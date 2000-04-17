Honey Garlic Ribs
These honey-glazed ribs are easy to make. Delicious served either hot or at room temperature so this is a great recipe for a casual dinner party that you can make ahead. The sauce is great served over rice.
This is a great recipe as is, but I made a few adjustments that made it even better. Instead of garlic salt I use garlic powder to cut the sodium and mix it in with the other ingredients. I boil the ribs first for 30 minutes to make them tender, then put them in a deep glass pan (to minimize the sauce burning). I then pour the sauce over the ribs and cook in the oven for another 35 - 45 minutes. Deeelicious!Read More
These ribvs were great. I used baby back ribs which I simmered in water first for one hour, then I backed them according to the directions for one hour. Finally I threw them on the grill for 15 minutes and basted them with BBQ sauce. The results were tender to the bone ribs that were delicious!
OMG! This was soooo good! I poured the sauce over a pork tenderloin, covered w/ foil & baked @ 375 for about an hour & a half & then removed the foil & broiled to brown it for about 20 minutes. My family raved about this dish! I served it w/ fried cinnamon & brown sugar granny smith apples & a fresh salad but next time I think I will try it w/ a grueyere cheese potato dish instead of the apples ( they both had sweet sauces that seemed redundant).
We love this recipe! It is now a family favorite! I cook it in a corningware dish (covered), because it seemed a bit dry on the cookie sheet. We serve it over rice and use the leftover juices over it as well to add some flavor to the rice.
This is a great recipe, but I added 2tbsp. of cornstarch disolved in 1/4cup of water. The ribs came out with a light sauce coating. I seved them with garlic butter, parmesan, egg noodles.
These ribs were very good, and I am glad I tried them. That said, some of the reviews on here made me think twice before doing so! As far as the cleanup goes... I would NOT recommend using a cookie sheet, your oven will most likely get spattered. I used two Pyrex 13x9 roasting pans, and had no trouble with dripping on my oven floor. I lined my pans with a single layer of cheap foil (all I had), and one pan leaked pretty badly. I soaked it for quite awhile in hot water and then attacked it with a pot scrubber - problem solved. You definately had to put some effort into getting the sauce off, but nothing sensational. Non-stick is a no-no for this recipe. As far as the sauce consistancy, it was more liquid than traditional barbecue, but that didn't compromise the flavor. These would be great for a cook-out, because your fingers stay a whole lot cleaner. Summary: give these delicious ribs a try! Thanks for sharing.
My husband and I loved these ribs. They were very easy to make. The next time I make this though, I will use a disposable aluminum pan. Even with the foil covered pan, it was messy to clean up. This one is definitely a keeper!
in a word...WOW! these were excellent. my husband is normally the rib chef in the house, but after these, i think it will become my job from now on. i made 5 lbs, and 3 of us ate most of them...including my son who hates ribs. i ate the left overs for lunch the next day and got in trouble when my husband came home and wanted them! thanks for the recipe...these will be a regular.
Good ribs. I love using the pork spareribs because they always come out so tender just about any way you cook them. I wonder how this would do in a slow cooker. Planning on making this one again soon.
I'd definitely use one of those cheap disposable aluminum pans or at least double the aluminum foil on the baking sheet. The baking sheet seemed a little shallow, had to clean my oven after this one. Good recipe, even my picky daughter like them!
Giving this recipe 4 stars, only because I tweaked it a bit. I boiled the ribs for 30 minutes the day before and made the marinade(without the baking soda and tripled it) and used about 1/3 of it to marinade the ribs in a plastic bag in the fridge overnight). I baked ribs covered at 250 degrees for one hour, heated up the rest of the marinade (adding 2 T cornstarch mixed with 2T water into the marinade) It was nice and thick and sticky and I brushed this on the ribs and put back in the oven for 20 minutes uncovered at 350 degrees, and then brushed them again with remaining marinade. They were the best ribs we have ever eaten, sweet/garlicky/sticky and so tender and I had used the cheaper side ribs instead of back ribs!
Excellent recipe. I have used this on both baby-back and country style ribs and both times it was wonderful. Made the following alterations: I boiled gently for about an hour (2 TB course salt, w1 cup white vinegar, 1 onion chopped and about 1 cup white wine in boiling water) then followed recipe as instructed (double for x-tra) I sprayed non-stick cooking spray on my pans then lined them with foil. Cooked for about 1 hour at 275. Then drained juice and sauce into a pot and added thickener (1 tb cornstarch mixed with 1 tb COLD water) to make it stick to ribs. Turned oven up to 375 and cooked for an additional 15-20 minutes. Absolutely delicious and not very difficult at all. I haven't found such a problem as other reviewers with splattering so DO TRY THIS!!! ~Awesome~
worked perfectly in the crockpot on high for 4 hours or so...... followed by a quick crisp in the oven at 350 for 10-20 min... it's a keeper... p,s. we like garlic so i did add more then the recipe asked for =) YUMMO
These were so good and so easy, I registered an account just so I could give it 5 stars! I've never made ribs before, and after this, I don't think I'd ever want to try another recipe. They turned out perfectly dark with just a little bit of char, and the sauce was delectable.
One of my favorite recipe that I use since my college year. Simple and delicious. No need to tweak the recipe. Great the way it is!
used 2 racks of babyback ribs, let them marinate overnight.. turning them every 6 hours added bout 1/2 c of brown sugar 2 the top of the ribs b4 grilling them :) i also added paprika and used red wine vinegar instead of white (any kind of vinegar will do). adjusted ingredients accordingly
I made this for a Sunday family gathering. My dad didn't care for it (too sweet), but ALL the kids loved it (even the very picky ones). I thickened the sauce at the end with corn starch - the next time I make these I'll add the corn starch at the beginning. I'll also add some garlic.
I love this recipe I have made it too many times to count. This rib recipe is my all time favorite
Just real good. Didn't change a thing.
I was hoping for left overs and there was nothing left. Will be making again, and again.
OMG THIS IS SO FRIGGIN GOOD!!!! I make this about once a month, altho I'm not a rib fan, but my kids are and love this dish... I love to use this recipe with pork chops instead.... try it you'll love it too!
This recipe was fantastic! I have never cooked ribs before (I am not a big meat eater) but I cooked these for my boyfriend on our aniversary and he loved them. I don't really like pork and even I loved it. I took the suggestions from other reviewers and I cooked mine in the crockpot on low for 3.5 hours in the honey garlic sauce. I chose the crockpot so I wouldn't have to marinate the ribs over night and also so I could avoid the spillovers that other reviewers noted when baking in the oven. This recipe was so easy I will be making it again for sure!
These ribs were very easy and really tasty. One (big) problem though, was the mess it made in my oven! I would recommend using a deep dish pan as opposed to a cookie sheet as the sauce kept bubbling over into the oven and burning and smoking. Not fun to clean up.
This is one of the best pork recipes of any kind I've made thus far in my life. The cooking time was perfect -- meat falling off the bone (I used country ribs instead of spare ribs). The baste is delicious, though maybe a little salty for some tastes. I made seasoned potato wedges as the side for these ribs and used the pan leavings as dipping sauce. Amazing! Thanks for this recipe, it's going on my top-ten for dinner parties.
Excellent! Didn't have any white vinegar so I used worcestershire sauce and it was fabulous. I also added 2 extra cloves of garlic and used 6-8 boneless pork chops and baked uncovered for 45 minutes. Smells wonderful as it's cooking. Probably very good with chicken, too. Will be making this very often!
awesome ribs! We threw them on the grill for about 10 minutes at the end and served with the extra sauce from the pan. I baked in a deep glass dish lined with foil for easier clean up. great recipe!
Wow! That's all I can say. This was my first time cooking ribs and they came out so tender, I could pull the bone right out of the meat. Now, I used country style pork ribs since they were on sale. After I put them in the oven, I covered them for the 1st half hour to prevent drying out. Other than that, I kept the exact recipe. The flavors were wonderful and they went great with steamed rice. I will definately use this recipe again!
Better than any ribs I've eaten in any restaurant, anywhere! I consistently get rave reviews and requests for these ribs from my dinner guests. I do boil them first for 45 min - 1 hour, and I cut the full racks of ribs in half, not into individual ribs. Otherwise, I stay faithful to the recipe. To aid clean-up, I cook them in an aluminum foil roaster I buy at the supermarket, and toss it out afterwards. It doesn't get any easier than that!
Great recipe! I used pork steaks since thats what I had in the freezer. The sauce is excellent! Will definately make again!
We enjoyed the ribs. I added just a little bit of red pepper. My family indicated that they prefer ribs cooked another way.
Very tasty sauce, I should have listend to the other reviewers suggest doubling the sauce. We sure could have used it. Also, it makes such a cool chemical reaction when adding the baking soda! My ribs weren't as tender as I would have liked, maybe the oven temp is a bit too high? Overall, delicious.
Really enjoyed these spareribs. Next time I will bring the ribs to a boil first, simmer for 1/2 an hour and follow the recipe (for the wonderful flavour)using double foil as the sauce leaked under the foil onto the cookie sheet.
After reading several reviews I made a few changes and our ribs turned out great. I parboiled for about 30 minutes before cooking. To eliminate the foaming problem I let the sauce sit for those 30 minutes. I added an additional 2 cloves of garlic and instead of sprinkling with garlic salt I used our favorite spicy cajun seasoning. The only thing I think I would do different next time is leave the ribs in a rack and use a pan with higher edges. The entire baking time my house smelled of burning sugar because the sauce spilled when I put the pan in the oven.
Don't let the thin sauce fool you, it thickens up quite a bit in the oven. Next time I think I will add a splash of liquid smoke and make a bit more of the sauce as I had none left to pour over the ribs. I do strongly recommend lining your baking sheet with non stick foil as the sauce is sticky and does a nice job blackening the ribs (and baking sheet.) Also turning the ribs every 20 minutes is extremely important! This recipe is definitely a keeper!!
These ribs are wonderful. Cooked in foil pan covered slowly at first 250 degrees for 3 hours turning every hour. Then uncovered and cooked at 375 degrees for 45 minutes--very tender.
These were SOOO good - My whole family LOVED them. One thing - I used a cookie sheet, and the sauce bubbled up and made a mess of my oven. Next time, I will use a bit less sauce and/or use a cake pan with bigger sides.
OMG this was good!! I pretty much followed the recipe exactly, except used garlic powder instead of salt. It came out looking dry and I was so dissappointed I almost threw them out abd ordered chinese food! However, they were Yummy! I am making them again tonight but this time I tripled the sauce and threw them in the slow cooker for 4 hrs, I am hoping this way the meat just falls off the bone! Regardless...the best honey garlic spare ribs EVER!
Very good.
I think this recipe is simply wonderful and easy. Makes the meat nice and tender. Although I did add some ginger, sesame seeds, sesame oil and tons of ground pepper.
This is finger lick'n good sauce!!! I did slow cook the meat first to make it more tender like someone suggested. Then finished it off in the oven. Served it up with seasoned JoJo's (thick baked potato wedges) Great casual finger eating meal. mmm...
This is one meal that was a family pleaser. I didn't have the white vinegar and substituted cider vinegar and it tasted great. I liked that it didn't have that bbq taste and the aroma was nice while it baked. Had sweet potatoes, asparagus and a salad. A job well done.:)
The flavor was excellent but 1 hour baking time was too long. I boiled the ribs for 30 minutes then poured the sauce over them and baked them for 45 minutes covered with foil. They were perfect after 30 minutes but I left them in longer and the sauce burnt. Turning is important in getting even browning. Will try this again as the recipe is really easy.
These tasted pretty good. I added 1/4 tsp red pepper. Next time I'll add a little more. I boiled the ribs for 1/2 hour and then baked them uncovered in a glass dish for a 1/2 hour. The sauce burned a little bit. Next time I'll try wrapping them in foil with the sauce for the baking.
This honey garlic sauce was so great! Everyone in the house was licking there fingers clean!
I added a little bit of 5-Spice powder and marinated them overnight. These were delicious! They tasted like they came from the Chinese resturant.
this was amazing, made this tonight and I used this on ribs and tenderloin. They both turned out awesome, will definately make this again
OH MY GOSH! What a fun and easy recipe!!! Once you add the baking soda to the garlic and honey mixture it's like a volcano! I was so skeptical when I saw that, but I figured "Hey, I'm halfway-I might as well finish" and I'm so glad I did!!! This was the best ribs I've ever had! My hubby felt the same way! I think I may end up using this for Father's Day on Sunday. Thanks soooo much for this crazy, but yummy recipe!!! The only suggestion I have for those who said it has no flavor is increase the garlic by about a little less than a clove...helps bring out the tang of the mixture. Thanks again!
A fabulous treat to share with friends. Delicious, especially for fans of honey garlic. :-)
LOVE this, made it for my Dads birthday and he absolutely adored it. My husband loves it too!
Since there are just the two of us, I cut the recipe in half and it worked out fine. Very good ribs, I used boneless country style ribs and it was wonderful!!
Whoa was this sauce sweet. I can't imagine why it has to be so incredibly sweet. We don't eat much ribs but I did find it odd that there was two-parts honey to 1-part soy sauce. Normally when I make a sauce or marinade, the recipe is ALWAYS equal parts soy sauce with either sugar or honey or some other sweet ingredient. And it always turns out perfect. We also thought it was very dry as followed. With a few changes, it def has potential to be awesome though.
Nice change of pace. Be careful that the sauce doesn't burn, maybe put it on on the last turn.
We loved this - even my daughter who isn't a big fan of ribs. Read several reviews and did add the cornstarch (2 tsp in 1/4 cup water), and as I had about 3 hours before supper, I sprayed a roasting pan and baked them in there at 325 deg.; covering the pan loosely with foil until the last 1/2 hour, and stirred them every 20 minutes. They were so tender and delicious. Can't wait to try this recipe with chicken!
My hubby loved these. He was a little hesitant because he doesn't like real sweet foods. I added a bit more barbeque sauce than requested. I also use country stlye ribs and put them on low in my crock pot for 10 hours. They were so moist and tender.
I loved these!! My kids loved these ribs. They are so flavorful. I followed the recipe exactly except that I boiled the ribs for 40 minutes since mine were frozen. I also baked them UNCOVERED so that the sauce would thicken up and it did. It was all gooey and yummy!!! Perfect! My husband asked me to make them again next week.
Didn't have any flavor and the ribs were dry.
Very yummy recipe! I par-boiled my ribs as some suggested. I added soya sauce and garlic powder to the water just because I find that it really infuses the meat with flavour. I used an entire head of crushed garlic as I wanted a really nice strong garlic flavour. They turned out great! Seved them with a little garlic butter and parm tossed pasta, as another reviewer suggested :)
We did not really care for the taste. I make a lot of dishes using honey, but not sure why this one was not to our liking. I did this in the crockpot, so that may be why. Will try it one more time in the oven and see what happens and update when we do.
I cut the ribs into serving size instead of individual rib, it is easier to turn them over during cooking. I dont have any vinegar on hand so I used lemon juice and added some lemon zest. I had also thrown in some frozen chestnuts. Surprisingly they went very well with ribs, loved them! Next time I will try to boil the ribs first as suggested by another reviewer and grill after marinate with the sauce.
I followed the recipie exactly like it said and next time i'm going to use 2 sheets of aluminum foil cuz the liquid made a big mess and soaked through the foil and stuck on to the pan and there is way too much soya sause. I didnt really like them that much but my husband really enjoyed them.
great recipe, I don't know what the other reviewrs were talking about, the sauce did stickand carmalized the ribs to perfection, loved them loved them loved them! thanks!
This is the easiest recipe for great tasting ribs. My family doesn't like really gooey ribs and this was an excellent alternative. I read other reviews and followed their advice...I boiled the ribs before coating & baking and used a roasting pan instead of a cookie sheet. Everyone loved these ribs!
These were okay. I don't know if I would make them again. They lacked that something special.
This is a great recipe!! It was easy to make. The ribs were great dipped into the sauce. It would be a great sauce to use on chicken, shrimp, etc. Next time I would reduce the cooking time.
These are great I have made them many times with rave reviews from my family. I use baby back ribs and boil them for 2 hours the day before. When I take them out of the water I marinate the ribs in the sauce overnite. Then throw them in the oven. Talk about melt in your mouth good!!!! I am trying it with chicken this evening. I know it will be great!
I didn't cook the ribs this way, but the sauce is GREAT! I've even used it in the last hour and half of baking my pork roast. Thank you!!
I marinated boneless beef ribs overnight and wow, they were tasty, tender and oh so good! Great recipe. My husband was really skeptical about ribs cooked in the oven, but he was very pleasantly pleased!
These ribs were pretty darn good. I did use slightly more garlic then the recipe called for though. I thought the sauce was great and wouldn't mind trying it on chicken wings too.
Finger lickin' good!
This ribs were awesome all six of my kids and my husband could not get enough!! Thank you
Fantastic! I followed the marinade recipe exactly and it was great. We thoroughly enjoyed them - I think it is now time to retire my old family recipe for BBQ ribs! Thank you for sharing your recipe.
I had a bit of a problem with this recipe. The ribs came out great....but the sauce that you pour over the ribs burnt into a black sticky mess. I followed the recipe exactly and I cut down the cooking time to 45 min. and the sauce still burnt. Has anyone else had any problems, or what did I do wrong? I may try next time to brush the sauce on the ribs when they are turned instead of pouring it over the ribs in the beginning.
delicious...this sauce would be great for any meat! I altered it slightly...used more garlic cloves than asked for and seasoned my meat with season-all and cilantro paste. Will make again.
This was pretty good. My husband said it would be better if it was just honey and garlic, though.
I use country style pork ribs, double the sauce and then bake for 2 to 2 1/2 hours. They are great and everyone raves about them. Chris, Kennewick, WA
To me, these ribs were pretty good, my boyfriend said not to cook them for anyone else because they could cause someone to propose. We'll be setting a date soon. So if you are getting impatient, make these ribs and you will soon be engaged. I used pork country ribs so it took a little longer to bake and I baked them in a deep sided pan. When making them a second time,I basted the meat everytime I turned it and added more garlic salt each time, they were much better.
Within 1/2 hour the smoke was so bad I had to crack open the windows... in the dead of winter. And they were very done. I followed the recipe precisely with the exception that I did not use tinfoil under the ribs, just put them right on the pan.
I have nothing new to add about this recipe. It's absolutely delicious; the only reason why I don't make it more often is because I can't stop eating them once they're done. Yes, the recipe is kind of messy, but it's worth it! I tend to halve the meat called for to double the sauce:meat ratio, so I can have extra sauce to eat over rice.
This recipe turned out great for us the flavor was awesome and the family was suprised it didn't have to have bbq sauce on it. I did over crowd the pan and the foam spilled over and burnt the oven my bad ;)
I wanted to try something different and I was pleased with how the recipe turned out. It was easy and the sauce was extremely yummy. My husband likes old fashioned bbq ribs, but when he tasted these he LOVED them. He wanted to take the leftovers to work with him the next day. This one's a keeper. I will take others advice and double the sauce since it's soooo good.
I absolutely love these ribs! It also works well with chicken (marinate first). I have shared this recipe with my grandmother and mother-in-law and they both agree, it's a good thing! I would like to warn people though: when you add the baking powder, it foams up and looks a bit strange -- just go with it! You won't be sorry!
Awesome
This is a delicious recipe. I used a glass baking dish for the boneless ribs. I put meat tenderizer on the ribs and let that soak in while I made up the sauce. I ran out of honey at 1/3 cup and omitted the baking soda. As another reviewer suggested I added a sprinkle of cornstarch and I heated the sauce a little to melt the brown sugar and cornstarch before pouring it over the ribs. Every 20 min I flipped them over and the last 20 min I cooked them uncovered. The sauce was thick and bubbly. Next time I'll try the 1/2 cup of honey but I really don't think it's necessary, I just want to see what the taste difference is. I'll definitely make this again, mabe do a large batch for a party as something different than the usual barbeque style ribs.
These ribs are the perfect ribs to make if you need a recipe that doesn't require the meat to be marinated. Just mix all the ingredients and then pop it in the oven. It has the perfect savory flavor, not too sweet and not too salty. My dad loved it, and he's the pickiest among our family. :)
Love em!!! I don't understand where you get the sauce to put over the rice but I don't care they are still yummy:)
I found this sauce to be delicious and felt that it would be a very effective marinade as well if left on the ribs for a couple of hours before cooking. Next time I will use my crock pot for this recipe. One hour just simply did not get these ribs tender enough.
I COOKED THIS ON SUNDAY FOR MY FAMILY THE GARLIC AND THE HONEY SOUND STRANGE TOGETHER BUT THEY REALLY COMPLIMENTED EACH OTHER.
This recipe has the potential to be restaurant quality however the cooking instructions are slightly off. The ribs need to be simmered for an hour to remove surface fat. I cooked these low and slow at 300 for two hours in a dutch oven, basting every half hour. I stayed as close to the ingredient list as possible, subbing garlic powder for the garlic salt. This method produces ribs that are tender and juicy with a surface that is carmilized. Thanks Laurie, this one is a keeper.
I LOVED this recipe! Thank you so much for sharing. My husband now calls it his favorite dish ever. We didn't have any ribs, but we did have a tenderloin, so I cut it into strips and did the rest as recommended. Wonderful!
this recipe was ok. it was different but not the best. use a foil baking pan lined with foil instead of the cookie sheet to avoid messing your oven.
Not sure what I did wrong here but the sauce burnt to a crisp and bubbled over (from the baking soda - seems a weird ingredient) the top of the cookie sheet which caused the smoke alarm to go off! I can't really taste anything over the burnt flavor. The only thing I did different was I used bone-in spare ribs and added a little ginger. I don't think I'll be making this again unless I can figure out how to not let the excess sauce burn. Too bad because it was so easy.
These were good ribs but makes a hugh mess and the cooking order was not pleasing.
I was looking for an easy honey garlic ribs recipe and I found it! I had boiled the ribs first, then put it in the oven. I had to scale down the sauce for a 1 lb portion of ribs and I made an 'oops'... Being the first time I had ever cooked with garlic, I had used half a BULB rather than the half a CLOVE that it called for. The sauce was still very good even though there turned out to be a TON of garlic in it. Highly recommended...
I was expecting a nice honey glaze like when I order chinese food. Instead I got a soya sauce soaked mess.
These were alright, but from the previous reviews I expected them to be alot better. I am still in search of a better recipe.
This was extremely easy to prepare! I made these hours before my party and put them in a chafing dish to serve. They were gone in minutes. Excellent!
Although I doubt many vegetarians will be reading the reviews... I made the sauce (didn't have baking soda, used some cornstarch to thicken it up) and sauteed some tofu with it for a stirfry. I imagine it would work equally well with chicken.
