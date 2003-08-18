Colleen's Potato Crescent Rolls

I've tried at least half of the roll recipes on here and these are the best, hands down. The slow, cold rise lends a tenderness and softness that you just don't get from a rapid rise. As I am too impatient to wait most of the time, I double the recipe and use real butter instead of shortening. I've tried it with shortening and it does make a lighter roll but I dislike what hydrogenated fats do to your arteries. :o) I've used the dough to make pizza crusts (use less sugar), sweet rolls, dumplings, and popovers. Nothing ever survives the intial wave of gnoshing, hence the double recipe. My only other recommendation is to watch out for the thickness and size of your rolls. If they are cut too thick they can be a little doughy and/or overly browned on top. Thinner and smaller is better. A little brushed butter or egg wash never hurts either. I have plans to try a pretzel roll recipe with this dough in the future. If anyone else does so before me, please review about it. Try the other potato recipes if you want or save a few hours of experience and use this one.