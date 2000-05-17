Blackberry Cobbler
A good reason to go blackberry picking! Try this simple cobbler the next time you find yourself in an abundance of blackberries.
I don't use self-rising flour, so I added 1 1/2 tsp baking powder and 1/2 tsp of salt to EACH cup of flour needed. I also varied the assembly somewhat: I put the berries in the 9x13 dish, sprinkled a bit of sugar over them, mixed the flour and sugar together, then added the milk and a tsp of vanilla. I melted the 1/2 cup butter and poured it into the batter. A few quick strokes of the spoon to blend it in a little, then I poured it over all the berries, making sure I covered the berries well. Turned out great!Read More
I should have read all the reviews before baking. Used regular flour and it did not work at all. Edges are rubbery, middle is gummy - even after an hour in the oven. For such a simple recipe, I mistakenly assumed that regular flour must be self-rising. Would be helpful IMO to put the amounts of regular flour, baking soda or powder and salt in the original recipe.Read More
This recipe is great only if you make changes. First, I don't use self rising flour. to regular flour I added 1 1/2 tsp baking powder for every cup of flour. Plus I added 1/2 tsp salt for every cup of flour. I also added 1 tsp of vanilla. Also, I but the berries in the bottom of the baking pan. sprinkled some sugar over the berries. I then made the mixture in a seperate bowl and poured it over the berries. I also used 4 or more cups of blackberries. Everybody liked this. with ice cream or whipped topping. very good.
This is a WONDERFUL recipe! I used Marionberries because they are abundant here in Oregon but just as wonderful as blackberries. If you do not have self rising flour, you can add 1 Tablespoon Baking Powder and 1 1/2 teaspoons Salt to the two cups all purpose flour to make your own self rising flour (sift together). It is clear that the folks who did not like this recipe did not use self rising flour OR overmixed the batter. Mix gently with a fork and leave LOTS of lumps! It really is fast, easy, and wonderful!
This recipe was super tasty and SO easy! Remember to use self-rising flour (add 1 T baking powder and 1 1/2 tsp salt to All Purpose). This is a KEEPER and we'll be trying it with peaches, etc. as soon as more fruit comes into season this summer. YUMMY! I love recipes that are simple and don't require you to go to the store for ingredients!
I don't know what the other reviewers were talking about....this recipe is awesome!! I was almost afraid to try it because of all the bad reviews. I followed the recipe except for 2 minor changes.....added baking powder and salt since I didn't have self-rising flour and I coated my blackberries lightly with sugar before putting them on top of the dough mixture. The cobbler part was nice and fluffy, not chewy at all. I could barely wait for it to cool off before trying. Yum Yum!!! Thanks for the GREAT recipe!
My husband and I enjoyed this for breakfast every day this week! It's a cross between a cobbler and a super-moist coffee cake, in my opinion. Reviewers who found this dish chewy and cornbread-like may have over-mixed, or used all-purpose flour without adding rising agents. Mine turned out delishously moist, berries ended up on the bottom, top was golden brown. My only problem with the recipe is the baking time... my oven is typically slow but this was slightly over done by 45 minutes. So watch closely!
Oh my! This was blackberry heaven. I used 1 cup whole wheat and 1 cup white flour with 1 tsp. soda and 2 tsp. powder. Also added a dash of cinnamon. I think I would use more next time (cinnamon is a must with blackberries in my opinion). Who knew delicious treats could be so simple :)
I have used this recipe numerous times and have substituted other fruits. Fresh or frozen. My family and even the neighbors love it! I used 2 cups of regular flour with 1 Tablespoon Baking powder and 1 teaspoon salt. This is an easy recipe for the kids to help with too.
This recipe was great the way it was. I hate it when people say they have a better way of doing the recipe. If you want to completely change it write your own recipe and get your own reviews. This cobbler was great in my opinion.
This batter made the cobbler cake like. It had a good taste, but it was not the texture I was looking for. I was looking for a crispier, flakier, texture.
It turned out nicely, once I considered many adjustments to the ingredients, including just writing out for myself the entire recipe using all purpose flour. Preheat oven to 350 degrees and melt 1/2 cup butter (1 stick) in 9x13 pan Mix: 2 cups flour (all-purpose) 3 tsp baking powder 1 tsp salt 1 cup white sugar 1 cup brown sugar 1 tsp cinnamon 1 tsp vanilla extract 2 cups milk (batter is indeed very runny) Layer 3 1/2 to 4 1/2 cups of blackberries over the melted butter Pour batter over the blackberries Bake 45 minutes or so, until golden brown The original recipe called for pouring the batter over the butter and dropping the blackberries into the batter, but I made it both ways and decided that pouring the batter over the berries made for a much prettier presentation. Excellent taste and very easy - worked as dessert with vanilla ice cream and as a coffee cake in the morning!
I came in second place in the Tallahassee Women Lawyer's Dessert Competition today, with this; and I am a man! hahaha... Melt butter on stove top, add 1 tsp vanilla to the batter, put 4 cups of berries (will use a half cup more next time) evenly on top of melted butter, sprinkle a little sugar on berries, pour on the lumpy batter (not too stirred), and check for done after 45 min. May refrig and reheat next day at 350 F. for half hour or so. These are a compilation of ideas from others. I won second place!!
My husband was farm raised. Nothing tickles me MORE then hearing him say "MMMMmmmMMMmmMMMMMM!!! This tastes JUST like my grandmother's!!" This was sooo EASY BREEZY...and it was baked to perfection I didn't have any self rising flour so I used the tips from the other reviews (add 1 T baking powder and 1 1/2 tsp salt to the flour). I did sprinkle the berries with a hint of cinnamon, but that was all I changed. I may have added closer to 4 cups of berries, but I tell ya…this was deeeeeeeeelish!!! Everyone should KNOW if their oven temperature is accurate. I would guess that’s why it turned out gummy for a few people. Incorrect oven temp OR baking powder that was too old perhaps? It was perfection for us and I did nothing special. Just followed the recipe. This will be ON the table for many years to come! It was just TOOOO EASY!
This was not good. Cooking time at the top of the recipe says 45 minutes. Directions in step 3 say 1 hour. I baked about 1 hour 10 minutes. Outside edges were very tough and overdone, and the bulk of the 9x13 pan was underdone. It made me sad cause that was a boatload of very nice blackberries... So sorry, Valerie :(
This is the best blackberry cobbler recipe I have tried yet. Like many others, I made the adjustment for using regular flour (1 1/2 tsp baking powder and 1/2 tsp salt per each cup of flour). I also stirred with a light hand, which made the texture perfect. I also like the fact that it is made in a 13 X 9 X 2" pan so it serves more people. Great recipe.
I made this as written except for what a lot of people said earlier. I put the berries in first, added a dusting of sugar and cinnamon on top of the berries and added a tsp. of vanilla to the crust mixture. With the simple changes, I found this recipe really tasty! In fact, three days later I'm making it for my family again per their request.
This was THE BEST cobbler I've ever had in my life! (Sorry Mom and Grandma!) My husband raved that it was probably the best dessert I have ever made (Believe me, I do a lot of excellent desserts). It was so good we couldn't wait to get up in the morning and reheat some with a little cream on top for breakfast. It wasn't way too sweet or floury tasting like some cobblers I've had. It had the right amount of crunch to the corners after baking for an hour (my favorite part!). If there was a 6-star rating, I would give it. Thanks a million! I know what I'm taking to my next potluck :)
this was just plain yummy! Crust tasted like pound cake!
This was very good and easy! As suggested in here, I used all purpose flour and added 1/2 tsp salt and 1 1/2 tsp baking powder PER cup of flour. Also, after I sprinkled the blackberries over the batter, I sprinkled about 1 Tbs of sugar over the whole thing. Oh, and I added a dash of vanilla to the milk. Very yummy--a big hit! Thanks.
Nice, old-fashioned comfort food dessert. Great with whipped cream, but in my opinion just as good without. The batter is light, fluffy, pleasantly sweet and buttery. Bakes into a pretty dessert, the edges just a little more done than the rest which is another treat in itself. I threw in a few raspberries just because I had them and I liked the extra color they added. Except for making the appropriate substitutions so that I could use regular, all-purpose flour I made no changes and wouldn't necessarily make any the next time I make this either, tho' a little vanilla and/or cinnamon in the batter might be pleasant additions. Since I made this for just Hubs and myself I scaled the recipe down so that I only used about a cup of berries, then baked it in a shallow, gratin dish, which may or not account for why I had no issues with this not baking properly or completely in the center. Completely satisfied with this recipe for a very simple and rewarding homey dessert.
Super easy, super TASTY recipe. I would recommend coating the berries in a sprinkling of sugar as suggested... even ripe they can still stand to be a little sweeter. Great recipe!
This is exaclty how we like our cobbler. More cake like. If you are looking for pie crust this is not for you. We LOVED this!!! Only changes were per other reviews. butter on bottom, blackberries sprinkled w/sugar and cinnamon next. A little cinnamon and vanilla in batter. I was going to take some to a friend to share but I doubt there will be any left.
The only changes I made was I added 1 teaspoon of vanilla and I coated the blackberries in sugar before adding them to the mix. It was very yummy and made alot!
I tried this recipe a few times. The first time I made it I assembled it at home and baked it in the oven at a friend's home. The pan was scraped clean!! The second time I forgot to add self-rising flour and it was very gummy!
AWESOME AND SO EASY!
This recipe is EXACTLY like my Aunt Rose's recipe. It tastes just as wonderful as well. Perfect! FYI to some out there, cobbler is not pie. Im from the south and its a bit crusty and soft down here. Old country cookin is what this is. I only put 1 tsp of powder in my 2 cups flour and 1/2 tsp of soda. Came out perfect! Thanks for this wonderful recipe! I will be making other cobblers with this one. ;)
I am from the south and this is no where close to a good cobbler..way to much dough and not enough blackberries...very dry ..didn't cook the amount of time said and I had added more blackberries and still came out dry...will not use this one again..
A delight for my 11-year-old son, who supplied the wild blackberries. I didn't have self-rising flour, so I added a teaspoon of baking powder -- worked fine. Wonderful served warm with a little vanilla ice cream.
Edible, but not tasty. I haved the recipes and used regular flour with 1 and 1/2tsp of baking powder and 3/4 tsp of salt. I wound up with a weird bread pudding like consistency and burnt edges, even though I left the batter lumpy. I can hardly taste the blackberries, and am very upset with the waste of good blackberries. I will not make this recipe again.
So simple and came out great. I was really surprised it worked. For non-self-rising flour I used 1/8 tsp of salt, 2 tsp of baking powder, 1 tsp of baking soda for two cups flour.
Simple and easy. Modifications: I added 5 cups of fresh frozen blackberries, sprinkled a little brown sugar on top and added 1/2 tsp cinnamon and 1 teaspoon vanilla to batter. Baked 45 minutes. Used self-rising flour. Did not mix butter. Did not overmix batter- just enough to wet most dry ingredients.
So easy and so delicious! Just don't forget baking powder and salt if you don't have any self-rising flour handy! YUMMY!
Very simple to make, easy measurements and simple ingredients, however, mine came out rubbery and the butter came up to the top around the edges and made a strange looking cobbler. I guess easy isn't always the best
Please try this recipe. The minute I found it, I went straight to the kitchen and made it. The only difference is that I used lowfat ingredients This is a very good recipe. Also, I used frozen blackberries.
Excellent! My Husband really enjoyed this. We do not have blackberries very often...very expensive. So this was a real treat. I served it with real whipping cream. YUMMY!
tried this recipe last week and couldn't believe how yummy the cobbler was. i added in a few extra berries. also made one with peaches and one with blueberries, rasberries and blackberries all put together in one. had a bunch of people over for a big dinner and everyone raved about how it was the best cobbler ever. best of all, its so easy to make.
This recipie is great. I used all purpose flour but followed others suggestions to add salt and baking powder. Worked like a charm! The only bad thing is how easy it was to make! Now my husband wants it all the time, as do I.
I found that the cobbler portion of this recipe did not turn out as I hoped it would. It had a texture and taste not unlike a very thick pancake. Whereas, the berry portion was quite good, not too sweet or sour. Unfortunately the "dough" taste, has made this a recipe I will not be making again.
I had high hopes for this recipe but it wasn't my idea of a cobbler, it was more of a cake. The cake part tasted good, but it wasn't enough blackberries, not gooey or juicy enough. Kind of dry. I think I may try it again without the self-rising flour and see if it isn't more cobbler-like.
This recipe is quick, easy and delicious. Next time I think I'll fold the berries into the batter first. I found that most of the berries moved to the center of the pan when baking. I highly recommend this recipe!
This recipe was pretty gummy, but quite tasty none the less. I would highly recommend it for family eating, but not for potlucks or gift giving. It tastes quite nice, but the texture is odd, and not quite as pretty as one might like for presentation.
This is exactly what I was looking for. I substituted the sugar with Splenda, and since I didn't have self-rising flour I used all-pupose flour and added 2 tsp. baking powder and 1 tsp. salt. Worked perfectly!
Tasty and easy! I prepared it using ALL the ingredients indicated, but added a tsp of vanilla as per Adrienne C.'s recommendation. I placed the berries on the bottom of a 9 X 13 dish and sprinkled with sugar. Then poured the batter on top. Cook time for about 55 minutes; I set it for 45 minutes and then added 10 minutes. My husband and I loved it. The batter was just the right amount of sweetness and texture!
Loved This!!! We added a good dose of cinnamon and a ton of berries. Was so easy my son made a second batch himself. Will make again and again!
Like others have said, not truly a cobbler, but my family loves this just the same. Very quick and easy. I keep a bag of self rising flour on hand just for this recipe. My father-in-law went crazy last summer picking blackberries so I would have enough to make cobbler all winter. And I have!!!
Perfect! I also did not have self-rising flour, so I added 1 Tbsp baking powder and 1.5 tsp salt to the flour. The second time I made this I had an abundance of peaches. I used diced peaches (tossed with a little sugar) in place of the blackberries and topped with a little cinnamon/sugar mixture. It was AMAZING.
This was the best cobbler i've ever made. it was large enough to take to a family gathering. the texture was cake like so if you are looking for a "pie crust" type cobbler this is not it. The cake like crust was buttery and golden and absolutely delicious. I added a few more black berries to mine. loved it!
Sooooooo easy and good!
OMG!! I made this for my father-in-laws birthday and it was sooooo delicious! Minus mine and my wifes piece, he ate the entire cobbler by himself. Thank you for posting this recipe.
OMG! What an amazing cobbler! Made cobbler one half of it half blackberry pie filling, the other half frozen blueberries, and both halves were incredible! Added a tp of vanilla as suggested. baked in one hour as recommended and came out perfect. Crust is wonderful... a definate "keeper" recipe! Will be using this recipe for all my fruit cobblers from now on! Cannot praise it enough!
Made this recipe for my family and they loved it! Everyone asked for seconds. It was even better the next morning for breakfast with a cup of coffee.I also added a cup of blueberries. This would also make a great muffin recipe. Very easy and all the ingredients are pantry staples!!! Would recommend to anyone!
If you're looking for a gooey filling topped with crusty cake, then this is NOT the recipe. This came out more like a biscuit. The sides were really tasty b/c it was crunchy. But the middle was kinda bland. I wouldn't make this recipe again.
In my opinion it wasn't awful but it wasn't great either. This might be because I prefer a cobbler with a crunchy, flaky crust and this did NOT have that. Be warned that this is a very cake-like cobbler. I thought the crust was a bit too gummy and tough in places, not light and fluffy like I'd like a cake to be. But on the plus side this was a very fast easy recipe!
My hubby flipped over this recipe! This was my first blackberry cobbler and it turned out just perfectly. I halved my recipe -AND- I don't use self rising flour so, I just used the all-purpose flour with salt & baking powder added to the recipe. Also, I added a pinch of cinnamon to the flour mixture. Hubby said it was the best cobbler he had ever eaten! 5 STARS!! Thanks for sharing!
This is supper easy and I use it for all types of fruit. I brown the butter in a sauce pan before I pour it into the baking dish for a little extra flavor. I never have self rising flour so I add 1 tsp each of baking soda and baking powder plus 1/4 tsp salt.
A good cake-like recipe. It has a corn bread type consistency.
Made the recipe with a little alternation to the recipe. Mixed blackberries and sugar together and place homemade biscuits on top. Perfect cobbler.
I use the exact recipe but substituted pancake mix as I had run out of flour....it was delicious!!
Can't think of a better thing to make with a bucket of fresh picked blackberries. This came out more like a bar than a cobbler but it was still delicious. I did not use all the milk as called for.
This blackberry cobbler has become a favorite of my family, as well as my extended family. It is so simple and yet so delicious! I have also made a peach cobbler using the same basic recipe and adding cinnamon and nutmeg to the peaches. Thanks for sharing!
Loved this recipe. Used all purpose flour, 1 T Baking Powder, 1 t. salt, and 4 cups of fruit instead of 3 1/2. Cooked it for 5 extra minutes though. Used half blackberries and half blueberries. Moist, rich and absolutley delicious with some vanilla ice cream on top while still warm. Will try other fruits next. A Keeper for sure!
This recipe captures the true spirit of "cobbler." The batter goes on the bottom, and then the fruit goes on top. As it bakes, the batter rises and surrounds the fruit creating the perfect balance of cake and fruit in every bite. Putting the fruit on the bottom makes it a different dessert. As a side note, as with most recipes, I cut the sugar in half. As long your fruit is in season, you don't need all of that extra sweetness. Another note, you might feel like you are putting too much fruit, but the batter can handle a LOT of fruit!
This always turns out perfect. You can change or mix the fruits to make other kinds of cobblers ... Add cinnamon if you do blueberry or peach.
My 3yr. old son loved helping to make this one! We put in 4 cups of blackberries and sprinkled it with more sugar. This one turns out to be a coffe-cake (not a cobbler in my book) and it's really yummy.
Okay mouth full right now and pretty darn good! I followed the recipe exact except used a combo of blackberries,rasberries and marionberries from the yard. Was looking for something really easy and quick and this is definately it plus pretty darn tasty! Thanks for the recipe.
Yum yum yum! This was sooo good!! I had to add about a cup and a half of blueberries to make up the amount of berries but this was fabulous! The berries I had picked were very tart but this recipe made them taste heavenly! I made this per the recipe and I also coated the berries in a little sugar before dropping them in the batter. I'll definately make this again!!
this is a hit and very easy! i only had about a pint of fresh blackberries so i cut the recipe in half and made a few changes per the other comments. spinkled cinnamon and sugar on the berries beforehand. used ALL WHOLE WHEAT flour and of course added baking powder and salt. i preheated my cast iron skillet, poured a little of the melted butter in the pan and added the rest to the batter and just barely stirred it in before pouring the batter in the pan and adding the berries. i added vanilla to the batter and also reduced the amount of sugar in the batter (i used 3/4 cup for my half recipe, probably could have gotten away with a little less). mine may have been a little thinner than the recipe intended, it was done in about 40 minutes. i will try using honey in place of all or part of the sugar next time.
Had a good flavor however, this was more crust than anything. Turned out almost like a cake instead of a cobbler.
I followed other's suggestions and added vanilla and cinnamon and added the salt and baking soda. All in all the recipe was pretty good although I do agree with others that it had a strange texture, cooked more on the edges and less in the middle.
I wish I would have read the reviews first and not wasted my beautiful, freshly picked blackberries on this recipe. The topping was not a cobbler at all, but a goey tough uncooked blob on the bottom. no juice at all-just seeds left after cooking.
Delicious.. I used 1/2 cup less sugar, and sub'd 1/2 cup of whole wheat flour for the white. How enjoyable this is paired with Tillamook vanilla bean ice cream!
Years ago my husband was a scout leader and always trying to find dishes that could be prepared over a camp fire. He came up with this same dessert made with a box of 1- layer cake mix and cooked in a cast iron dutch oven. Scouts loved it especially when they could pick some of the fruit thmselves.
I made this for a church picnic today and it was just yummy ! I also added salt and powder to my white flour instead of using self rising flour and it came out just fine. I made it like the recipe instructed and had a beautiful golden crust over the whole top. Everyone loved it. I will use this again for other fruit cobblers.
found lots of blackberry bushes on our new land,needed something quick and easy This recipe was great it was the hit of the BQ. I went to. But, it is more like a blackberry cake everyone loveed it will be making again! thanks!!!
This was fantastic! We loved the chewy texture. I sprinkled coarse vanilla sugar over the top for an added treat.
Loved it! I used regular flour and added the 1-1/2 tsp of baking power and 1/2 tsp of salt per 1 cup of flour, 1 tsp of vanilla. I put first the melted butter on the pan, then added the blackberries, sprinkled sugar and cinnamon and then added the mix to the blackberries. I baked it for exactly one hour and it came out so delicious, I made another one the following week. It is one of my favorite desserts now. I eat it with vanilla ice cream, yum!
I gave this 5 stars, yet I did make a few changes. I only had 1/2 the amount of fresh berries on hand so I halved the other ingredients and used a 10" pie plate. I cut back on the amount of butter to 3 TBLS. I also prayed the pie plate with non stick spray then added the berries with a little sugar over them. I mixed the remaining ingredients in a bowl and poured over top of the berries. This was delicious! I can't wait to try it with other berries as well! I will stick with making it in a pie plate unless it is for a crowd, then the bigger version wil be essential, this is so good!!!
Not a traditional cobbler with a crust, but more of a coffee cake. Definitely delicious and extremely easy, though. I've made this several times, and dump in two pint containers of blackberries (washed) instead of just 3 1/2 cups as called for. My husband and father love it.
I really liked the convenience of this recipe. It would be fun to make with kids because the blackberries start out on top and end up on the bottom.
This is the best blackberry cobbler I had. My husband loves to eat it and I love to fix it. It is so easy like 1/2/2/2/3. Who can't remember this ratio? Enjoy! It's worth making it!
This recipe was extremely easy and tasted great. I used frozen blackberries and plan to try the recipe again in the future using other types of fruits.
Seemed to be "heavy", I personally like the lighter breading.
Wow!! This was amazing! I took the advice of the others and added vanilla to the batter. Served it on top of vanilla ice cream and it tasted great. My kids loved it and they are very picky. This recipe is a keeper!!
Easy and delish. I used wild blackberries purchased at the farmers market. Yummy!
This is the best, and easiest cobbler I have made. I have tried many different recipes, and they never quite made a hit. This one really did. It has just the right balance of tart and sweet. I am so glad I tried it!
very easy and fabulous!
I made this using gluten free flour and it is really good. I also added vanilla. I would recommend this recipe.
This recipe was so easy. I followed the advice of the other reviews and added more berries, but that was the only change I made. It turned out really moist and was extremely tasty! I'll definitely make this again.
Excellent! Didn't change a thing - delicious with ice cream on top! Thank you for such an easy recipe.
I only made 1/2 the recipe and used 1/2 flour and 1/2 wheat flour; 1/2 sugar and 1/2 splenda; didn't have blackberries so I used strawberries and blueberries instead. The edges turned out tough but the center was ooygooy goodness! I bet I over baked causing the tough edge.
my husband loves blackberries so this is a recipe i keep going back to. very simple & tastes great!
Finally! A blackberry pie that I dont have to look all over town for! I made it exactly as directed - yes, the batter look kinda runny and lumpy, but I left as is. I also made this in 3 small mini-meatloaf pans. I had to cook for i hour though. The tops were nice and crusty! I too, added sugar to the berrys before baking. Yummy! This will be a lifelong family treat!
Very simple and tasted great! The crust on the bottom was a little "chewey" on the edges. Easy recipe to follow and make.
If I could have given it a zero rating, I would have. It seemed simple, but it turned out horrible. It was gummy, flavorless and NOTHING like a cobbler. I would look for something else.
Very Good. I didn't have any luck finding fresh or frozen blackberries at the store I went to, but this worked great using a 21oz can of blackberry pie filling. Maybe this kept it from coming out too cakey, although it did bubble over the dish I used.
I loved this recipe! Here are my recommendations. Use self-rising flour but sift it before adding sugar and milk. I also used an electric hand mixer so the batter would not be lumpy. I added 1 tsp pure vanilla extract and about 1/2 to 1 tsp. ground cinnamon. It was so good that half of the pan was gone only minutes after it came out of the oven.
I didn't have time for blackberry picking before I made this, so I bought half blackberries and half raspberries. I used 1 cup whole wheat flour and 1 cup all-purpose (along with baking powder and salt as specified in the Allrecipes Bread collection FAQ's). I also replaced some of the sugar with honey, added a dash of cinnamon, and used a delicious Dutch butter. The results were truly excellent! Although the texture was cake-like as many have mentioned, we found it delightful. We particularly liked the contrast of the firm edges with the spongey interior. With a dollop of frozen vanilla yogurt, this easily assembled dish was a wonderful summer dessert that we can't wait to enjoy again soon!
I was very disappointed with this recipe. It was definately a waste of my time and ingredients. Was very gummy and chewy.
