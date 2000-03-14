Sausage Gravy III

This is a simple and great recipe for sausage gravy that you can serve over hot biscuits. This is a great breakfast treat. Hearty and delectable.

By Bonnie

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large skillet over medium high heat, saute the sausage for 10 minutes, or until browned. Stir in the margarine until well blended, then stir in the flour until mixture is thick and pasty.

  • Reduce heat to medium low and slowly add the milk, stirring constantly, until mixture is thick and bubbly and to desired consistency. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
671 calories; protein 22.2g; carbohydrates 18.6g; fat 55.9g; cholesterol 96.7mg; sodium 919.3mg. Full Nutrition
