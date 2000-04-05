Tandy Cake

Baked in a 10x15 inch jelly roll pan, Tandy Cake is a yellow cake with a layer of peanut butter and a hard chocolate glaze. This recipe takes a couple of hours to make but it's worth it! It tastes so good!

By Rebecca Harrison

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 10x15 inch pan. Sift together the flour and baking powder; set aside.

  • In a large bowl, combine eggs, sugar and vanilla. Beat on high speed of an electric mixer until light and lemon-colored. Beat in the flour mixture. Microwave milk and margarine about 2 minutes, or until it begins to bubble. Stir into batter.

  • Pour batter into 10x15 inch pan. Bake in the preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean.

  • When cake is cool, plop peanut butter all over and spread evenly to the edges. Refrigerate to set, about 1 hour.

  • In a microwave safe dish, melt chocolate and spread evenly over peanut butter layer. Refrigerate to allow chocolate to harden.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
617 calories; protein 13.1g; carbohydrates 75.5g; fat 30.3g; cholesterol 61.1mg; sodium 197.8mg. Full Nutrition
