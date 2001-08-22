Toffee Bar Cheesecake
A rich cheese cake with chocolate and caramel bits. Goes great with a nightcap.
I was apprehensive about trying this recipe because there were no ratings, but went ahead with it anyway. It turned out delicious! As good as a cheesecake you get at the coffee shop!! The toffee bits melt right into the cheese and give it a great subtle flavor-next time I'll layer big chunks of a Heath bar in the crust to make it even more interesting. I'll make this all the time!
I just tried this cheesecake, it was easy to make but was not one of the best ones I ever had.
This was delicious and memorable! I took it to a family gathering for Thanksgiving and one of my cousin requested it for his birthday treat in March! I bought a package of the heath bar bits instead of crushing the bars on my own. I sprinkled the leftovers on top of the cheesecake and then topped with stripes of melted chocolate (I used Hershey's bars).
I think this is a wonderful quality recipe. I tried to do a water bath, but didn't have any pans big enough, so I just put another pan of water in the oven to steam during cooking...it worked! No cracks at all! :) I did have some people say it was a little too sweet or too rich for their liking, but after the fact I noticed that I'd accidentally used the King Size 2.8 oz. toffee bars instead of 1.4 oz., essentially DOUBLING the amount of candy bar the recipe called for--oops! For someone like me who likes things very sweet and decadent, it was perfect, but I just want to warn everyone else to pay better attention to the actual size of candy you're buying as opposed to just the number of bars. A suggestion I was given was to do a layer of just plain cheesecake mixture (before adding the crushed toffee bar bits), and then having the richer toffee-cheesecake blend on top of that...but that could have been because my mistake made the cake richer than that particular person would have liked. No matter what, I thought it was wonderful, so it's a 5 star recipe for me! Also, after making it and refrigerating for a few hours, I opened up the springform pan to make sure nothing had stuck (it hadn't), tightened it again and covered tightly with foil...I left it in the freezer for 4 days before thawing in the fridge the day before serving. I don't think ANYONE would've known that it wasn't freshly made...very impressive. Thanks for sharing a great recipe! :)
Delicious! I followed all of the instructions exactly except for putting it in a water bath, and it did quite nicely. Drizzling chocolate and caramel syrups on the top and adding more Heath pieces added a nice touch, too.
I made this cheesecake for my boyfriend's mentor's birthday. He is a former world traveler, and has eaten rich desserts in five-star restaurants all over the world, and swore that this was by far the most delicious cheesecake he had ever eaten in his life. I felt the same way, and everyone else attending agreed. I absolutely love this recipe, and will make it again and again.
My crust was a little soggy but some water may have leaked in from the water bath. However, even with that little snafu, it still tasted absolutely delicious. I used Skor candy bars and crushed them as finely as possible but it was actually nice to get a little chunk of Skor in a bite. The directions for the water bath really worked -- no cracking! I'm definitely going to make this again.
Yum, yum, yum! This cheesecake is amazing and so easy to make. I have adjusted the recipe to my liking however. I use 3 bricks of cream cheese and 3 eggs. Also I add an extra heath bar or two in the mix and add more on top along with drizzled chocolate and caramel. It is so good. I have made it quite a few times now and it has been requested on several occassions. Don't hesitate to make this based on other reviews, it is good!
This cheesecake sounded so good, but i was disappointed with the final product. There are way to many eggs in the recipe. It came out tasting like a sweet quiche more than a cheesecake...
Wow! Absolutely the best!! Everyone who tries it loves it!! I have added 1 broken up toffee candy bar to the crust!! Yum!!
This was my first try at baking a cheesecake and it was wonderful! Very easy to make and tasted amazing!! I did sprinkle some additional toffee on the top after baking. I also melted a Symphony bar and drizzled on the top. Everyone has asked for the recipe! Definitely recommend!
I made this for my son's 20th birthday this past weekend. I used chocolate graham crackers for the crust because I had them and thought it would be good, and used Heath "bits o' brickle" in a bag, mixed into the cheesecake filling. If I were to to do this again, I would get some regular Heath bars and crunch them up and sprinkle them on the top of the cheesecake, for visual interest and added chocolate. The recipe was very easy (definitely do the water bath) and everyone loved it.
Made this and its fab! Really creamy and tasty with a great cobination of textures, crumbly base, smooth cheese filling topped with a crunchy sweet shavings of toffee. Yum, i would give this a rating of 5 but the calorific value of 1 slice is 1/8th of a ladies daily recomended intake...:-# All in all, a wicked party dessert...a cheesecake you wont want to share!
I don't bake very often and have never been able to make a recipe that was literally irresistible. This cheesecake will be my first! The whole thing was gone within minutes..and me being very critical of my own dishes-- I couldn't stop eating it! Such an easy, amazing, UNBELIEVABLE recipe that everyone will ask for again and again. The set-apart for this cheesecake is the skor bits and the water bath for me (never used a water bath before but wow does it make a difference!) I would suggest grinding the skor pieces in a blender but keeping them chunky so they melt nicely with the softness of the cheese in the cheesecake. Another thing... most crust recipes include graham crackers + butter and that's it... But adding the extra cup of sugar caramelizes with the butter making the crust itself taste like a piece of skor bar. Be prepared to be creative with decoration. Comes out of the oven looking pretty ugly.
I won a potluck best dish competition at work using this recipe, and everyone seemed to love it! A few notes, though-- (1) The recipe turned out to make more crust than cheesecake. Literally. You can make the quantity of crust that the recipe prescribes in order to be safe rather than sorry, and just be aware to not necessarily use all of it (I ended up with about 1/2 a cup extra that I didn't use). (2) The next time I make this, I will definitely double up on the quantity of all of the cheesecake ingredients (ie everything except the crust). (3) After chilling the cake overnight, I melted some leftover Heath bits and sprinkles them on top. Then I chilled the cake a few more hours. That really added to the end product aesthetically and in texture! (4) As at least 1 other commenter noted, water seeped in to my crust. To address that problem, I decided to remove the sides of my springform pan as soon as it cooled enough for that to be physically possible (anot an hour). That kept me from trapping the moisture in for too long. Then I chilled the cake in the fridge immediately (yup, it was still pretty hot at that point) and kept it in the fridge for more than 12 hours before serving. All of that seemed to help, and it wasn't too soggy in the end.
I would give this 5 stars but the recipe as written doesn't actually reflect the picture shown. They show it garnished and beautiful, but they don't tell you that isn't included in the recipe as written. So if you want to add extra toffee bars or caramel on top that is up to you. I didn't read the recipe closely enough when I went shopping so I thought the recipe included that, and was disappointed that it didn't. Luckily I accidentally bought 8 heath bars and not 7. So I put 6 in the cake and chopped 2 up finely and put them on top. I actually found 6 in the cake to be a great level of toffee bars, I don't know if I would want to add any more. I didn't do any caramel sauce on top and it was just fine. This was a huge hit at my christmas party this year. I also wish they described how they wrapped the foil to make it water proof, because mine wasn't but my cake tasted and looked fine. Finally I found that following their cooking and cooling instructions my cake got a little darker on top than I like. I might cut the cooking time by about 15 minutes next time or maybe a bit more.
This turned out fabulous! For the crust I used half chocolate cookie crumbs and half graham cracker to add a chocolatey flavour! I also added some chopped skor chocolate bar (4) as well as some skor caramel bits to the cheesecake and had another 2 crushed to decorate the top along with some chocolate syrup when it was cool. It was a hit with all who tried it! I plan to make it again but with a peanut butter cup substitution and trading out the butter for peanut butter! Will see how that goes!
Almost burned it by leaving in the oven so long. It was dark but I t still tasted good, that's why only 4 stars. Used a bag of heath bar baking bits.
I made it for my dads birthday he said he loved it
Amazing and easy! This was my first cheesecake and it was awesome. I accidentally bought just the heath bar toffee bits, but I broke up a full heath bar on top and drizzled chocolate so it was still delicious. Also, I only added 3 eggs because of one of the reviews I read and was glad I made that decision.
