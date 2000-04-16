Dog Biscuits I

Crispy and toasty tasting. All I can say is: WOW!! Since we have 2 dogs I wanted to double the recipe (and since they're going so fast, I'm glad I did!) I only had 4.5 cups of whole wheat flour so I added 1/2 cup of self-rising yellow cornmeal to equal the 5 cups called for and since we had baked ham for dinner last night, I trimmed off the fat, cut it into little bits and rendered fat from it on top of the stove in a pan on medium-low instead of using the bacon fat. Since the fat rendered was a little under the amount of fat called for I added some vegetable oil and then mixed in the crispy left-over bits of ham fat into the dough too! Our dogs have been following me around all morning for more of these treats! These will be baked up for our friend's dogs as Christmas presents this year! One hint though, after you cut the treats ( I used a round cutter that was 1 inch in diameter) use the flat bottom of a bowl to flatten out the treats to a thinner treat (1/4 inch) and extend the baking time to 40 minutes to make them crispier. After placing the cut out cookies to the baking sheet and into the oven, I gathered up the remaining dough, added a drop or two of water, mixed it in to the dough, sprinkled a little more flour on the counter and rolled out the dough again and continued to do this until the last bit of dough was used! OUR DOGS CAN'T GET ENOUGH OF THESE!! Five Stars!