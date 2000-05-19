Basic Brine for Smoking Meat

This chicken brine recipe for smoking is a very basic brine recipe for preparing meats and fish for smoking. Add any personal taste preferences to the brine for additional flavor enhancement. I like to add white wine, soy sauce, and various herbs and spices. Anything that you like will work, so experiment at will.

By Smokin' Ron

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 quart
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine water, brown sugar, and salt in a medium bowl; whisk vigorously until sugar and salt dissolve.

To Use:

Pour brine over meat, poultry, or fish. Soak for several hours to overnight. Meat should be fully submerged in brine; make more brine as needed to cover meat fully.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
26 calories; protein 0g; carbohydrates 6.7g; fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 2852.1mg. Full Nutrition
