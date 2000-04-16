Fresh Asparagus Soup
A creamy asparagus soup accented with yogurt, lemon, and Parmesan cheese. Everyone loves it! You can substitute soy products to make this recipe vegan.
A creamy asparagus soup accented with yogurt, lemon, and Parmesan cheese. Everyone loves it! You can substitute soy products to make this recipe vegan.
This is the best soup recipe I have ever found. It took me about 3 tried to get it just right. The first time it was very stringy (used too much of the asparagus bottom) and the second time it had flour lumps in it (make sure flour is desolved before bringing to a boil). I bought the asparagus ready to use (the bottoms cut off) at Trader Joe's. That fixed the stringy problem. I also used a steamer to cook the asparagus (for about 12 minutes) and the onions (threw them in at about 6 minutes). From there, I put that into the blender with 1/2-3/4 c. vegetable broth. Everytime I make it, it's gone by the end of the day. My family loves it and so do my co-workers.Read More
All you can taste is the soy milk...what a waste of good asparagus! Would otherwise be worth eating.Read More
This is the best soup recipe I have ever found. It took me about 3 tried to get it just right. The first time it was very stringy (used too much of the asparagus bottom) and the second time it had flour lumps in it (make sure flour is desolved before bringing to a boil). I bought the asparagus ready to use (the bottoms cut off) at Trader Joe's. That fixed the stringy problem. I also used a steamer to cook the asparagus (for about 12 minutes) and the onions (threw them in at about 6 minutes). From there, I put that into the blender with 1/2-3/4 c. vegetable broth. Everytime I make it, it's gone by the end of the day. My family loves it and so do my co-workers.
Double YUM!! I used chicken broth and skim milk, added the juice of one half lemon (about 2 tsp), and used seasoned salt instead of regular. Also, had to use a little extra broth to get a good puree from the blender. To make it easier and quicker, I'd recommend chopping the asparagus into small pieces (inch or two is good), and cook veggies with the lid on to reduce evaporation. Loved it!!
This is EXCELLENT! I've made it maybe 6 times, and every time, I surprise myself with how good it is. I bought an immersion blender recently. It's just the $13 Proctor Silex model - nothing fancy - but it saves a bunch of time on this recipe. After I've steamed the veggies, I take a small bit of the withheld broth, mix it with the flour, salt, pepper, and butter in a pan, and cook the roux. Then, I simply put the roux in the pot with the veggies, add the milk and extra broth, and use the immersion blender to mix the whole thing up. It easily purees the veggies. I add the yogurt and lemon at the very end. Delicious, and it seems to be as tasty as the original recipe. Mary
I made this for a group of 7 people. One of them didn't like asparagus but decided to try it anyway. My daughter said "no way, not eating it". Well they all ate it and loved it! I doubled the batch and that was perfect for 7. I noticed a few people mention the stringiness. I used very large asparagus because that is all the store had. I cooked it until VERY mushy. It did not have ANY strings in it. Because I simmered longer I had to add extra broth.
Excellent!!!! Followed directions to a t.......made another batch using broccoli, came out even better than asparagus. Will definatly use recipe again and again.
Thought the soup was great and very easy to make. If you have an immersion hand blender it's even easier. I didn't have any trouble with stringy asparagus because I cut it up into small pieces to cook. Also, I used regular milk instead of soy and chicken broth instead of vegetable broth. Lastly, I added some sour cream.
Immersion aka stick blender made this soup smooth and creamy. Simply added the flour, salt and pepper to the cooked onion and asparagus and stired. Then added everyting else and blended. Wonderful flavors!
Delicious! I used 2% milk instead of soy and used 1/8 tsp onion powder instead of regular onion. I also only pureed 3/4 the asparagus and cut the rest in 1 inch sections and added it to the mixture.
Good, but you really need a powerful food processor or blender. Mine just didn't really get the job done, and while the flavor was good, the texture was awkward. The yogurt, lemon, and cheese really do make for a sharp, delicious soup and this is certainly hearty enough to make a meal of. I added a little nutmeg to mine, also, for a bit more flavor.
This soup was surprisingly delicious! I admit I was a little skeptical even after reading the rave reviews. Unlike another reviewer, I loved the addition of vanilla soy milk and vanilla yogurt instead of plain, and I would definitely recommend straining as much as possible.
Delicious! I used tzatziki in place of yogurt, and it worked wonderfully. Topped soup with asparagus, mushroom and macadamia nuts sauteed in butter and chardonnay. I was thrilled with how tasty this soup was, how decadent it felt, and how very quickly it came together! Will certainly make again :)
We absolutely loved this. I did make some changes. I used chicken stock instead of vegetable stock, for flavor. I used an entire carton size of broth in the recipe. Also, I sauteed the onion in butter first. Then added in the asparagus and poured in about a cup of broth, then covered the pot so the vegetables could steam. I used regular milk instead of soy. I added the rest of the carton of broth to the flour and butter/milk mixture. When it thickened, I poured it into the asparagus and onions and then used the immersion blender to puree it. I also added 1/2 cup parmesan cheese directly into the soup at the end. I topped the soup with a dollop of sour cream in each bowl. Yum.
This soup is absolutely fantastic...and healthy! I have made it many times and have come up with some favorite substitutions. I use a little more than a pound of asparagus and cook the asparagus and onion in a little more broth than called for until both are quite done in order to get the perfect puree. The secret is to use fat free half and half instead of the soy milk and to use greek yogurt instead of just plain yogurt. The end result is thick and creamy with a hint of tang...yet extremely healthy!
This soup was great, very smooth and creamy. Try straining the puree before adding it back for an even smoother result. Can't wait to have again! Perfect for asparagus lovers!
I used whole grain flour instead of flour, olive oil instead of butter, and chicken broth instead of vegetable. Other than that, I followed the recipe exactly. It's savory and sour without being overpowering on either. This would be great sauce. Perhaps over cheese raviolis? And you could definitely use a different vegetable if you wanted to. Broccoli, butternut, green peas....
This soup is fantastic. No changes other than to make a double batch. Perfect taste, creamy consistency. I will make this again.
All you can taste is the soy milk...what a waste of good asparagus! Would otherwise be worth eating.
this was yummy fresh soup! I served it with crust bread and some sliced tomato, mozz and basil...yummmm
Love it, easy and great hot or chilled. I didn't have a problem with stringiness - not sure if people used too much of the tough ends of asparagus *hint: if you hold the asparagus spear by both ends an bend until it snaps, the bottom half where it snapped naturally should be discarded.* I also simmered the asparagus and onions, covered for about 15 minutes or until very soft. I added some fresh grated pepper, can't go wrong with that! Love it, will be making it often!
Delicious! Made exactly according to recipe and I really liked it. To avoid that stringy texture of the asparagus, simply snap the ends off by holding firmly only at each end of the asparagus and bending until it breaks. The asparagus will snap off where that dryer, stringy texture begins. Discard the butt ends that come off. I did listen to earlier reviews and let it sit for a few hours in the fridge which helped as it was ready for dinner when I was! Definately recommend making according to recipe before you rate it.
Wonderful recipe, and such a beautiful colour in the bowl! I used a creamy, mild natural yoghurt, and I really could have doubled the quantity of yoghurt to get that faint 'tang' to the soup. I'll use a Greek natural yoghurt next time for more acidity.
I loved the sour taste of the soup. What an adventurous idea to add yogurt and lemon juice to a hot soup (well, at least to me it is!). It is very refleshing to start a meal. Thanks for the great recipe.
This is wonderful. I used vegetable oil instead of butter b/c my son is allergic to milk. I used chicken broth instead of vegetable broth (all I had). Would definitely make again.
Very good, but I think you have to like asparagus in order to enjoy the soup and get past the color/consistency! It really does look like a slightly thinned pea baby food! My only changes were to use regular 2% milk and sour cream in place of yogurt b/c I only had fruit flavored! Also, I had roasted the asparagus the night before for dinner and used the leftovers to make the soup, which was perfect : )
I am an asparagus lover but this soup was a little too bland for my family. It needs an additional ingredient (I'm not sure what) to make the flavor more interesting.
Good and creamy!! The flavors blend together well and it is extremely filling for only 150 calories. I used vanilla yougart and vanilla soy milk and I thought it was too sweet. Good, but sweet. Next time I'll be using plain.
I absolutely love this soup recipe! Asparagus is a favorite of ours, but I feel that even if you didn't care for the vegetable, it's a great way to get these healthy veggies into your diet. Followed the recipe, with just a substitution of chicken broth for vegetable broth because that's what I had on hand. It's a very quick and easy to throw together soup - unlike other recipes which have to be prepared a couple hours in advance. I did use a little more asparagus than called for and kept out about half of it to be cut up into 1" pieces and added after pureeing the rest.
It was all right. I only added about 1/2 cup of milk because I felt it'd dilute the asparagus taste too much. Either way, it wasn't utterly fantastic but I didn't think it was bad. It was missing a more complex flavor to it--it was a bit bland/one-dimensional. Probably won't make it again since I wasn't too impressed.
I got to test out my new blender today. :) This soup really hit the spot after a damp and chilly day in Seattle. I used dairy milk instead of soy milk because it was what I had on hand. The result was a very rich and tasty soup (although I imagine that asparagus picked earlier in the season would have yielded something even more savory). Even with the soy milk, though, this soup would still probably end up very rich. ..... Still, the recipe could use a little something extra; despite being tasty, it was a bit boring. Next time I make it, I'm going to add a spice of some sort to offset the vegetables. Maybe some caraway? Cloves? Either that or something spicy, like chili or cayenne powder. If I find something that works, I'll edit my review and let you all know.
This was one of the BEST soups I've ever had. I used half and half instead of soy milk so it was even creamier. I will definitely double or even triple the recipe next time I made it as it only produced about 3 1/2 bowls. And believe me, you'll want more. A tip-to avoid stringiness, simply hold the piece of asparagus by the bottom and middle top of the stalk and break. It will always break at the point that the top half will be perfect.
I really like it. Great light soup
I loved it! I did use Chicken broth and skim milk insead of the veg broth and soy milk.
easy to make and delicious. There are many ways to make variations of this... and the lemon, asparagus and yogurt are such a delicious and healthy combination. I added lemon zest as well.
Pretty good. I thought it would be better made with half & half and 2% milk, and sour cream instead of the soy milk and yogurt. Made this way it was too heavy tasting. However, I did boil the veggies covered with a lid and my soup was smooth and not stringy at all. Next time I will follow the recipe, but probably still not use soy milk.
Excellent soup, we loved the combination of lemon/yoghurt/asparagus. I cut the ends of the asparagus before cooking them to avoid any strings in the soup.
I love this soup! It is full of flavor and fairly simple to make. Everyone at my dinner party raved about it
Just finished this for supper, I substituted with chicken broth that I made yesterday and sour cream in place of yogurt. I found it good but slightly bland, next time will add garlic as in other suggestions. Will definitely make again as I love asparagus.
This was very easy and delicious. I used 1% milk instead of soy milk, and chicken broth instead of vegetable broth and it turned out great. I'll definitely make again and again!
Not too sure about this. My mom made this recipe I found and accidentally used vanilla yogurt. So it had a sweet flavor, which was not very good. I don't know if we'd try it again. Besides the sweet flavor by mistake it was okay.
Very good. The only thing I would change is cooking the flour for 2 minutes in butter. The soup tends to get lumpy. I think next time I will shake the flour with the cold milk before adding it to the pan. That works when making gravy with no lumps.
This was a wonderful flavored soup!! I used chicken broth and milk products instead of soy. Even with skim milk it was creamy and delicious! My only problem was the asparagus was stringy. I even cooked it very well and used my emulsion blender. I would try it again for sure!
At first I thought this was a little bland, but the more I ate it, the more I loved it!!! Yummmmmmmmmmmmm.
I used 1% milk and the juice of half a lemon. Next time I would strain the mixture after adding the puree to the broth and before adding the milk and yogurt as my finished product did have fibers in it and I had to go back and strain it at the end. Otherwise, this soup was delicious and I would definitely make it again.
A yummy soup indeed. I didn't add salt (more than enough in the stock!) and in fact would opt for going low-sodium broth if using store bought. I was concerned that it make lack some flavour, so added some ginger for a bit of a kick. Will definetly make this again.
I absolutly LOVE this recipe!! :) It was devaured in just minutes. I am definetly saving this recipe to use over and over again! I did however use half n half as opposed to the soy milk, it wa still delicious!
I made this soup exactly as the recipe stated and it was perfect!
Incredible! This one blew me away. I cut back on the salt and tried with asiago cheese which was wonderful. I'll make this all summer long! Tried it with Orange, Walnut, Gorgonzola, and Mixed Greens Salad with Citrus Vinaigrette recipe on this website. It was a great meal!
SO yummy! fresh spring taste and everyone in my family loved it. I will be making it again very soon.
I've made this recipe 3 or 4 times now and it is awesome! My husband and I both love it! He even threw some asparagus in the shopping cart on a recent shopping trip, asking for this soup. My only variant is to use regular milk instead of soy. This is my new favorite way to eat asparagus!
This recipe is very simple and easy to make, just like a soup should be. It has a light, tangy flavour (a combination of the yogurt and the lemon juice) - not a strong asparagus flavour, but delicious. I thoroughly enjoyed it, my boyfriend not so much - I'd give it a five, he would give it a three, so we compromised on a four.
Very delicious and very easy. I used vanilla soy milk and vanilla yogurt and even my picky boyfriend loved it!!!
Very, very tasty! My family loved it! I tried this recipe using broccoli too. Same outcome! I have also added a little cheddar to the mix. Nice addition.
This recipe is outstanding!! I use chicken broth instead of vegetable because I keep a big jar of broth powder in my cabinet and I use regular 1% milk instead of soy because that is what I keep in my fridge. YUMMY!!!!
Loved, loved, LOVED this soup! Hubby & I gave up meat for Lent and discovered this soup for a dinner option. Can't say enough good things; it was creamy without being too rich & the flavor of the asparagus was delightful. If you're not too sure about this soup, PLEASE try it because you won't regret it!
This soup is wonderful. I just used regular milk. Also, I suppose if the stringiness from the soup bothers you, you could use a food mill to blend it.
This is an easy recipe with great taste. I doubled the recipe and froze the extra soup. It tasted just as good out of the freezer.
Good soup and easy to make.
I wish I could give this more than five stars! So good that my family was begging for me to make it again (which is good because we had a lot of asparagus this season). I've never considered myself an asparagus person, but I think this recipe converted me! I used chicken stock instead of vegetable broth, skim milk, and non-fat Greek yogurt, which almost made this taste like it had cream in it. Smooth, creamy, and elegant! I can't wait for local asparagus season next year so I can make this again.
awsome soup, i did not add the lemon juice. parm cheese makes this a great hit
Great tasting soup! My 10 year old loved it, even though she usually detests vegetables in any form. Had no problem with strings because I prepared the asparagus differently. Instead of boiling it in broth, I snapped off the ends & boiled in 1 inch of water for only 3 minutes before putting the asparaus in the blender with the broth & onions.
This was my first expirement with asparagus soup..I AM FLOORED!!!! SO IS MY NEIGHBOR!! The substitutions i made were, i used half and half instead of soy milk ( i wanted it mega creamy) but next weekend when i try again it will be heavy cream.. and i used a twice as much asparagus as the recipe called for i really love asparagus, its my favorite veggie! YOU WILL NOT BE DISSAPOINTED AT ALL!! I forgot to buy the parm cheese, but i added some extra cracked pepper YUMMY! WITH A CAPITAL YUMMY!
This is one of the best soups I have EVER had. Excellent! My one tip to people who had stringy asparagus is to break each piece separately, discarding the bottoms. The asparagus will tell you which part of it to use! Cool, huh?
My husband and both enjoyed this fast and easy soup. (Golly he doesn't even like asparagus) :) I am anxious to try this same recipe with fresh broccoli as was suggested in another review. The bonas is a "healthy choice soup".
Love it! Very low fat and delicous. I followed exactly except I used skim milk instead of soy.
I left out the yogurt and lemon juice, and the soup was still delicious. I topped our bowls with crumbled blue cheese, which complemented the flavor of the soup nicely.
I did not like this soup with asparagus. But it was fabulous with 1 lb of broccoli flowerets. My family and I also found that using vanilla yoghurt instead of plain gave it a richer more desert like flavor.
Fabulous recipe! My partner who hates asparagus soup loved this. I didn't have all the ingredients. I used organic low-sodium chicken broth instead of vegetable broth, fat free plain yogurt, and skim milk instead of soy milk. This is a great tasting soup with a reasonable amount of sodium.
delish. I used regular milk and I've tried it with both asparagus and broccoli both are wonderful
This was very easy to make and tasted amazing! The only difference between the recipe and what I used was almond milk (instead of soy) and coconut milk yogurt (instead of cows milk yogurt). I was blown away at how good this tasted! One of my two boys (my 9 year old) gobbled it up and my husband has requested that I double the recipe next time I make this!
I thought this soup was okay. I am a real fan of soups and an even bigger fan of asparagus, but it just wasn't the best of both worlds. My husband thinks it may have been the soy milk - which he despises the taste of. I, on the other hand, love soy milk so I really don't know what it was. Perhaps my expectations were too high...
Very tasty, a nice combination of tangy and creamy with the asparagus. I added a clove of garlic with the onions and asparagus, which I thought added to the flavor.
There are so many dimensions to this soup! It's the perfect consistency and the taste is phenomenal! We used 2% milk instead of soy milk. I'm not sure how people are finding this soup stringy?...the asparagus is pureed which means those 'strings' are ground up in the food processor. The recipe is perfect as is, don't change a thing.
This is a light, delicious, and impressive appetizer soup. I couldn't believe how easy it was!
Absolutely delicious. I only had half the asparagus I needed so I cut the recipe in half, and it came out fantastic. Generous serving size too!
I loved this recipe it was very light and tangy I would definately make it again. One suggestion though, try using greek yogurt instead of regular yogurt it makes it a bit tangier.
This soup is fabulous!!! Not only does it taste amazing, it is so easy to make! I cooked the asparagus (cut in 1-2 inch pieces) with onion powder (not a big onion fan) and chicken broth (didn't have vegetable broth) in my pressure cooker; took 4 minutes and came out perfect! I made a roux with the flour, butter, salt, pepper and milk. Then I added the rest of the chicken broth to the blender with the asparagus to make it easier to blend. Mixed them all together and added the yogurt and lemon juice. So easy and so delicious!! A definite keeper!
This was o.k. but a little too creamy. I followed recipe but used "no chicken" broth and greek yogurt. Next time I'll use less soy milk and yogurt and more broth, that way the asparagus flavor won't be too diluted either.
I make this often - love it. I use low fat soy milk and greek yogurt. I usually consider 2 "bundles" of asparagus to be equal to one pound.
I thought it was just a tiny bit too tangy, but it grew on me with each spoonful and really it's a very tasty dish. Will probably make it again but reduce the lemon juice and yogurt a bit.
I tried this with asparagus and it was great. Now I use the basic recipe with all kinds of vegetables, mostly broccoli and carrots, and I mess around with the yogurt amount--I like more. It's always delicious. Thanks for such a healthy and simple soup recipe!
Very good soup. The onion was a little strong for me, but that could've just been the onion.
Delicious. I have made it three times both as the recipe says and vegan and it is always a winner! I usually double (or triple) the recipe and freeze some.
I've never made asparagus soup before, but the recipe was simple to follow and tastes delicious! Will definitely make it again!
Loved this soup. added garlic while simmering the asparagus. the leftovers where even better. next time i will make a double batch. not problem with it being stringy(i have a vita-mix).
very good and easy recipe! as a cooking teacher for kids 10 and under most wanted nothing to do with asparagus, but many of my pickiest eaters enjoyed this soup--- the for flavor I would give it 4 stars but that it is so healthy is why I give it 5, the moms couldn't believe how creamy it was with so little fat---just a suggestion, try subbing the yogurt with non fat greek style, has more body and much more protein than regular yogurt--overall great recipe!
Really good, I didn't have everything on hand so I substituted what was in my pantry. I used Chicken broth instead of vegetable broth, and condensed milk instead of soy milk. It turned out well and I'd make it again.
Delicious! I ran out of yogurt, so I just left it out and it tasted wonderful just the same.
This is the best asparagus soup recipe ever. It's easy to make and the results are extraordinarily delicious. Make sure you wash, double wash, triple wash your asparagus to get the tenacious sand off of your asparagus or you'll have grit in your otherwise perfect soup.
The best I've had. Used homemade chicken stock and 2% milk and greek yogurt. Skipped the cheese.
This is much nicer with chicken broth and real dairy.
five stars for the flavor, but the method is only 3 stars. There's really no need to have so many pots and make it so complicated. saute some onion until soft and then add the asparagus, cook that up for a few minutes and then add your broth. bring that to a boil (add some black pepper if you like) and get the asparagus really soft and tender. Stick an immersion blender in there and blend away until smooth. add some yogurt and milk and blend again. garnish with grated parmesan and some reserved asparagus tips. DELISH! thanks for sharing :)
This recipe was fantastic! The only reason I didn't give it 5 stars was because there was no garlic in the recipe! I added two cloves of fresh garlic to the puree step and it added a whole new level of flavour. It was easy and delicious! Even though I had to use chicken broth instead of vegetable... NO foodstores I went to had it! Very rich though - I'll be eating the one batch for the next week for sure.
After the rave reviews, I expected more from this. I found the flavors a bit bland.
Even my 4 year old likes this, and indeed requests it! Super easy, super creamy, super delicious!
This soup reminds me of something that you would get from a nice bistro with a light salad and roll. It was just so darn good! Yum, yum!
Delicious! We all loved this soup. Healthy and satisfying. I topped with grated asiago cheese.
This is probably one of the best recipes I have tried. So creamy it tastes like it's loaded with calories, but isn't. I used 2% milk and chicken broth. Delicious.
Very good! I used my blentec blender to purée the asparagus after it simmered and had no issues with stringyness at all. I used cream instead of soy milk, and used chicken stock instead of vegetable stock. Yummy!!
This soup was absolutely delicious. I substituted coconut milk for regular milk and soy sour cream for regular to make it vegan. It was fabulous! Thanks for such a great recipe.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections