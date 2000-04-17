Honey Garlic Ribs

These honey-glazed ribs are easy to make. Delicious served either hot or at room temperature so this is a great recipe for a casual dinner party that you can make ahead. The sauce is great served over rice.

Recipe by Laurie Thompson

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Slice ribs into individual pieces. Combine honey, soy sauce, vinegar, brown sugar, and garlic in a large bowl; stir until honey and sugar are completely dissolved, then stir in baking soda. The mixture will begin to foam. Transfer ribs to the bowl and turn to coat.

  • Cover a cookie sheet with foil; arrange ribs meat-side up on the prepared sheet. Pour excess sauce over ribs and sprinkle with garlic salt.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour, turning every 20 minutes.

