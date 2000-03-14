Sausage Gravy III
This is a simple and great recipe for sausage gravy that you can serve over hot biscuits. This is a great breakfast treat. Hearty and delectable.
I love sausage gravy and this recipe was a big hit at our house. I didn't add the extra margarine figuring there was plenty from the sausage. I also used Sage sausage giving a little more flavor. I tried once with Maple sausage and didn't like the taste. Other than decreasing the fat I didn't really change anything. This is super easy. I did cut the recipe in half though since I was only cooking for 2. I had plenty and there was nothing left over.Read More
This is a good recipe but it is much better and creamier if you used Evaporated milk instead of regular milk. I have made southern sausage and bacon gravy my entire life and have never added butter to it. The sausage grease gives you enough liquid for your flour. Cook the flour for at least 3 minutes to get a little color to it and get rid of the flour taste and then add the milk, salt and pepper.Read More
My fiance's family is originally from Mississippi, and they know how to make biscuits and gravy. So when I tried this recipe out, I wanted to make sure it would measure up. IT DID. He loves it!
YUMMY!! My husband asked if we could have this for breakfast every morning. I said no of course but we had enough for leftovers the following morning and it reheated very well. I will definately make this again.
My oh My... Country biscuits and gravy! My favorite alternative breakfast. I only used 1/2 pound of sausage,left everything else the same, then fixed some fried 'taters with onions. I left the breakfast table fuller than a hound dog at a red neck BBQ!
FANTASTIC! I was born, raised, and still live in MS, and I know what a good sausage gravy tastes like. THIS IS IT! Changes I made: bacon grease instead of margarine, only 3 cups of milk, and a little more than the required flour as mine didn't seem pasty with the amount as stated. The gravy thickened up very well - we like ours thick! Overall, the meal was very filling and probably very fattening, but it was great for a once in a while dinner or breakfast.
I have tried to make this in the past and it never turned out right with this recipe it is fool proof very easy to make and is always a family and friend favorite. Not Sure how healthy it is but boy is it yummy!
Excellent. As good as any sausage gravy I've ever had. I didn't quite use four cups of milk, but the outcome of this recipe was wonderful.
Very yummie. I'm from Tenn. so sausage and gravy are popular when i visit. This was my first attempt to make it with this recipe and it was wonderful. I used sausage patties then cut them up as my daughter doesn't care for meat much so those who wanted it could have it and those who didn't didn't. And I agree with the review it does reheat very well.
Best.Gravy.Ever. Thick and hearty, i subbed butter for bacon grease though, as did many others. Soooo Good. Served with Mom's Buttermilk Biscuits
This was my first attempt every at sausage gravy and I've really only made gravy a few times before this. EASY though and delish! My husband said we will NEVER buy sausage gravy in a can again and I totally agree. The second time we made it we used hot sausage and made it over biscuits with omelets for breakfast - too die for! Thanks for sharing!
So simple and delicious! I did use butter instead of margarine, and added some fresh minced garlic. Just mixed it all together and didn't bother to remove the sausage while making the roux. Perhaps next time I will add a bit of cayenne to spice it up more, but quite a good recipe as is.
So very easy to make. It was fantastic
A little more flour and a little less milk made it thicker for my taste. So good, and only having one pan to clean up made it even better!
First time making Sausage gravy. Followed the recipe exactly and the gravy was a little thin for my taste so I added a little more flour to thicken. Turned out perfectly
This is wonderful!! Made it, ate it, and conquered. My wife liked it, and she never would try it. Will take to hunting camp.
Wow!! So good and so easy. I still need to go buy my biscuits, hope I don't eat up all the gravy first. I used ground turkey and put Tony Chachere's Creole Seasoning on the meat while browning it.
As easy as sausage gravy gets! I use slightly less pork, as for my own tastes, but it was delish! I also find it helpful to use a whisk when making gravy, as it gets the lumps out quicker.
Best sausage gravy ever!!!
I made this with our favorite sausage (Bob Evans original) and it was great!
Followed the recipe exactly using turkey sausage, lite margarine, and skim milk...Just trying to make it a 'tad bit' more healthy. Ended up fabulous! This is the only way that I will prepare sausage gravy from now on. Thanks Bonnie!
This is a simple, delicious recipe. I have a few suggestions. #1, for God's sake use butter. Where did the margarine ingredient come from (like sausage gravy is even remotely healthy). #2, When it comes time to make the roux (adding the flour to the fat) I suggest moving all the sausage to the side of the pan so that the roux can be cooked a bit before mixing with the sausage and adding the milk. This reduces the amount of cooking time required to cook out the starchy taste of the flour. I also added some diced onion (just a couple of table spoons...don't get carried away). It adds a significant level of richness to the finished product, particularly if you use Vidalia onion. It is optimal to "sweat" the onion for awhile before adding the sausage, because it should be sautéd until translucent before adding any liquiid to release all the flavor. Oh...and using some (or all) spicy sausage gives the gravy a nice bite. Or, in lieu of that add just a dash of cayenne or red pepper flakes to the sausage (before adding the milk...remember that any spice w/ carotenoids requires fat to release the flavor), even if you don't want the gravy to be hot. By adding an imperceptible interest on the back of the palate it will make even the boring-est gringos you feed wondering why your gravy was so dang good. Now, go promote a heart attack with this gravy. LOL
Best comfort food ever! I used bacon grease instead of margarine. Took too long to thicken so I ended up adding a bit of cornstarch slurry...next time maybe a hair more flour and a hair less milk. Added some ground sage during the salt and pepper part of the process. And couldn't help myself...added a medium onion at the very beginning! Can't wait for leftovers before work tomorrow morning!
I thought it could use a bit more flavor. Garlic and onions next time, for sure. I would use this recipe as a good base.
Very easy and exactly the comfort food I was looking for! Added scallions for color and only used 3 cups of milk after reading the other reviews. 4 cups would have made pretty runny gravy!
I also didn't use as much milk as the recipe calls for, but I really liked this, it was very good.
Yummy!
This was ok. Not bad in principal but very bland. We used spicy sausage and it was not enough to give enough flavor for our taste. I haven't figured out yet, what it is missing, but it definitely needs something...
This is very easy to make...tastes just like my grandma's!
GOOOOOOOOOOOD! That is all I have to say!
My hubby is the chef of the house, and on Saturday mornings, he likes to make Biscuits & Gravy . He always make this divine sausage gravy, and I swear it's amazing!
I love this gravy. It is so easy and so tasty. I only use 3 cups of milk though,b/c my boys like the gravy a little thicker. 5 stars from me and 2 boys give it 4 thumbs up.
Very great homemade version. I served it with homemade soda drop biscuits and my family couldn't have enough! I cut the recipe in half and used butter instead of margerine. Will make again.
Soooo Good!! I make this for dinner a couple times a year.
Great taste and very easy! Good southern style meal :) I do alter the recipe a bit - only about 1 TBSP butter, about 1/3 cup flour and 3 cups milk.
I am an old fashioned country boy that loikes to cook. I have been searching for a sausage gravy recipe and this is it!!! Especially served over homemade baking powder bisquits. This recipe is as close to perfect as it can be in my opinion.
I was recently looking on here for country gravy recipes to try for country fried steak. This is pretty much the same recipe I have used for years. The only difference (and I think this makes a big difference) is I use white pepper. I know that sounds picky but it tastes much better.
This is the best. Added a sprinkling of cayenne pepper and used 1/2 & 1/2
Wow. This.....was delicious. Probably shaved 8 months off my life, but seriously yummy.
Excellent recipe
Awesome. Turned out very well. Everyone was eating it like it was their last meal.
So good. Just like Dad's. :)
This was really good, i made it for my family for Valentines day breakfast, i usally have a hard time with lumps in my gravy, this was perfect & no lumps! I replaced the butter with bacon grease and came out great, thank you for this recipe, i will make again for sure.
Made it for a church breakfast, they absolutely loved it!!! Will definitely make it again!!
I made this using 1% milk. I like a thicker gravy, so I used only 3 cups and 3 tbsp of corn starch with water. It was very thick like this. And good!
this was really good. I made it on the spot for my mashed potatoes...to make it a little thicker I cut back on the margarine and only used three cups of milk instead of three which made it thicker and better on the potatoes. My husband LOVED it too :)
very tasty!!
very tasty! defiantly something ill make again and again! i did not add the margarine since there was a little bit of grease from the sausage. i used sage sausage and it was amazing! i think next time ill make the gravy and add the sausage. i didnt follow the directions to the recipe and it didnt come out as thick as i would have hoped. even my boyfriend said it could have been a little bit thicker.
I changed it alot but for the first time ever it was the best gravy ever.
This was the first time I made sausage gravy. I used 1 1/2 tablespoons of butter and 1/2 tablespoon of bacon grease instead of the margarine. It seemed like it had to cook for a long time. It was very runny so I added cornstarch. Make sure to add lots of pepper. I should have read some of the reviews first. Tasted good when finished.
Delicious! This was perfect with Chef John's biscuits. Wonderful breakfast! A keeper!
I make my sausage gravy,leaving out the margarine and using Ky Kernel seasoned flour..spicy breakfast sausage..and what a hit!!!
Very good recipe. Did 2 things and it turned out great. Used sweet turkey sausage and added 2 beef cubes. Did not have to add any salt.
This recipe was fantastic! I used 1½ cups of ½ & ½ and 2 ½ cups of milk and it thickened up really well. I also used some savory herbs to spice it up. It was restaurant quality!
Absolutely, hands down, the best recipe for sausage gravy ever! I think this is the first recipe I made with no changes at all. Wonderful! Thank you for sharing!
This is DELISH!!! I made it for 6 servings instead of 4. All I did was 1 1/2 pound Sausage, 5 Cups of Milk, 1/4 Cup & 2 Tablespoons of Flour..Also, I used Bacon Drip instead of butter. Salt and Pepper to taste. It made plently!! I have never made homemade sausage gravy before and I can say this is a Great recipe.. Easy!!!!!!
I love it this was my first time making biscuits and gravy turn out great thanks. but only used 3 cups milk i like it thick.
Just like out of the can. Pretty good gravy.
Wow! This will definately get you ready for a full day of fall work. My quys loved it!
This was delious and a family favorite. Depending on how your family eats this will only feed 2-3 people so you might want to double this if you have good eaters. I would and have recommended this recipe. Thank you so much for sharing!!
Absolutely Delicious!!! I only used 3 1/2 cups water and also added some thyme (about 1/4 teaspoon) My family loved it especially my 5 year old daughter who had thirds! Can't wait to make this again.
Excellent and so easy. My picky, sausage-and-biscuits-loving husband highly approved this recipe.
Solid recipe! I'm never going back to the packets of sausage gravy ever again...lol! I doubled the meat, one spicy & one mild, used butter not margarine, doubled flour, milk about the same, and added salt and pepper. I was thinking about omitting the butter, but it is an important part of the flavoring, and let's face it, it's not a "healthy " dish anyway, but it sure is yummy!
So easy. I used a sage flavored sausage as another veiwer had recommended and it was great for biscuits and gravy. Next time I may add a bit more flour so the gravy is thicker.
very good!
I wasn't too crazy about this. Too greasy, IMO, and the flavor was off.
The BEST!!
This sausage gravy recipe, is delicious. I used 2 cups of milk instead of 4 and I was very pleased. Also the better the sausage the better the gravy, I went with basil sausage made fresh daily at a neighborhood market.
I had never made sausage gravy before I found this recipe. It was way easier than I thought it would be. I usually half the recipe for just my husband and myself.
Good recipe but I do it without extra fat (margarine or butter). Just brown the sausage and dump between 1/4 and 1/3 C of flour over it. Stir for a few minutes to cook the flour so it doesn't taste raw and then just add milk a little at a time till it seems think enough for me. Also to add flavor I add a bit of sage and pepper.
This was really good. All 3 of my kids enjoyed the gravy over Grands biscuits for dinner!
This was really good. It could have been a bit thicker, that was the only complaint from my family, so next time I will add a bit more flour, to get it thicker! But it was good!
Have been making this for years. I usually make it the night before so the sausage flavor can mesh with the gravy. Just pop in the microwave and pour over biscuits. (after reheating, check the thickness- you may need to add a tbs or two of water.)
Just keep stirring...it will get thicker. I wouldn't change a thing. This was delicious!
Very good! My boyfriend talked about it all day long! The only thing was that with 4 cups of milk it was a little bit too runny for us, so I had to add more flour. Plus added some seasoning to the sausage while it was cooking. Other than that it was great!
We had family in town and I made this with bisquits for breakfast. Wow everyone thought it was great! This is my favorite breakfast and it wont be boxed gravy for me anymore. Thanks this recipe was wonderful.
This was the best recipe for sausage gravey ever! I added a little Chipotle spice to the sausage to add a little heat.
My ex-husband was the cook in our family. Sausage gravy and biscuits were one of my favorite meals that he made. This recipe is even better than the gravy that he would make. THANKS!!
Thank you Bonnie! My search for the perfect sausage gravy is over. I used butter instead of margarine I read somewhere that a reviewer used evaporated milk and water. I decided to try that and it took me back, this was the taste I searched countless recipes for!! Thanks again:-)
After making this, seeing how easy it was and how delicious it is, I'll never buy the packet of mix again! Thanks for sharing!
Someone gave me 5lbs of ground sausage that I had no idea what to do with. This recipe has taken care of a great portion of it! My roommates love it, and it's so simple. I'd never made a gravy before, but it turned out perfect the first time. Thank you!
This is a great recipe and so easy. I had to drain some of the grease due to my sausage brand made a lot but I added the margarine and a little more than the 1/4 cup flour, I cook it for a few minutes and then added 3 cups milks and brought it to a slight boil, stirring constantly and then lowered my heat. It thickened perfectly. It was outstanding!! Thank you for this recipe, it will be one I use from now on...
Best sausage gravy ever! My picky granddaughter loves this and asks for seconds every time. I have had to double it because everyone wants leftovers.
I'm a MS gal, and my husband is from AR. I made it this morning, and he LOVED it. Thanks for sharing!
Easy and delicious!
I add lemon pepper for taste. My husband loves it!
easy and delicious...won't be buying premade seasoning packets anymore...not sure why anyone would! made one small change...used 3 cups milk instead of 4, plus added 1/2 tsp of black pepper. thx for this great recipe!
This was my first time making sausage gravy and boy did it turn out great!!!! thank you for a awsome recipe
Wonderful EASY recipe!! Kids of all ages LOVE IT!! I used hot sausage for some extra flavor as well as few dashes of ceyenne in the flour!! We like it hot here in FL!!!
The first time I had true, homemade southern biscuits and gravy was when my husband's Granny made it for us - before I found out I had Celiac. I just made this for my husband and I, and it's the best biscuits and gravy either of us have had.... and that's sayin' something bc my husband LOVES his granny's recipe. The texture, thickness, and flavors were spot on. We used Jimmy Dean's "all natural" sausage (only one I could find without MSG - something we're both allergic to), and Gillian's Wheat Free, Dairy Free french rolls. Added two more tablespoons of margarine because the meat was very, very lean, but it turned out perfectly. Recommend this to any and all!!!
This recipe is good. But if your not squemish about butter or fat, here is the proper way to make sausage gravy. Brown Sausage, remove from pant. In hot pan put 1/2 stick butter, flour make into muhy paste add milk till thicked enough and serve over busicuts. Ralph Vendegna
not bad. but i skipped the margarine and went for the good stuff....bacon fat.
EXCELLENT! The only thing this recipe really needs is liberal amounts of salt and pepper... those two spices can really make or break your gravy. Taste is frequently, and season to your likening. Will use this recipe frequently!
Very Very Good! Better than Hardee's gravy! Used with J.P.'s Big Daddy biscuits from this site. I also used 3 cups milk, but it does thicken as it stands, so I wouldn't decrease below 3 cups. Thanks for the fantastic and EASY recipe!
Yum! Thank you for sharing this recipe. I made it with low fat turkey sausage and forgot the margarine and it still came out great!
Great recipe! I used meatless sausage, browned in canola oil and then followed the recipe (using 3 cups of milk and butter instead of margarine.) It worked great.
I just made this for brunch. It was amazing! Totally loved it! The only thing I changed was a little less milk and tad more flour. I like thick gravy. Can't wait for my father to try it.
I'm not an expert on biscuits and gravy, but we really enjoyed this. I cut back on the extra margarine, and it was still good.
Very yummy, my family loved it! I was a bit hesitant about the butter first, but it turned out great. This is a foolproof recipe for those who have had trouble getting the right consistency in their gravy. I will be making this again!
