Salsa Chicken Rice Casserole

Layers of rice, chicken breast, a creamy soup and salsa mixture and two kinds of cheese add up to a simply yummy salsa casserole! This recipe is a family favorite because it's delicious and easily made with ingredients found in the pantry.
I was given this recipe for a semester-long class assignment in which I had to alter the recipe to have 33% less sodium, 33% less calories, and replace the white rice with a whole grain. I did this over 5 weeks, with a different test substitution. The successful substitutions included: brown rice, elimination of the mushroom soup and using a whole can of Campbell's healthy request chicken soup, reducing the cheese by one cup and using a 75% reduced fat cheddar cheese instead of the two types of cheese. The dish continued to be the favorite of the class after each substitution. Hope everyone tries these easy substitutions!
This is a great base recipe, but quite bland as written. I am rating this 3 stars based on modifcations to boost the flavor. HELPFUL HINTS: Saute your chicken with chicken taco seasonings and the chopped onion, set aside. Use prepared brown or spanish rice vs white rice. Added one can of minced ortega chilis, 1 tsp of minced garlic (such as Spice World) and 1 tsp of cumin to the soup (used healthy request/low sodium soup) mixture and then proceded to follow the directions. Substituted 1 cup of the Montery Jack for Pepper Jack cheese for an extra flavor boost. DEFINITELY much more flavorful!
I only made two changes to this recipe, the first was I used a can of rotel instead of salsa and the second was that I mixed the rice and soup mixture together before layering. I put this together in the morning and than baked it in the afternoon, I covered it with reynolds non-stick foil and cooked it for 30 minutes removing the foil and baking for the last 10 minutes this keeps the cheese moist and stringy instead of crusty My whole family enjoyed this and it was even good the next day as leftovers in my husbands lunch This recipe is very adaptable you can make it as spicy your family likes. Thanks so much for posting this recipe.
I was looking for a quick dinner with the ingredients I had on hand and this far exceeded my expectations. I cut up the chicken first and browned it with some southwestern seasoning and the onions, some fresh minced garlic and a bell pepper that I sauteed. I also added some frozen corn to the soup/salsa mixture. I served it with some extra salsa, sour cream and dice jalapenos on the side. The whole family loved it and are looking forward to the leftovers.
Yummy. It has the potential for 5 stars. Definitely decrease the rice. I did decrease the rice and thought I could reduce it even more. I simmered some onions and garlic before adding the soup and salsa. I think you could add more salsa. I would mix it all together next time with cheese on top.
This was pretty darn good! My husband even liked it, and he is the pickiest in the family. I did tweak it a little bit, but stuck to the basics: I sauteed the onion along with some bell pepper, celery, and minced garlic. Instead of doing the alternating layers, I put all of the rice in first, then the chicken, then the soup mixture, then the cheese. I also didn't use as much cheese as the recipe called for - I only used about a cup at the most. I took another reviewer's advice and covered it with foil for the first 30 minutes then uncovered for the remaining 10 minutes. It turned out great, with a bit of sour cream on top. I think I will make this again, and maybe add a can of corn and possibly some black beans. I also agree with another review that said this would be good as a filler for burritos. I think I'll try that today for lunch. :) Thanks so much for sharing!
This tasted really good. It is very similar to my mom's ckn & rice cass. except she doesn't use salsa. I made a couple of changes in order for this to work for me. First, I like to cook my chicken with flavor so I seasoned it with salt pepper and garlic powder.I then mixed the soups and rotel (didn't have salsa). I used this mixture instead of water to cook my chicken. I cooked it on medium stirring frequently so the mixture wouldn't scorch on the bottom. I removed the chicken and diced. I mixed all the rice and soup mixture together and then added the chicken. I topped it with cheese (I reduced the amount to save a few calories) and popped it into the oven. By the way, this recipe makes a ton. We will be having this for lunch today and dinner tonight.
This was an easy but very satisfying meal. I too made the rice separate and combined and put into the oven. That was the only real change except cooking the onions with the chicken. If you don't the onions have a real crunch and are much stronger. I have made both ways and cooked onions is definitely the way to go with this one. Thanks for a great recipe.
This was good-I made a few changes...used one can of cream soup and one can of tomato soup. Used medium salsa. Browned chicken in olive oil and then simmered chicken in some salsa..added mushrooms, put 1/2 of chopped onion in with chicken when cooking it.. Filling and tasty!
HELPFUL TIPS: You can obviously use 2 can of cream of chicken OR mushroom if you're out of one. Don't stress over amount of cheese. Use enough to cover a layer in the middle and a layer on top. If you're in a hurry, use tyson chicken and just cube (~3.5-4 cups). If you use breasts, I just cube FIRST then put in skillet (with a little oil) for 12-14 min. Always done, and then you don't have to wait for it to cool to cube. I then mix in the same chicken skillet the salsa and soups. Usually I use less chicken in recipes, but I'm glad I didn't w/this. I am SO GLAD I didn't listen to the review about using less rice!!!! It was the PERFECT amount to layer very thinly one layer on bottom and then middle. Can't imagine using even a tiny less esp. if you're using the entire soup/chicken mixture (and why wouldn't you) ;) BTW, I Spread out the rice with ...yes, my hands as it's the easiest. You REALLY should cover this with foil so it doesn't dry out. I actually had to use my hand to push the casserole down a bit so the cheese wouldn't touch the foil and also had to foil more of a dome with the foil for the same reason. It makes a lot which is good. Leftovers are great in a busy house! This is a great recipe to make ahead, put in fridge, and bake later.
I loved this recipe and it was fantastic on a cold rainy day! I actually made this in the crock pot, because I have a crazy schedule. For me, cooking a little at a time works best. So I put 4 frozen chicken breasts in the crock pot with the salsa and onions and cooked on high for about 3 1/2- 4 hrs. I cooked brown rice in the rice cooker and after the chicken was very tender I pulled it apart with a fork, added the soups and half the cheese called for. I actually used Shredded 2% mild cheddar. I let that cook on low for about another hour, stirred in the rice and served with tortillas on the side. It was fabulous! My kids and fiancee raved about this one
Followed the recipe as written, but for the layering. Didn't have time to screw with layers, so I mixed it all up. We liked it well enough. Wouldn't hesitate to make it again. Made it extra healthy (LOL) by crushing doritos on top.
If I could give this recipe 10 stars, I would! My picky husband, and SUPER picky kids love this recipe! I generally make it the way it states on the recipe first, and then the next time, I'll check through the reviews to see what others tweaked. I've done it a variety of ways, and none have dissapointed. Fantastic recipe... now part of my permanent rotation! Thank you!
I used some of the suggestions for adding more flavor, hot pepper cheese, seasoning chicken & cooking with onions. I dislike cream of mushroom so I went the cream of chicken route & some low fat sour cream. My other trick, on Sundays I get my rice cooker out & make 2-3 pots of rice. I LOVE white rice, sorry not giving it up. Serve it with fish, fried rice with chicken, it is a great side. I then package the rice in serving size freezer bags & freeze. During the week I pop it in the microwave in a glass casserole with lid & I am read to go. I like to cook, but hate it when it is a chore. I also cook my hamburger & freeze. Then I can thaw & season & go.
This was a simple, great recipe, comprised of ingredients that are usually on hand! I did make a few changes...1) Cubed raw chicken and cooked in a skillet with the onion, added salt, pepper and garlic powder. 2) Mixed the soup with cheese, rice, and salsa...added a packet of taco seasoning. 3) Mixed the chicken/onion mixture with the soup mixture, then poured into casserole (i.e. No layering - just mixed it all together) 4) Topped with cheese and baked covered with foil for 30 minutes, 10 minutes uncovered.
Rather than boiling the chicken (EWWW) I sauteed it with garlic and onion and mushrooms , made for a much tastier dish .... used less rice, hot salsa, half the fat cream of chicken soup and cut the total amount of cheese in half ... quite nice with those changes
This is not a 'pretty' dish but it was tasty. I simplified it by cutting up chx in advance and cooking most of the way with the onion in one skillet before assembling and baking. I seasoned it of course with what we like like, chipotle chili powder etc. but everyone will season as desired. I do believe that the leftovers, sprinkled liberally with Frank's Red hot sauce, are a very effective cure for a hangover. Thanks for the recipe!
Salsa Chicken Rice Casserole Haiku: "Pretty tasty meal. I changed a couple small things, but liked it alot." I halved the recipe, using only 1 can of cream of chicken soup, that I'd mixed w/ the salsa, and a heavy sprinkle of "taco seasoning I" from AR, along with the onions that I'd lightly sauteed, b/c I didn't want them raw. I had leftover shredded chicken, so that saved me the effort of boiling and chopping the chicken breast. Layered and baked it as written, and my only complaint was that I think there was too much rice, and the recipe could maybe benefit from some additional ingredients, like black beans, corn, or squash. Otherwise, it was fun to put it together, though it didn't scoop out onto my plate looking as nice as it did in the baking dish, but appearances aside, tasted pretty darn good.
I made this the other day for my 17 year old son. He told me "I out did myself". Well that gives this recipe a 5 star review in my book. My son is the most picky eater ever. Thanks for a great recipe. By the way I did not layer it. I mixed it all together except the cheese. I topped it with the cheese and baked.
I found this to be very bland until I "bumped it up"! Added about 2 tsp cumin, 1 tsp chili powder and 1/4 tsp cayenne. Also added 1/2 cup sour cream and 1/2 cup frozen corn. I also topped it with a few crushed tortilla chips which added a nice texture change. At the table I served it with additional salsa and hot sauce on the side. Once the heat was added we loved it. My husband actually had seconds! Will definitely make again with the above changes.
Very good! Like others I cooked the chicken w/the onions to save some time and threw in 1/2 pkt taco seasoning, 1 t chipotle chili pwdr, 1 T minced garlic and red and green bell peppers. Also used a pkt of Uncle Ben's Ready Rice (spanish style) which cooks in 90 seconds. I reduced the soup to 1 can and the cheese to 1 cup - I think I will go with even less cheese next time. Served with mexi-corn, ff refried beans, ff sour cream, high fiber tortillas, and chipotle salsa. Yum!!
This is a great, easy recipe... and a flexible one. I used Mexican Blend shredded cheese and Pepper Jack cheese in lieu of Monterey Jack and Cheddar. I omitted the onion, and I used a Chipotle salsa. The outcome was just as fabulous, with a little more 'kick'. It was a hit with the boys. I also combined the soups with the chicken to reduce the number of dishes. And layered as suggested.
***As written, this recipe is a 3 b/c it's Bland. W/ my modifications, it's a 4. *Sauteed onion w/ chicken and seasoned it with my own "taco seasoning". (I used 3 boneless chicken breasts) *Reserved about less than 1/2 cup of the chicken broth and poured it in w/ the chicken & onion. *I used 1/2 cup of monterey cheese & 1/2 cup of cheddar, mixed it w/ 1 can of cream of chicken soup, then add it to the chicken. *I steamed the brown rice(I use 1 cup), but added 1 TBS of chicken bouillon in the water. *After the rice is done, I add it to the chicken mixture, then mix in 1 cup of my homemade salsa verde, add more seasoning if needed, MIX EVERYTHING WELL, then pour the whole thing into the foiled casserole dish. (easy clean up) *Cover w/ foil for 30MINS and then leave it off for the remaining 10MINS. *I let it set for at least 20MINS, then eat! MMMMM!
This is an easy, very tasty casserole which was a huge hit with everyone. I made it almost exactly as written. The only thing I changed was to add a layer of black beans and a layer of frozen corn on top of the rice, then top with remaining ingredients. Iit doesn't remain layered (like lasagne) when served, so I just used one layer of each ingredient. This will be in my regular casserole rotation. Thanks!
Everyone but the kids loved it. I did take another reviewers suggestion and I mixed the rice in with the sauce. Put half in the pan then layered all the chicken, half the cheese then put the rest of the rice mixture on top with the rest of the cheese.
Great recipe! I cut up the chicken and sauted then added garlic, 1/2 a small can of diced jalapenos, 1 can of diced tomatoes, 1 can of corn and 1 tsp of cumin. I cooked this for about10 minutes until some of the juices had cooked down. I used 2 cans of cream of chickn and I added 1 large bunch of green onions instead of a regular onion. Used just cheddar instead of Monterey Jack. Got rave reviews from the hubby! This is one I will definately make again and again!
made this for my group of friends which we all go camping and it was a hit, everyone loved it. didnt change anything except I cooked the chicken and onion together to save pans, and mixed all together and baked on grill til bubbly.Served with extra salsa & sour cream on side. making it again tonite for same group because they loved it so much. Its a keeper and easy and deliicous... thank you
I followed this recipe exactly and the onion was WAY too strong in it. No one in my family would eat it but me! I will probably try this one again, but either leave out the onions or saute them first in some olive oil.
I loved this recipe. It was easy to make and fairly quick. I used left over grilled chicken and I made the rice. I used a medium picante sauce instead of salsa. Everything went together easy enough and the taste was yummy. My kids (ages 7 and 8) didn't like but couldn't tell me why! Who knows! I loved it and will make it again!
Love, love, love this recipe ... first for the easiness and second for the deliciousness!! I make mine even easier by using canned chicken ... (2) 9.75 oz. canned chicken breast, and cut down the fat by using 3 cups shredded cojack. Lastly, I only use the can of condensed cream of chicken soup and don't use the cream of mushroom. I throw in a can of drained mushrooms instead. Thought 2 cans of soup made it too "soupy". Oh, and medium salsa instead of mild. My family LOVES it!!
I had to make several adjustments for this to be good for my family. Plain, poached chicken is extremely bland so I cubed it before cooking and then sauteed it with salt, and onion and garlic powder. Then fat and calories in this is too much to take so I just used the 98% fat free soups and no one can tell the difference. I layered as directed but the onion on the top layer doesn't cook through. The rest of the casserole is cooked through and then there are these odd pieces of raw onion. I hate raw onion so I had to cover with foil and baked nearly twice as long as the recipe instructs. End result was good but will definitly finely dice the onion, saute the chicken, continue using the low-fat soup, and cover the dish while baking next time.
This was a great dish! I also adjusted the original recipe. I included a can of black beans (rinsed) and a can of mexicorn and a can of green chilies. I also mixed taco blend cheese with the monterey jack and cheddar and used jasmine rice instead of white rice. I did layer it as the recipe instructed. I used a rotisserie chicken for ease which I cut up and sauteed with onion and a half package of chicken taco seasoning. It was topped w/ sour cream, green onion and some salsa. We put it into warmed four tortillas. My family loved it.
The first time I made this recipe, it was ok. I made a few modifications, and it is a family favorite now. To add a lot of flavor, I'd suggest using Newman's own corn & bean salsa in the recipe. Then after plating, add some regular tomato salsa and some diced avacado on top. Eat with scoop tortilla chips. Sooo much better. I also simplified and used instant rice, a bag of pre-mixed cheddar jack, and added the chicken to the soup/onion mixture. Very fast and east recipe.
Very good. I added a little extra salsa. I also added Franks Red Hot Sauce to taste until it was as spicy as I wanted. I sauteed the onions in butter and pepper and garlic salt and added celery. I also added a can of corn. Someone mentioned it was too much rice for them. I did not find this to be even close to true. I will definately make it again, but I will try it with 2 cups of cheese. The words "too much cheese" have never crossed my lips.. til now. To save time and dishes next time I will mix it all together then top it with cheese and bake it. Might fry the chicken next time too. Its good, enjoy.
This is great! I changed things a bit too and tried to make it a little healthier. I made brown rice in one pot and then boiled chicken in 1 can of chicken broth (14 oz) in a separate pan. I added frozen corn, green peppers and onions to the chicken broth. When that was all cooked, I layered the pan with rice, salsa and cream of chicken soup (only 1 can), then chicken (drained the broth) and topped with reduced fat mexican cheese (8 oz package). Was very good- probably only needed to be in the oven for about 15 or 20 minutes because the chicken was a little overcooked, but overall will make it again!
We thought this was terrific! I was doubtful as I layered this that there would be any taste but when it was all said and done, we thought it was great! We had to add a little S&P but other than that, I didn't change a thing and would make again. Next time, I may add a little more chicken as the meal is predominatly rice and heat can easily be adjusted based on the type of salsa you use. Thanks Tami!
It's almost the end of the month and i couldn't afford go to the store, so I decided to make this since I had everything. I almost cried when I tasted this. I should've know it wouldn't be to my liking when I got a look at the soup/salsa mixture...the color did not look good, but I thought the cooking would make it fine. When it came out of the oven it looked great, but the tasted wasn't so great. The rice from the bottom of the dish was crunchy from the baking and it didn't have much flavor. I'm sad because I used all my ingrediants and still have a few days until payday.
We just finished eating this (followed the recipe exactly) and cannot even begin to describe how much we loved it!!!! This is a very hearty and delicious casserole that I will definitely be making again... and again... and again! The only change I might make is maybe put in a bit more salsa. Thank you for the recipe!
My husband and I really liked this. I made some minor changes such as using hot salsa because we like dishes with a little bite to them. I also added a little fresh cilantro and cumin and about 2 cloves of garlic. I will definitely make this again but next time I will make more rice since I think it needed a little more. But overall I think this is a wonderful recipe.
We loved this recipe. Only made a few minor changes : 2 cream of chicken soups (low fat), cooked the chicken in a frying pan with some onion, garlic, & season salt, used medium salsa. Will definitely make again & again. Only thing for others to note, you must use 4 cups of cooked rice as opposed to uncooked measure of 1 1/3, these are not the same amounts. Thank you so much!
I really enjoyed this recipe, but I made a few changes - I halved it because I only cook for myself, and whatever friends come over to steal leftovers. I used chopped green pepper and sliced mushrooms in addition to onion. I used medium salsa, brown rice, and chicken that I grilled on my George Foreman grill. I used the Mexican blend cheese and also added cilantro, and it turned out terrific! I'll be putting this in tortillas for lunch tomorrow.
I only made 2 changes. I used brown rice instead of white (gotta love whole grain), and I used all cheddar cheese cause it's all I had. It wasn't very flavorful and my husband wouldn't even touch the leftovers. This recipe is a good base but it definitely needs some added spice and flavor to make it great.
I did not follow the recipe exactly: boiled the chicken with onion, garlic and seasoned salt, used the chicken stock to cook the rice and added diced green chilies, canned corn (drained) and diced tomatoes with jalapenos to the rice. Otherwise, followed the recipe and it was very tasty. I will definitely make this again!
I made this recipe tonight for dinner. It was very good. I used Uncles Ben Brown Rice b/c that's all we buy in my household. I also used 2 cups of cheese which I found mixed together by Kraft. It turned out just as good.
This casserole is easy and AMAZING! Flavor balance is awesome....it's just great. It's totally great if you follow the recipe to the "t"; the only thing I changed was using 3c reduced fat cheddar cheese to cut the calories a little & upped the salsa by 1/2 c. I might make a little more rice next time, but that's a personal preference. Also, if you like a little kick, use a medium salsa instead of mild. ****UPDATE****: I've made this dish several times & have experimented & served to multiple people & have additional notes: To really cut the fat & cal but not the taste, use 98% fat free cr. of chicken & mushroom soups & 2 1/2-3c reduced fat cheddar cheese. This makes a HUGE nutritional impact & does not significantly affect taste!!! Also, you can cut the chicken by 30% with no impact to enjoying the dish & it FREEZES BEAUTIFULLY!!!
I cut the recipe in half and only used cheddar cheese because I didn't have Monteray Jack on hand. Next time I think I will use both cheeses, add extra salsa and mix the rice with the salsa mixture before layering and add cheese on top like others suggested. I also added a dollop of sour cream per serving.
This is really good! I cubed the chicken and browned it with the onion in a skillet . Followed the rest of the recipe as written. I really like the salsa in it,gives it a lttle kick and you could always make it more spicy if that suits you taste. I liked it just the way it was. Great recipe.
I was wondering what to make for dinner tonight and found this recipe. Fortunately, I had all the ingredients necessary and it turned out great! Will definitely add this to my regular rotation of recipes.
Very good! I did put a can of rotel in to spice it up, and you can combine everything in one skillet, makes it a bit easier. Definetly better left over! We also put a dollop of sour cream on top when we served it!
I changed this around because I had made really yummy mexican rice II the night before. I sauted onions, few cloves garlic, and 1 green bell pepper then added the cut up chicken breasts. Seasoned with pepper and a little creole seasoning.Browned and then added only salsa and cream of chcken soup. Simmered and then before serving added the cheese(1/2 of what recipe called for)It was really good
This was wonderful, but that is with the following changes...rice cooked in chicken broth, omit the cream of mushroom soupand chopped onion. After the first layer of chicken give the whole thing a generous shake of southwest seasoning. Very quick and very easy!!!
This was a tasty little dish. I cut the recipe and half so I just used one can cream of chicken, no mushroom. I added about a tsp or so of taco seasoning to the sauce mixture. I used left over white rice and just added a little fresh cilantro and lime juice to flavor it. I seasoned the chicken with Adobo all-purpose seasoning and used red onion. I think this recipe would have been tasty as is too, I just added a hint more flavor. A nice change up from my usual American-Mexican dishes.
This was pretty good, kids loved it. I cooked the rice in the microwave to same time. Added some cumin and chili powder. Next time, I will split it into two pans, one original for the kids and the other with lots of jalapenos and black beans for my husband and I. Thank you!
I really liked this recipe, we ate it for days! I loved the chopped, uncooked sweet onions in it. I used brown rice instead of white, and Pace Chunky Salsa. With the meal I served extra salsa on the side, plus generous helpings of baked tortilla chips. You could use this recipe as a nacho-topper! -Marty
Used canned and frozen grilled chicken strips. While rice was cooking (1 cup) I sauteed half a large yellow onion and 4 minced garlic cloves in olive oil. Then added 2 handfuls of frozen grilled chicken strips. Let those warm up a bit and sprinkled a little chile powder, garlic salt, and pepper over them. Added mild and medium salsa (1 cup each) to the same pan. Stirred and added both soups. Then added one 12.5 oz can of chicken (which was perfect because there was chicken in every bite). Mixed in cooked rice and spread in 9x13 greased glass pan. Sprinkled Mexican Cheddar Jack cheese and Mozzarella cheese when half the mixture was in dish. Put rest of chicken mix in then topped with remaining 2 cups of cheese. Baked uncovered about 15 min. Turned out very yummy. Has a little kick but not enough to scare off my kids. Would be great with a side iceberg salad. I could see this being a hit as a potluck dish.
This was definitely easy. Used rotissorie chicken instead of cooking. Agree with others that the casserole defitinely needed some seasoning. I would mix in some taco seasoning or salt and pepper next time. Added hot sauce to kick it up a notch for my husband and I. Covered for 30 mins and then uncovered for the rest.
Yummy! I used brown rice instead of white. Used 1/2 the amount of cheese (2% milk). I used medium heat salsa. Also I seasoned the chicken with chicken bullion seasoning while boiling. I had read the other reviews stating that this was a little bland so I tried spicing it up a little from the beginning. This turned out really good. Cheesy, creamy and filling. Y'all were right...it's better the next day. Maybe adding some fat free sour cream to the top right before serving would be good.
I love this recipe! I recently made this for my sister, a vegetarian, and her children. I just added two cream of mushroom soups and served the chicken on the side. Her family loved it. Tastes great in flour tortillas or with tortilla chips.
Pretty average and not something I would make again with out some serious tweeking! I increased the salsa to 2 cups of spicy homemade salsa, used brown rice and decreased the cheese to 2 cups (one cup mexican blend, one cup pepper jack). If I were to make again I would use sour cream in place instead of the cream soups. Also add some spices (maybe garlic, cumin, chili powder...). Thanks for the recipe.
My husband and I really like this. He doesn't like salsa so I just use regular taco sauce and it turns out great.
My entire family LOVES this casserole. My husband has been begging me to cook it again for weeks. I made a few changes to the recipe. First of all, I sautee the chicken in a pan with about 2 or 3 tbsp of the salsa. I also spice the chicken with cajun seasoning (thats how we like it; may not be a good taste for everyone). Also, I add a can of rinsed black beans to the recipe by tossing it with the rice. Anyway, it is delicious, and I will continue to make this over and over again!
This casserole wasn't bad - but it wasn't good either. I followed suggestions and used only one can of soup and substituted taco cheese. I also used whole grain rice for some extra nutrients. The taste was fine, but the texture is soooo bland. It's just a scoop of warm ooze on the plate. I tried to add some crunch by serving fresh tomatoes, onions and taco chips with it, but it was still very dull. No one asked for seconds. Disappointing.
I made this for two, so I omitted the soups altogether, using only the salsa fo liquid. I reduced everything else by a third and had more than enough for me and my husband. We both absolutely loved this - he even raved to his mom about how good it was! This is a definite keeper! Thanks!
I didn't think mixing salsa, cream of mushroom, & cream of chicken would be great together. But it is! I am eating this delicious meal as week speak. The only thing I changed/added was broccoli. I grabbed a pound of frozen broccoli and heated it up in the microwave with some water. I chopped it up and added it with the rice! It gave the dish a little crunchiness too! Awesome!
I made this recipe with the following changes, and it was a big hit! I left out one of the cans of cream soup and added a can of diced tomatoes instead. I cut the chicken into strips and sauteed it with the onions, then cut the chicken into bite size pieces later. I only used 2 cups of cheese instead of 4, and I sprinkled some cumin over the first layer of the soup/salsa mixture. I'll definitely make this again!
Awww yeah! This recipe puts the roll in the casserole!! Owww! This recipe will definitely be worked into the rotation!! Grazie!! ~Here are some slight adjustments we gave a whirl: We satuee'd the chicken with green onions and chili powder, added one can of cream of mushroom soup, omitted the cream of chicken soup and cheese, used cowboy caviar instead of salsa, added black olives, cumin, and jalapenos. Next time we want to use salsa and black beans. Bon Appetit!
