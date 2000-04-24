Rolled Tacos

I love Mexican food but a lot of it is too spicy for me, so I've created this excellent, low-spiced version of rolled chicken tacos.

Recipe by GIPSY

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Boil chicken breasts for 20 minutes or until they are thoroughly cooked. Drain breasts well and let cool. Use an electric food processor or manually shred the chicken and set aside.

  • Use an electric food processor or blender to puree the olives. In a mixing bowl, combine salsa, olives, and chicken. Heat tortillas in microwave for about 20 to 30 seconds.

  • Place 1 to 2 tablespoons of the chicken mixture into the center of each warmed tortilla and roll the tortillas tightly, using toothpicks to keep them closed.

  • Heat oil in skillet over a high heat. When the oil is hot, place the rolled taco into the oil and deep fry until lightly browned. Drain on paper towels and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
337 calories; protein 17.5g; carbohydrates 37g; fat 13.2g; cholesterol 28.5mg; sodium 910.6mg. Full Nutrition
