Easy Cheese and Garlic Scones

109 Ratings
  • 5 59
  • 4 31
  • 3 14
  • 2 1
  • 1 4

This is my favorite, very simple, recipe for savory scones. They are wonderful served hot, spread with a little butter, and eaten alongside a steamy hot soup. It's important not to over handle these scones, as they will be heavy and tough.

By Angela Gear

Gallery
24 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 scones
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Lightly grease a baking sheet.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, sift together flour and salt. Rub in butter lightly with finger tips until mixture resembles coarse breadcrumbs. Stir in cheese and garlic. Make a well in the center of the mixture and pour in the milk, reserving 1 teaspoon for a glazing the scones. Gently mix, just until combined.

  • Turn out onto a lightly floured board and knead briefly and lightly. Be careful not to overwork the dough. Press out dough to form a 1 inch thick round. Cut into 8 wedges. Place on prepared tray and brush with reserved milk.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 10 to 20 minutes, or until light brown. Serve hot or let cool on a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
180 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 24.8g; fat 6.1g; cholesterol 17.5mg; sodium 473.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022