Honey Garlic Ribs

These ribs were very good, and I am glad I tried them. That said, some of the reviews on here made me think twice before doing so! As far as the cleanup goes... I would NOT recommend using a cookie sheet, your oven will most likely get spattered. I used two Pyrex 13x9 roasting pans, and had no trouble with dripping on my oven floor. I lined my pans with a single layer of cheap foil (all I had), and one pan leaked pretty badly. I soaked it for quite awhile in hot water and then attacked it with a pot scrubber - problem solved. You definately had to put some effort into getting the sauce off, but nothing sensational. Non-stick is a no-no for this recipe. As far as the sauce consistancy, it was more liquid than traditional barbecue, but that didn't compromise the flavor. These would be great for a cook-out, because your fingers stay a whole lot cleaner. Summary: give these delicious ribs a try! Thanks for sharing.