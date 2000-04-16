Dog Biscuits I
This is a nutritious and tasty treat that any dog is sure to love. You may even want to try one yourself.
My Corgi goes after these biscuits like she was starved (believe me she isn't). I made the mistake of putting them in a zip lok bag and they became soft and almost mouldy. Now I put them in a brown bag and all is wellRead More
Garlic is NOT good for animals!! Please OMIT this ingredient!Read More
You can replace the bacon grease with canola oil and just brush the top of the baked treats with a little of the bacon grease. They still love them, but the treats are much healthier.
I asked my vet about the garlic. It is such small amount it will not hurt your dog. Plus fleas hate garlic!
Crispy and toasty tasting. All I can say is: WOW!! Since we have 2 dogs I wanted to double the recipe (and since they're going so fast, I'm glad I did!) I only had 4.5 cups of whole wheat flour so I added 1/2 cup of self-rising yellow cornmeal to equal the 5 cups called for and since we had baked ham for dinner last night, I trimmed off the fat, cut it into little bits and rendered fat from it on top of the stove in a pan on medium-low instead of using the bacon fat. Since the fat rendered was a little under the amount of fat called for I added some vegetable oil and then mixed in the crispy left-over bits of ham fat into the dough too! Our dogs have been following me around all morning for more of these treats! These will be baked up for our friend's dogs as Christmas presents this year! One hint though, after you cut the treats ( I used a round cutter that was 1 inch in diameter) use the flat bottom of a bowl to flatten out the treats to a thinner treat (1/4 inch) and extend the baking time to 40 minutes to make them crispier. After placing the cut out cookies to the baking sheet and into the oven, I gathered up the remaining dough, added a drop or two of water, mixed it in to the dough, sprinkled a little more flour on the counter and rolled out the dough again and continued to do this until the last bit of dough was used! OUR DOGS CAN'T GET ENOUGH OF THESE!! Five Stars!
I have two dogs and buying biscuits from the store was really adding up. Thanks so much for posting this recipe, I have made it at least a half dozen times already and they LOVE it!
My dog LOVES these. He seems to know when I am making them and eagerly awaits them. I do add 1/4-1/2 cup peanut butter to it b/c he LOVES PB.. I made a batch for my dog and my future mother in law and brother in laws dogs this year.
A good recipe. It turned out well and my dog loved them. Not a crumb was left! Next time I think I'll try using olive oil instead of the bacon fat since I always have olive oil on hand but usually don't have bacon grease.
This is the favorite biscuits at the Farmer's Market. I give them to any and all dogs for a treat and the owner can donate if they wish and all proceeds go to the SPCA
Our dogs loved these! I chopped up a slice of bacon and added it to the mix. Also, used chicken cubes instead of beef, as that is what I had.
my dogs like this treat the best its really good for them
RE claim garlic is bad for animals: Although garlic has been linked to causing anemia is dogs, this is only in extremely large doses. In small doses eg a clove or less (depending on size of dog), garlic is known to be beneficial in the control of ticks, fleas and worms.
I'm re-reviewing after making these again and reading other erroneous comments. Garlic and bacon grease are NOT bad for dogs -- dogs aren't people and their physiology and metabolism are not like ours! I have an older dog who's system is breaking down and bacon grease (yes, all that cholesterol!) can help him rebuild muscle. Dogs were designed to eat meat -- don't try veganing your dog or you'll damage its health severely. And the garlic helps repel fleas. Onion is bad for dogs and while related to garlic, is a totaly different plant with totally different chemicals. Sure, if you overdo the garlic or the grease (if you overfeed ANYTHING, especially if the poor dog gets no exercise!) you'll do the dog harm, but that's not going to happen in the EXCELLENT mutt-approved recipe, especially since these are a TREAT and not a full-bowl everyday meal. As before, I left out the wheat germ as I had none and added nutritional (brewer's) yeast instead (again, another flea-fighter). I'll be making these again, of course, and then we'll all go for a nice long romp in the park.
Thank you HOBOLTH4. I use this recipe every week but never follow it exactly. I always add corn meal for crunch and improved poopability. Sometimes I add more eggs. I never put the garlic powder in. I add peanut butter and/or substitute cooking oil for the bacon grease. I would never take the time to roll out dough, instead I throw the dough in a plastic bag, refrigerate, and when the oven is hot I use kitchen scissors to snip pieces onto a baking sheet. I bake at a cooler temperate, longer time to add more crunch. I live 25 miles from the nearest grocery store so I love making my own biscuits, usually at the same time I'm making human cookies. There are so many biscuit, dog treat recipes that are too rich and difficult to make and I appreciate the nearly vegetarian ingredients.
Great recipe! And actually garlic is GOOD for dogs! It repels fleas and is a good daily addition to their diet. I have 9 dogs and we give them garlic daily and have for years.
@ laurad: Actually, dogs can have garlic. It's only if given in large quantities that they can develop hemolytic anemia. My dog gets fresh garlic on a regular basis. It keeps the mosquitoes and wood ticks away. I certainly wouldn't worry about the amount used in this recipe. I'd worry more about the bacon grease and beef bouillon granules. Instead, I would use a good quality oil in place of the grease and use a 100% all natural beef bouillon.
Contrary to what laurad said, garlic is not bad for dogs. It should not be overused or given to dogs under 8 weeks or about to have surgery, but a small amount of garlic can be beneficial to a dogs health.
Five Paws! To the person who said to cut out the garlic: "Dr. Martin Goldstein (author of The Nature of Animal Healing) recommends adding garlic to home-made pet food and he himself feeds garlic to his own cats and dogs on a regular basis." Dogs would have to ingest huge amounts of garlic for it to be harmful - and it isn't happening with this recipe.
Very easy to make. My 4 year old made these almost all by herself and they were a big hit at her bake sale. Doggies loved them, too! We let them cool in the oven to harden them. Didn't have wheat germ on hand, so we used corn meal for a bit of texture. Omitted the garlic as another reviewer suggested.
Great recipe! Unlike most dog biscuit recipes, the ingredients are either on your shelf or easy to find at the grocery store. I made these for a bake sale, instead of sweet treats for humans. They went like hotcakes - could've sold twice as many! I used vegetable oil instead of bacon fat for shelf stability. I ate one too, since I was selling them. They're filling and tasty, once you get over the idea of a cookie texture but savory flavor.
So easy and my dog loved them. I didn't have wheat germ and used grape nuts cereal instead and it worked! My daughter and I made a batch of them for our family's dogs for Christmas.
I did not have whole wheat flour on hand or powdered milk, so I used this recipe as a "base" and did the following. 1 1/2 cups rye flour, 1 cup white, the garlic, wheat germ egg, bacon grease and water as in recipe. I then added a splash of milk, few shakes of parmesan/ramano cheese, and chicken bouillion. Smalls good!
FIVE STARS!! I just made this recipe and my dogs love it! It is soo simple and basic that you can add your own ingredients, which I love. i only made a few adjustments to the recipe. I kept it in for about 35-40 minutes and I added a small piece of hotdog to the top about 15 minutes before they were done baking. For now I used bacon grease and added bacon bits to the mix. Maybe next time ill use peanut butter instead. Thats how flexible the recipe is. I am just going to continue experimenting until I find the perfect treat. Best homemade dog treat I've seen so far!
My pup, Kismet, loved 'em!! I didn't use cookie cutters, I rolled them into balls and flattened them with a fork (like a peanut butter cookie). I also added a bit of shredded carrot. Very easy to make...Kismet really enjoyed the "batter" also, but who doesn't enjoy munching on the "cookie" dough? Thanks for the recipe!
Our dachshund's adore these treats!! They are easy to make and turn out perfectly. I brushed mine with an egg wash and they turned out very glossy and pretty! We will make these to add to our christmas baskets for our family and friends with dogs. Thank you for sharing, we have five dachshunds so we're giving five stars for five happy waggin' tails!!
Fresh Garlic can have benefits for your Pup!!! If you are worried about the harmful effects of garlic on our pups take a peek at just one of the sites I found...http://www.earthclinic.com/Pets/garlic_for_dogs.html So I would suggest using fresh garlic cloves instead of the powder.
My dogs just about took off my fingers the first time I gave them some! I dumped the whole egg in the batch; the shell will add calcium to the dogs' diet. I also used whole flax seed instead of wheat germ.
as far as the person saying garlic is unsafe for dogs- if you are worried about this, check out this site. it pretty much says garlic is safe (and even potentially beneficial) in small quantities, provided the dog doesn't have previous problems, doesn't eat too much of it and doesn't eat it too frequently. http://www.natural-dog-health-remedies.com/garlic-for-dogs.html
Our dog thought this was the best birthday present ever! My 7yr old daughter made these today, we used flaxseed since we had no wheat germ, also fat from a beef roast I'm making today, as well as the crumbs that came out of the pan. We'll keep this recipe. Also garlic powder is FINE to give to your dog!
I know this has been said, but garlic is not safe for dogs!
I went to the cupboard to fetch my dog bone, and when I got there, the cupboard was bare. Found your recipe and my dog just loves them. She keeps chasing me in the kitchen and wines for more. This was so easy! I will make them again and again! Thanks
Don't substitue canola oil for the bacon grease. Canola oil isn't the healthy choice we've been led to believe.
Awesome, even though I used real milk instead of powder and didn't add bacon grease. With real milk, the mixture never got firm enough to use cookie cutter on so I just cut it into chunks and baked them. Every dog at the dog park is nuts about these. And they taste good to people too-- my husband thought they were snacks for him!
Garlic is fine for dogs...just don't overdo it...
This recipe was not only great, it was safe! My two carnivorous brutes loved this treat.
We added a husky to our family 2 weeks ago, and I made her these to welcome her. She loved them! First batch I used fat from the Christmas turkey. Tonight I used the fat from our New Year pork roast. Whole wheat is the best, but this worked fine with regular white flour. We rolled them out on my silicone sheets and just cut them into diamonds. The first time I used my apple cutter- perfect size and shape, but still required trimming. If you just roll out the dough right on the cookie sheet, you can cut them and they are ready to go in oven. The dog went nuts when they came out of the oven. No sense worrying about cute shapes. The dog doesn't care and you just need to break them up.**** since I wrote this review, I found dog-bone shaped cookie cutters at HOBBY LOBBY! They have ig one and bite size. We use the smaller ones and keep busy keeping our husky and her friends supplied with treats. Make two batches, share them with friends! Warning- watch out for the human cookie-dough snatchers in your house! They'll like these too!
Dogs cannot eat garlic in any form. It accumulates in their bodies and can KILL. They also should never eat pork (you don't see PORK dog food - just chicken, beef, lamb). Check with a VET.
dogs are crazy for them
My dog won't leave my side when I'm making these. She loves them. And they're so much less expensive than store-bought.
Garlic is poisonous for dogs. Always research what is safe to feed your pet before cooking for them.
These were pretty good; it was kind of a pain to have to fry bacon in order to get the grease (which I didn't have on hand). I made them for a puppy party and the dogs seemed to like them. I used star-shaped cookie cutters.
A healthy, medium sized dog would have to eat a whole 5-oz onion, or several cloves of garlic for it to be dangerous. These were a hit with my chihuahuas!
Great Danes, Boxers, Labs, and Pitbulls like this a lot!
My dogs like them. :)
We've also added drippings from roast with pieces of the meat. Lucy, our beagle, loves them.
I inherited a labbea(lab-beagle) from one of our girls... Since I make food for EVERYBODY and everyone ,why not make it for our puppy. Well, he LOVED them. He kept whining for more after eating 2 of them.I used 2 omega eggs and made 20-5inch cookies with a bone cookie cutter. Thank you for a GREAT recipe.
My dog's LOVED these biscuits, they were following me everywhere. I added extra bacon grease, can't wait to make more.
My Boston Terrier and my Pug absolutely love these. I have been asked for this recipe by numerous friends (who tasted them by the way, ha!) to bake for their dogs. I use a small cutter in the shape of a dog bone. Makes the whole house smell good while they are baking. Thanks for sharing.
My dog Sparky LOVED THEM. I was sort of afraid to give her the 1/3 cup of bacon grease because it probably was bad for her you know, that stuff is REALLY FATTY!! Oh and her stomach is very sensitive and she didn't get any sick doggy symtoms, Thanx!
So easy, and my dogs loved these!!!!
I make this recipe for all my friend's dogs...they just LOVE it!
I made one batch to try out. If my dogs liked them, I wanted to give them to my clients. They were a big hit! I bought enough ingredients to make more. Plan to make more this weekend! Thanks!
My pups are huge fans! The recipe is super easy and quick. A winner!
I have two chihuahuas and a min pin, and they loved them. I did reduce the temp and time cooked just a little bit because I made very small cookies. I will definitely make again.
This is a great recipe! I didn't have wheat germ so I used all natural oat bran cereal. I pressed the dough into a mini Christmas Tree cookie pan that had 12 trees in it,they came out adorable. Some for our dogs and the neighbors for a Christmas present. Thanks for submitting this. Susan in NC
My fiest, weenie, and bulldog all love this recipe. My little twist is that I put them down like those little drop cookies we all love, then I sprinkle beef AND chicken bullion on the top before I bake them. They love it. (And they are people friendly)
made these biscuits for Molly and Alfie, I used olive oil instead of the bacon fat and added a little cheese...... 2 very happy pups :)
Every dog I've given these to LOVED them! The one and only time our dog has ever put his nose on the kitchen table was when I left the bag of these treats sitting on it! I like to double batch with the grease from baking a package of bacon. A little less fat but obviously still delicious!
I substituted peanut butter for the bacon fat and chicken bouillon for the beef variety. They turned out great! I was making for doggie Christmas gifts and they were a big hit. I would recommend that they be refrigerated or frozen is not used within the first few days, because they could get moldy.
My dog is allergic to preservatives, so I have to make all of his food and treats. I have consulted with dog nutritionists. He enjoyed this recipe, although I did make a few changes for his health concerns. To everyone who is saying that the garlic is going to poison your dog, that is absolutely not true. I didn’t learn that from the internet, I learned that from an actual college educated dog nutritionist. Also, not every dog is sensitive to wheat. Mine does just fine. If your dog doesn’t, then find a flour that works. Changes I made: fresh garlic instead of powder because I don’t have the powder. Leftover roast tossed in food processor instead of bouillon to cut down on sodium but to still give it a rich flavor. Coconut oil instead of bacon grease to keep it flavorful but also to help keep the coat shiny and healthy. Flax seed instead of wheat germ, because that’s what I had on hand. I do like the forgiving recipe. It takes changes well. I foresee me trying a liver, chicken, lamb, and duck variation. I also think I’ll play with different spice variations.
Cut bacon grease to 2 tablespoons to keep flavor and use olive or sunflower oil as balance. Canola is ok, but these are much better for them. I also add 2 tablespoons of lemon juice as this helps pets absorb the oils, vitamins much better.
Flexible recipe, and the dog sure likes them so far! I used a handful of oatmeal instead of wheat germ, and baked at 300 for about half an hour. (They were rolled very thin since I didnt want them to get soft or go bad.) The dough wasn't too hard to work with, and I got a few recognizable squirrels with my new animal themed cookie cutters that I wanted to try out. (Pic submitted.)
I have been using this recipe for many years. I got the original from a school fund raiser when I bought a dog bone shaped cookie cutter. My dogs (and cats, too) love these cookies. I lost my recipe and was so happy to find it again today. What I do to make life easier is throw everything in my food processor. I then roll it out on a floured surface and either cut with a cutter or use my pizza cutter to make squares.
My dog seemed to like it. Easy to make.
Pretty good. My dog likes these, and they are simple to make. I did change a few things though: I used vegetable oil instead of bacon grease (I didn't have any bacon grease), and left out the wheat germ and garlic (what dog likes garlic, anyway?). The dough was a bit too dry to roll out well, so next time I will use a full 1/2 cup of oil, instead of 1/3 cup, and that should do the trick.
We made a batch of these some years ago. I sent half to my nephew for his dog. He called me in a panic because his 3 year old was munching on one. "Please tell me these are safe for people to eat!" - I told him that it was safe because we used food grade ingredients. Apparently, the girl decided she loved them and it was all they could do to keep her out of them. The DOGS loved them too LOL
This is my go to dog treat recipe. My doggies love it and have been making them for years. My babies wait a the kitchen door for them to come out of the over like little children. Whoever first posted this recipe thank you!!!
