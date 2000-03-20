Banana Caramel Pie I

The Pie was excellent, but I gave it a 2 because of the instructions. Here is how I did it.... 1. I didn't put foil over it because as with any water bath I have ever done YOU DON'T want to create steam . 2. while I know this isn't in the recipe the pan you use for the "small baking dish" should be a 8X8 pan. 3.the water level needs to be as close to the top of the "Large Baking dish" as possiable with out going into the small baking dish. 4. The temp. of the oven wouldn't hurt to be at 350 and last but not least a good test is wait until the sweeted milk is light brown and when stirred starts to clump together wisk one last time and pour over the bananas. Thanks for the recipe and goodluck!

