & calories. We didn't miss the melted butter & sour cream that was in my old recipe.I will definately replace mine w/this one. i added cumin though.
Very good and easy. Next time, I will add a teaspoon of sugar.
Very yummy, not too spicy. Everyone loved it, even the people who won't eat "hot" foods.
This recipe is excellent!!! It is a very moist but still great. I used peppperjack cheese and the Jiffy cornbread mix. I make this for my husband quite often. Thanks for the recipe!
This was very good and easy. I agree that a little sugar would improve it. Next time I will add some diced jalapeno pepper to spice it up a bit more. I will definitely use this recipe again!!
This was pretty good although I added fresh jalapenos and I think next time I make it I may mashh a can of regular corn rather than add the creamed corn. Tastes good but recipe tends to come out a little more like bread pudding??? I also added a little extra corn meal to try and stiffen mixture up.
We loved this cornbread! I didn't add corn because we had corn on the cob with our dinner, but this turned out just perfect!
I also used a box of Jiffy mix. I used the green chiles, the creamed corn, and for the cheese I just used what I had on hand - Parmesan and Extra sharp cheddar. The next time I'll use a cheese with a little more spice. My batter made 10 muffins.
I loved this cornbread. I used pepper/jack cheese to give it a little kick. You will probally have to shread it yourself, but it is worth it. I also added about tablespoon of sugar. Easy and good. I did not use Jiffy, I just used 1 1/2 cups of self rising yellow corn mill.
Delicious!! I used a box of Jffy Corn Bread and then added the Cream corn and Jack Cheese. I also added 1/4 C sugar to make it a little sweeter. Everyone loved it!
I followed the recipe exactly and it was delicious! It is a very heavy cornbread, just how I like it. It was also very easy. I will certainly make it again.
We just finished trying this wonderful bread. I too thought it was like a cornbread pudding, but I realized I used a 14.75 ounce can of cream corn. Next time I will make it with the right amount of cream corn, 8 ounces. We still loved the flavor but we had to eat it with a fork. I added a teaspoon of pimentos and used fresh jalapenos. It looked Christmasy.
I have seen many variations on this cornbread and this is hands down the easiet and the best! I'm making it to go with a beef stew this weekend. I'll probably add a little fresh jalapeno since my boyfriend and I love the spicy!
I used Jiffy cornbread, jalapenos instead of green chilis. I did not have creamed corn, used whole corn, drained and a little sour cream. We loved it!! Its not sweet, but I like the kick of the jalapenos. I would like it cheesier...maybe a little on top right before they are done!! Super cornbread can't wait to make again!
This was DELICIOUS! I could have skipped the soup I made to go along with this and eaten as it as meal (you know...a very unbalanced one ;). I used a box of Jiffy cornbread mix and a combination of cheddar and mozzarella, since that's what I had on hand. Also sprinkled some extra cheddar on top for the last 5 min or so. This comes out super moist and very flavorful without being very spicy. A new favorite in our home to be sure!
This was really easy to make and tasted very good. The only issue is mine came out more like corn pudding than corn bread. Next time I will add another 5-10 minutes to baking.
I used the Jiffy mix and followed the directions on the box. I then added whole corn (didn't have creamed style) about 1/2 cup, some fresh jalapenos and shredded cheese that has taco seasoning. Super easy. Super cheap. Super yummy.
excellent! very moist and it won the approval of my family including my very, very, very picky 13 year old. i felt like i should get a prize because she is so hard to please! Bravo!
This was the tastiest corn bread I've ever made. Have been in search of an easy, moist cornbread for years and finally found it. Normally don't like to use boxed mixes, but happened to have a Jiffy mix on hand so it worked out great. Will keep this on hand for future use. Thanks Bea.
MMM MMM good! The only change I made was to use Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix (it's what I like), added about half of a diced red pepper, and 1 cup of cheddar cheese along with the rest of the recipe. Then I topped it with sliced jalapeno rings and it was excellent! I love cornbread and I love mexican cornbread even more!! I think you could add regular canned corn instead of the creamed and it would be awesome too!
Very Easy and good. I used a box of Jiffy corn bread and followed rest of recipe. Baked in a 11 x 7 pan for about 35 min. Turned perfect.
EXCELLENT! I used the Jiffy cornbread meal and used sweet kernel corn (not creamed) I drained it but left some juice to make sure it turned out moist. I also used a whole jalapeno pepper finely diced. I didn't have montery cheese, so I opted for mild cheddar. I, too added one teaspoon of sugar. This comes out moist with the perfect amount of kick! We served it with home made chili, yummy! Thanks for the easy recipe!
great and easy recipe. As with all cornbreads I baked this one in my 9 inch cast iron skillet and it had a wonderful crust to it as well as the bread tasting wonderful.
This was a very good recipe, flavor was excellent. However it was slightly dense. I would have lessen the milk to a 1/3 cup. But other then that it was very good.
I gave this recipe a 3 star because of the final consistency at the end. It wasn't very cornbread-like which is what I was looking for. I did use the Jiffy Corn Muffin mix and used jalapenos instead of green chiles. I think next time I will use regular corn rather than creamed corn. I think the creamed corn made it too mushy. Other than that I liked the recipe and plan to make it again.
I doubled the recipe, but after reading the direction on the cornbread muffin/bread mix, I was concerned the batter would be too runny so changed it slightly by reducing the milk to 2/3c. I also, substituted a 12oz can of whole corn for the creamed corn. The texture and flavor was great. will definitely make again.
Yummy and it turned out very moist
great recipe! Like others I used Marie Calenders Corn bread mix, drained the peppers and mixed kernel corn, peppers and cheese in the mix. It was perfect!! My guy was very pleased!
I've been asked to bring this to every family gathering since I first tried it! I usually omit the peppers though, as many people in my family don't like them. I've also used a variety of cheese, and have yet to find a bad one. If I remember, I usually mix some honey in too, but it's still great when I forget!
I greased and preheated a black iron skillet in oven for 7 minutes before pouring in mixture. I used cheddar/jack cheese with a tablespoon of diced jalapenos as that's what I had on hand, decreased corn to 1/2 can because I was using a 7oz package of cornbread mix instead of 8.5 (last time I used a full can with the 7oz package and thought bread was a tad bit too moist)
ive madde this twice the first time exactly as directed and it was a little too moist. i combatted that tonight using half as much creamed corn ( freezing the other half the can for next time) and it came out way better. i like this because i can play with it some maybe using cheddar since i dont always have monterey jack in the house but always do cheddar. i did sprinkle the tinsiest amount of cayenne over the top before i baked it and i think it gave it a little something it wasnt hot but it was definitely good.
This is a recipe that will frequently appear alongside chili in our home. It was very simple to make and the results are wonderful. It is not crumbly, as you would expect with regular cornbread, because the creamed corn makes it soft...almost like a slightly spicy spoonbread.
I couldn't find self-rising cornmeal so used a package of Jiffy corn muffin mix to substitute. It worked just fine. This is a great recipe. Thank you.
This was great! Made it as is! Thanks for sharing!
A friend of mine made this for a family event and it was a hit! There was none left over... She made a couple substitutions for a little more flavor, but it only added to this great recipe. She used buttermilk instead of milk, and sharp Cheddar cheese instead of Monterey Jack. She also added one chopped green bell pepper. Have fun with this recipe!
very disappointed .. taste was OK but the texture of the cornbread was WAY TOO "WET". I think I will stick with the regular cornbread. Texture was more like a "HOT PUDDING" instead of cornbread. I will not make again!
I've made this three times to rave reviews. I followed the advise of others and left out the milk, and I did not drain the chilies. Delicious.
Very good. Made this last night to go with a pot of homemade chili. I altered it slightly due to ingredients I had on hand. Used 1/2 cup colby jack cheese, 1 tsp sugar (personal preference), 2 TBS of chilies, thawed frozen corn mixed with sour cream.
This was very good, served w/chili. Would recommend to try.
THe flavor was good, but it came out very VERY soft, you could not pick it up to eat it. I might make it again but cut back on some of the wet ingredients. I wish I would have red all the reviews before I made this, none of the reviews on the front page mentioned the consistency, now I know better.
Just for fun, I baked this in my largest cast iron skillet -- watch the baking time. Also added some diced pimentos, but it was a personal preference.
excellent easy cornbread. not sweet for those looking for a savory bread. made it in muffin tins and divided it equally between 12 muffins and sprinkled with a little extra cheese. baked for approx. 20 mins. these were amazing with our homemade chili.
I did something wrong and didn't turn out; it cooked wrong, but tasted great. Just make sure you don't add to much water. The recipe is excellent. I will be making this again, but more carefully!
This is an excellent and simple recipe. It produces a moist, tasty cornbread that goes with sop, stew, chili or if your like me, by itself. Great recipe!
This recipe was pretty tasty! My sister's fiancé could not put it down when I made this for our Mexican dinner night a few weeks ago. I will definitely be making this again. :) Thanks!
Fantastic! I did not change a thing! The cooking time of 25 minutes was superb. For the creamed corn, I actually made it from scratch. I used a recipe from allrecipes.com called Creamed Corn Like No Other. Thanx for the recipe! My spouse thought it was too spicy, however, she cannot handle anything spicy. She did enjoy it though, but I loved it!
Very good.
I didn't really like this recipe. It had a good taste but was much too mushy for my liking.
Very delicious.....I will make again. Entire family loved it! Thanks
So easy and a great twist on cornbread, especially if you're serving chili or soup. My whole family loved it.
This was a great change for a regular cornbread recipe. I made it in a mini-muffin pan, which turned out excellent! I used shredded cheddar for the cheese. So yummy!
Easy and tasted great. I don't think I cooked it long enough, but it still tasted great.
Delicious and very easy. I used 1/3 cup milk and jalepenos instead of green chilis. Let it sit about 5 minutes before cutting.
I could only taste the jalepeno otherwise there was no flavor.
Didn't like it. Texture too moist.
Very good recipe. It's easy and everyone likes it.
Chose this recipe since I had cornbread mix in the cupboard - it was great! Didn't have creamed corn, so used canned whole kernal, and some sour cream. Still turned out great, I could have put in jalapenos or used pepper jack cheese to make it spicer though.
Great recipe. Substituted Rotel (Mexican tomatoes and chiles) for the green chiles (bc I didn't have any on hand). Also baked mine in muffin pan...made 12.
I love this cornbread. It is fast, easy and moist. I substitute almond milk for the milk and it comes out great.
Made it exactly the way the recipe indicated and it was delicious. I've never had a cornbread recipe that did not use lard or bacon grease come out this moist. Make sure you read the recipe correctly - it does not call for the entire can of creamed corn! I think some of the folks who have not had success are probably using the whole can.
This mexican cornbread was very good. I was baking it to go with my blackeyed peas and ham on New Years Day so I doubled the recipe. The only thing was I only added one can of the chile peppers because I was afraid it would be too much heat - no it would have been fine with two cans. Also when I baked it I used the cornstick iron skillet and the small iron skillet and put a little extra cheese on top at the end of baking. It turned out perfect, moist and tender on the inside and super crunchy on the outside - with a great kick but could have used a little more heat if I had the guts and added the 2nd can of chilis. This was gone the same day even though I was hoping to take some to work.
this was pretty good.
the best mexican cornbread i have ever tasted.
Outstanding. Moist, flavorful, just the right amount of heat for my family. I used sharp cheddar in place of Monterey Jack. Some folks reported difficulty finding 8 oz sized creamed corn. Publix sells their own brand in an 8.5 oz can. Used Jiffy mix. This will now be my "Go To" recipe for mex cornbread.
Yum!
This was excellent. I made a few changes, after reading a couple reviews from other testers. I didn't have cream corn, so I did a can of whole kernel corn and added a 1/4 c. of melted unsalted butter. I also added a tbsp. of sugar. I used bacon grease to grease the pan, which gave it even more flavor. paired it with the Crockpot Taco Soup also from this site. Way to go! Great spoon bread!
Another 5 star recipe! I added 2 tablespoons of sugar and used a small amount of chopped jalapeños in lieu of the green chilies. Served it alongside Allrecipes Slow Cooker Chicken Taco Soup and these two items together turned a simple, easy dinner into something that totally impressed the fam bam. Thank you!!!
Having been on a low carb diet the past two weeks, this was a piece of Heaven. I did reduce the milk to a scant 1/2 cup. Otherwise, I left everything the same. I served it with the Salsa Chicken from this site, Mexican Rice and Mexicali corn. Absolutely yummy on a cold winter night.
Cornbread always seems a little dry and crumbly to me...until now! I made the recipe as written except I added slightly more creamed corn than was called for, and it was fantastic. My son, who dislikes cornbread, said it was really moist and tasty. Thanks for a great keeper of a recipe.
Awesome! I ate an entire row before my husband got home from work! Goes great with the Chicken Enchilada V recipe. Will be family favorite for sure!
Followed recipe exactly. Real moist
This was really good with simple turkey chili from this site! My BF said this was the best cornbread he has ever had but I thought my grandma's recipe was much better...so I give this a 4!!
I added a teaspoon of sugar as recommended, cut down the cheese slightly, and used chipotle peppers in place of chiles (that's what I had on hand). It turned out fantastic! Great blend of sweet and firey!
Need to only use half the cream corn or double every thing else!
This Mexican Cornbread was fantastic! Extremely easy to make and went wonderfully with the chili I was serving. Not too spicy , so if you want extra kick you'll need to add something extra. It took a little longer than 25 minutes to bake. It was very good and I will make this again.
Nice spicey cornbread! I used pepper jack to give it even more of a zing, however, I also added some sugar as I like my bread a bit sweeter. Went over well with the gang Bea and thanks!
My family loved this recipe and it will be a repeat for sure. It is moist and delicious.
Great recipe,,,used Krustease mix. Next time I would only use half the amount of chilies, a bit too hot for my taste.
This is very easy and tasty especially at 2am. I use 1 pkg of Mexican cornbread mix, 2/3 cup of milk, 2 teaspoons of sugar, 2 teaspoons of store bought diced jalapenos, and substitute cheese with a Mexican cheese blend. I leave the creme corn out cause well that stuff is just gross. I also use a muffin/cupcake pan in order to make individual servings easier plus it looks cool when it's done. I have also made this with 6oz of crab meat added in.
So yummy. Everyone loved it!
Loved this!! On the recipe it calls for 8 Oz of cream corn but you can only buy 14 oz so be careful not to use it all. I also added sausage to mine! You do have to let it cool down and thicken but it was delicious!!
I wish I had read all the reviews first before making. I followed the directions exactly. It turned out a pan of mush. I cooked it longer than suggested and it still was mushy. It didn't resemble cornbread at all. With some tweaking it could turn out better.
I have tried to eat cornbread many times and have about choked on the dried out crumbs! I LOVED this cornbread. It was moist, delicious, and just plain yummy. It was devoured by all in minutes!
Love this recipe, I used diced jalapenos from a jar, and I might add a little sugar this time, but really really moist
This was pretty good. I added the extra sugar that some suggested, but I didn't read directions carefully and didn't drain the can of green chiles. The cornbread came out a little bit soggy/moist because I didn't drain the chiles, but it was still pretty good.
I LOVE IT!!! I also added 1 tsp sugar and added more cheese on the top and my husband and I enjoyed it very much! Great recipe!
My husband calls this "crack cornbread"!!!! He said I "undid" his 3 mile run on the treadmill!!! We love this one!!! I used a box of Jiffy Cornbread mix. The only substitution I made was to add diced jalapeños (the kind in the jar). Didn't measure, just added probably a couple of tablespoons full (drained), straight from the jar. I also added a couple of tablespoons of chopped pimento (from a jar). We love this recipe!!!
Be aware this is not sweet at all! If you did not want sweet, I could see someone liking this, but we ended up throwing it out.
This cornbread was delicious! However, I can not rate it 5 stars because I made some changes, and without them, this would not have been as good, in my opinion. I added 4 teaspoons of sugar (we like it on the sweet side) and 1/4 cup of melted butter to the mix, so that it would be nice and moist. Also, we used jalapenos instead of mild chiles for added spice. This is definitely worth trying. Will be making again.
delicious. I used Jiffy box mix and followed its instructions. Then add other ingredients. Turned out fantastic!
made this last night with the slow cooker chicken taco soup. this cornbread is so moist and flavorful. i didn't change a thing.
One word: YUMMY. Ok, here are some more words. I wouldn't change a thing. : ) Served alongside Slow Cooker Taco Soup.
Made this to go with chili tonight. My cornbread mix was 16oz so I doubled other ingredients and used a full size can creamed corn. It turned out really tasty and made a loaf plus 12 muffins.
My husband really liked this cornbread, but I thought it was too moist and heavy. It did get better as it cooled, though. I would have liked it a little sweeter, too. Try Absolute Mexican Cornbread from this website - it is the best!
