Steve's Bodacious Barbecue Ribs

These make real mouth-watering 'Pig-cicles'! They take a while to cook, and when you eat them, you'll have pork fat smeared from ear to ear! Mmm! Mmm! I like to smoke with hickory wood, but any of your favorite will suffice.

Recipe by Steve Cagle

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, stir together paprika, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, ground black pepper, cumin, brown sugar, cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg. Apply liberally to the ribs. Place ribs in a large roasting pan, cover, and refrigerate overnight. Remove ribs from the refrigerator 1 hour before smoking.

  • Prepare an outdoor smoker, bringing the temperature to 200 to 225 degrees F (95 to 110 degrees C).

  • Smoke ribs for 6 to 8 hours, adding wood chips to maintain a steady smoke (approximately one handful every 30 to 45 minutes). Ribs are done when crispy outside and tender inside. Remove from smoker, and set aside for 15 to 20 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
384 calories; protein 24.5g; carbohydrates 3.6g; fat 29.7g; cholesterol 117.1mg; sodium 800mg. Full Nutrition
