Hawaiian Wedding Cake II

4.7
119 Ratings
  • 5 96
  • 4 20
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

A refreshing summer dessert, this has a layer of yellow cake covered with pineapple then topped with a fluffy cream layer and garnished with coconut and chopped nuts.

Recipe by Marcia

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
14
Yield:
1 - 10x15 inch pan
Ingredients

14
Original recipe yields 14 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prepare and bake cake mix according to package directions. Bake in a 10x15 inch pan. remove from oven and allow to cool. Spread drained pineapple on top of cooled cake.

  • Prepare pudding as instructed on package and set aside. In a medium bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth. Mix in the prepared pudding. Fold in the whipped topping. Spread evenly over the pineapple.

  • Sprinkle top with coconut, chopped walnuts and maraschino cherries. Store in refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
390 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 56.7g; fat 17.5g; cholesterol 18.3mg; sodium 400.5mg. Full Nutrition
