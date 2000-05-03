Steve's Bodacious Barbecue Ribs

These make real mouth-watering 'Pig-cicles'! They take a while to cook, and when you eat them, you'll have pork fat smeared from ear to ear! Mmm! Mmm! I like to smoke with hickory wood, but any of your favorite will suffice.
I don't have a smoker but do have a charcoal grill. I followed Steve's recipe exactly and put one of my mama's old bread tins in the center of the grill 1/2 filled with water surrounded by lots of charcoal. Good? Let me tell you what!..Those ribs were so good, they'd make you walk up and smack your mama twice!!! Thanks Steve, this went right in the front of the cookbook with Chrissy's Tomato Salad recipe I found right here at allrecipes!
These ribs turned out very very tender and tasted great, but not anything wow. Could've used a lot more flavor. Hubby cooked these with mesquite wood chips. Not sure I'll use this again, it wasn't bad, just wasn't what we wanted I guess. BBQ's a tough thing as it's different around different regions of the USA, and the sauces vary as much as the way the meats are prepared, rubbed, smoked, boiled, baked, etc. Hubby shared leftovers with a friend at work for lunch the next day and his buddy raved over these ribs. We liked Sylvia's ribs from here alot better.
I don't have a smoker but do have a charcoal grill. I followed Steve's recipe exactly and put one of my mama's old bread tins in the center of the grill 1/2 filled with water surrounded by lots of charcoal. Good? Let me tell you what!..Those ribs were so good, they'd make you walk up and smack your mama twice!!! Thanks Steve, this went right in the front of the cookbook with Chrissy's Tomato Salad recipe I found right here at allrecipes!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/05/2000
These ribs were the hit of my 4th of July party. I couldn't believe how quickly the disappeared. Even the kids ate them, what a great mess they made! They were delish!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/03/2000
I've been looking for the 'right' rib recipe for a long time and this one is WONDERFUL!
The ribs are dynamite, I've made them several times now everyone loves them. I use half of the cayanne now because it's a little to much for some of the guests but if you like some kick use the full amount half gives it a good hint of heat but isn't outright hot.
I used 1/4 pound mesquite with the hickory. I had 2 professional Pork Smokers tell me they were the best smoked ribs they ever had and begged for the recipe.. Great Job Steve. this is my favorite rub now.....
These ribs turned out very very tender and tasted great, but not anything wow. Could've used a lot more flavor. Hubby cooked these with mesquite wood chips. Not sure I'll use this again, it wasn't bad, just wasn't what we wanted I guess. BBQ's a tough thing as it's different around different regions of the USA, and the sauces vary as much as the way the meats are prepared, rubbed, smoked, boiled, baked, etc. Hubby shared leftovers with a friend at work for lunch the next day and his buddy raved over these ribs. We liked Sylvia's ribs from here alot better.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/11/2004
When I finna saw this mog eatin these, I said "Holla! Where you finna get them ribs JoE!" My cousin Devon said, "Steve Bodacious dropped da bomb G!" I tried them, these ribs are hella good. Them mogs will have pork fat smeared from ear to ear, and all over their Roca gear!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
07/02/2000
A little too sweet and cinnamony for my taste but I would make again with less of those ingredients.
Very good recipe. We don't have a smoker so I improvised. Cut one slab into 3 pieces, coated w/ dry rub and wrapped in foil. Tossed in a dry slow cooker on high for about 6 hours (should have been less - they were falling off the bone before adding to grill). Coated w/ barbecue sauce, tossed some apple wood chips onto the hot coals for a little smoke and finished on charcoal grill. This method works great if you don't have a smoker. Yum! I can only imagine how yummy they would be done slow in the smoker! This one is a keeper!
This was my first attempt at smoking ribs. We enjoyed the recipe. The ribs were flavorful. A little spicy, but not hot. I feel the spices were right on. I ended up smoking the ribs for only about 4 hours, they were done. Next time will try it for longer.
We have a smoker and hubs decided to try the dry rub in this recipe instead of his own for something different. Made recipe as written and for the rub alone, he rates it a 3, I give it a 2. Cooking method is good for the ribs, but we just didn't care for the dry rub. Likely it's the little bit of allspice, cloves, and nutmeg that just doesn't work for our taste buds. Will refer to recipe again for smoker temp and approx. cook time, but not for the rub.
This Barbecue rub is awesome I did it exactly as the recipe calls for. The only thing is I don't have a smoker and I didn't feel like pulling out the barbecue grill so I put them in the oven on 350 and covered it with aluminum foil for two hours and they were just nice and tender with the best flavor ever.
Wonderful! Cook time is spot on 4 hours at 250. Adjusted seasonings to taste 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon 1/8 teaspoon cloves 1/8 teaspoon nutmeg. May have adjusted cayenne and black pepper as well. For tender ribs make sure internal temp of ribs is 190 - 210 before taking off the grill.
Pretty darn good ribs. Substituted the Cayenne and clove with an equal amount of chili powder. I also rubbed them and refrigerated overnight, the flavor was excellent. During the last 30 minutes or so I spritzed them with a mixture on three parts apple cider vinegar and one part lemon then sprinkled with a little of the leftover rub. I'll definitelyvdo them again.
The only change I made was I left out the nutmeg. Didn't have any. No I won't make this again. I just didn't care for the dry rub. Although several people at the table gave it 4 out of 5 star rating. I'm only giving it 3.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.