Mexican Cornbread II

This mexican cornbread was very good. I was baking it to go with my blackeyed peas and ham on New Years Day so I doubled the recipe. The only thing was I only added one can of the chile peppers because I was afraid it would be too much heat - no it would have been fine with two cans. Also when I baked it I used the cornstick iron skillet and the small iron skillet and put a little extra cheese on top at the end of baking. It turned out perfect, moist and tender on the inside and super crunchy on the outside - with a great kick but could have used a little more heat if I had the guts and added the 2nd can of chilis. This was gone the same day even though I was hoping to take some to work.