Hawaiian Wedding Cake II
A refreshing summer dessert, this has a layer of yellow cake covered with pineapple then topped with a fluffy cream layer and garnished with coconut and chopped nuts.
A refreshing summer dessert, this has a layer of yellow cake covered with pineapple then topped with a fluffy cream layer and garnished with coconut and chopped nuts.
THIS CAKE WAS SOOOO GOOD. We could not get enough of it. Like some others, I used the reserved pineapple juice from the pineapple in the cake batter instead of water. I also poked holes in the cooled cake before I poured on the pineapple. I toasted the coconut which I think made a big difference and I left out the nuts and the cherries. The nuts just cause so many people don't like nuts and it was for a party and the cherries cause I think it just didn't need it. The toasted coconut on top was perfect. It was GREAT the next day form the refrigerator too. Such an awesome cake and so easy to make.Read More
There was nothing special about this cake. It was good, but nothing to rave about!Read More
THIS CAKE WAS SOOOO GOOD. We could not get enough of it. Like some others, I used the reserved pineapple juice from the pineapple in the cake batter instead of water. I also poked holes in the cooled cake before I poured on the pineapple. I toasted the coconut which I think made a big difference and I left out the nuts and the cherries. The nuts just cause so many people don't like nuts and it was for a party and the cherries cause I think it just didn't need it. The toasted coconut on top was perfect. It was GREAT the next day form the refrigerator too. Such an awesome cake and so easy to make.
This cake is very good. I added pineapple juice in the cake batter instead of water. Came out great without the coconut,cherries and nuts.
Wow, this is good! I use a pineapple cake mix rather than vanilla to give it even more flavor. When making the topping, be sure to mix the ingredients well or you will bite into pockets of cream cheese bits. Everyone I served this to asked for the recipe.
This was easy and wonderful. The only thing I did different was beat the cream cheese till smooth and add pudding mix and milk in with cream cheese and beat till pudding set a little and then folded in cool whip.
Delicious!! Make for a family get-together and I had to promise to email everyone the recipe. I didn't use the nuts or cherries and I highly recommend making this a day ahead... it's MUCH better the 2nd and 3rd day! :o)
Ingredients: need clarifications. Directions: Not so great. I drained the STUFFING out of pineapple & that was a mistake! Better ingredients/directions, in my opinion: Only SLIGHTLY drain pineapple. Use ONLY 1 cup cold milk in pudding (or topping will lack flavor if use the 2 cups per pudding directions). Toasted pecans are much better. Cherries, are optional. REVISED DIRECTIONS: Prepare cake mix according to directions EXCEPT USE THAT DRAINED JUICE for part of water. Be sure to bake in right size pan, 10 x 15 (jellyroll), for around 20 minutes, but toothpick test in center at 15. Don't ovecook. Allow to cool. Poke holes in cake & spread pineapple & its remaining juice over cake. In bowl beat the SOFTENED cream cheese. Then add pudding mix & only 1 cup cold milk & beat till thickened a little. Top cake with this mixture. (No need to fold in Cool Whip.) Now top with Cool Whip. Sprinkle with coconut, chopped toasted nuts & if desired, drained cherries. I used some canned cherry pie filling instead. Refrigerate. Best next day.
I have made this cake for years, I make a double cake, on the first layer I poke holes, and pour in the pineapple juice, then the cr.pineapple, then vanilla pudding. Put the second layer on that, then repeat, and end with cool whip and coconut on that. Now for another treat, I make a chocolate cake, use chocolate pudding, and have used blackberries and raspberries instead of pineapple, and poured raspberry liquor in the holes. I have made a white or yellow cake, and used mandarin oranges, van.pudding and put grand mariner in the holes....use your imagination.
This is amazing! I got this recipe in college from my room mate Marcia,(not sure if it is the same Marcia or just a coincidence) and I make it without the cream cheese. I love this cake!
This is a perfect party cake. It's simple, beautiful and incredibly delicious!!! I've made it about twenty times now and the requests for it continue at every social event! Thanks a million, Marcia!
Was very pleased with this cake. I only had a white cake mix in the house so I used it instead. I found that it was perfect for this recipe. I had a friend visit and she was thrilled with it..gave her the recipe! I didnt add nuts just because I didnt have any ..but it was still wonderful.
I made this cake for a coworker's birthday and everyone loved it! It's not your typical birthday cake, but it worked great for the surfer theme we did. Out of all the cakes I have made and brought to work, this has been the favorite.
This is a great cake, but being the baker that I am, I had to make it my way, lol. I made a double batch because I am going to a big party tomorrow. I used 2 yellow cakes, used pineapple juice instead of water and added a 20 oz. can of drained crushed pineapple and about a cup of toasted coconut. I added it right to the cake batter and baked it in the cake. The cake is SOO moist! The rest I pretty much did the way the recipe called for. I also poked holes in the cake to let all the toppings sink right in. This cake is super delish!! Thanks for the recipe!
Excellent and easy. Used a pineapple cake mix and pineapple juice instead of water, as others have suggested. On all cake mixes I add a heaping tablespoon of sour cream too. Very moist and better the next day.
holy cow. Just the frosting is the best frosting I've ever had. I don't know why I've never made that before, it's incredible! I couldn't find a 10x15, so I had to use a 9x14, I also poked holes in the cake and basted it with pineapple juice while it was still hot out of the oven. Then spread the crushed pineapple over it and put a thin layer of the frosting on, so the cover would fit. I'm letting the cake sit over night before traveling tomorrow, then I'll finish it. My mom spent years in Hawaii, and I'm so excited about this cake, she's going to love it! :D Thanks for such a cool recipe!
You must use a handmixer when beating the cheese and pudding together; you cannot just mix it in with a spoon. It looks like the back of my thighs otherwise if you just use a spoon. You can fold in the cool whip though.
Made this for a luau and everyone loved it. Not a bit left at the end of the night. I followed the recipe exactly and it worked out great.
This is a great cake. I did use the pinapple juice in the cake mix instead of the water. I omitted the cherries and nuts and did not toast the coconut. I agree it is better the next day (and the next)!
So Yummy & easy!!!
I have been making this cake for twenty years always enjoyed.I use only 1 20oz can of crushed pineapple and 2 coconut pudding mix with the cream cheese added to pudding,then cool whip and coconut on top. No cherries or nuts. Either way is good
I got great comments about this cake. It was very light and refreshing...although I did make a few changes. First I used a 13 x 9 cake pan, then I used a pineapple cake mix, then I did reserve the pineapple juice and used it in place of the water for the cake. I followed everything else until we got to the pudding, there I used a coconut creme pudding and then I toasted the coconut flakes. All in all it turned out great!
Made for 4th of July and everyone liked! The hubby doesnt care for coconut so did one of the cakes half without! Really moist and definetely better refrigerated for a few hours.
Wonderful and so easy. I am not a fan of overly sweet frostings, and this I could have eaten by the bucket full. Did not have 2 cans of pineapple so I only used 1 and although it was still great I wish I would have had the extra can. Use your reserved pineapple juice for the water needed in cake mix and when cake was done I poked holes all over and added 1/4c of the juice to soak in before frosting...AMAZING, I suggest you sit it in the fridge overnight before serving. Thanks for the recipe...
Let cake cool only slightly, then poked holes in it and poured pineapple juice into the holes. Then used both cans of the crushed pineapple straight away, then the pudding mixture. Was worried that it was going to be too soggy, but family gobbled it up over two days with glazed satisfaction on their faces that the cake was so delicious AND healthy filled with fruit and cream cheese. (Well, didn't want to ruin the fantasy, so didn't tell them otherwise..) Also toasted the sweetened coconut for about 8 minutes and did not add the maraschino cherries. Made toothpicks to help tent the plastic wrap before I put it in the fridge. Will definitely make again.
Great cake-definitely needs to be made a day in advance and refrigerated to let the flavors come together. Perfect for summer. I also subbed in the reserved pineapple juice for the water when preparing the cake mix and it made a big difference.
This cake was really delicious! Thank you for sharing.
used one can of crushed pineapple. Toasted coconut in the microwave. Worth the extra step!
Delicious cake! I usually am not one for fruit, but this was a tasty tropical combination!
This cake turned out perfect. I've never made a pineapple cake before and I was very pleased. It was moist.
I made these changes; I used 1-20oz and 1-8oz can of pineapple, drained, reserve pineapple juice to use in the cake batter instead of water, I also added coconut in the cake batter then baked it. I then cooked the pineapple in a saucepan on low heat with some butter and regular sugar until the liquid was absorbed and the pineapple tasted caramelized and sweet. Completely cool cake and pineapple then spread pineapple over cake. I used toasted coconut pudding instead, made with 1&1/4 cup milk, mixed pudding with cream cheese, add 2T powdered sugar and coconut. Since I always bake my cakes a day before I’m serving them I just stored the pudding in the fridge without the cool whip folded in, don’t forget to lay plastic wrap right on the pudding so it doesn’t form a skin. Then the next morning I assembled the cake, I folded the cool whip into the pudding mixture spread it over the cake then sprinkled the top with just a little more coconut. Then I put it in the fridge (it was assembled for 9 hours and did not get soggy), I took it out an hour before I served it, so it was perfect when I served it, it was still just a little chilled. I made it in a glass casserole dish a little bigger then a 9 x 13 so you could see the layers of cake, pineapple, creamy topping and coconut. I had to leave out the nuts because one person will not eat nuts, so when I served it I sprinkled chopped macadamia nuts on those who wanted nuts and a single stemmed cherry on top of each piece.
I used French Vanilla cake mix instead of yellow and was delighted by the results. The frosting mixture is heavenly - light, airy and tasty.
This recipe is great. I made it for Superbowl Sunday and everyone loved it. For a little variation, try using butterscotch pudding instead of vanilla. Also, use toasted coconut instead of plain coconut for the topping. Those tips will add a little more flavor to the frosting.
I liked the cake itself, but there was too much pineapple and the frosting didn't have much flavor to it.
Mmmm...I made this for company and it was so moist and light. I used fat free cream cheese, milk, and Cool Whip and it was still very sweet. I omitted cherries but added toaasted macadamia nuts. It tastes so much better after its refrigerated for a few hours or the next day.
Amazing cake! Taste great, super moist! Everyone loved it!
Super good!!! It definitely needs to be refridgerated before taking a slice. I didnt add the cherries and still yummy. It did leave me with a lot of topping left over but I'll use that to dip my fruits in!
This cake was awesome !!!! Making again this Sunday for Easter. Will try a pineapple cake mix this time.
There was nothing special about this cake. It was good, but nothing to rave about!
An okay recipe. Nothing really remarkable but okay.
Soooo.. good! I make it all the time now. I've never used the coconut, walnuts, or cherries (only because I never have them when I go to make it) and it's great without them!
This was good but I think it needs fresh pineapple instead of the tinny taste of canned. Also, for those not wanting the cherries to bleed on the cake, just rinse them well with water and put them on a lint-free absorbent cloth. Gently pat them dry and they won't leave leave that red coloring.
Took this cake to a Supper Club. Good cake -- easy to make. However, there are much better coconut cake recipes out there. It was well recieved, but no one requested the recipe. I probably won't make it again.
A refreshing dessert that isn't overly sweet (just right!) I didn't have a 10x15 pan, though. Well I do, but it's a jelly roll pan (cookie sheet) and I didn't think that would work here with all the toppings on it. It worked OK in the 9x13 pan, although I couldn't put a lid on it. As others suggested, I used the reserved pineapple juice in lieu of water when mixing up the cake. Gets more moist as it sits in the fridge. If possible, make this the day before you plan to serve for optimal flavor.
This cake is truly the best cake ever made. Everytime I make it for a gathering, the cake disappears! People are always helping themselves to 2nds and 3rds. Passed on the recipe to a friend, and the cake disappeared at their party too. I didn't use the cherries or nuts, and found the cake to still be absolutely amazing.
My 12-year-old helped me make this cake. It was a hit at an hawaiian luau-themed anniversary party. We let some chill in the frig overnight and it was even more fabulous! This has already become a favorite and we made it only once!!! Recommend it highly as kid-friendly and quick for spur of the moment get-togethers. It makes a lovely centerpiece on the dessert table!
Excellent cake! Everyone loved it!
Thank you SO much for this recipe! I made it for a dinner party I gave..This is such a light desert..can't help but to have a second and third piece!!
I make this recipe all the time now and my family and friends love it! It is so easy and yummy! If you need something quick and easy this is the one!
I made this cake for a get-together with a Hawaiian theme, and it was a big hit! I made it with "lite" whipped topping and reduced-fat cream cheese with chopped macadamia nuts on top instead of walnuts. I'll use this recipe again. Thanks!
very popular cake at a recent family birthday party
We loved this cake! It taste so good when it is cold! Next time i will add a little sugar to the pinnapple beacause they were a bit tart. Other then that husband raved about it!
I made this for my mom on her birthday and she really liked it.
We've been making the same cake in our family for years. I wanted to give another 5 star rating because everyone should try this cake.
A nice creamy and fruity dessert!
This cake was very good, light and fresh tasting. Would be a great summer time dessert. I mixed the cream cheese and pudding together then folded in the whipped topping along with the cherries that I chopped up then I topped it with the coconut. Did not use nuts because I didn't have any (don't think it would be as good with nuts). I will definately make this again.
Incredible. Rich and satisfying. Easy to make. It has become a favorite among my friends.
This was good I only had one can of pineapple and it was enough woulda been better with 2 though, my friend Rob loved it...he wouldn't shut up about it!
My mother requested a Hawaiian Wedding Cake for her 50th Birthday party. I chose this recipe because it had the ingredients that she mentioned were in it. She really enjoyed it. Which pleased me. The only thing I did was omit the cherries.
I made this cake for a BBQ at work and my co-workers loved it. "Light, moist and delicious" were the comments. I had to email it to quite a few so that they could make it too!
Delicious!! We had this at our luau style wedding reception! Everyone was impressed and wanted seconds.
I forgot the nuts, but the cake still was great. My hubby says this is his new favorite cake.
This delectable cake was a BIG hit at a recent party! I will definitely add this to my collection. Next time, I will use low/nonfat cream cheese, and whipped cream. I added some additional coconut to the pudding/cream cheese mixture, which added a great texture. Thanks for sharing this recipe, Marcia!
All time favorite in our family of all ages. easy directions and fun for children to help with the layers.
I bake the cake in a 13 by 9 inch pan instead of the jelly roll pan. It is easier to store in the fridge. One of our favorites, and I also use pineapple cake mix instead.
Absolutely YUMMY!!!
this was soooo yummy. i made it for a beach party and it was a big hit. i am craving it right now just writing about how good it was! =)
Everyone in my nursing unit RAVED and couldn't get enough of this cake. Plenty asked for the recipe. I love extra moist cake, so I slipped a little bit of the canned pineapple (1/3c) into the cake batter, too. Super light, right amount of sweet and tart, and I had to omit the nuts because I didn't want to take the chance that anyone was allergic. But, there's just something special about the way the dried coconut changes consistency when it hits the creamy topping. Soooooo goooood!!
This is a family favorite. All of the women in the family know this recipe and make it for special events that come along. A+++
It is awesome. the only thing i would do next time, is after draining the crushed pineapple, I would take that juice, poke holes in cake and put some of the juice on top of the cake. I chilled the cake in refrigerator before adding the toppings
This was a very good cake! When the cake was done baking I poked holes all over the cake and poured the pineapple juice in the holes then put it in the fridge for a few hours and then added the pineapple to the topping instead of just putting it on the cake
This cake was wonderful!! Everyone who ate it just raved. Great recipe!!!!!!
This was amazing. Had my son and wife over for dinner...he was certain I had got this from a bakery! Only change was to substitute pineapple juice for water. P.s. he wants this for his birthday cake!
Delicious! Just as good as it looks. We're in Hawaii now, so perfect for a fun celebration !
What a hit. Everyone loved it. Will be making this again and again... thank you!!!
Screwed up my layer cake (see photo) but turned t into an amazing trifle cake!!! So good! Maybe next time I will add sweetened condensed milk or coconut milk to the cake pieces.
This cake is so yummy. My 3 year old asked for this for her birthday cake last year. I made it without coconut as I despise it. Otherwise followed recipe exactly and came out great.
This cake was great! I made it for company one night and everyone ate it all up. It's light and sweet and hits the sweet spot.
GREAT cake! I used instant banana pudding instead of the vanilla for a different taste- got rave reviews!
I made this recipe for Church.
This is my husband’s favorite cake. I make it just as directed and it’s perfect. I recommend using a large cake pan, making the cake thinner and leaving lots of room for the delicious topping.
I made this for an annual family reunion potluck. There are some great cooks in my family, so the pressure is on! After reading other reviews I replaced water with pineapple juice when making the cake mix, used one cup of milk when making the pudding mix, and omitted the cherries so the juice would not run across the topping. I used10 x 15 pan. One aunt said, "You can make this for this crowd any time!"
good and not too sweet, my bf wants me to make it just for him, I made it for a party so it didnt get his fill ;)
Awesome recipe. I substituted lite cool whip, sugar free pudding, 2% milk, lowfat cream cheese, and used fresh coconut that I roasted myself, and fresh crushed pineapple. DELICIOUS!!
I made this for a family reunion and people loved it. I had several requests for the recipe. A light-tasting summer dessert that I will definitely make again.
This is one of my favorite desserts. The frosting is fluffy and amazing! It really makes the cake. I bake mine in a bundt pan and cover the outside with coconut after it's frosted. I can't get enough of it and everyone loves it when I bring it to parties.
This was absolutely delicious. This is an easy dish to make too. My only critique or advice would be to note that unless you completely soften/whip the cream cheese you are going to have small lumps in the topping. I didn't do that and had lumps but I worked a long time to smash them and then once the whipped topping was folded in they weren't really noticeable. The only other thing I would do different like some other posters suggested is to keep the pineapple juice to drip on the cake. While I did pour some in the holes I punched into the cake, I think it would have been better to have some extra the next day or two to pour on the piece of cake to just moisten it up a bit. (I dreaded throwing out that pineapple juice!) Keeper recipe for sure.
Absolutely amazing please try you will not regret
This cake is the same recipe I have been making for years the only difference is I don't use coconut I use to make it for my work for pot lucks. I make it once and a while to give to my neighbor also for my family for Xmas.
Crowd pleaser
fair-everyone at micasa liked it
Loveeeee this cake! Everyone loved it! OMG...this cake this sooooo delicious... easy to make... not real sweet like some cakes are. I toasted the coconut and I think it makes the cake taste even better... the flavors are so tropical... This is my new favorite cake now=) yummy
I will make it again, pouring the pudding into the holes before it sets, and I won't drain the pineapple so dry. I toasted the coconut and eliminated the nuts.
I made this for a BBQ we had at work and everyone LOVED it!! it was not tooo sweet, it was just right for after big meal
This recipe was real easy to make and taste fantastic. My company was impressed because it looks so fancy yet it hardly takes any work at all. A must try item!!
Took this to a bbq. Used pineapple juice in place of water & put cherries on top after cutting into portions. Well liked by all & so simple to make. Thanks for recipe.
This dessert is always a hit!
Wow! So good and so easy! Followed recipe except followed advice of other reviewers and poured juice into holes on cake. Didn't use fruit but it wasn't missed.
very good!
I used the suggestions to this recipe and used only 1 cup of milk for pudding and poured pineapple juice on the top of the cake. That made it so moist and flavorful! My husband loved this recipe for his birthday!
Omg I LOVEEEEEE THIS CAKE!! its a regular in our house now, especially during the summertime! I substitute the water for the juice in the pineapple can or pineapple juice!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections