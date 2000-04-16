Dog Biscuits I

This is a nutritious and tasty treat that any dog is sure to love. You may even want to try one yourself.

By HOBOLTH4

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the whole wheat flour, powdered milk, wheat germ, and beef bouillon granules. Stir in the bacon grease and egg. Add ice water 1 tablespoon at a time until dough is wet enough to stick together. On a lightly floured surface, roll the dough out to 1/2 inch thickness and cut with cookie cutters. Place biscuits 1 inch apart onto an ungreased baking sheet.

  • Bake for 25 to 30 minutes in the preheated oven, until firm. Cool before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
87 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 10.3g; fat 4.3g; cholesterol 5.7mg; sodium 34.1mg. Full Nutrition
