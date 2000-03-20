Banana Caramel Pie I

Thick, gooey caramel layered over sweet, refreshing bananas and topped with rich, crunchy toffee bits make this a pie worth writing home about!

By Saundra

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
3 hrs 30 mins
total:
4 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Pour the condensed milk into a small baking dish, and cover with aluminum foil. Place the dish in a larger baking pan. Pour boiling water into the larger pan so it surrounds the smaller dish and comes half way up the sides. Place in preheated oven. Bake 1 hour, stirring twice, until milk turns light brown, thick, and caramelized.

  • Slice the bananas and arrange on bottom of the graham cracker crust. Pour caramelized milk over bananas, and cool 30 minutes in the refrigerator.

  • Place the heavy cream in a medium bowl, and whip until soft peaks form. Gradually add the confectioners' sugar; and continue whipping until stiff peaks form. Spread whipped cream over cooled caramel. Sprinkle with crushed toffee. Chill 3 hours before serving.

Editor's Note

For an alternate method of caramelizing sweetened condensed milk, remove the label, and place the unopened can of condensed milk in a saucepan. Cover with water, and bring to a boil over high heat; then reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 3 hours. Monitor the water closely, adding more as needed to keep the can covered. Remove the can, and let cool 10 to 15 minutes before opening.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
496 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 64.5g; fat 25.1g; cholesterol 62.6mg; sodium 254.8mg. Full Nutrition
