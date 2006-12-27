Easy Cheese and Garlic Scones

This is my favorite, very simple, recipe for savory scones. They are wonderful served hot, spread with a little butter, and eaten alongside a steamy hot soup. It's important not to over handle these scones, as they will be heavy and tough.
This is a pretty good recipe, but it needed some tweaking. 2 tbps butter is WAY too little for scones--most recipes call for 6-8 tbps. I used 6. I also increased the cheese to 1 cup, and I used 1/3 each cotswold (sharp english cheddar), aged parmesan, and fotina. I tossed in 2 tbps chopped fresh rosemary, and increased the garlic to 3 cloves. With these additions, the recipe turned out perfectly...otherwise, I think it would have been too bland.
I have worked as a chef for a few years and I am always keen to try new recipes. I was looking for a new cheese scone recipe. I came across this one and tried it. On the first attempt I was not very impressed. I tried again but changed a few things. I put 6tps (90g butter) like other people recommed. Also the amonut of milk stated was way to much you only need. 2/3 of a cup (175mls). Also I see alot of other people have had problems with the dough being very sticky. It is ment to be quite stick but one you have made the dough. Before flatening and cooking. Put in a bowl and cover with cling film. Put in fridge for 20-30min. This will alow dough to rest and will give flour time to absorb milk. You will end with a scones that are not sogy and the dough will be easier to handle. One final thing The temperature of oven that is stated in recipe if far to high. You should cook at 180c max. If you cook at a lower temperature then it will cook better and the scones will be light with that crubley texture that so many of you are looking for. Rather than sogy and heavy.If you cook at a very high temperature the out side will cook befor the inside and will result in the inside not cooking proberly. after making these ajustments my second batch of scone came out fantastic. They were the best I have tasted. I hope this helps
Good! I used about 1/4 tsp of garlic pwdr instead of the clove. Also, didn't have self rising flour so I used reg. flour + 2 tsps. bkg pwdr and about a 1/4 tsp. more of salt. This is a very nice basic recipe, might try 1/2 tsp. of Italian herbs in it next time. Or maybe a pinch of cayenne pepper for some kick. Could also be made with a variety of different cheeses...
These were really really good. I used 1/2 whole wheat and half white flour, adding 1.5 tbsp baking powder per cup to make it self-rising. I subbed a romano and asiago blend for the cheese, and added some chopped fresh herbs along with the garlic. (I chopped the garlic, some fresh rosemary, basil, parsley and flaked red chilis, and cooked them in some olive oil for about a minute in the mike to take some of the bite out of the garlic. This allowed me to use a lot more, but keep the mellow yummy garlic flavour instead of the harsh raw garlic flavour.) Oh -and I didn't knead or roll these -too sticky. I wet my hands and rolled them gently into balls, flattening them on the greased cookie sheet. My guests couldn't stop eating these -best hot, and I served with chunky tomato potato soup from this site.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/13/2001
The whole family loved these. They said they tasted very much like the cheese biscuits that they so like at Red Lobster. I used a round biscuit cutter instead of pie wedges.
I can't believe it, but I changed every ingredient in this recipe in some manner. I didn't have self-rising flour, so I used AP and added 2 tsp of baking powder. As per other reviewers, I used 6 T of butter, and increased the salt to 1/4 tsp. I put in over 1 cup of cheese (mostly rag-tag ends I had in the refrigerator) and 3 cloves of garlic. Instead of a cup of milk I used 2/3 cup of fat-free half and half. I put the flour, BP, salt and butter in the food processor and pulsed it until the butter was well incorporated. Then I put that mixture in a bowl and added the cheese, garlic and some chopped green onions, then the FF half & half. The dough was perfect; not too sticky and it kneaded beautifully. I baked the scones for 20 minutes at 375 and they were wonderful. Tender and flaky and galicky. Next time I may add more cheese, though. Thanks for the great base recipe, ANGG
this recipie is a great base but with a few tweeks its definitely a 5/5...1) i didnt have self rising flour so i used about 1 1/2 tablespoons of baking powder in 2 cups of ap flour 2)i also bumped the butter up to 6 tablespoons. 3) i also bumped up the amount of garlic as we really really like the flavour (3-4 large cloves) 4) we used a tex-mex mix cheese with jalapenos in it 5) we used buttermilk instead of regular milk totally makes the scones better! 6) we added some black pepper and mrs.dash (the chipotle one) along with some fresh chives...YUM!!!
Delicious. Tip: If you don't have self-rising flour, for each cup of self rising flour, substitute 1 cup normal flour, 1/4 tsp salt and 1.5 tsp baking powder. I used it and it worked out marvelously. Very quick and easy recipe.
Given the title of the recipe, I would have expected it to call for much more cheese and garlic. I started out with the suggested half cup of cheese but quickly realized that it wasn't going to shine thru the way I wanted so I ended up using a cup and a half. Two tablespoons of butter was doing nothing in terms of the flour resembling bread crumbs so I increased that to five tablespoons. I also increased the garlic, added in some cayenne for kick and because I happened to have it in the house, I used buttermilk in place of the plain milk. With some personal tweaking, these scones certainly have the potential of being a five star recipe and I thank you ANGG for a great start to something my family devoured with their Christmas dinner!
great base for a cheese scone. I added bacon, red and green peppers and onions for a breakfast scone. Really tasty! Will definatly make again. And they are very freezable. I made a big batch and froze them. 25 seconds in the microwave in hte morning, and i have breakfast!
I made these scones for a friend who loves cheese and garlic. As many reviewers suggested, I upped the butter to 6T, used 1/3C cheese instead of 1/4C and used 2/3C of milk. I had no idea what a 3/4 pinch of salt was, so I used 1/8 tsp. I also used 1 garlic clove. I've made other scones and the baking temp was 350, so I used that. It was too low - it took forever to bake them, so I would suggest a 375 or even 400 degree oven. (Maybe it makes a difference that I have a gas stove??) I also used my Bosch bread maker to mix it - that way I wouldn't be handling it much and warming up the dough too much. Worked great. Now, I asked my friend to rate these. She said that she gives it a 5 out of 5. Her suggestions were to use 2 cloves instead of 1 (she couldn't pick up the garlic flavor, she thought it was onion) and maybe use a heaping 1/8 tsp of salt. Other than that, she thought it was great and definitely wants to make more of these. She does not over indulge in food, but even she had a hard time staying out of them. Thanks for this keeper recipe.
Pretty good, and certainly easy! I doubled up the garlic and cheese, and used 5 tablespoons of butter (as suggested by previous reviewers to increase the butter. Thanks!) I did need to use all the milk, and I still think the final scones were a bit dry. It was easy, though, and pretty tasty, so thanks for the recipe!
The reason why I chose to make this recipe is because it's lower in fat (butter) than the other scone recipes. THe dough is sticky, which I think gave the scones a light consistency after they're baked. I baked mine in a round pan and had no problem shaping the dough.. very delicious and not greasy at all..yum.
I wouldn't really call these a scone, they were more like a biscuit. I didn't have self rising flour, so I used AP flour and added 1 1/2 tbsp baking powder. As suggested by others, I increased the butter to 6 tbsp and doubled the amount of cheese. I sprinkled shredded cheddar cheese and parsley flakes on top before baking. I baked them at 400 degrees. They were very yummy, just like the Red Lobster biscuits.
This is the first recipe on this site that if I could rate it 20 out of 5 I would. I had to add half cup of whole wheat flour because I ran out of regular. Didn't have self rising so used baking powder. Added more cheese and butter as suggested. Gosh the taste is just amazing. Never had cheese scones with garlic so that was just delightful. Thanks a ton! P.S. lower oven is a must
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2005
This recipe is simple and quick. I used garlic powder (lots of it!!). These scones taste almost like those buttery garlic biscuits at Red Lobster!! Mmmm. Your family will love 'em.
it said bake 10 to 20min. so I baked 13 min. (just in case, to avoid overbaked scone) they were much drier than expected. I would change to have one egg with 1 teaspoon of milk as graze to go on top of scones to leave 10min before bake. This way keeps scones to be too dry! Please try!
razelbaker
Rating: 3 stars
07/31/2010
This is an okay recipe. Not worth my effort. I will spend more time and effort on other "stars" of the meal and just buy the scones/ bread
Having read other reviews, I added slightly more butter. They turned out amazingly well! Light and fluffy throughout. My fiance told me to make double quantities next time I made them! I'm making a third batch today and have followed the recipe exactly. I'll let you know how they come out...
This was my first experience with making scones, and they came out wonderfully! They were crispy on the outside and nice and springy on the inside, and they stole the show. Now I just have to figure out how to make them with whole wheat flour so we can have them more often.
This recipe is super easy and is used with soups, stew ect. for a bonus to any dinner.... soooo yummy, everyone loves them.. I usually add a little seasoning such as garlic plus and salt and pepper as well..
I made these to go with our salad tonight. I didn't change a thing except that I had no self-rising flour, so I had to make my own. They taste soooo awesome! Okay, I ate one fresh out of the oven even though the salad isn't ready yet...
I made these savory scones for work recently after a co-worker went to New Mexico. I added 1/3 c. of canned green chiles (I mixed them into the milk) for a south western flare. They were a hit at the meeting!
thank you first time ever that my scones havent failed lol i did use 6Tbs marg instead of butter but soooooooooooooooo good!!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/15/2003
These were fabulous biscuits - they tasted great, and the texture was just right. The only problem I had with the recipe was that the dough was very sticky, making it impossible to knead the dough outside of the bowl and then pat it into a round. So, I mixed the dough together with my hands inside the bowl, and then dropped the dough onto the baking sheet in sticky clumps.
I'm rather generous with the butter, garlic and cheese, and these are great. I only cook 4 at a time and freeze the other four. do not freeze with milk brushed on. just brush some onto the frozen scones before popping them into the oven. so good with any pasta!
Mixed opinions in my house: I really liked these because they had a great garlic flavor and was very cheesy. However, I think the family was expecting a light fluffy biscuit and they were a bit indifferent on them. I will be making these again though, they were quick and easy!
These were tasty! I did admittedly change some of the recipe per another reviewers suggestion. I used AP flour with 1 1/2 tbsp of baking powder instead of self-rising flour. I doubled the cheese and tripled the butter. I should have also added more garlic. Flavor and consistency were very good. Baked for 20 minutes and came out slightly dry, will decrease the amount of time next time.
I make cheese scones quite often as my girls like them for their packed lunch boxes, but I'd never thought to put garlic in them. So when I saw these reviewed I had to give them a try. What can I say I've ditched the recipe I've been using for years in favour of this one. I will be trying other reviewers suggestions as well, the chives and sun dried tomatoes. Many thanks.
I liked this recipe, but it did need to be altered a little. I added 1.5 tsp baking powder instead of using self- rising flour. I used 5 tbs butter and still thought it could use more. I will try again.
Very easy to make. I added extra garlic and a bit more cheese for extra flavour. We had them with spaghetti instead of the usual garlic bread. When my roommate saw them he said "Why did you make those? I HATE savoury scones!" and then five minutes later, he told me I should make them again. :P
Very tasty! I added a few sprinkles of rosemary, an extra clove of garlic, and 3 additional tablespoons of butter. However, I did not use self-rising flour, and forget to add baking powder to compensate--will definitely remember next time. The scones were kind of flat and dense, but I think that was because I used the wrong flour, and abused the dough too much. They still tasted great!
As is and based on other members’ reviews, I don’t believe this recipe would be too good. However, it can be saved! Like other reviewers I made several changes: I used six T. butter, one t. rosemary, one t. basil, one c. cheese, ¾ c. milk, and three cloves of garlic. I cooked at 350 F for around 15 minutes. They tasted great but were still a tad heavy; next time I will cook at a slightly lower temperature. Also, like another reviewer suggested, I will put the dough in a bowl, cover with cling wrap, and let set in the refrigerator for 20 to 30 minutes. I’m rating this recipe a three since it has good potential, but requires several alterations.
I literally just got done making these and I am amazed by how easy it was. Like others I added the baking powder and upped the butter and I'm really happy with how these turned out. Thanks for a great recipe!
These were SO good, i loved them! after i combined them i just sprinkled a little more flour in the bowl and just sort of plopped about 6-8 circles on some parchment paper over the baking sheet, and they turned out perfect!
I found these rather ordinary. It didn't have quite the rich cheesy flavours I was looking for. Although it rose well and had scone like texture, I felt it wasn't as crumbly and melt-in your- mouth as I would have liked it.
From reading the other reviews, made some changes and turned out great! Doubled the butter and the garlic, (we're garlic lovers) added 1 tsp. of baking powder since I didn't have self-rising flour, added 1 chopped green onion and sundried tomatoes. Before baking, I brushed the top with milk and sprinkled some sesame seeds on top, and they were fantastic! Were gobbled up quick!
Thanks for the wonderful recipe. It has to be one of the fastest recipes I have ever made. You can whip a batch up in about 15 minutes and have them ready for the over. Ten minutes is sufficient. Any more and I believe they would be over done. I also used 1.5 tbsp of baking power to make up for not having self rising flour. Turned out Great!
I love this recipe. My boyfriend wolfed down half the batch really quick. So did I. I added some flaked parsley for a bit of colour, and i sprinkled a bit of cheese on top of the scones. This made them look like the scones you get from the shops.
I didn't need as much as the original recipe called for so I cut it in 1/2 and used 3/4 cup of all purpose Gluten free flour with 1/4 regular flour. I am lowering my gluten intake thus the reason for the combination. I also added 1/4 c of a protein powder and used coconut oil instead of butter. The taste was delicious even though it was a little dense.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/08/2004
I was looking for something to eat with tomato soup & thought this recipe would go well. They're perfect! And easy too...this was my first time making scones.
I love this recipe! I highly recommend to follow the suggestions of Christine (add 6-8tbsp of butter and 2/3 of milk and bake at maximum 180 Celsius [a little below 400F]). I did not put my dough in the fridge for the full 30 minutes that she suggests as I did not have time. They came out delicious! After baking, I sprinkled some coarse salt and it seems like next time it will be great to add them on top before putting them in the oven in lieu of the pinch of salt. It is crucial to avoid handling the dough too much.
First time making scones and everything turned out perfect. Definitely requires 6 tbsp of butter though to avoid heaviness as others have pointed out. I'll be making these again and again. Can't wait to try differnet cheeses and berries etc...
Very yummy, I added fresh rosemary and Parsley instead of garlic and a pinch of dried mustard. Milk was a bit too much and temp could have been 400 degrees C. We ate them along side a beef stew. A good starter recipe though.
I'm glad I read the other reviews. More butter is definitely required, I used 6 Tbsp. To ensure your scones are flaky, do NOT use your hands to blend in the butter, the warmth of your hands will melt it. Use a pastry blender or two knives and ensure your butter is VERY cold. The little pieces of butter create air pockets when they melt, creating flakiness. A personal preference, I left out the garlic and added 1/4 cup of minced chives. Used 1 cup of grated extra old cheddar and sprinkled a bit on top before baking.
Good. I used the extra butter and less milk and lower oven as suggested ( took 10 min longer). I added thyme and rosemary and a bit more cheese. I did not roll it out- I just formed it in my hands and it turned out quite nicely- Flavour and texture .
I'm with the other commenters, 2 tbsp of butter is not enough, and I wonder if it may have even been a typo. I used 6, also 1 cup of cheese that was half aged cheddar and half monterey jack which gave it some nice bite. Took another's advice and added about a teaspoon of rosemary, and then thought 'what the hey?' and added some real bacon bits. Because, of course, everything's better with bacon. Wonderfully savoury, add a bit of margarine when they're hot and you've got yourself a crowd pleaser here friend.
I made a few modifications to this. instead of self rising flour, i used regular flour and two tsp of baking soda, 4 tsp of butter and I added in bacon - about four strips cooked and then crumbled, along with the cheese -- because I used bacon, I nixed the salt. Went over pretty well, great addition to a cup of tomato soup.
