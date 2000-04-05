Tandy Cake

Mixed feelings about this one. Loved the flavor, but the texture left something to be desired. Now mind you, I never grew up with tandy cakes, and had never heard of them before finding this recipe, so I have nothing with which to compare, nor anything that can say this is authentic or not. That said, the cake has a somewhat chewy texture, which I found off-putting. I followed the cake recipe exactly as written, but used only half the chocolate as others recommended. Also, applied the peanut butter when the cake came out of the oven, followed immediately by the melted chocolate. Those ingredients combined when spread, and they tended to separate from the cake top when cut (yes, I did score the topping as suggested.) The flavor is wonderful, but just can't get past that somewhat rubbery cake texture. I even made sure not to overbeat after adding the flour. I would not make this recipe again as written, however, substituting any other conventional yellow cake recipe or even a boxed mix would represent a substantial improvement, in my purview. Anything that gets you away from that chewy cake would and allows you to enjoy the chocolate/peanut butter combination, while giving you a tender cake as a vehicle, should be a winning combination. Good theory, not so hot in practice, so only 3 stars.

Read More