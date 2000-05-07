Rhubarb Bread II
This yummy quick bread is a snap to make. There's no better way to celebrate spring than by making a delicious rhubarb dessert.
This yummy quick bread is a snap to make. There's no better way to celebrate spring than by making a delicious rhubarb dessert.
This recipe turned out so badly that we threw it out. It was heavy, doughy and truly inedible. I suspect that there should have been some ingredient such as baking soda/powder in it. I regret the waste of valuable ingredients and my time making such a disaster.Read More
I tried this recipe and found that it did not cook through, I then returned it to the oven for another half hour and when cut it still appears like its raw. I would never serve this.Read More
This recipe turned out so badly that we threw it out. It was heavy, doughy and truly inedible. I suspect that there should have been some ingredient such as baking soda/powder in it. I regret the waste of valuable ingredients and my time making such a disaster.
I tried this recipe and found that it did not cook through, I then returned it to the oven for another half hour and when cut it still appears like its raw. I would never serve this.
I love to cook and I love rhubarb but this recipe is TERRIBLE. It took over 80 minutes to cook and it is more like a pudding with no taste. It is very very HEAVY and it is more like a bread pudding. My family would not eat it so I wasted all these great ingredients. Sorry but it needs baking soda or powder or something.
Recipe did NOT work out when I made it. This recipe would probably benefit from some baking soda.
I made cinnamon topped rhubarb muffins from this site that are very similar to this bread recipe, I think that if you added a teaspoon of baking soda (as you do in the muffin recipes) to it the bread would rise and not be so doughy. The muffins were very good.
Too much batter for one pan...turned out doughy. Tried making it a second time...added 1tsp baking soda to the recipe and used two 8x4 greased baking pans...turned out fine the second time around.
I wish I had read the reviews before spending my time and ingredients to make this bread. Doughy and lacking flavor.
the recipe is missing 1 tsp of baking soda which turns this recipe from a 1 star to a 5 star. i also split it up into 3 small loaf pans and they turned out great.
This bread never cooked in the middle. Over 80 minutes in the oven - I did add some baking soda but still didn't work, Sorry I wasted all that good rhubarb.
Like others said, I wish I had paid more attention to the reviews before wasting my time and ingredients on this. Obviously missing something, like baking powder or baking soda.
It was very heavy and didn't turn out at all. When rereading the recipes I figured out why and it was because there is no baking soda or baking powder. won't make it again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections