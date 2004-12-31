Grandmother's Old Fashioned Butter Roll

1 of 57

Rating: 4 stars I had to do some tweaking with this recipe, but it's the closest I'd found to what my grandmother used to make. It took 3 tries to get it, but it was worth it. I reduced the water and butter to 1/4 C. Otherwise the roll is too mushy. I also cooked the roll til brown, about 45 minutes, then removed to another cake pan. I cooked the milk sauce until thickened and then poured it over the roll.. Yummy! Helpful (112)

Rating: 5 stars My mother and I have been looking for this recipe for years an we have found it. It taste just like my Grandmothers-(She never gave us the recipe). Thank You Helpful (84)

Rating: 5 stars I have also been looking for this receipe for years. My great-grandmother use to make Butter Roll. When she past away no one had the reciepe. I've asked several people and no one seem to have heard of Butter Roll. Thank You so much. I cant wait to make this. Helpful (59)

Rating: 5 stars Growing up in MS I had the luxury of both eating this recipe and witnessing the cooking methods of many-an-ole white woman....Different people would use slightly different approaches--NEVER read from a recipe mind you--techniques taught to them as kids and passed on. For those that have problems with this one: pretend you are making a thick cobbler pie/with no fruit. Between each layer of dough-add a splash of the milk sauce. Cover the entire top with dough, and keep this "top" moist while cooking by spreading milk sauce over it every few minutes. Hope this helps out! Helpful (45)

Rating: 4 stars I have made this recipe for years and I had to come on here and bring some light to the recipe. First if you use carnation milk it will be a thicker sauce and make enough to pour over once you start serving. Now with the roll, you need to make the dough, roll it out and layer it with sugar, nutmeg, and cinnamon and pieces of unsalted butter over the entire roll. You should be able to make 2 rolls with this recipe. Once you layer it then roll it up. Cut it in small rolls from this and put it in a baking sheet. Bake the rolls for 30 min by them self until its golden brown, then 15 more min with half of the cream sauce poured over it. This will prevent it from being mushy and you will be able to have a light flaky crust with a semi moist center. AGAIN save additional sauce for later. Helpful (38)

Rating: 5 stars Good basic start, which means that one can "customize". Use brown sugar and evaporated milk; instead of milk and white sugar this makes a caramel sauce. Umm! Use a raisins, pecans or granola with a sprinkle of cinnamon on the flat dough before you roll it up. In the milk sauce use a teaspoon of vanilla.... Lord have mercy! All of which I have tried with great results. Helpful (34)

Rating: 2 stars My aunt has been making butter rolls for years. This summer she finally made another. I stood by and wrote down everything she did. This idoes not turn out like hers. She adds baking powder so they rise and are very fluffy. She also adds cinnamon along with the nutmeg doesn't heat the milk (whole milk) and we cut the butter into small slices and layed on the dough instead of spreading it over the dough. Try this and I think you will love it. Helpful (24)

Rating: 4 stars GREAT RECIPE Helpful (19)