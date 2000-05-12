Golden Pork Chops

I thought the flavor of this was great! I used the main ingredients, took tips from other reviewers, and had an easy crock pot meal. Per other reviewers, I sauteed the onion in seasoning salt & olive oil and put in crock pot. Didn't have fresh mushrooms, so used canned mushrooms and put in crock pot over the onions. Then I diced 6 boneless pork chops into strips and sauteed them in the same pan I'd sauteed the onions in with a little more seasoning salt. Dumped these into the crock pot. Just had regular mushroom soup, so used that, and threw in about 8 oz. of leftover sour cream I had in the fridge. Stirred it all together and started the crock pot on high for about an hour, then cooked it for about 5 hours on low. The meat was SO tender...I served over mashed potatoes, but you could also use rice. It was really soupy, but it smelled so good we were too hungry to wait for me to thicken it -- this could easily be done with some corn starch/water. I will definitely make this again, and next time will use the Golden Mushroom soup, even though the regular was awesome...and take the time to thicken the "gravy!"