Basic Brine for Smoking Meat

I have never ever brined like this before. Marinading meats yes, soaking them in sugar, salt and water...no. I had been debating for years to do so and stuck to my guns and did. This was the 1st recipe I tried and decided to make 2 chickens opposite soaking methods and then smoke them...well as the voters in the family had it...the brine won. And in that I'm pleased to say I'll be brining again thank you. It was simple and yet super easy. I kept to the recipe but as I see the recipe can be built up on with layers of flavors. I'm impressed by the result of the mmm's and aww man's out of my family. TY for the great 1st experience in brining***note after brining for 2 days, I wrapped in bacon before smoking and it turned out quite well.