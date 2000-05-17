Blackberry Cobbler

Nice, old-fashioned comfort food dessert. Great with whipped cream, but in my opinion just as good without. The batter is light, fluffy, pleasantly sweet and buttery. Bakes into a pretty dessert, the edges just a little more done than the rest which is another treat in itself. I threw in a few raspberries just because I had them and I liked the extra color they added. Except for making the appropriate substitutions so that I could use regular, all-purpose flour I made no changes and wouldn't necessarily make any the next time I make this either, tho' a little vanilla and/or cinnamon in the batter might be pleasant additions. Since I made this for just Hubs and myself I scaled the recipe down so that I only used about a cup of berries, then baked it in a shallow, gratin dish, which may or not account for why I had no issues with this not baking properly or completely in the center. Completely satisfied with this recipe for a very simple and rewarding homey dessert.