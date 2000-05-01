Salsa Chicken Rice Casserole

HELPFUL TIPS: You can obviously use 2 can of cream of chicken OR mushroom if you're out of one. Don't stress over amount of cheese. Use enough to cover a layer in the middle and a layer on top. If you're in a hurry, use tyson chicken and just cube (~3.5-4 cups). If you use breasts, I just cube FIRST then put in skillet (with a little oil) for 12-14 min. Always done, and then you don't have to wait for it to cool to cube. I then mix in the same chicken skillet the salsa and soups. Usually I use less chicken in recipes, but I'm glad I didn't w/this. I am SO GLAD I didn't listen to the review about using less rice!!!! It was the PERFECT amount to layer very thinly one layer on bottom and then middle. Can't imagine using even a tiny less esp. if you're using the entire soup/chicken mixture (and why wouldn't you) ;) BTW, I Spread out the rice with ...yes, my hands as it's the easiest. You REALLY should cover this with foil so it doesn't dry out. I actually had to use my hand to push the casserole down a bit so the cheese wouldn't touch the foil and also had to foil more of a dome with the foil for the same reason. It makes a lot which is good. Leftovers are great in a busy house! This is a great recipe to make ahead, put in fridge, and bake later.