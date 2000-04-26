Wine Cooler Muffins

Wait! Don't pour out that wine cooler! Try making these easy three ingredient muffins instead! I think berry flavored coolers are the best.

Recipe by Leslie L Bennett

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 jumbo muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease 6 jumbo muffin cups.

  • In a large mixing bowl, combine baking mix and sugar. Pour in wine cooler and mix well. Spoon batter into prepared muffin tins.

  • Bake in preheated oven until golden, about 15 minutes. Remove muffins from tin and place on cooling rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
313 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 46.8g; fat 9.2g; cholesterol 1.2mg; sodium 773.1mg. Full Nutrition
