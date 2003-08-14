Mexican Cornbread II

Moist, spicy cornbread that's so simple to make and tastes so good!

Recipe by Bea

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9x9 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x9 inch baking pan.

  • Place cornmeal mix in a large bowl. Stir in egg, milk, creamed corn, cheese and diced green chile peppers. Spread batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 25 minutes, or until golden brown and cornbread pulls away from sides of pan.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
128 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 18.4g; fat 4.2g; cholesterol 24.7mg; sodium 470.5mg. Full Nutrition
