Golden Pork Chops
This is so yummy, I never make enough. Seasoned pork chops are smothered in a golden mushroom sauce and baked with fresh mushroom slices and onion.
This was pretty good. Everyone in my family really liked it. I hate it when people make a million changes in a review but.... I did saute the onion, (canned) mushrooms and about a tablespoon of minced(jar)garlic in a skillet until soft, removed it from the skillet and put in a bowl. I browned the pork chops in the same skillet, seasoning them with a good amount of season salt, garlic powder and pepper while in the skillet, transferred to the baking pan and topped with onion mixture and soup. Very flavorfull and tender, I will definitley make again.Read More
I got out of this just what I expected from a dish that begins with canned soup and little else - an okay-tasting meal, rather on the boring side, not very attractive, yet something oddly "comfort-foodish" about it which I guess is what I was aiming for. I did have to play with it a little since the recipe called for no seasoning other than salt and pepper. I seasoned the chops with Montreal Chicken seasoning, and to the soup, I mean gravy, I added a good glug of Chardonnay, a couple shakes of Worcestershire sauce and some poultry seasoning. I served the chops over simple buttered pasta and "Skillet Cabbage," also from this site.Read More
OMG!!! I made this last night, and my boyfriend LOVED it. I did do like the others and brown the pork chops in a TBSP of butter, 1/4 cup of onions and TBSP of garlic. I after letting them bake in the 350 degree oven, i turn the oven up to 400 for about 15 minutes. Then uncovered. They were the best pork chops I've ever cooked. Im making them again tonight.//Ok so I made it again less than 24 hours later. Even better. 2 thumbs up
This is a great starter recipe. I took some of his ideas and some of mine and kind of mingled them together. First I decided to brown my meat (6 chops) in the skillet w/ some garlic,pepper, and seasoning salt to my liking. Then I mixed 2 cans of cream of mushroom soup w/ milk and added 2 cans of mushrooms, the chops, covered, and baked. It turned out delicious! The meat was very tender and moist. I separated the meat and the "gravy" and poured the "gravy" over the meat and the mashed potatoes I served with the chops. As far as everyone giving this recipe a bad review, they need to stop and think about everyone's different tastes. As far as it being bland, everyone has a different threshold for spices. And as far as it being dry, a quick fix of covering it with aluminum foil to lock in the moisture might do the trick. It seemed to work for me. Anyways, once again a GREAT starter recipe, and I will definatly be making again. Thanks and God Bless
These looked terrible coming out of the oven. My husband made a face and said what is that??? But after he bit into one he was sold, even my 7 & 1 year old loved them. I was asked to make this agian and again. I did do as other reviewers suggested and heavily season the pork chops before browning them. I also used an 2 cans of cream of mushroom and one of celery. I think 2 cans would be plenty next time. I also added extra onions since my family is such a big fan of them, and omitted the extra mushrooms as I'm not a big fan. Thanks for the tasty recipe! I've also made this by chopping up the pork, seasoning & browning then slow cooking and serving over egg noodles or rice.
My husband loved these. I made some changes. I used one can of golden mushroom AND one can of cream of mushroom soup. I also sauteed the onions and sliced mushrooms as another reviewer had suggested. also, i used a metal meat tenderizer briefly on the chops AND used seasoned meat tenderizer.. the chops were very juicy and tender!
Delicious! I made this recipe along the lines of some other reviewers, first sauteing the onions and mushrooms in vegetable oil. I then set those aside and browned the pork chops in the same oil, seasoning both sides with seasoning salt, pepper, garlic powder, ginger, and thyme. I mixed together the soup, leftover water from the canned mushrooms, onion, and mushrooms, and then added all the same spices to that mix for the sauce. Since the pork chops were already browned, I baked them for only 30 minutes, at which point they were thoroughly cooked but still juicy. The results were fantastic! It would've probably been bland, but the thyme and browning the meat really made the recipe. Will cook this again!
I love this recipe. It is a great place to start with p/chops. I have tweeked it to fit my schedule and opted to use canned srooms instead of fresh and put it in a slow cooker/roaster on low with two large whole potatoes on top, set it on low and dinner was ready when I got home from work, just add salad and french bread. I have also done it in the oven and it always turnd out great. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and green peas....yummy!
Simple preparation even with browning the pork chops & sauteing the onions/mushrooms. Used baby portabella mushrooms. Added a little bit of cream (about 1 tablespoon) when finished cooking to make the sauce a bit creamier. The meat was very moist and tender. Covered the baking dish the entire time during baking. Served with mashed potatoes and green beans. Very satisfying.
I will be making this recipe again! I used about 6 oz of mushrooms and sauteed them and the onion first. I also used cream of mushroom, added green beans, 2 Tablespoons of minced garlic and more seasoning for the meat. It was very tender and even my toddlers liked it!
I only changed a few things. I used a huge package of 8 thick chops. Not center cut but not the cheapest cuts, either. I used an 8 oz carton of fresh mushrooms. I bought 2 cans of the golden cream of mushroom soup at the store but could only find one can when I got home, so I used one can of that and one can of regular cream of mushroom soup that I already had at the house. (I bet the other can rolled to the back of the car on the way home, lol) I sauteed half of a chopped sweet onion, 2 heaping teaspoons of minced garlic from a jar, and the mushrooms in 2 tablespoons of real butter. Set aside in a bowl, then I put the chops in the same skillet I just used, seasoned them with garlic & sea salt grinder, seasoned salt and pepper grinder, and lightly browned both sides. I put the chops in a 10x15 (just a tad bigger than the usual 9x13) and spooned the soup over the chops, and then spooned the mushroom/garlic/onion mixture over the soup. I covered it with foil and cooked it in the oven for one hour at 375 degrees. Very very good!
I made these again tonight and they were just delicious once again. Pure comfort food. After making these severals times, I've ended up modifying it much like the other reviewers did, but the recipe, as written, is worthy of 4 stars easily. I made it, as is, at least twice with favorable results. Now, I double the mushrooms and I sautee them and a clove of garlic (minced) in a bit of olive oil or butter, then remove and mix with the soup. I then brown the pork chops, seasoned with garlic powder, pepper, and a bit of thyme. I find that Campbell's Golden Mushroom Soup is saltier than regular Cream of Mushroom, so I always skip the seasoned salt. Love this recipe and it's easy to modify to fit the tastes of your own family. Thanks :)
Really excellent recipe. Followed Becca's suggestions. Sauteed the mushrooms & onions in a little olive oil with some garlic. Removed from pan and added the chops which I seasoned with garlic, pepper & seasoning salt. Browned quickly. Mixed 2 cans mushroom soup with a scant one can of skim milk. Put chops in baking dish, covered with mushroom/onions and then poured soup mix over top. Baked for approx. 45 mins. Absolutely phenomenal.
I forgot to mention in my earlier review that I used thin cut pork chops. They come out of the oven so tender and you can cut them with a fork. GREAT! I also wanted to say that you have to make them differently than what the instructions say for them to come out good. I sliced the onions into half moons and sauteed them in a pan with some vegetable oil until onions were caramelized. I took them out of the pan and mix them with 2 cans of soup and set aside. Season pork chops with salt, peper, and garlic powder and sautee them in the same pan for about 10-15 minutes. Set the browned pork chops in a 9x13 and pour soup/onion/mushroom mixture on top. Bake for 40 minutes. Wonderful, comort food meal!
My family has cooked a similar version of this for years. I slice about 5 large potatoes and layer them in a dish and place the pork chops on top of them. Use a little extra mushroom sauce to cover the potatoes and you have a nice side as well-all in one dish.
My kids loved it! Even the picky one! I used turkey chops instead of pork. I have a big family so I had about 16 turkey chops which equal in size to about 10 regular sized pork chops. I cooked the onions and mushrooms in butter and olive oil and browned the chops in the same pan as suggested by others. I seasoned my chops with garlic powder, seasoned salt, pepper, and onion powder. I couldn't find Golden Mushroom soup so I used 3 cans of cream of mushroom soup and one can of cream of celery and a can of milk to loosen it up some. I served it over buttered noodles and some brocolli on the side! YUMMY!
I have been making this for years, but in the crock pot. It's so EASY and even the kids like it. Sometimes I brown the chops before putting in the crock, sometimes I don't. All tastes about the same. I add carrots as well. Easy veggie side.
Mom made this for us kids when we were little. She never added salt, just used pepper. Sometimes, she would fry the pork after it had been dredged, then add the soup. Nice comforting meal. Very good with a spoonful of sour cream and a little worchestershire stirred in a the end, for a change. You really don't need to bake it. You can fry your chops first, then just add the sauce. It'll save time and energy.
I just left the recipe alone & made it like it stated with the exception of how I baked it: 350 for 45 min., then turned up the oven temp to 425 for another 15-20 min. Everything cooked perfectly, even the onions. It came out fork tender, juicy & extremely flavorful! Forget browning the chops or sauteing the onions with the mushrooms first - there's no need to dirty your stovetop! My husband stopped eating pork chops because they were so dry & tasteless, but raved about this recipe!
Very good, comforting meal when served with homemade mashed potatoes and lima beans. I made several changes due to other reviews and personal taste. Per other reviewers, I sauted the onion and mushrooms w/ garlic in butter before mixing with the soup. I also found it necessary to add a little milk to thin. Then lightly browned the pork chops on each side before adding to the baking pan. Finally, I reduced the baking time to accomodate my thinner pork chops.
I also browned porkchops in pan with onion & butter before cooking in oven. My husband loved them & I will definitely be making again! Served with garlic mashed potatoes. I only had 1 can of Golden mushroom soup but just added extra water. Turned out great!
I love this and make it often. I make a little differently each time, but the main thing I add is a little onion soup powder mix. I also add a little milk to thin out the cream of mushroom soup mixture. Sometimes I use a flavored cream of mushrooms--roasted garlic. Yum!!!
10/10 recipe! Used 1 chopped onion, 1 container of mushrooms (chopped) and 2 cloves of garlic. Sauteed these 3 ingredients, then removed from pan and combined with 2 cans of cream of mushroom soup. Then browned 6 boneless pork chops (seasoned with salt, pepper, garlic powder), laid them in a 9x13 glass bakeware and covered with sauce. Baked at 375 for 30 minutes, then 400 for 15 minutes. Awesome meal with mashed potatoes! Quick prep and makes lots of extras.
I thought the flavor of this was great! I used the main ingredients, took tips from other reviewers, and had an easy crock pot meal. Per other reviewers, I sauteed the onion in seasoning salt & olive oil and put in crock pot. Didn't have fresh mushrooms, so used canned mushrooms and put in crock pot over the onions. Then I diced 6 boneless pork chops into strips and sauteed them in the same pan I'd sauteed the onions in with a little more seasoning salt. Dumped these into the crock pot. Just had regular mushroom soup, so used that, and threw in about 8 oz. of leftover sour cream I had in the fridge. Stirred it all together and started the crock pot on high for about an hour, then cooked it for about 5 hours on low. The meat was SO tender...I served over mashed potatoes, but you could also use rice. It was really soupy, but it smelled so good we were too hungry to wait for me to thicken it -- this could easily be done with some corn starch/water. I will definitely make this again, and next time will use the Golden Mushroom soup, even though the regular was awesome...and take the time to thicken the "gravy!"
This is a winner! I made the recipe as written. I was very happy with the results. The pork chops were nice and tender and the gravy was delicious. We put the gravy over rice but next time it will be mashed potatoes.
THE PORK CHOP WAS VERY TENDER!! I DID OMIT THE FRESH MUSHROOMS AND USED 1 CAN OF GOLDEN MUSHROOMS AND 1 CAN OF CREAM OF MUSHROOOMS AND IT WAS AWESOME. YOU DON'T HAVE TO USE MUCH SEASONING THOUGH BECAUSE I OVER SEASONED IT WITH THE SEASON SALT BUT OTHER THAN THAT I HAD NO COMPLAINTS!!
This is very good. I followed the recipe exactly as made and the pork came out tender. Thanks for a great recipe!
My family loves these. I just let them sear in a pan for 25 minutes, instead of baking. Came out juicy both times! I made them with mashed potatoes and green beans and used the sauce as gravy. Yum.
Awesome! I seasoned the 1 inch chops with salt, lemon pepper and garlic powder and placed them in the slow cooker. Then I poured the golden mushroom sauce and onions over the top and cooked for 8 hours. The chops were to die for! So moist and tender! Will definitely make again!
Just finished dinner so I thought I would write a quick review. These were quite good although I did make several changes. I sauted the chopped onion in some olive oil and added two grated cloves of garlic near the end. Then I put them in a separate bowl and browned the pork chops in the same pan. I used two cans of healthy cream of celery soup and added the onion mixture and a little bit of Gravy Master for color. My son doesn't like mushrooms so I didn't use any. I poured the "gravy" over the pork chops, covered and baked as directed. Very good. Oh, and I made mashed potatoes too. The gravy was a hit on both potatoes and chops. Thanks for a good base recipe.
Quite liked it. Made it exactly as outlined though scaled down to fewer pork chops. One issue though: too salty for my taste due to (I'm guessing) the excessive salt in the condensed Golden Mushroom condensed soup. At my local supermarkets there is only one brand that does Golden Mushroom (no surprises which one) and that small can contains 27% sodium. There are standard cream of mushroom condensed soups with low sodium options and I'd be tempted to do it again using those. Lower the salt and this one would be a keeper, given how easy it is to prepare. Right now the salt is just too overpowering.
As written it was just okay for us. Good basis to tinker with though. Next time I do think it would be worth the extra step (& clean-up) of browning the seasoned chops then sauteeing the onion & mushrooms just a bit prior to putting it all in the oven. Definitely needed a little something more, maybe a dash of Worcestershire sauce in the gravy...just needs to be kicked up a notch.
Juicy, tender and soooooo good.
A great recipe! Like other reviewers, I sauteed the onions and mushrooms, along with some garlic, in evoo, then browned the prok chops in the same pan and added it all to the soup in a baking dish. After 45 minutes, it was perfect!
Excellent! Chops were prepared as directed,although I did add a little Chardonnay wine and a package of dry onion soup mix , and they turned out perfect. Baking time was dead on. Thanks for sharing!
This is by far the best pork chop recipe I've ever had. I browned the pork chops and sauteed the mushrooms and onions before putting it in the oven and it came out really tender with tons of flavor.I will definitely make this recipe again!
Very good!I modified the recipe somewhat to meet the taste of my family and to use type of soup that I had on hand.I did as some of the other reviews mentioned and browned the onion and clove of chopped garlic in EVOO. I browned the seasoned chops in EVOO and small amount of butter before I placed in baking dish. Used 1 can of cream of celery soup and 1 packet of dry brown gravy mix with mushrooms. Mixed dry gravy mix in with creamed soup and a small amount of water....enough to rinse can.Stirred well and poured over the chops. Covered chops and baked as directed, uncovering in last 10 minutes of baking. Chops were very tender and the gravy was great..everyone said to cook chops like this again real soon. A big THANK YOU for sharing the recipe, I will definitely prepare chops like this again.
this was a winner for my family! We added 1/4 tsp rosemary, 1/4 tsp thyme and garlic to taste. This added a wonderful new flavor that added to the already greate tasting pork.
My husband has made this same recipe for years and it's a favorite. He doesn't add salt (soup already has enough) and cooks it in an electric fry pan (his preference). The key to this soup is using GOLDEN mushroom soup. If you substitute cream of mushroom soup, it is an altogether different recipe.
I prefer not to review if I had to make a change but I did want to share my experience. I made this as written except that I only had 1 can of golden mushroom so I did have to substitute a can of cream of mushroom. It was delicious. I do think it would be even better with all golden mushroom. UPDATE: I made this with 1 can of golden mushroom soup and added an envelope of pork gravy mix and a big dollop of sour cream ( maybe 1/4 x1/2 cup). I sautéd chopped onion and fresh mushrooms and put that over the chops and gravy. Baked as directed. This kicked it up a notch and made it taste a bit different. Still love the original recipe.
I made this absolutely as written. All I tasted in the "gravy" was raw onion. The pork chops were moist and tasted good, but next time I would take other reviewers' suggestions and saute onion and mushrooms prior to baking. I think I would also use one can of cr mushroom soup to replace one of the cans of golden mushroom.
I used only one can of soup and then added chicken stock to reduce the calories. Minimal prep time for a wonderful meal
Great easy recipe...I've been making these for years, and am cooking them again this month for 50 people. This is a good recipe for large groups because once the chops are tender, you can keep them warm and exact timing is not an issue. I don't add the extra mushrooms or onions due to personal taste...also, try adding about one cup of beef stock to the canned soup instead of milk.....delicious!!
I enjoyed this, though DH wasn't a big fan. I cut the recipe in half but used 4 oz. of mushrooms - the amount called for just didn't look like enough when I measured it out. I did take the suggestion of other reviewers and saute the onion and mushrooms in some olive oil first, then browned the pork chops. This cut down the bake time. I probably won't make this again since DH didn't really enjoy it, but I'm glad I tried it.
I've made this recipe for years except I brown the chops, and sautee the mushrooms and onions first and also add 2 cups of shredded cheddar to the soup mix before adding it to the onions, mushrooms and chops. try adding a little cinammon for a unique flavor.
I thought this recipe was great, it was simple to make and easy to cook. My husband and family enjoyed it, there weren't any leftovers! Thanks again!
This was recipe was great. I used Cambell's mushroom and garic soup instead of regular mushroom. I also added a small clove of garlic. It was great and you may want to try it that way.
Definitely a keeper! Delicious! I didn't have Season Salt and just used salt & pepper and 2 cans regular cream of mushroom soup and it was still something my family raved over. Next time I might try a little wine in the gravy mix. Might be better but might not. It's a great recipe and extremely easy!
Delicious! We really enjoyed this recipe. I chose to brown them on the stove and just simmer on low for about 1.5 hours. This left my oven free for side dishes. Will definitely keep in the rotation.
way to plain for my family
My family loved this recipe. Even my kids ate it with no problem. I made a couple changes. I browned the meat first and the sauteed the onions and mushrooms (I used an entire 8 oz package of mushrooms - button as store didnt have shitake). I layered those on top of chops in baking dish. I mixed the soup with a little milk and some herbs and poured over the chops. Since I browned them, I only cooked for about 45 minutes total.
I gave 4 stars because this is an awesome Base recipe and so easy. I read a lot of the other reviews and adapted many of the ideas. I saueteed 1 large chopped onion and 1 package of mushrooms in EVOO with a little bit of butter until theedges were getting browned. When they were just about done I added 2 minced garlic clovesnad just cooked until fragrant. I added the sauteed mix to a bowl with 1 can of Golden Mushroom soup, 1/4 C water & 1/4 C lowfat milk and some spices: 1tsp dried thyme, 1/2 tspn oregano (or Italian Seasoning) 1/2 tspn ginger, S&P and a few dashes of hot sauce. I seasoned the pork chops (boneless sirloin chops) with a little garlic powder, onion powder & S&P then sauteed the pork chops lightly on both sides in the same pan. Placed the chops in a baking dish and poured the soup mix over them evenly and baked covered for about 30 minutes then uncovered for another 10 minutes. The great thing about this is the Deeeelicious sauce!! I made a pot of brown rice and added the leftover gravy to the rice for my lunch the next day & it was soooo good!
This was not only super easy to make...it was delicious! This will be a repeat in our house.
Very good! I added thyme and sage, that gave it a real hearty flavor. My wife says, if she's ever on death row, this would be her final meal. We also made it with chicken breast, it was excellent!
I absolutely LOVED this dish. I did however used some of the suggestions by other reviewers. I seasoned the porkchop w/salt, pepper and garlic and browned it in EVO. In another pan i added a lil oil,onions, minced garlic, mushroom and white wine for flavoring before adding the canned mushroom soup. I added a water to make less thick. I poured it over the porkchop and placed in the over. I used the leftover sauce to pour over the porkchop once cooked. I had these with some mashed potatoe and corn and made for an INCREDIBLE dish. The hubby ate it all! :)
These are great but I do as others do and brown them first. I usually add some wine to the sauce. Maybe 1/2 C but I only make enough for 3 servings. I like to serve mine with dumplings and an asparagus side.
This is one of my favorite ways to cook pork chops. I sautee diced onion and fresh mushrooms in butter, then sear the chops in the same pan (the key is to get the pan hot (med high) so you just brown the chops, and don't cook them). I then covered the dish in foil and cooked for 30 min. @ 350 and 30 min @ 375. I have tried the method of cooking on the stove top with a deep pan, but my pork chops always come out dry that way. I think you need the indirect heat to keep them moist.
Easy to make and great tasting! Even my picky son loved them. I adhered to the recommendations from others, browning the chops a little longer and putting gravy and fresh mushrooms on top. Yummy!
delicious!
Sorry this was so bland I could not eat it,even the dog turned his nose up at it.
I've tried this recipe ! I added stewed tomatoes,and white wine !! Excellent with mashed potatoes!!
Great as is... But I used small onion & 1 - 4oz can of mushrooms... I suggest for 6 chops lg onion, & 2-3 cans mushrooms!!!
This is wonderful! My whole family loved it and this recipe made me love these soft caramelized onions. I did first saute the onions and fresh mushrooms then I removed them from the pan and browned the pork chops in the same pan. I baked everything for 40 minutes and they were so tender and flavorful. This is a little reminiscient of salisbury steak but with pork chops. Thanks for the recipe!
OMG! These are awesome pork chops! I'm normally not a pork chop person, but I ran across this recipe, and just had to try it. I'm so glad I did! I did add onion & garlic powders. I also added a bit of milk to the soup, making it easier to spread on top of the chops. My daughter, who normally doesn't like gravy on her meat, had two helpings! I'll definitely be making again. Thanks for sharing!
Super easy delicious recipe. Thanks! I sauted the onions and garlic, then I put all of this over mashed potatoes. With some green beans a complete and easy tasty dinner.
Brown porkchops in a Tbsp butter and sute onions and mushrooms along with pork. Cut this recipe in half for 2 people. Served with mashed potatoes and corn on the cob. Very good!
Made this last night for my family and it was great!!. sauteed mush and onion with garlic, butter, and a little white wine. Then seared chops in same pan. WONDERFUL!!! Was even great this afternoon reheated. Thanks
THIS IS A FANTASTIC RECIPE! Okay, I changed it a little,used cream of chicken in place of and Tony C's seasoning and I cut up yellow bell peppers instead of mushrooms (not in my kitchen!) Excellent meal, it's been suggested that I use cream of celery next time, we'll see about that.
I used regular cream of mushroom soup because our grocery store didn't have golden mushroom soup, & it was awesome. My husband was still telling me how good they were the next day.
Simple and delicious, great weeknight family comfort food. I used a large oven safe saute pan, and seasoned my chops with Lawrey's and cracked black pepper, and browned on one side of the pan. The other side I added the onions and mushrooms, seasoned, and sauteed as well. When the chops were browned I just mixed everything together with the sauce, and placed the covered pan in the oven 350* for 45 minutes. Served with mashed potatoes and oven roasted asparagus. Hubs loved this meal. Thanks of sharing!
Lots of leftovers, Sorry but this recipe was too bland. We ate it but we basically have to force ourselves to eat it as there was nothing else prepared for dinner. Even garlic didn't save this one. Will not try again. Even the thought of eaten this again upsets my stomach, sorry
These really are delicious. I brown chops in a saute pan 1st, pour in 1 can cream of mush and one can golden mush and bring to simmer, and then pour into baking dish. Cover and bake at 350 for 20 min. Uncover, pour sauteed onions and mush on top, and bake another 20 min. Soooo good and soooo easy! Thank you!!!
After a bit of tweaking, this recipe is fabulous! I did as others have, and pan-fried onions, garlic, and mushrooms then added them to the soup. Then I fried the pork chops with seasoning salt and pepper and followed the recipe from there.
I have tried this recipe several times and finally found a way that my family all likes it. I used boneless skinless chicken breasts and one can of regular 99% fat free cream of mushroom soup and one can of golden mushroom soop. Much better with chicken since my pork chops always turned out tough and a little dry. Just baked for 60 minutes instead of 45 to make sure meat was done. YUMM!
My family loved it. I was so tender, you didn't need a knife. I took the advice of others here an made some tweaks of my own. I had 8 thin pork loin chops I used instead. I didn't have any extra mushrooms on hand and it was still fabulous; but next time I make it I will make sure I have some because I think it would enhance the dish. I also used just plain salt/pepper because I had no seasoned salt. I used one big vidalia onion and a tablespoon of jarred garlic. I did use the 2 cans of mushroom soup and added just a little milk to smooth it out a bit because it was a bit lumpy when I added the onion/garlic mixture. I also browned the meat. I made home-made mashed potatoes and used the extra mushroom sauce on the potatos. Everyone was happy. Even my husband; and he's very hard to please! If I can figure out how, I'm going to post a photo of what mine looked like right out of the oven.
A pork chop with ZERO seasoning, put on the grill, tastes better than this recipe. Very bland. We were bummed because we wasted 4 beautiful chops on this one.
YUMMY!!!!!!!!!!! This was extremely flavorful, and was great served with white rice. Will definately make again!!
Delicious! I couldn't fine, nor have I ever seen the Golden Mushroom soup. Instead, I used two cans of cream of mushroom soup a half can of beef broth and a splash of tomatoe sauce. I simmered all three, added a 1/4 teasppon of garlic powder and white pepper. I browned the chops in a tablespoon of olive oil, then tranfered them into a dish, poured the simmered sauced and covered them with foil for 20 minutes @ 375. Inthe meantime I chopped a whole onion and sauteed it in the same pan that I browned the chops in. I added this to the chops, opened the foil and continued cooking for another 25 minutes. Served with mashed potatoes and there was pretty of sauce for gravey. Will definitely be making this again! Thank you.
I've made this for many years with some variation. This is for 4 chops. For those who don't like using raw or sauteed onion, try mixing one envelope of dry GOLDEN Onion soup mix into one can Golden Cream of Mushroom soup. Use the Golden Onion vs regular as it has a chicken base instead of the stronger beef base flavor (unless you like that on pork). Add 1/2 cup milk to make it creamy, mix all together and pour over browned, seasoned (I use garlic & onion powder, seasoned salt and black pepper) chops. Bake COVERED at 350, for 30 minutes then increase heat to 400 and baked UNCOVERED for 15 minutes more. Delectable! Moist and flavorful meat and gravy to die for. Serve with any sides you choose, potatoes, rice and even pasta goes well with these chops. YUMMMM!
This a a quick and easy recipe! I did not have the golden mushroom soup so I used plain cream of Mushroom soup. No Mushrooms so I omitted them. Like one of the reviewers suggested I did brown the pork chops before baking and I chose to slice the onions and carmelize them after browning the chops! Thanks for an excellent recipe Hallie!!!
Wow, and my Mother thought the Golden Mushroom Soup was her idea! LOL Our family's version is to brown the chops first and sauté the onions in the same pan then add them to an enamel roasting pan. Don't be afraid to deglaze the sauté pan with white wine (1/4 to 1/2 cup) and add it to the roasting pan.
This is absolutly awesome, I make it often and share this recipe. YUM YUM YUM
Very close to what I've beem making for years.I add a can of cheddar cheese soup,leave out the fresh mushrooms,chop oninons in larger pices, maybe add garlic and worcester sauce.Gravy good on mashed potatoes or rice.Maybe ad chopped green onions and ground pepper when served.
Excellent! Served with brown rice and poured the leftover gravy over the rice. My husband and I both loved it!
Excellent! Sauteed onions and garlic. Salted and peppered the chops then browned in frying pan. Mixed onions and garlic with soup and baked as directed.
This was such an eacy recipe. The family loved it, I folled the directions as is and placed it in the oven! quick and easy!
Turned out great! Will make again. Like others I fried pork chops until slightly browned, sauteed onions and mushrooms then added on top of pork chops. To the soup mix I added 1/2 can milk and 1/2 water. I ended up baking for about 2 hours turned out very tender. I do think next time I will brown then toss everything into crockpot.
WOW! This is a wounderful dish...fast, easy great recipe. plates were wiped clean with a crispy french bread. I am going to try this w/ my pork loin in the slow cooker.
My family enjoyed this recipe. We did a variation substituting the mushrooms with red, green and yellow peppers. We served it over jasmine rice. It was delicious.
used cr of mushroom soup and added gravy master for color and extra flavor!! serve gravy over elbow mac...big winner w/ my husband!
After looking at the suggested changes, we put some flour on the pork chops and browned them before baking. We also sauteed the onions and mushrooms. Turned out great. Will definitely make this again.
Nice recipe... Very tasty and easy to make. Thanks! Monica
I was searching for something aside from breading and frying my chops....great but tiring and a bit time consuming for a family of 6....found this recipe and it is absolutely fantastic...a bit heavy on the onion, next time I'll use a half but the prep was a snap and the results were quite satisfying....THANKS! golden mushroom soup will be a staple in my cupboard from now on
Yum!! My husband and I loved it, and it is so easy. We used regular salt and went without the onion. Great for quick, easy, and tasty.
My family loved this recipe. They gave it an absolute 10! My husband liked it so much he said he wants me to make it once a week! LOL The only thing I would do different next time is add more mushrooms.
Very easy to make!! Everyone enjoyed this. Great with Wide Egg noodles or rice. Yummy!!
Delicious! I also sauteed the onions and mushrooms with some garlic, then browned the meat.
Loved this recipe! The gravy it makes tasted great over rice, my whole family loved it. I did follow previous reviews and browned the chops salt, paprika, pepper, and garlic powder before I put them in the oven. I also sauteed the onions and mushrooms with minced garlic befor I put them in the oven. Great flavor, will definitely make this one again, thanks for sharing!
I've made this one a few times now. Everyone likes it and it's an easy one to do. 2 thumbs up.
