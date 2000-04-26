Wine Cooler Muffins
Wait! Don't pour out that wine cooler! Try making these easy three ingredient muffins instead! I think berry flavored coolers are the best.
These muffins were a breeze to make and who would of thought that wine cooler would taste so good the morning after!Read More
Well, I made these this morning. I used a berry wine cooler, and this was mostly like eating a wad of bisquick. Definitely would not bother with this unless you like to "doctor" recipes. It made 48 mini-muffins. Bleah!Read More
I used strawberry daquiri cooler for this and it was AWESOME!!!! Thanks for a keeper.
VERY EASY TO MAKE AND QUITE TASTY. ADD SOME COOKING JELLY IN THE BATTER AND IT IS EVEN BETTER.
You want an EASY recipe, you got it! It also tastes great.
When I used this recipe, the muffins came out incredibly bland. It seemed like the only thing the wine cooler did was make them moist and Pepto Bismol pink.
These are super easy to make and taste good--nothing spectacular, but great for a quick snack. I halved the recipe and made 6 regular muffins. They took 18 minutes to bake. I used a lemonade wine cooler and sprinkled cinnamon and sugar on top. I also added a handful of vanilla chips to the batter, thinking the muffins might be too bland. I wish I hadn't added the chips. The muffins were very moist and had a light lemon flavor. The cinnamon and sugar was enough to give it some oomph. The vanilla chips mostly sunk to the bottom and made the muffins too sweet.
A little on the dryside but good after taste
