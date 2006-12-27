Easy Cheese and Garlic Scones

I have worked as a chef for a few years and I am always keen to try new recipes. I was looking for a new cheese scone recipe. I came across this one and tried it. On the first attempt I was not very impressed. I tried again but changed a few things. I put 6tps (90g butter) like other people recommed. Also the amonut of milk stated was way to much you only need. 2/3 of a cup (175mls). Also I see alot of other people have had problems with the dough being very sticky. It is ment to be quite stick but one you have made the dough. Before flatening and cooking. Put in a bowl and cover with cling film. Put in fridge for 20-30min. This will alow dough to rest and will give flour time to absorb milk. You will end with a scones that are not sogy and the dough will be easier to handle. One final thing The temperature of oven that is stated in recipe if far to high. You should cook at 180c max. If you cook at a lower temperature then it will cook better and the scones will be light with that crubley texture that so many of you are looking for. Rather than sogy and heavy.If you cook at a very high temperature the out side will cook befor the inside and will result in the inside not cooking proberly. after making these ajustments my second batch of scone came out fantastic. They were the best I have tasted. I hope this helps

