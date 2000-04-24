Rolled Tacos
I love Mexican food but a lot of it is too spicy for me, so I've created this excellent, low-spiced version of rolled chicken tacos.
My family loved this quick,easy recipe for tacos! It's a great tasting twist on the traditional tacos with ground meat!
Way to many olives!!! Not enough salsa, could not tast chicken.
Very yummy. I mixed in some green chilies and a little cheese. I folded them like mini burritos to keep the cheese in. I served with Mexican rice and sour cream. This recipe really makes a lot. I still had leftovers after using the entire package of tortillas so I will make some quesadillas with the leftovers. Thanks for the quick easy recipe!
Added some cheese and baked not fried. 3 kids = 6 thumbs up !!
Yummy! My whole family (husband and kids, ages 5 & 3) loved these. They didn't take too long and were VERY easy. My husband said the only thing they were missing was some sour cream (we ate them with no toppings).
I sprinkled the mixture with a little garlic salt, added some cheese, then folded them like Chimichangas and grilled them.
I gave this five stars because it was surprisingly good for such a simple recipe. We added sour cream and salsa as toppings. Will make again for sure.
This is very good. Another poster mentioned a quick shot of cooking spray then bake. Nice & crispy that way.
i personally like spicy food but i was thrilled when i found out that u still can get a great taste even without the spice, this is a very innovative recipe
My husband and daughter profess to hate olives but they each had seconds without a clue. Later when I told them they ate enjoyed olives they were shocked. I did add green peppers too. I baked them and they were great.
Good basic recipe. My mix consists of: shredded cooked meat, salsa, cheese, taco or fajita seasoning, onion, green bell pepper. (add ins: spinach, carrots, corn, olives..) Blend all ingredients in food processor, spread spoonful in tortilla, roll, bake. I I serve with ranch, salsa, or sour cream
Well on a cold windy Sunday night we made these and they was awesome
I baked them instead of frying them and it was delicious!
Those are Flautas if you make them with flour tortillas or Taquitos if you make them with corn tortillas. You might reconsider the name so people can find the recipe. Looks tasty.
This is a great recipe but instead of frying them in oil I brushed them with Olive Oil and did them in an air fryer,put the seam down, cook for 10 minutes turning them over at the five minute mark. This recipe could be changed into so many other types of rolled tacos. I also don't like a lot of spice in my Mexican dishes, so thank you for this suggestion.
