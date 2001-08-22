Toffee Bar Cheesecake

A rich cheese cake with chocolate and caramel bits. Goes great with a nightcap.

By Dania

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9 inch springform pan
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • In a small bowl, stir together the graham cracker crumbs and 1/2 cup sugar. Add the melted butter and mix well. Press into the bottom of a 9 inch springform pan. Cover the outside of the pan with foil to make it waterproof.

  • In a large bowl, cream together the cream cheese and 1 cup sugar until soft and smooth. Stir in the lemon juice and vanilla. Scrape the bottom of the bowl occasionally with a spatula to prevent lumps. Beat in the eggs one at a time, then fold in the toffee bits. Pour the batter into the prepared pan. Place the foil covered pan into a larger cake pan or any pan with at least 1 inch tall sides. Put into the oven, then fill the larger pan with water, creating a water bath.

  • Bake for 90 minutes in the preheated oven, checking after 45 minutes to refill the water bath. After 90 minutes, turn off the oven and leave the cake inside for about an hour. Chill at least 4 hours before removing from pan.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
501 calories; protein 6.7g; carbohydrates 51.1g; fat 31.1g; cholesterol 135.5mg; sodium 345.2mg. Full Nutrition
