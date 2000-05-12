Golden Pork Chops

This is so yummy, I never make enough. Seasoned pork chops are smothered in a golden mushroom sauce and baked with fresh mushroom slices and onion.

By Hallie Guilfoyle

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Rinse pork chops, pat dry, and season with seasoned salt and pepper. Place them in a 9x13 inch baking dish. In a separate small bowl, combine the onion, mushrooms and soup. Mix together well and spoon over the chops.

  • Cover, and bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 45 minutes. Uncover, and bake for 15 more minutes. (Note: Time could be less or more depending on the thickness of the chops.) Pork chops are done when their internal temperature has reached 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
409 calories; protein 19.4g; carbohydrates 8.8g; fat 32.6g; cholesterol 79.2mg; sodium 754.4mg. Full Nutrition
