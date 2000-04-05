Tandy Cake
Baked in a 10x15 inch jelly roll pan, Tandy Cake is a yellow cake with a layer of peanut butter and a hard chocolate glaze. This recipe takes a couple of hours to make but it's worth it! It tastes so good!
Great idea for topping a cake. I used a box mix yellow cake, I ended up using about 1=1/2 cups of creamy peanut butter, dolluped onto the hot cake and gently spread. I started with 1-1/2 pounds of Hershey bars{the giant ones}and only used about 1-1/4 pounds, one pound will be plenty next time....Definitely score the chocolate before it is completely set.....Great bars for a picnic, the chocolate holds everything together to make a cake finger food. I rated it 4 stars because the expense of buying so much chocolate and not needing but half of it is a real downer in my book. This recipe{adjusted} is most definitely a keeperRead More
Mixed feelings about this one. Loved the flavor, but the texture left something to be desired. Now mind you, I never grew up with tandy cakes, and had never heard of them before finding this recipe, so I have nothing with which to compare, nor anything that can say this is authentic or not. That said, the cake has a somewhat chewy texture, which I found off-putting. I followed the cake recipe exactly as written, but used only half the chocolate as others recommended. Also, applied the peanut butter when the cake came out of the oven, followed immediately by the melted chocolate. Those ingredients combined when spread, and they tended to separate from the cake top when cut (yes, I did score the topping as suggested.) The flavor is wonderful, but just can't get past that somewhat rubbery cake texture. I even made sure not to overbeat after adding the flour. I would not make this recipe again as written, however, substituting any other conventional yellow cake recipe or even a boxed mix would represent a substantial improvement, in my purview. Anything that gets you away from that chewy cake would and allows you to enjoy the chocolate/peanut butter combination, while giving you a tender cake as a vehicle, should be a winning combination. Good theory, not so hot in practice, so only 3 stars.Read More
I was initially leary of this recipe because I don't feel that the picture makes it look very appetizing, but then I notices a better pic under the 'related photos' and decided to give it a try and I'm glad I did. It turned out really good, it definately turned out like a homeade version of the Tastycake brand. I used a 9 x 13in. pan instead, I also didn't measure the peanut butter I just spread it on evenly when the cake was right out of the oven, using Reese's brand peanut butter. I melted 5 hershey bars and that was perfect, and it spread smoothly. The cake was very moist. I waited untill the cake was room temperature untill I cut it because the chocolate was to hard right out of the fridge. Next time I think I'll use the 10 x 15inch pan to make this more of a bar type dessert. This recipe's a keeper, will definately make again! Thanks, Rebecca!
This recipe is very similar to one that has been in my family for years. It started as a way to use chocolate bunnies at Easter time. Try 2 teaspoons of baking powder and a dash of salt in the cake mixture. Also, use oil instead of butter. The cake part comes out very moist this way. DO NOT use chocolate chips!! When it's not Easter time I use melted Hershey's bars. Also, 2 lbs of chocolate is way to much. One pound of chocolate is plenty! Try it the way I have said and you will not be disappointed, I promise!
Do not substitute the chocolate bars with chocolate chips - it hardens too much and makes it difficult to cut. Take this to your next potluck or picnic.
Follow this recipe and it is great I use Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bars. Just place them on top of the cake, cover most of the surface. Place cake in oven @ 350 for 2 or 3 minutes checking until you see the bars melting, remove from oven spread bar over top and sides. Remove from the frig about 30 minutes prior to cutting. Use sharp knife and enjoy.
Delicious! I made it with 2 tsp vanilla and 2 tsp of butter, but the same otherwise. For the topping, I used one regular size jar of PB and one regular sized bag of milk chocolate chips mixed with 1 Tbsp oil. I will make this again and again!
This photo doesn't look like the recipe. I've made this cake for years and have rave reviews every time I serve it. I started using a box yellow cake mix and bake in a cookie sheet at 350 for 15 minutes. It's just as good. Melt the chocolate and spread entirely over the peanut butter (after it's been chilled). You shouldn't see any peanut butter. A fast desert to feed a gang.
If you love those little snack cakes that come in a package, you'll love this big cake as well. I made this for my daughters' birthday and it was a huge hit with the gang. Definitely spread the PB while the cake is still warm. Due to total lack of time, I had to cheat and use a box cake mix. It was still awesome and I thank you Rebecca for making the peanut butter and chocolate freaks in my house jump for joy!
Rebecca, I am sooo glad you submitted this recipe! I used to make this recipe all the time & somehow misplaced it. My family thanks you & I thank you. (The peanut butter goes on the cake easier if you spread it when the cake is still warm.) This tastes like an original Philadelphia Tasykake I remember when I was growing up. Excellent recipe!!! Terri
I split b/w two smaller pans and put 1 bag of choc. Chips per cake.
Being close to the Philadelphia area I grew up eating Tandykakes which I always loved. When my son was 2 years old my sister in law gave me this recipe and have been making them for him ever since and he is now 32 so you know that this recipe stands the test of time. In fact he always asked me to make this for him instead of a traditional birthday cake. The only thing I do different is to scald my milk on top of the stove and just use one of the big Hershey bars. I always tell everyone who asks for the recipe that if you like Tandykakes you will love these more. I now have my future son in law asking me to make this for his birthday too then he usually calls my son who lives quite a few hours away and rubs it in that hes eating them and not him..thank goodness they are best friends
I, too, have been making this for years and only now decided to review it. This recipe makes a very moist and lovely sponge cake. I apply the peanut butter as soon as the cake comes out of the oven. Then I transfer the cake to the freezer for 1 hour until the peanut butter is set. This makes it very easy to apply the melted chocolate which I then score before it gets hard. Everyone just loves it. A simple recipe with professional results!
Excellent recipe! My mom makes this for dessert for our cookouts all summer. But I'll offer a clarification, which transplanted Philluffyans and other denizens of Southeast PA will know--it's either "Kandy Kake", or the original, much cooler Tastykake name, "Tandy Take". "All the good things, wrapped up in one!" Prost!
Wow, these tasted just like the TastyKake Tandy Cakes I used to eat when I was little. I used Hersheys chocolate and Reeses Peanut butter.
I really wanted this recipe to taste just like a Philly Candy Cake! I thought it was very good with all of the layers of cake, peanut butter and chocolate. But, when tasting the cake alone, it was very bland and tasted like it was missing something, maybe salt? I love the concept but will look for another cake recipe that has more flavor.
Fan-Freaking-tastic i only used about three quarters of a pound of chocolate bars ( the ones made in Hershey P.A.) And the choosey mothers peanut butter and wow what a treat ! I have not had true Tandy Cakes in 20 years and they tasted ALMOST exactly as i remember. Watch cake cooking time my oven was faster. Cut while chocolate is still melty and use parchement. EXCELLENT!!!
My mother used to make these for me as a child. To this day I still love these tandy cakes and this recipe is GREAT. Always a success.
These are very good and very easy to make. Try these tips: as soon as you take the cake out of the oven drop tablespoons of peanut butter on the cake. Wait a 30 seconds and spread with a rubber spatula. Place the cake in the refrigerator for 30 minutes and then pour melted chocolate on the cake. Place back in the fridge for 10 minutes. If you want to use the cakes for a party or picnic cut them at this time- they come out beautifully.
I have been making this recipe for years. My husband and kids are addicted! Definately score the chocolate while it is not quite hard. This will make cutting into pieces much easier.
ABSOLUTELY EXCELLENT! Takes exactly like a Tastycake! I made mine in a 9X13 pan & it was still great. The sponge cake was fabulous & moist. I would suggest using the recipe included, instead of a box mix. I used Jif PB & melted Hershey bars for the topping.
Fantastic, but I did make a few modifications. I made them as cupcakes so they were easier to take to a picnic. And I made a few changes in the topping... Instead of plain peanut butter, I blended the peanut butter with butter and powdered sugar. This made it a tad sweeter and creamier. I also used chocolate chips for the topping, but to prevent the hardening issue just add a few drops of canola oil to them when melting in the microwave. The chocolate will be creamy and easy to spread, but will still harden up nicely.
I bake these dessert bars any time I need a quick and yummy dessert. Everyone loves them! The cake is moist, fluffy, and sweet and the chocolate and peanut butter combo is perfect. I plan on making these forever using this exact recipe. Thanks!
I MADE THIS RECIPE A FEW TIMES NOW AND IT ALWAYS COMES OUT AWESOME. GET READY TO HAND OUT THE RECIPE. LOVE IT!
I never have any leftovers when I make this recipe! Only thing I do differently is add more peanut butter. Also - for those looking to save a little money on the chocolate, I use Hershey's milk chocolate chips. Work just as well as the candy bars and are MUCH cheaper! Be sure to get Hershey's brand only - generic milk chocolate chips don't work.
I had jumbo sized eggs, so I only used 3. Also, you can cut down on the amount of Peanut Butter and Chocolate to save a few $$. I didn't have a 10 x 15 pan, so I used an 8 x 12 - cake was thicker and I had to bake 10 to 15 minutes longer. I also iced it while still somewhat warm, while this was messy, it kept the cake very moist on the inside. Delicious, everyone loved it!
We love these!! I have been making these for years and my mom and grandma made them for as long as i can remember and everyone loves them. I always make these when i have to bring a dessert to a party and they always disappear. And they are easy and quick to make.
Excellent recipe! We've been using this for years and now I can find it here instead of trying to find my recipe card! One thing I do differently is spread the peanut butter on immediately after removing the cake from the oven. I don't even measure it, just spread it on. The peanut butter melts a little making it easier to spread, if the cake cools the peanut butter is difficult to spread and pulls the top of the cake off. I also use milk chocolate chips instead of the candy bar, we like the chocolate a little thick so melt one and half bags of the chips and spread on top after the peanut butter is cooled and set (I put the cake in the fridge for that part.) After the chocolate is spread on the top and begins to set I score the top before it is hardened making it easier to cut. Delicious cake! You won't be disappointed! Thanks for posting it, Rebecca.
I found I left the cake in the oven a little bit longer than what the recipe called for. Otherwise, it is a great recipe.
I just attempted to make this and it started off well. The cake was baking beautifully and only had about another ten minutes or so to bake. I went to check on it and somehow it liquified to this buttery looking mess. I have no idea what happended, i followed the recipe exactly.
I've made this 3 times and each time it was the hit of the desserts. Tastes just like the old Tandycakes and everyone can't stop eating it! Thanks for this keeper.
I'd never heard of Tandy Cake before but it sounded interesting and it is excellent! I used butter instead of margarine and only about three quarters of a pound of chocolate. The second time I baked this I spread the peanut butter while the cake was hot (which I will do from now on) and, because my chocolate seized up when I melted it, I had to throw it out and make an icing with butter, cocoa, confectioner's sugar and cream. It was just as popular. The cake itself is terrific and would be a good base for other desserts.
WONDERFUL!!!!
so easy to make, I have to use cashew butter, am allergic to peanut butter, I think its even better because the cashew butter is creamier and a bit sweeter.
This is such a yummy cake. I've been making it longer than I can remember. It was one of the first cakes I learned to make as a kid. As is it's a five star cake but I've also experimented with it over the years. I generally use chocolate chips or a Semi-Sweet Chocolate bar. I also sometimes make it in my bundt pan and after the peanut butter cools I melt the chocolate in a plastic bag snip off the corner and drizzle it over the top. It is much easier to cut this way and a bit prettier. It's especially pretty if you use dark, milk and white chocolate to drizzle over the top of the bundt.
delicious as is...I think I overdid how many chocolate bars I melted, but too much chocolate is not a bad thing!
i was very disappointed with this recipe. it was not good at all. i followed the recipe very close, it took a lot of time and was not good at all.
Only used one pound of chocolate, and used natural pb (YUM!) and it was AMAZING!!!
Tasted just like the tandy cakes I remember as a kid. It was very tasty and would definitely make it again.
I've enjoyed these homemade cakes since I was little as we found the recipe in a cookbook put out by a local high school band as a fundraiser. Throughout the years we've misplaced the book, but I have to say that this recipe is the better than what we originally made. Our recipe called for a bag of melted milk chocolate chips rather than the candy bars...I still use that method today and microwave the milk and butter together even though some don't. I also quick set the peanut butter in the freezer but only set the chocolate in the fridge as using the chips makes the chocolate harder to cut. These don't last long at the house or at bake sales, let me tell ya!
Wonderful recipe, I mixed the dry then added warm milk w butter, I forgot the vanilla but it came out great, then the eggs. The only thing I did different was melt about a half a bag of hersheys chips w 1 teas of oil, over a pot of boiling water. It stayed great throughout spreading over the cake. Its a keeper!
This is an excellent recipe but you don't have to cool down the cake/peanut butter before putting the chocolate on. We have the chocolate bars broken up when the cake comes out, place the pb on and let melt and spread out then place the chocolate pieces on top and let melt and then gently spread out without mixing the pb and chocolate. It's much easier than cooling and melting, etc!
I always get rave reviews when I make this. I love this recipe!
Took these to a party the other night and it was the only dessert that went! Everyone asked me for this recipe. I used 2 bags of milk chocolate chips and let sit out to slightly harden. Then I sliced and put in the fridge that way they were easy to get out of pan!
This recipe was awesome. My husband asked for a Tastycake KandyKake cake for fathers day. I tried this recipe and it was incredible!! Its hard to please everyone in my house, but this did it! I read the reviews and some said that the cake was bland, but we didnt think so. It was my favorite part!!! I followed the recipe exactly and did use some tips the reviews gave such as scoring the chocolate, it did make it much easier to cut.
This was a really good cake. The cake part was delicious and had an awesome texture and flavor, and the peanut butter and chocolate on top was perfect. I couldn't bring myself to use the full amount of peanut butter and chocolate (eeek, 2 POUNDS?!) but even without the entire amount it still tasted great. Will definitely make this again.
This tastes exactly like a kandy cake!!!! i think that someone mentioned that the cake was too spongy but that is the was it's supposed to be. I didn't have a 10x15 pan so i used a 9x13 baking dish so it was less bar like and more cake like but that didn't stop my entire family from devouring it! My mom constantly askes me when I'm going to make this again. Great recipe!!!
very good, just like the ones you buy!! I used a 9x13 pan so cake was a little thicker, but still very yummy.
If your not from the Philly area, you won’t appreciate this recipe....kudos it’s perfect, just like the Tastycake Tandy Bars I grew up on. After reading the reviews and lots of people use a box cake - oh no please don’t if you want the kJ d like the original. The cake is supposed to be a little spongy and chewy not airy like a bud cake mix. This recipe is perfect thank you for the memories
Delish! A summer staple in my house. Hubby likes them cold so we keep them in the fridge. Changes: 2 tsp baking powder, no margarine, 8 oz. chocolate and 3/4 cup peanut butter (applied to hot cake.)
Although I could not stop eating it, the milk chocolate was a bit much. It was also hard to cut the hardened chocolate. Frosting is hard to beat, but nutella would be good also.
Very Nice. I only used one pack(6 bars of chocolate) Will use more next time. I broke the candy bars into pieces....should have left whole. I added the peanut butter and the chocolate to the cake while it was still hot as suggested by others and worked fine. I might make the cake so it is not so tall next time (personal preference). The cake was very similar to a hot milk cake. It didn't last long at all! Over all great taste.
I have probably made this recipe 100 times and everyone loves them!
delicious!
I just made this cake for a girls night party, as I have had it before when a co-worker brought it into a work party. It is very good, especially if you like the chocolate and peanut butter combination. I did use boxed yellow cake mix, and I only used 1 pound of chocolate bars since I think 2 pounds is overkill. I will be making this again in the future.
Well the die-hard "Reeces" fans liked this cake a lot. I found it a tad too rich for me. I had to fit it in a 9 x 13" baking dish but it baked up nicely. Maybe needing an extra 10 minutes at the most. Expect the cake to be spongy.
This dessert was a hit!! I followed the recipe exactly. The cake was the perfect consistency. I melted milk chocolate chips with a little bit of vegetable oil for the top. PERFECTION!!!
I have made this cake several times and I get nothing but raves. Soooooooo goooooooood! Thanks for sharing such a good recipe. :-))))) A+++++++
My hubby baked this treat for a BBQ we were attending. He found the 2 pounds of chocolate was too much. He wants to decrease the amount of chocolate to 1 pound for a thinner top layer The cake had good flavor and the peanut butter smoothed out nicely. . It looked good.
This is fantastic! Way better than the tasty kake version! I would recommend using the cake recipe and not using boxed mix, you won't get the same texture for the cake otherwise... I think it could be good, but it won't be a Tandy cake. I only had an 11x17 pan, and it baked perfectly in my convection oven at 325 for 25 minutes. Don't over bake it! It was just starting to lightly brown on the edges, it was cooked through but still looked a bit moist on top. I also added 1/2 tbsp of shortening to my 2 tbsp of butter because I didn't have margarine, and because of the size of my pan I used 1 1/2 cups of peanut butter. I only had 9 regular sized Hershey bars, so I added a bag of nestle milk chocolate morsels and the amount was perfect.
Made this for my Father in Law for his birthday. He wanted to get everyone Tandy Cakes instead of having a cake...he said this tasted just like the cakes - maybe better! ;) It's an easy recipe and tastes delicious! I substituted the 2lbs of milk chocolate candy bar with 1 12oz bag of dark chocolate chips which worked out great!
Excelent cake! My fiance loved it!
OMG, these are awesome!!
I used a boxed yellow cake mix since I was pressed for time, however it came out great. I made it for a friend's birthday, as this is her favorite and she loved it, the whole thing was nearly gone in 2 days. Very rich so cut into small pieces and definitely score the chocolate before it hardens completely.
fabulous. it's that simple. fabulous.
Loved it! Just like Tastycakes here in PA.
There is no need for 2 lbs of chocolate. It's too thick and cracks as you cut it. 1 bag of bag of chocolate chips melted with a table spoon of peanut butter will do.
This recipe is great! I made it in a 9x13 cake pan and if using this size I would recommend lowering the peanut butter amount back to 1c. I also used all the leftover Hershey's eggs and kisses from Easter for the chocolate topping and it worked perfectly -- double bonus!!
well for me i have to agree with the reviewer that said the cake was chewey,it had a funny texture but it was moist..lol it wasnt bad but it wasnt great! i might make again with another cake recipe*Ok Updated* I tried a piece the next day an the cake seemed much better it didnt have that chewey texture! i will make it again using this cake i will just make it a day ahead!
awesome! modified a little due to what i had on hand. used boxed yellow cake mix and chocolate chips mixed with a tablespoon of veg oil. the chocolate layer wasnt too hard at all! i used one box of yellow cake and put the batter in two 13x9 in pans. DELICIOUS! all the men i work with love me and the women hate me now bc this is so addictive:)
Truly addictive if you love peanut butter and chocolate! I cut them in smaller portions (40-48 per 10 x 15" sheet). For anyone on Weight Watcher, if you cut them to make 48 portions it is 3 points ;-)
Awesome. This is so similar to the recipe my mom made when we were kids. So much better than the store bought ones with all the preservatives and chemicals!!! Followed most of the recipe to a T... I used parchment paper under my cake in my jellyroll pan and it made it easier to cut and release in the end. I used a half jar of natural Jiff Peanut Butter, and only one pound of Hershey chocolate bar. I chilled the peanut butter layer before pouring the melted chocolate on. I also scored the entire pan into pieces before the chocolate completely set up. These are delicious right out of the fridge! But then again I LOVE chilled candy bars. I might even invent some "Tandy Cake Ice Cream" if there are any leftovers... which is unlikely.
The cake part is great but this recipe calls for too much chocolate. I use only 2 7oz Hershey Bars and add 2 Tbsp of butter and 1 tsp of vanilla extract. It works great if the cake is slightly warm when you add the PB so that it melts sorta and spreads easily.
This has been a great hit for all the kids that come to my house! Everyone loves it and it reminds them of the northern treat Tastey Cake!! Quick, easy and everyone loves!!
Followed the directions, I have made this many times over the years, one of my family’s favorite.
My kids loved this recipe, it was a hit at my house. I would recommend using a chocolate bar and not chocolate chips they become very hard. I would recommend everyone to try this recipe.
I didn't like it I loved it
I don’t know if the 2lbs of chocolate was a typo, but that is WAYY too much chocolate. I use two of the 4 ounce bars, or one giant 7 oz one and a regular one, and that’s more than enough. One pound of chocolate is 16 oz, two pounds is 32 oz. that’s EIGHT of those big 4 oz bars. It’d be overflowing off the pan.
I only used one pound of chocolate because that was all I had in the house. it was just fine with one pound! This recipe is great! I tasted the cake before I added the PB and chocolate and thought it was too sweet, but it tastes perfect when it is finished.
The cake is delicious. I don't grease or flour the pan and I use a 9x13 pan to make the cake thicker so I can really taste the cake. For the chocolate topping I buy chocolate wafers from A C Moore craft store and melt half a bag in the microwave then spread over the peanut butter. You want to only use half a bag because if the chocolate is too thick on top it's very had to cut the cake.
Cake recipe was spot on but theres no way you need that much peanut butter and chocolate. I doubled the recipe and still only used about 1cup of peanut butter if that and around 6 normal sized hershey bars.
Easy and tasty
It was good but I’ve had better cakes. Tasted like a Reese’s PB cake. Frosting on cake is better than chocolate in my opinion.
I liked this. I was dumb and forgot to mix in the baking powder, but it came out more like a pound cake. I read the comments because I had a bag of chocolate chips. I followed someones suggestion to melt those with vegetable oil. Worked wonderfully!
You CAN use chocolate chips in this recipe! Just stir in enough margarine to keep the chocolate smooth once you've melted it. I think I used 3-4 tablespoons. Fantastic recipe!
This is okay. The cake part is not very flavorful. May be better with yellow or chocolate cake mix.
Oh my this is so delicious. I made it with butter and 2 tsp of vanilla. I let the peanut butter melt on the hot cake, easier to spread. Otherwise I did everything else according to the recipe. Better than Tastykake.
My family loved it! Easy to make and delicious, very much like the old favorite.
This recipe is perfect! I love the tasty cake candy cakes and this is exactly that but even better! I used nestle toll house milk chocolate chips in place of the candy bar (my son loves that chocolate)...didn't find it hard to cut at all using the chips. I let it set about 10 minutes in fridge then cut...perfection! Yummy!! Thanks for sharing your recipe!!
It tastes just like Tastykake Kandy Cakes but 2lbs of chocolate is way too much next time I will follow other reviews and cut it down.
I suggest melting only 12 oz. Hershey's Milk Chocolate Chips (with a t. Crisco) to cover the top of the cake. And definitely score the chocolate coating before it hardens. The chocolate WILL crack, as it does get hard when it sets, even just sitting on the counter. I made the recipe again and decided that next time, I'll make a couple more changes. (1) I'll add a pinch of salt to the cake ingredients, (2) I'll remove a cup or so of batter and bake that in a separate small pan, and (3) for the batter on the cookie sheet, I'll spread that out with a spatula to the corners, so the middle doesn't get so high. For those of you that never had a Tastykake Peanut Butter Tandycake, they are small 2-inch round cakes and a little more than a 1/2-inch tall. The cake IS spongy and a bit on the dry side, but they are small and with the milk chocolate and peanut butter, IT WORKS! LOL!
Even better than the "Original" Tastykake. When I removed the cake from the oven, I put the peanut butter on (Skippy Natural, 15 oz. whole jar) in dabs while the cake was still quite warm, let sit a minute or two and then spread. The peanut butter gets really runny, but once the cake cools down, the peant butter solidifies. After refrigerating, I melted one bag of the Hersheys Milk Chocolate Chips (11.5 oz) in the microwave and spread over the top. After refrigerating again, sliced up the bars and YUMMY! The Hersheys Milk Chocolate chips stay fairly soft, and are easily cut without breaking up or having to add oil as some others have run across when using chocolate chips.
this recipe is fabulous! the whole neighborhood and family loved it! , guess who is now the tandycake baker on our block?
Turned out great! I melted 2 bags of Dove Easter Egg chocolates. Totally worth the new set of love handles!
I had this recipe in my favorite cookbook.I made this for years.Lost the cookbook.I used this recipe,but messed up used 2 cups of milk.They didn't turn out right.But will try again these are hubby's favorite.
Great recipe. It was very easy to make. I followed others suggestions and put the PB on right away. I gave this recipe to my sister who is not a cook and she had no problem with it.
I've tried this recipe twice, the first time I used chocolate chips and they did harden too much and crack when I cut them but not too bad. The second time I used chocolate bars like the recipe suggested and it was terrible, the chocolate cracked and flaked way too much when I cut it. It taste great but the chocolate bars do not work very well.
My husband and kids loved it! They said it tastes right like the real thing...I would make it again in a heart beat!
Amazing! I added a tablespoon of powder sugar to the penut butter. I will make again!
