Fresh Asparagus Soup

I got to test out my new blender today. :) This soup really hit the spot after a damp and chilly day in Seattle. I used dairy milk instead of soy milk because it was what I had on hand. The result was a very rich and tasty soup (although I imagine that asparagus picked earlier in the season would have yielded something even more savory). Even with the soy milk, though, this soup would still probably end up very rich. ..... Still, the recipe could use a little something extra; despite being tasty, it was a bit boring. Next time I make it, I'm going to add a spice of some sort to offset the vegetables. Maybe some caraway? Cloves? Either that or something spicy, like chili or cayenne powder. If I find something that works, I'll edit my review and let you all know.