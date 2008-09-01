Focaccia Bread

I was wary because I'd only made focaccia once before several years ago and it turned out really dry. However, that was back when I first started making bread and really had no clue what I was doing so I went for it, hoped for the best, and was pretty pleased with the results. I agree with others, there's no need to proof yeast unless you aren't confident in it still being active, I had just bought mine that day so there was no need and I had no issues with rising. Anyone with new yeast who has issues with rise should keep in mind that adding liquid that's either too hot or too cold will lead to decreased rising. I ALWAYS checking the temperature of my liquid with a thermometer before adding to the yeast, usually between 110F and 130F depending on the type of yeast. Also, consider letting it rise a little before putting in the oven after punching down if you want it a little less dense. I substituted milk for the water (again, worried about dryness) and didn't have mozzarella so I just used extra parmasean. Also sprinkled rosemary, italian seasoning mix, and a tiny bit of sea salt on top. It was absolutely delicious and it seems you could add or subtract toppings and spices per your own taste. I will definitely make again, trying different variations. I did find that I had to add a little extra flour (a few tablespoons) after adding the liquid to make the dough a little less sticky. I'd say aim for a consistency like pizza dough, not regular loaf bread, and you'll be fine.