Colleen's Potato Crescent Rolls
Between family, friends and co-workers, I get requests for these rolls about every weekend. They have a terrific flavor! Mix garlic or cinnamon into the butter topping for more variety.
Between family, friends and co-workers, I get requests for these rolls about every weekend. They have a terrific flavor! Mix garlic or cinnamon into the butter topping for more variety.
Folks, you can add this wonderful recipe to your breakmaker repertoire! After mashing and measuring the potatoes, I cut all the ingredients in half, put everything in the breadmaker and processed on the "dough" cycle. I did use one full tablespoon of yeast as per my machine manufacturer's recommendations, and I exchanged whole wheat flour for half of the flour, and the rolls were soft and delicious. I've made these twice, and I find that I need to cover them loosely with foil before I put them in the oven, and remove the foil about a minute before they're done so they brown nicely. Otherwise they were darkening too fast. My family loves these.Read More
Most of my bread recipes use the yeast starter method of mixing water/milk, yeast, sugar and ~1/2C of flour then letting sit overnight in the refrig. I am not sure I would leave raw eggs to sit in this recipe for the 'up to 5 days' mentioned. Not sure that is a good idea.Read More
Folks, you can add this wonderful recipe to your breakmaker repertoire! After mashing and measuring the potatoes, I cut all the ingredients in half, put everything in the breadmaker and processed on the "dough" cycle. I did use one full tablespoon of yeast as per my machine manufacturer's recommendations, and I exchanged whole wheat flour for half of the flour, and the rolls were soft and delicious. I've made these twice, and I find that I need to cover them loosely with foil before I put them in the oven, and remove the foil about a minute before they're done so they brown nicely. Otherwise they were darkening too fast. My family loves these.
I just sampled one of these from the oven; yes I burned my tongue but it was so worth it. I've been baking rolls for 30 years and these rolls top any I've ever baked. The texture is melt in your mouth and the taste is old fashioned and delicious. Except for supplementing the potatoes with potato flakes, I followed the recipe exactly. I made a dozen big fluffy crescents and then a dozen & a half cinnamon rolls from the rest of the dough, using a brown sugar, cinnamon, and pecan filling and topping them with a powdered sugar glaze flavored with maple. These are a perfect 10!
This is a TREMENDOUS bread dough recipie! I didn't have baking potatoes on hand, so I made a cup of instant potatoes, and it was just as wonderful! I even used this as a basic bread recipie instead of making rolls, and it was great. I didn't let it rise in the fridge as specified, I let it rise in a warm place until it doubled--I was too impatient for it to rise overnight or for days! :) It is nice to know you can make it ahead, though. It is very kid-friendly--my kids had fun rolling up the crescent shapes, and they loved the soft rolls after they were cooked. Thanks, Colleen, for a wonderful recipie!
I made these for Thanksgiving and the result was exactly what I was looking for, a light, fluffy, rich tasting roll. I recommend baking at 375. I scaled the recipe in half so I could do it in my bread machine. I used 1 mashed yukon gold potato, butter flavored shortening (I use butter with a good result as well) and added 2 Tbsp. dry milk powder. Even though I scaled the recipe in half I used an entire packet of yeast. I added the ingredients according to the instructions for my bread machine and ran it on the dough cycle. When it was done I sprayed a 9 x 13 pan with Pam, shaped the dough into balls and put them 4 across in the pan. Covered with plastic wrap and stored in my refrigerator overnight. On Thanksgiving I took the pan out of the refrigerator about 3 hours before I was ready to bake them and put them on my counter covered with a kitchen towel to let them come to room temperature and rise up (they will need at least 3 hours to do this). I brushed the tops with butter once while cooking and again right after removing from the oven. Amazing result! I will make this frequently.
Made these rolls for Thanksgiving 2004. Fabulous. I made the basic dough using my the dough hook on my Kitchen Aid mixer, instead of kneading for 8 minutes & it worked fine. Two potatoes were too many. Recipe should read "enough cooked potato to make one cup." A rolling pin isn't necessary--just pat the dough out with flour-coated fingers. The dough is too soft to cut with a knife--do this instead & it'll work great: take a pizza cutter & roll it in flour, then cut the dough into 16 pieces. Fabulous!
The instructions did not say to cream the shortening and sugar and when I mixed it with everything else, it was really lumpy looking. I just knew I had messed up the whole recipe.I decided to use my mixer for a few minutes on low to blend the liquids and potato together. That worked out real well. I wanted a dinner roll, instead of a sweet type roll, so I reduced the sugar to 1/3 cup. It was definetely the hit of our Thanksgiving dinner this year. These were absolutely the best rolls I have ever made! Incredibly awesome! The recipe is one that I will use from now on.
Very tasty and high risers! The dough is very easy to handle. I would suggest cutting out some of the sugar if you intend to serve them as dinner rolls, but keep it as is if you want to make them into a sweet roll.
Dinner roll nirvana. Light, tender, buttery, moist, yeasty little mouthfuls of deliciousness. The one and only recommendation I would make is to cut the sugar if you're looking for a dinner roll and not a sweet roll. I used 6 Tb, which gave a subtle hint of sweetness to the flavor, but stopped short of defining it as more appropriate for a sweet breakfast roll. Easiest way to cut? Use a pizza cutter to cut your rolled circle into quarters, then divide those quarters in half to make eighths, then subcut those in half to get 16. All cuts need to intersect at one point in the center of the circle. After cutting, spread with the butter (I don't melt - just use softened butter. Melting is an unnecessary extra step and one more item to wash) then roll up each wedge as described in the directions. Be sure to wait sufficient time after shaping the refrigerated dough into individual rolls for a complete rise. For me, that took about an hour and 20 minutes (your timing could be more because of kitchen temp. I'm in south FL, so it's always pretty warm.) This step yields the maximum lightness of texture, just as rushing things will contribute to a heaviness in your finished product. I've made these countless times now. Perfect every time. Superb heirloom recipe. Thank you for posting it.
I made these rolls for Thanksgiving, and even stodgy old relatives raved! I didn't have any shortening, so I used all butter in the recipe, but they were still perfect. My little tip is to use a pizza roller to cut out the crescents...made it that much easier. Amazing recipe!
This recipe turned out great for me and it is so easy to tweak. I had to watch them in the oven closely because they can brown too much on the bottom if you are not watching. I made dinner rolls and cinnamon buns(just coated with melted butter and cinnamon and sugar on one side before rolling)from the same batch. It is a really big help around the holidays when, like me, you have several places to take food too; you need variety. The recipe is simple and quite versatile. You can add minced onion, garlic, or herbs to change things up. I served the regular rolls with honey, herb, and orange-cranberry butter... but who is to say that you can't add these ingredients to the batter? I look forward to trying a variety of additives to this 5 star winner!
Interesting. Probably would have been better if I hadn't used canola oil margarine. I couldn't find the shortening. Still, they were tasty. They probably deserve five stars, because of my error, but they get four because that was my impression.
These are rising as I type this. I was going to make a suggestion...use the water you boil the potatoes in for the water in the dough. While the potatoes are cooling, pour the water into a glass measuring cup and let it cool. I do this all the time when I am making my potato water bread. Its a very frugal way to get more flavor into the bread. And you are using something that would normally go down the sink! Will update on taste...
I really love this roll dough. I would suggest using 1 Tbsp salt to give added flavor to the dough. Also, I struggled to get uniform looking rolls whenever I rolled them out as circles then cut. I suggest rolling half the dough out as a large rectangle about 14 x 21 inches long. Brush on the melted butter then using a pizza cutter, cut into smaller rectangles about 3 x 7 inches. Then cut each rectangle diagonally corner to corner, like how Pillsbury cresent rolls come out of the tube, then roll each up from the wide end. I found this much easier to get evenly divided. I also did not refrigerate dough at all. I let it rise once then cut dough into rolls and let rise before baking. My kids and friends all loved these.
Most of my bread recipes use the yeast starter method of mixing water/milk, yeast, sugar and ~1/2C of flour then letting sit overnight in the refrig. I am not sure I would leave raw eggs to sit in this recipe for the 'up to 5 days' mentioned. Not sure that is a good idea.
This bread is pretty great. I made it for Thanskgiving and everyone wanted the recipe. It was perhaps my finest work, and it wasn't real tough, though it did involve making a whole mess of the dough the day before and filling up the fridge. Still, the final product is outstanding. I didn't make them into crescent rolls, and I didn't add the butter at the end, but they were sitll great. Thanks!
If you want to make these into crescents, you have to roll this into a much bigger circle than 12". Even with only half the dough, this is WAY too thick to roll into crescents. Roll a quarter of the dough until it is a 1/4" thick circle, then cut it into 8 triangles. Make each triangle even thinner by going over with a rolling pin before brushing on butter. - The taste of these rolls is fluffy! They puff up beautifully. Very nice. - Cooked at 350, not 400! ****I do bake these on the top rack, and brush with egg wash (egg white, 2tbsp water) before 2nd rise.
I made these rolls for a family gathering today and my children, neices and nephews were eating them as they came out of the oven. I don't consider myself a great yeast bread maker but this recipe is wonderful and so easy. I'm looking forward to making them again.
I used instant potato to make a cup of mash potato. I made it as cinnamon rolls instead of crescent rolls. Very delicious!!!
Wow, this is wonderful! I have been baking bread and rolls for special occasions for years and this is now my new recipe. I replaced the shortening with Becel margarine for extra flavor and otherwise followed the recipe as stated. I've been waiting to write the review as I froze a batch on a cookie sheet then placed them in a freezer bag once frozen. When We were ready for more, I took a few out, covered them on a parchment lined cookie sheet and let them rise for about 4hrs. They were just as good as the first time, the freezing didn't effect them one bit. Thanks for sharing, it's great to have these all made in advance and to be able to take them out as needed. I should add that I used my pasta roller attachment for my kitchenaid to roll the dough. Probably why I wouldn't mind making tons at a time as it was so easy to make this way.
I usually go for the "bread machine" recipes, but this one caught my eye. My family loves it. It is easy to make and has a wonderful taste and texture. I mix honey and butter to glaze the top with after baking.
These rolls are very, very good!! I'm giving 4 stars because you don't "need" to wait 8 hours in the fridge. for them to rise. First I cut the recipe in half and it made 16 nice sized rolls. I used my kitchen aid mixer. Mixed water, sugar and yeast until proofed...10 min. then with dough hook attached, added all other ingredients adding flour a cup at a time until blended on slow speed. Then kneaded on a board for appx. 10 min. put in lightly oiled bowl covered with plastic wrap and let rise for 1 1/2 to 2 hours. Punched down dough, rolled into log and cut into 16 equal pieces. Rolled into balls, placed on baking sheet, covered with plastic wrap and let rise again for 30-40 min. baked at 350 for 25 min. came out great!!! Will definitely make again, thanks for the recipe :)
These are yummy! I served them as the roll for a sandwich bar. I let them sit in the fridge for two days. One thing is that you only need one cup of mashed potato total for the recipe. I cooked two large potatoes and ended up only using part of them.
You do have to make this in advance, but it is well worth the wait! The staff members I work with are such picky eaters, and yet, they all wanted this recipe! It is really good!
I found my Thanksgiving rolls! This are light, airy and very tasty. I followed the recipe to a T, using 2/3 C sugar, which I thought would be too sweet. No worries....they were perfect. I made 24 dinner rolls and 6 sandwich rolls. Thanks for a great recipe.
I made this for a baby shower lucheon. The ladies loved it!! This recipe made me appear to be some kind of home made roll domestic goddess!! I got a call to make more the next day!!!
Chalk this up as another glowing review!! The dough was a pleasure to work with and rose very nicely. I did have to add more than the 6 and one-half cups of flour (by maybe 1 more cup total) when I kneaded it, but they came out wonderful! I decreased the sugar to one-third cup as per another reviewer since I was making them for dinner, and they were just right. Make sure you roll them up tight...mine rose so much they started to "unroll" while they were baking. Definitely didn't need to bake any longer than the 15 min...they were a little more brown than I like. Thanks SO much for this easy make-ahead recipe! No more excuses for not making hot, fresh rolls. I think they would work well as other shapes, too...next time I'll try a cloverleaf!
Used instant mashed potatoes and worked wonderfully
The rolls are delicious and tender, and boy do they rise nicely. I only used 1/3 cup of sugar (because when I went to the pantry that's all I had - oops!) but it didn't matter. They were fabulous. I let the dough rise for 5 hours before shaping. I made 1 pan of crescents and 1 pan of cinnamon rolls. We had the crescents with dinner tonight and can't wait to try a cinnamon bun a little later for dessert. Easy recipe to follow and simply great results.
It does not get an better or easier than this! Made the dough yesterday afternoon. Came home from work tonight and made crescent rolls and cinnamon rolls. Thank you so much for this WONDERFUL recipe!
Exceptional! So moist and delicious! One thing, READ THE DIRECTIONS! I left mine on the counter to proof instead of the fridge. THEN I moved it to the refrigerator, too late. See Photo. Hilarious!
When ever I make a Potatoe roll, I never discard the potatoe water, I cool the water, and use it as the water in the rolls, much better than plain water.
cook these on the top rack so you dont burn the bottom of your bread.. nice soft roll when they are done. fun to make!
These are the most tender and delicious rolls ever! And they were so easy to make. I used half of the dough for regular crescent rolls for dinner. I took advice from another review and used honey butter on them. Delicious! Then I used the other half a couple of days later and turned them into cinnamon crescent rolls for breakfast. This recipe is definitely a keeper!
Absolutely love this recipe. My husband, the picky one, has dubbed it his favorite. I had to turn the heat down on the oven as it browned way too fast. I did add sugar to the yeast to cause foaming. I also used butter rather than shortning and added quite a bit more flour than called for. I was in a hurry and didn't put this in the fridge at all. I let it rise on the table and then baked. It was perfect! Made them into blueberry pastries!
Thank you, Thank you Colleen! I will never use another store bought roll again! This recipe made me look like a bread baking pro. These were buttery, light, fluffy, rose like a dream, melt in your mouth dinner rolls. I made these for Christmas Eve and again for Christmas Dinner, the cool rise method in the fridge allowed me to get the big prep out of the way and have hot, fresh rolls both nights. I used instant mashed potatoes, and half salted butter/half shortening. I debated about the amount of sugar after reading the other reviews, but I put in exactly what the recipe stated, and after trying the rolls, I felt it was the perfect amount. I brushed the tops with melted butter after rolling into shape, and brushed again after they came out of the oven (about 15 minutes for me). My family absolutely loved these rolls! In fact, no leftovers, so I will be making these again for New Years! Thanks Again!
Excellent!! They stay soft the next day, and do not dry out like other rolls. Big hit at our house!!
I have made these several times, with a Kitchen Aid & the old fashioned way-kneading by hand. My family raves about these & fight over them every time. Super easy & delicious!
This was a good roll recipe. Don't be fooled by the name, these don't taste a thing like crescent rolls. They do however, make a nice roll. So if you want a good roll, this will do, but it doesn't have the taste or texture of a crescent. They were very pretty.
These are great! I make them for my son that is allergic to eggs. I use 1/4 cup apple sauce per egg, and they rise right and still taste wonderful!
I made these rolls today and they were wonderful. I cut down the sugar to 1/3 cup and I put the dough in the fridge and took part of it out to fix rolls for dinner tonight and they were excellent. I am saving the rest to fix tomorrow. These rolls have an excellent flavor and are quite easy to make, I just couldn't wait until to tomorrow to try them and am glad that I didn't.
These were amazing - I used my KitchenAid and dough hook to knead. I can't wait to try them as hamburger buns!
I made these rolls to go with our Thanksgiving dinner yesterday. I loved the fact that I could prepare the dough ahead of time and just let it rest in the fridge until about an hour and a half before we wanted to eat dinner. Everyone raved out how tender and tasty these were; in fact, my daughters and my fiancee have already asked me to make them again soon! Based on other reviews, I reduced the sugar to just under 1/2 cup and I'll probably cut it back even further (to 1/3 cup) next time. These will definitely be a regular in our house. Thanks for a great dinner roll recipe, Colleen!
Fab-U-lous!!!! I am very critical of my bread attempts and this one was excellent to my own palette. Okay, if you are using this as a crescent roll/dinner recipe: up the salt to at least 2 tsp. I will use 2 1/4 tsp. next time. Thanks so much!!!
I made this recipie and my family LOVED it! They were quite easy to make and the taste is wonderful! I had to print the recipe for easy access, since I make them so often! Fantastic, thanks Colleen!!
I've tried at least half of the roll recipes on here and these are the best, hands down. The slow, cold rise lends a tenderness and softness that you just don't get from a rapid rise. As I am too impatient to wait most of the time, I double the recipe and use real butter instead of shortening. I've tried it with shortening and it does make a lighter roll but I dislike what hydrogenated fats do to your arteries. :o) I've used the dough to make pizza crusts (use less sugar), sweet rolls, dumplings, and popovers. Nothing ever survives the intial wave of gnoshing, hence the double recipe. My only other recommendation is to watch out for the thickness and size of your rolls. If they are cut too thick they can be a little doughy and/or overly browned on top. Thinner and smaller is better. A little brushed butter or egg wash never hurts either. I have plans to try a pretzel roll recipe with this dough in the future. If anyone else does so before me, please review about it. Try the other potato recipes if you want or save a few hours of experience and use this one.
My family loves this recipe. I change it to 25 servings, mix the dough in a bread maker and refrigerator as per instructions. I use half the dough and save the rest for another day. What a time saver!
Very nice rolls, thank you! Rose beautifully, baked wonderfully, tasted fantastic! Since I was making a dinner roll, I too reduced the amount of sugar, next time I think I'll use the full amount, I have a feeling they'll taste even better! Perhaps in the future I'll try mixing in some crushed garlic with the butter before brushing the butter on.. garlic rolls, yum! Seriously, my kiddos and hubby loved these too and they were wolfed down in short time! Do what other reviewers suggested and use your pizza cutter to cut the wedges, works great!
Made these for Easter 2012 dinner. Turned out fantastic. I made the dough on Saturday and Sunday morning about 1 1/2 hour before dinner I rolled out, shaped and let rise before baking. Really easy!
I am giving this recipe 5 solid stars even though I won't make them again. WHY? well.......Colleen says they are "delicate" and indeed they ARE. VERY SOFT and SQUISHY....almost to much for our taste but they are very good with a great flavor. Hence....5 solid stars. If you are looking for a VERY soft roll recipe this is IT.....These were fun to make and good experience for me....thanks for sharing.
These rolls are so fluffy and just WONDERFUL! Like other reviewers, I did not let them raise for 8 hours. I treated this dough like any other dough letting rise 'til doubled, then shaping into crescents and raising again. In all it took about 3 hours until the entire batch of dough was cooked. Great Recipe!
These rolls turned out perfectly!! They were exactly what I was looking for- soft, fluffy, buttery, everyone loved them. I cut the rolls into bigger wedges than the recipe called for, thinking that 16 wedges would make them too small. But Next time I will do exactly as the recipe says, my rolls were huge!! Even though they look small to start with, they will raise really nicely and be the perfect size.
quick, easy and so tasty! i've been looking for a recipe like this for quite some time. it's a keeper! and just a quick note--definitely don't leave it for more than 4 days or so because it will go bad.
Wonderful ! I made these for easter and they were very tender and flavorful and making the dough the night befor is handy.I used 1 cup of whole wheat flour and bread flour for the remainder.I don't know how well they keep,I didn't have any left.
very tender fluffy rolls! Love seeing them bake up all toasty and golden in the oven! thanks for a great recipe! Like others, I halved the recipe, but I ended up using the whole packet of yeast. I still have another batch to bake! The only thing i would change for next time is add maybe half a tsp more salt to the dough, and use some nice yukon gold potatoes to add a rich color to the crescents.
These rolls were wonderful. I used instant potato flakes, and they were perfect. I know now to save left over baked potatoes specificaly for this use. The dough was a nice dough to work with. Made half one night and the other a few nights later to rave reviews from the whole peanut gallery. Thank you very much !!
the dough was lovely and it was nice to have the flexibility of baking it "whenever." HOW THINLY IS THIS ROLLED OUT BEFORE FORMING INTO CRESCENTS?? could someone please help with the crescent shaping! a 12inch circle cut into 16 slices... mine ended up too skinny to roll into crescents. i ended up with really big rugalach looking things (and when they rose in the oven, WHOA they doubled in size and were shaped like giant pigs-in-blankets. not bad, but nothing like a crescent! i also needed a bit more flour than called for, and used 1/2 butter, 1/2 shortening. i sprinkled vanilla brown sugar and desicated (not sweetened) coconut over the butter before rolling, and brushed tops with beaten egg and sprinkled with more coconut before baking. very tasty. just not crescent shaped!!
It was good, but a little bland, even though I added plenty of salt when boiling the potatoes, in addition to the salt in the recipe. Next time I'll add a teaspoon more salt, or so. I used butter in place of shortening, and also substituted in a half cup of wheat flour. The dough was so sticky that I had to add plenty of oil to the bowl when rising so it wouldn't stick, then that kept it from being too sticky when I shaped the rolls. I made round rolls for breakfast instead of crescent rolls. I think I'll keep this recipe, since it's good for using up potatoes, but I'll also keep my eye out for a better.
These rolls were amazing, very delicious. I didn't form them into crescent shapes because it was so sticky to work with, I just roll them into balls and rise and bake it as directed.
Awesome. I followed the recipe exactly and they turned out perfect. I don't normally have much luck with yeast, but figured I'd give these a try and I'm glad I did. I didn't leave them in the fridge for quite 8 hours, but I left the second rise a bit longer than an hour. Soft, yummy, thanks for a great recipe! UPDATE: Made these again for our Thanksgiving Feast. They are no fail! My dad and my boyfriend thought I bought them from the store (which is a compliment, from them!). I did cut the recipe in half, and had to work in about 1/2 cup more flour while kneading. I brushed with melted butter on top as well, before putting in the oven. These are so awesome!
These are absolutely amazing. I've read several variations on the recipe, but I don't change anything. I slather on a ton of butter after rolling out, and I slather on more before I bake them. Sorry you just can't have enough butter. The butter chills on the cold dough, but doesn't detract at all. Watch them when you bake them so you don't over cook them. I never have leftovers, even when I triple the recipe! Fantastic with (more) butter and jam/jelly when hot, and fantastic when chilled. They keep really well in Tupperware in the fridge for days. Update: Now my inlaws come to my house and ask for these rolls specifically. Family favorite!
Wow, these are so satisfying! Only change was to add a little sugar to water/yeast mixture to help foam along. Baked up beautifully!
Made these for Thanksgiving today-- they are amazing! Sweet and doughy!
Yum, yum, yum!!! I took one look at the shortening mixture and couldn't imagine what to do next. I poured everything into the Kitchen Aid and it mixed up nicely. Then I used a dough hook on my KitchenAid to knead the dough, so preparation was super simple. I did lower my oven temperature to 375 since the tops seemed to brown too fast.
Made a very nice soft dough and taste So good. I also made cinnamon rolls from this dough and they were excellent.
I used mashed paradise banana or mashed sweet potato and they turned out great! Also I added some bacon, onion and chives as stuffing and it was such a wonderful combination!
So so so awesome! Made according to recipe and had great results. Was a bit surprised by the cold rise and have no idea if it is necessary vs. regular rise, but I would make these again.
This recipe is amazing!!!
I really liked this recipe - so versatile! I made crescent rolls & Clone of a Cinnabon (also from this site). Both are fantastic! Made 2 pans of crescent rolls - the first I made at 400 and they baked too quickly and got a little dark - the 2nd pan I reduced to 375 and they were much better. I will definitely be making these again! Thanks for sharing a great recipe!
These are AWESOME!!!!
Absolutely excellent! I made dough in evening, next morning it had more than doubled. (Use a very large bowl.) I had to reduce my oven temperature to 375 since the bottoms of the first batch came out black.
You know... I make a lot of breads and rolls, but after my husband tasted these he said, "You can make these from now on." He loved them! I used instant mashed potatoes instead of boiling my own (only because I was all out of fresh) and they still tasted wonderful. I also loved how they rose in the fridge. These are so light and fluffy. Thanks for sharing!!!
These are big hit. I made them once for Thanksgiving and now everyone asks for them every holiday. The time and effort are definitely worth it!
Definitely a 5 star recipe. We needed a recipe to replace store bought roll dough for our favorite apple dumpling recipe, which we just finished using with this recipe. Wouldn’t change a thing in the recipe other than using instant potatoes. We made enough potatoes from instant potatoes to equal the potatoes in the recipe. We will not be buying crescent roll dough from the store again. Made a few rolls from the left over dough and they were delicious.
Made these for Thanksgiving dinner. They are wonderful....light and fluffy! Great flavor! I cut the sugar to 1/3 cup. I did have to exchange the shortening for butter and did not chill it. Although chilling and letting dough develop gives it even a better flavor....next time when I have more time I will do that... I cannot even imagine it tasting better...this will go into my keeper recipes..
I've been looking for a good versatile roll recipe and have been disappointed UNTIL NOW!! These are fantastic. I made the dough the day before baking...followed directions just as written (except cut into 12 rolls instead of 16 on my 12 inch circle) and they were wonderful. Soft with a great taste and texture. This recipe made two dozen rolls and they're gone this morning. The kids warmed them up this morning with a little butter and raspberry jam! Yum. I will be making another batch tomorrow. You can't go wrong with these!
Good :) Thank you!
Great recipe!
Super easy in my KitchenAid mixer and really tasty too!
I got a lot of praise with these rolls over Thanksgiving. They were real handy to have ready and tasted great. When kneeding it, the dough felt really "rubbery", but it turned out great, so I guess that was fine. This will probably be making regular appearances at our family get togethers.
Awesome! Very time consuming... but soooo worth it! Really! Definately bringing these for Thanksgiving! Prefect recipe!
These crescent rolls are sooooo good my family now demands I make them every Thanksgiving and Christmas. That is the a very sincere compliment to Colleen :) These are amazing!
These are, quite simply, the BEST! It has become my standard recipe and brings raves wherever I bring them. The only downfall is that I have had to start making twice as many, as my husband will sneak most of them before they make it to the guests.
These were amazing! My husband always asks for them on Sundays. I use instant potatoes and usually only raise them in the fridge for a few hrs until I am ready to make them. If I am on top of it, the night before. The only thing I add is a tbsp of dough enhancer for texture. Thank you, these are delicious!
This is incredible. I make a batch of 16 at a time. In a family of 3 which the baker (me) just eats one or two to taste, the rest is usually gone within 48 hours, considering that we usually only take bread for breakfast and not at other times. I don't know if it is my oven, but I have to bake it for 25 minutes instead of the prescribed 15 to 20. Otherwise, the rolls would come out barely done. I tried garlic butter, peanut butter, cinnamon and coconut. Except for peanut butter, all are very nice combinations.
I made these rolls following the directions exactly and they were fantastic! I made the dough the night before, let it sit in the fridge overnight, and when I came down the next morning, it had actually risen. I wasn't sure if it was possible for dough to rise in the fridge, but this worked just fine! And the finished product tasted fantastic! My husband and I both got stomachaches from eating too many, but it was worth it!
This recipe makes a very nice dough, it rises nicely and bakes into tasty tender rolls. I like the convenience of leaving it in the fridge until I'm ready to bake it. I divided my dough in half and put it in two bowls before I put it in the fridge so I could bake half and save the other half undisturbed until I'm ready to use it.
I've started using this recipe whenever I need bread dough for anything except bread. I tried it first for crescent rolls and received much praise at Thanksgiving. I've since used this recipe with much success in cinnamon rolls and pizza dough as well. It is slightly sweet and extremely smooth.
OUTSTANDING! These rolls were WONDERFUL. I was a bit worried when the mashed potatos still showed a few lumps, but they disappeared in the rolls. These are some of the best rolls i've ever had. DEFINITELY a keeper. Easy to make, but time consuming. Well worth the wait. Went great with Thanksgiving dinner, even my kids ate them instead of throwing them like storebought rolls.
so fantastic. i made for the fam for easter. the only thing i will do differently is lower the temp. the first batch was a little too done at 15 minutes so i turned down to 375 and the second cookie sheet was perfect.
A great hit at our Thanksgiving! I used instant potatos as was suggested by some here. They turned out wonderfully light and yummy. I'm going to make some more and use half the dough for cinnamon rolls. Thanks Colleen!
These are just heavenly and sooo easy to make! I'm the family bread maker and there is a standing order for 12 dozen every holiday and family reunion. And when topped with homemade honey butter...oh, my!
I really like this recipe. They looked beautiful and taste great. I followed the reciped exactly and the only complaint is that it took more flour than called for. I kept adding flour by the 1/2 cup and I probably had to add at least another full cup than called for. I agree with another reviewer that the flavor is lacking a bit. So, I think next time I'll use butter instead of shortening or use half of each. I made cinnamon rolls with the other half of dough. They turned out awesome! My husband said they were the best cinnamon rolls I've made.
These rolls are very good, and the dough is very easy to handle. It was easy to use this recipe because of being able to refrigerate them for so long before baking them. I wish I would have mixed up the potatoes more because there were little visible chunks of potato in the dough when rolling it out. This won't replace my family's all-time favorite rolls but they certainly deserve to be made again!
Recipe base is very good. I say this because I changed a few things and still got good rolls. Instead of potatoes, I used left over 'Cheesy Polenta' which is a recipe from this site. I used all wheat flour and used butter instead of shortening. We loved eating them with raw honey and butter. No one could taste cheesy polenta. A long time ago I made this recipe with potatoes and they were just as good.
Always make these for the holidays as dinner rolls! Everyone always asks for the recipe!
family rated the roll excellent
Other than taking a long time to let rise, this recipe was easy and tasty. Defiantly not a quick bread, but my family loved them! The ones I made with cinnamon and sugar, my daughter suggested putting the melted butter and filling on the inside before rolling up, like a cinnamon roll, so that it is through out the crescent. You know, it's going to be good when you can't keep the kids out of the dough while it's rising. The recipe makes a lot so it's great for a large gathering. I loved the ideal in one of the reviews to use a pizza cutter to cut the wedges, it worked wonderfully. I used leftover mashed, red potatoes with the skins on. They worked out great and it gave them a little something else to chew on. We would defiantly make them again but maybe save it for special occasions due to the lengthy process.
This recipe is so good with a classic homemade bread taste! It was so yummy and super easy to make. It worked really well for my case where my parents came down for the weekend. I prepared the dough the night before and baked it the morning of their arrival and were completely ready for lunch. I made mine into sandwich rolls, so my first batch didn't turn out exactly perfect...definitely eatable, but not perfect. I would suggest lowering the temperature and increasing cook time if you would like to make larger rolls. Still WONDERFUL recipe!
These were one of the best recipes ever! I too halved the recipe and used a bread machine. Worked great. Will be making these for Easter dinner.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections