Rhubarb Bread II

This yummy quick bread is a snap to make. There's no better way to celebrate spring than by making a delicious rhubarb dessert.

Recipe by Donna

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 15 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9x5 inch loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x5 inch baking pan.

  • In a large mixing bowl, stir together brown sugar, oil, egg, buttermilk, salt and vanilla. Gradually stir in flour just until moistened. Fold in rhubarb and walnuts. Pour batter into prepared pan. Combine 1/4 cup sugar, melted butter and cinnamon; sprinkle on top of batter.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 60 to 75 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into center of loaf comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
315 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 44.4g; fat 13.6g; cholesterol 17.2mg; sodium 229.8mg. Full Nutrition
