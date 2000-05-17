Blackberry Cobbler

A good reason to go blackberry picking! Try this simple cobbler the next time you find yourself in an abundance of blackberries.

By Valerie

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Once oven temperature is reached melt butter in a 9x13 inch baking pan.

  • In a medium bowl stir together the flour, sugar and milk; batter will be slightly lumpy. Pour mixture on top of melted butter in baking pan. Do not mix butter and mixture together.

  • Drop blackberries into batter; if more crust is desired add less blackberries. Bake in preheated oven for one hour or until golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
337 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 59.7g; fat 9.7g; cholesterol 25.7mg; sodium 366.7mg. Full Nutrition
