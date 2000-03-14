Sausage Gravy III

This is a simple, delicious recipe. I have a few suggestions. #1, for God's sake use butter. Where did the margarine ingredient come from (like sausage gravy is even remotely healthy). #2, When it comes time to make the roux (adding the flour to the fat) I suggest moving all the sausage to the side of the pan so that the roux can be cooked a bit before mixing with the sausage and adding the milk. This reduces the amount of cooking time required to cook out the starchy taste of the flour. I also added some diced onion (just a couple of table spoons...don't get carried away). It adds a significant level of richness to the finished product, particularly if you use Vidalia onion. It is optimal to "sweat" the onion for awhile before adding the sausage, because it should be sautéd until translucent before adding any liquiid to release all the flavor. Oh...and using some (or all) spicy sausage gives the gravy a nice bite. Or, in lieu of that add just a dash of cayenne or red pepper flakes to the sausage (before adding the milk...remember that any spice w/ carotenoids requires fat to release the flavor), even if you don't want the gravy to be hot. By adding an imperceptible interest on the back of the palate it will make even the boring-est gringos you feed wondering why your gravy was so dang good. Now, go promote a heart attack with this gravy. LOL