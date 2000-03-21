Hawaiian Wedding Cake II

I made these changes; I used 1-20oz and 1-8oz can of pineapple, drained, reserve pineapple juice to use in the cake batter instead of water, I also added coconut in the cake batter then baked it. I then cooked the pineapple in a saucepan on low heat with some butter and regular sugar until the liquid was absorbed and the pineapple tasted caramelized and sweet. Completely cool cake and pineapple then spread pineapple over cake. I used toasted coconut pudding instead, made with 1&1/4 cup milk, mixed pudding with cream cheese, add 2T powdered sugar and coconut. Since I always bake my cakes a day before I’m serving them I just stored the pudding in the fridge without the cool whip folded in, don’t forget to lay plastic wrap right on the pudding so it doesn’t form a skin. Then the next morning I assembled the cake, I folded the cool whip into the pudding mixture spread it over the cake then sprinkled the top with just a little more coconut. Then I put it in the fridge (it was assembled for 9 hours and did not get soggy), I took it out an hour before I served it, so it was perfect when I served it, it was still just a little chilled. I made it in a glass casserole dish a little bigger then a 9 x 13 so you could see the layers of cake, pineapple, creamy topping and coconut. I had to leave out the nuts because one person will not eat nuts, so when I served it I sprinkled chopped macadamia nuts on those who wanted nuts and a single stemmed cherry on top of each piece.