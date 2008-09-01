Focaccia Bread
This homemade focaccia bread is a wonderful alternative to garlic bread. Lots of herbs and lots of flavor!
Quite simply put...wow! Left out garlic powder, because 1) it's not an authentic Italian ingredient (only fresh garlic is used in Italy) and 2) it would give an ersatz flavor. Doubled the basil and used milk for the liquid, to give a moister crumb. The result was a soft, perfectly chewy bread. Dimpled the dough deeply with my thumb after rolling out. Then, sprinkled the top liberally with chopped fresh rosemary leaves from the garden and lightly with coarse kosher salt, after painting with extra virgin olive oil. Then applied a mix of mozzarella, Parmigiano, and genuine imported Italian Asiago halfway through baking time so the cheese would not become overly brown. The result was ambrosia, a golden feast for the eyes and a delectable treat for the mouth. This is the real deal. Outstandingly simple and simply outstanding! To those who had trouble with the texture of the dough, either it's your yeast or your rising technique. Make sure to use only yeast that's new or that has been stored in the fridge/freezer. Also, do not dissolve in hot water, only lightly warm to the inside of your wrist. If the yeast has been stored in the freezer or is new, proofing is an unnecessary step. Proofing yeast does nothing magical like people think - it just "proves" that it's still good by bubbling. Do not allow the dough to overrise, (in other words, to rise so high that it sinks back down on itself) and ferment. Set a timer so that you don't forget to check on it. Light dough rises quickly.Read More
The herb combination is great. Use a little more salt (or sea salt) and a little less garlic powder. This recipe leaves two crucial things for focaccia bread. First, the water needs to be warm (110- 130 degrees ) when you add it to the yeast for the rise. Second, after you punch down the dough, it needs to rise a second time for about 30 minutes. If you fail to let it rise again the bread will be too dense. It is also advisable to bake at a slightly lower temperature for longer, but the second rising of the bread will help to take care of that.Read More
Great tasting focaccia. Like many of the previous reviewers, I adapted the recipe for my needs. It was a hit with my family, but next time, I would add more than 1 tsp. of salt. I used 1 Tbs. (each) FRESH oregano, basil, thyme, & added rosemary. Also used 1 1/2 tsp. garlic powder, and added about 2 T. of some leftover pesto I had on hand. Placed all of this in my bread machine (dough cycle), and forgot about it. After the machine beeped, took the dough out and proceeded with the focaccia as instructed. Sprinkled cornmeal on the bottom of my baking sheet before placing dough on top, shaped, and used toppings. Sprinkled with the 2 cheeses, tomatoes, garlic, and olives. Baked in the oven at 450 F. Family devoured the whole thing! Yikes... ;o)
Fabulous! So delicious and easy. I added 1 tablespoon of salt instead of 1 teaspoon, sprinkled rosemary and sea salt on top of the bread and left off the mozzerella cheese. I also put a little cornmeal on the pan before putting the dough on. I served it with olive oil and balsamic vinegar to dip it in and it was just as good if not better then the focaccia bread I get from the bakery. It comes out flatter then most loaves (almost like a thick pizza crust) so you wouldn't be able to make a good sandwich unless you cut off a big piece and sliced it through the center. It would make a great pizza crust too. I can't wait to try that next time. Yum. No need to buy focaccia bread again!
This is such a great tasting, easy to make, bread! I make the dough in the morning, then after it rises, I punch it down, throw it in a lightly floured ziploc, and put it in the refrigerator until I'm ready to make it! It has come out great every time I've made it. And my 2 year old loves it too! (And I even use 1 1/2 tsp. of garlic in the recipe!)
I have made this bread about 50 times and every time it comes out wonderfully!!! It is so simple and fast and is sooooo moist and flavorful. I like to add diced kalamata olives to the bread dough and top it with finely sliced tomatoes and grated parmesan cheese. Today, I used it to make assorted finger sandwiches for my friends and they just couldn't get enough! It was a beautiful presentation. Thank you for sharing this wonderful recipe!
This made a very nice focaccia. I have been making bread for years and I noticed some errors in the instructions. If you are having problems it may be because you need to BLOOM the yeast in the water first. Some others have called it proofing but when you place the yeast in water and it foams up it is blooming. This is necessary because the yeast is in a suspended state when it is dried. Only the "fast acting" powder yeast may be added directly to the dry ingredients. (this may have been what the author used) After the ingredients are incorporated and kneaded you ferment (first rise), then you punch down and do any scaling or panning (if you are making multiple products from the dough like rolls...) after all that is done you PROOF the dough to double its size and bake it. You will have some oven spring where it grows a little in the oven, and once it hits about 140F the yeast dies and the bread sets its shape. good luck and don't buy any more overpriced artesian bread when you can make it yourself!!!
This was the easies bread I have ever made. My children just loved it . My ten year old son didn't want to try it with the GREEN things in it but when he did he ate three pieces. this bread is great with a salad and a glass of wine.
This bread turned out wonderful! I let the bread machine do the work and followed the recipe from there. I added some fresh rosemary in addition to the other herbs. Everyone loved it! Definately a keeper...
THE BEAT BREAD EVER. FAST, EASY AND DELICIOUS. GREAT WITH PASTA AND SAUCE THEN WIPE THE LAST FEW DROPS OF SAUCE FROM YOUR PLATE. THE ONLY CHANGE I MADE WAS TO LET THE DOUGH RISE AFTER SHAPING FOR 20 MINUTES. ALSO GREAT MADE INTO SANDWICHES. BUT THE EASIEST IS WITH OLIVE OIL AND BALSAMIC VINEAGAR TOO GOOD FOR WORDS. YOU WON'T REGRET MAKING THIS RECIPE. BUT DO DOULBE IT BECAUSE IT WON'T LAST
Easy, simple, fast, directions are spot on as far as directions go, ingredients are right on as well, however if you want more or less or wish to admit any of the spices it is very easy to do so, I used all but the Basil as my store did not have it in stock, and the bread turned out wonderfully. If you have little or no experience with bread, this is a great recipe, easy enough to follow, with simple ingrediets, and fast enough that you will not lose interest. As with all bread recipes, I suggest that you proof your yeast before using,since we really have no idea how old it truelly is, 1/4 cup of warm water and a teaspoon of white sugar, add yeast, stir,if it puffs up within 5 minutes it is fine to use, if not toss it out and get fresh, and I rise my bread in my microwave, I heat a cup of water in a glass measureing cup for 5 minutes or until boiling, the tuck it in the back and put my covered bread in and let it rise, it serves as a homemade proofing room, I can control, heat, and humidity during this crucial time and I always have perfect bread. When your bread is finished let cool for 3 minutes, then bread with melted butter or olive oil and then place a dish towel overt he bread, you will always have a soft delectible crust, even your kids will eat every last crumb!
This recipe turned out fantastic. I used suggestions from a few other reviewers. First, I proofed the yeast in warm water and sugar for about 15 minutes. Once the yeast was happily bubbly, I mixed in the other ingredients (ending with the flour). I used my Kitchen Aid mixer with the dough hook attachment to knead the dough. I transferred the dough to a plastic bowl (don't let it rise in a metal bowl - that can interfere with the yeast), coated in oil, covered, and then let it rise in my warm garage for 30 min (perfect rising temp out there in June). I punched the dough down, kneaded it again and added some sun dried tomatoes, and let the dough rise for another 30 mins. Afterward, I pushed the dough out into the pan, brushing with olive oil and sprinkling with coarsely grated sea salt. Half way through the baking, I added dried Rosemary and sprinkled with an Italian cheese blend. (The Rosemary is an absolute must.) My bread turned out puffy and light, and I'm making it again next weekend for a birthday potluck.
It came together SO quickly!!! I didn't have any cheese, so I rubbed on smashed garlic, salt, olive oil. Also, I did proof my yeast. Yummy!
Made this tonight on my pizza stone and it was so fast to make and absolutely perfect and delicious. Will definitely make again, and muck around with toppings a bit.
I gave this four stars b/c like others mentioned I think the instructions should be revised. I proofed the yeast in water before adding the other ingredients. After all mixed, I kneaded the dough for 7-10 minutes. Also, I let it rise a second time (about 20 minutes) after I shaped it on the baking sheet. And, like traditional focaccia bread, I made little wells on the top with my fingers before brushing with olive oil. After those revisions it's pretty good, although it needs more salt. UPDATE: I made this again and found the thyme to be overwhelming. I would stick to one or two herbs and/or reduce the thyme by half.
Fantastic! It did take a bit longer to rise, but it was worth the wait. We liked it with the cheese on top. I think next time I will put in a bit more garlic. Otherwise, no changes needed. This is a great recipe when you need a very quick dinner bread.
I have to give this recipe only a 3, not because it wasn't good, but because it wasn't focaccia bread. It looked similar, but tasted nothing like it. I think it was the lack of fermenting for the yeast. The recipe I currently use requires an overnight fermenting, which I believe gives the bread its unique flavor. This bread was very tasty, very much like a pizza dough, which is what I plan to use it for next time. I think it might also work well rolled into inch wide sticks for dipping in marinara as an appetizer. While I think I'll go back to my old, time consuming focaccia recipe, I'll definitely keep this one for making pizza. (Since I wrote this I have used it for a pizza dough, and it was great. My husband said it was the best homemade pizza I had ever made. I've changed my rating to a 4.)
Very tasty! The spice mixture is fantastic and adds a wonderful flavour! One thing I might do next time is add the flour to a water mixture(spices, yeast, oil etc)instead of vica versa. I found the yeast was not dissolved properly which caused the dough to rise insufficently.
This is delicious bread! I added sundried tomatoes and used chopped garlic on top instead of garlic powder. Fantastic!
This is really excellent bread! It smelled really nice when baking in the oven. The only herb i added was basil which was enough to give the bread some really nice flavour. Anything more than basil is a bit too much. I took another readers advice and use 1 1/2 t of garlic powder. I reduced the temp time to 325 degrees as 450 was ridiculously high, but my oven might produce a bit much heat than the conventional ovens. I preheated the oven for one hour before popping the bread in, as you do with most bread recipes. I used baking paper in place of greased pan and took another readers advice and used garlic powder and basil so the bottom of the bread wasn't too crunchy. Most excellent when served with olive oil and sea salt. I let it rise for roughly 45 minutes and after all of this, the bread came out exceptional! Definitely a winner.
This has got to be one of the best recipes I have ever made! It was quick, simple to make, and my son, who doesn't like to eat bread with a meal ate two pieces and then asked for another. I was even some short on the yeast but it turned out just great! Really a keeper!
TWO THUMBS UP! EASY AND WONDERFUL. THIS IS NOW MY SON'S FAVORITE HOMEMADE BREAD.
So good! Almost better than garlic bread. I took the reviewer advise and proofed the yeast with the water and sugar then added the oil as I don't seem to have much luck baking bread without that step. The dough was a little sticky at first but smoothed out as I kneaded. I always use my microwave (not "on", of course!)to put my dough in to rise. I heated a Pyrex measuring cup of water and left it in there and placed the covered bowl with the dough in it and closed the door. It doubled in 20 minutes. The focaccia was both light and chewy. After it baked, I cut it into sticks with a pizza wheel. I am going to try the dough sans herbs and cheese to make "CinnaSticks" too. My family says thank you!
I've made this bread several times now and everyone just loves it. I use olive oil in the recipe instead of the vegetable oil and I also use wheat flour instead of the white. Tonight I made it into a pizza and it was great. I spread the dough out on a pizza pan and brushed it with olive oil and then spread the pizza sauce on top. I then topped it with mushrooms,red onions,green peppers,green and black olives,pineapple and topped it with mozzeralla cheese. Very filling and it fed 4 adults easily. It was done in about 20 min. Very fast and easy.
The best focaccia I've ever made. Great with oil or just plain. Additional suggestions: dice black olives and fold into dough just before baking. I think next time I'll try mushrooms. Thanks terri, you laid the groundwork for infinate focaccia possibilities.
Wow, I'm in love. I don't need to know how to cook anything else. I'll just keep making this over and over - it's that good. I had fun with this. I put red onion on the top, sprinkled it with sea salt, used more garlic powder and dipped it in olive oil. SO GOOD. I want to try it without yeast and with fresh garlic, because my favorite part was the crispy edges with lots of garlic.
Nice recipe, good flavor. Goes great with homemade soup. I will sometimes add sundried tomatoes as a topping for something a bit different.
Should have read reviews first. It's been a long time since I made a yeast bread and the lack of proofing in the recipe didn't leap out at me. Didn't rise at all, obviously. Due to this egregious error, this recipe does not deserve the near-five-star rating it has, as the recipe as written produces not bread, but a hockey puck.
Just wonderful!! Everyone loves it. I make two and freeze one to have on hand. This is a real keeper! Feb. 2010, I've been making this since I found it in 2001. Just nothing better out there than this recipe. So much you can do with it. As others have I've upped the salt and for me I have taken out the vegetable oil all together and just used a good olive oil for the whole thing. I use fresh herbs when I can or an Italian blend. I read a review about using milk instead of water, think I'll give that a try and see what happens. I've used any and all cheeses, whatever is on hand. What must be remembered is that this is a bread not a pizza (unless you are making it as a pizza) so go light on toppings, you want the wonderful flavor of the bread to come through.
I will never buy bread again! I doubled the recipe and it turned out great! I made this for a dinner and served it with marinara sauce and it disappeared in a matter of minutes! A few Years later: Yep, I'm back. I made this bread again and took it to a dinner party. I had to explain what it was, but after the first tentative bite, it was gone. My neighbor asked for the recipe and couldn't believe how easy it was. I make a marinara sauce by mixing oregano, rosemary, thyme and basil into a Hunt's pasta sauce can.
I'm not much of a bread maker without the bread machine ... this was so tasty and very easy! It was as good or better than any restaurant. We served it with cambozola cheese like they often do in the restaurant. I give this a thumbs up!
This makes an awesome pizza dough. I omitted the mozza chesse and topped it with garlic hummus, red onions and feta cheese.
This recipe was quite easy and delicious as many other reviewers state. I did follow one person's advice and I first mixed the water (warm to 115 degrees), sugar and yeast together in a bowl and let it proof for about 10 minutes to ensure that the bread would rise. This step was helpful and the focaccia did rise as a result. I also omitted the mozarella (I just didn't have any in my fridge) and so I added kosher salt and more parm cheese to the top of the bread. It was delicious. Also, per another review, after letting the dough rise in the bowl with oil, I shaped the dough on a silpat to prepare for baking - but I let it rise for another 20 minutes on the cookie sheet before baking. I then punched little holes into the bread (like focaccia normally has) and baked it for the 15 minutes. It was a hit!
This bread was ok. It didn't really raise and it kind of tastes like a flavoured pizza crust. I thought it was alright but my moms friends really liked it...
Just a smidge dry, but I added red onion slices and Rosemary to the top, it was a big hit! Excellent! *****
My rating scale includes "did the family ask for it again" They did so This one is a keeper.
I made this in my bread machine dough cycle and it was incredibly simple. After rising, I put it on a cookie sheet and followed the rest of the instructions.
Really, really yummy! I actually didn't have mozzerella cheese, so we threw on a cheddar/jack cheese mix and put some pepperoni on top. It was so good! Everyone loved it!
I am a culinary arts student, more specifically a baking and pastry student, and my eyes scan over a lot of wonderful jump-to recipes daily. That being said, this focaccia recipe is a perfect go-to. The dry herbs need a little increase (I bumped everything to 2 tablespoons) as well as the salt (learn to taste your dry flour before adding wet ingredients to check for accuracy i.e. salt), but otherwise this recipe stands up. I sub'ed the powdered garlic for the real stuff and I tossed in some diced white onion for that boost of flavor. Top it with some grilled onions as opposed to the cheese for some low cal points and you're set to go. This bread is so good, I've made it four times this week. Bravo.
I have made this recipe 3 times within one week- my family and friends keep begging me to make it. I appreciate that it is so easy, fast and versatile. I made it into a round loaf after letting it rise once, then let it rise again. My family likes it sprinkled with kosher salt, garlic powder, & Parmesan cheese. I also used it as a crust for homemade pizza- yum! Great alternative to traditional garlic bread!
Made this for hubby. He loves this bread and I buy it for him all the time...saw this recipe and the little amount of work and thought...why not. It turned out great. I did let it raise a little longer than it called for. Thanks for this easy recipe.
Wonderful, fast a delish. If you make the bread a little flatter than what is called for, makes a great bread for sanwiches.
To proof, or not to proof? That seems to be the big question with this bread recipe. I just made it for the first time, and I decided not to proof the yeast. Instead, I made sure to use warm (about 110 degree) water. The dough rose beautifully even in the short 20 minutes given in the recipe. I did let it rise for another 20 minutes after shaping it on my greased pan. I brushed the dough with olive oil and sprinkled kosher salt over it (I only used a tsp in the dough). I then waited until the last five minutes of baking time to add the cheese. I only used Parmesan, and it browned very, very quickly. Next time I might wait until the last two minutes to add the cheese. My five year old helped me make the bread, and neither of us could wait to taste it because it looked and smelled irresistible. I have to say, it tastes wonderful and I can't wait to serve it to the rest of our family at dinner tonight so I can bask in their admiration. ;) I am already looking forward to making this again and playing around with the herbs and seasonings...roasted garlic might be a good addition!
Don't change a thing with this! This bread is the easiest thing I have ever made. I mix it all by hand and knead it for a few minutes. I like to work in about two tablespoons of olive oil while kneading and then put it in a happy spot to let it rise. After that, you just work it with your palms into the shape you desire and poke it with your fingers. I just brush it with olive oil and then poke it again and bake. With or without the cheese this bread is a timeless piece of tasty art!
Some of the reviews for this recipe surprise me, such as the last one. My bread rose perfectly and was as far from a "hockey puck" as you can get. It was light, delicious, and flavorful bread, and it doesn't matter to me whether or not traditional focaccia has milk or water if the recipe bakes up well. I've made a number of different focaccia breads, my usual being Michael's focaccia from this site, and this was a slightly quicker, and still VERY yummy alternative, perfect for a Friday after work to serve my family with homemade soup! I followed this to the letter, except added fresh rosemary and sea salt to the top of the bread.
THIS RECIPE IS PHENOMENAL! However, I did change a few things about it. 1) I left out the garlic. I didn't want it to be packed with too much garlic, and I would not have used garlic powder. I would only use fresh, finely minced garlic, if I did use it. 2) I added an Italian Herb mix ( it had a bit of mint, oregano, thyme ). I also increased the pepper in it. 3) I used warm milk instead of water....as milk softens the bread. 4) I cut fresh rosemary ( 2 sprigs, without the twigs ) and infused the olive oil with them. This was used to brush on top of the bread before going in the oven, and midway between baking time. 5) I let the dough rise for only 20 mins ( as the recipe suggested ) in a warm oven. It makes for a fluffier, softer foccaccia.
This was so delicious and an instant hit with my family! I took another posters advice and added kosher salt sprinkled on top - terriffic!:)
I love love love this bread. It's so easy and SO delicious! I've probably made it about 12 times and love it every time. I sometimes use cheddar cheese if it's all I have on hand and it still turns out great. One helpful hint: yeast is very sensitive. When using it I always use wooden or plastic bowls/utensils and make sure the water is warm to ensure that it activates, if it's too cold it won't activate. However, if your water is too hot it will kill the yeast and your bread won't rise either. I've had both happen. All in all this recipe is simple and the bread will awe your guests! I made this again tonight using my new bread machine... I just threw all the ingredients in staring with the liquids moving to the dry ingredients, it turned out great!
Quick, easy, and delicious. I did not add the cheeses, but it was still great. My husband loved it.
Excellent bread. I added a teaspoon of leftover pesto and sprinkled salt on top of the finished loaf. My boyfriend loved it!
First time making focaccia bread and it was a hit!! Loved it and will make it often! Thank you!
I LOVE this bread! It is so easy, I never knew one could just whip up a focaccia like that. I have made it two days in a row now. I just used a parmesan/romano mix on top and no mozzarella to skip some of the fat and calories and the bread is still absolutely PERFECT! Thanks so much for sharing!
A great recipe! For somthing a little diffrent bake on a bread stone with corn meal.
My entire family just loves this bread! I was asked to make pizza dough out of it last nite, so guess what! We'll try it tonite! Great crust.
Definitely one of the better recipes I have tried.
Snaps for Terri! This was my first attempt at Focaccia bread & it was quite successful. Having read many reviews I was able to put together a recipe that everyone enjoyed. After the dough was on the baking sheet I let it rise another 30 minutes. After that I made wells with my finger in the dough & added crushed garlic to the oil before brushing it on. Sprinkle with parmesan & mozzarella for a bread that rivals any bakery!
This bread is awsome! Goes great with any pasta dish.
As many others have noted, you MUST treat this like a regular bread recipe! Let the yeast proof in 110 degree water with sugar before mixing in all the other dry ingredients. And, after you shape the loaf and add the toppings, you need to let it rise again for another 30 minutes before baking it. My loaf turned out very light and soft on the inside, with a nice hard crust. I added about 6 cloves of chopped fresh garlic to my dough.
This is the best Focaccia bread recipe I've tried. I did combine the yeast with warm water & sugar first. I also let it rise again after adding all the ingredients on the top. I also add sun-dried tomatoes, black olives & fresh rosemary or basil to the top before baking. Also great dipped in olive oil & balsamic vinegar.
Oh my gosh, this is good! See notes for slight changes.
Delicious and easy!! I made a few adjustments to this recipie. I mixed the warm water, yeast and sugar together and allowed it to proof (become foamy) for 10 minutes. I then added the mixture to the dry ingredients. This will ensure that the yeast is dissolved and active. For herbs, I used one tablespoon Club House Italiano blend instead of the seperate herbs. I also added crushed chilies. I omitted the grated cheese and used coarse sea salt to top the bread. Fantastic!! I can't wait to experiment with this recipie.
This breaddidn't rise very much, but tasted good.
I also proofed the yeast,used garlic herb seasoning, let rise for longer peroids of times and baked it in a round cake pan to serve as sandwich bread. It was really good.
The focaccia is a great recipe if you lower the temperature to 425 degrees and use bread flour. Also, I used only 1/2 teaspoon of thyme because I felt the spice was too overpowering. Next, I added a second rise for thirty minutes. Then, I spread out the dough in a pizza shape and made wells in the dough after the second rise. I also added Roma tomatoes which was not part of the recipe. I baked the bread on a pizza stone. I loosely covered the bread with heavy-duty aluminum foil for 15 minutes. Then I uncovered and baked for approximately 10 minutes. I baked the bread for a total of 20-25 minutes instead of 15 minutes. After baking, I cut the bread into strips and then cut the pieces on the diagonal. The bread was phenomenal with the changes. My son loved the focaccia. The bread is now one of my family's favorite breads. I would give this recipe a lower rating as written and a 5 with all the above changes.
quite tasty
Great recipe! Quick and easy to make. I skipped the cheese topping and the bread was still very tasty. Thank you!
This bread is amazing and so easy to make! I did make a few changes to this recipe though. I would suggest doubling the ammount of basil (maybe even more if you want), using milk instead of water and be sure to active the yeast (warm 1/4 cup of water to about 110 degrees, 1/4 tsp of sugar and mix the yeast up in it until it has doubled or more in size) Also, I would add about a 1/2 tsp of salt to add to the top of the bread before it goes in the oven. Also, add the cheese on a quarter of the way through the cooking. Otherwise, it starts to burn. This is really good bread. I would suggest it.
Just took this out of the oven and this recipe is a keeper! I added some hot pepper flakes to the recipe when mixing it, then topped the bread with some chopped kalamata olives before baking. I also sprinkled the top with coarse salt before baking and waited until the bread was removed from the oven before sprinkling on the Parmesan cheese (left off the mozzarella as I did not have it on hand). Thanks for this delicious, easy recipe, Terri!
THIS RECIPE WAS GREAT. I MADE IT IN THE BREAD MACHINE ON THE DOUGH CYCLE, THEN PUT IT IN THE OVEN TO BAKE(DID NOT USE THE CHEESE ON TOP SO THIS WAS APRETTY LOW FAT BREAD) TOOK 2 HOURS FROM START TO BAKED. THANKS FOR THIS ONE bake at 400
I added the extra salt as other reviewers mentioned, don't do it, way to salty! Otherwise the flavor was great, next time I will stick with the original recipe. I also proofed the yeast (110 degree water, sugar and yeast for 10 min). Good stuff and easy too!
The basic recipe is great so I gave this 5 stars; here are the changes I made: I proofed the yeast before adding the yeast, water & sugar to the dry ingredients. Used my stand mixer to mix it all up. Increased basil to 1 tsp. and eliminated garlic powder. Minced 3 cloves fresh garlic and let that sit in 2 T olive oil until soft and then brushed that over the top of the dough. Added thin sliced tomatoes to the top and then sprinkled 1/4 cup fresh parmesan over the top for the last 6 minutes of baking.
Absolutely unbelievable. I subbed milk for water, left out the garlic powder, and I added rosemary sprigs and finishing salt to the top of the bread after it had baked. Served alongside a dish of oil, balsamic vinegar and red pepper flakes, this focaccia made an amazing appetizer.
I was wary because I'd only made focaccia once before several years ago and it turned out really dry. However, that was back when I first started making bread and really had no clue what I was doing so I went for it, hoped for the best, and was pretty pleased with the results. I agree with others, there's no need to proof yeast unless you aren't confident in it still being active, I had just bought mine that day so there was no need and I had no issues with rising. Anyone with new yeast who has issues with rise should keep in mind that adding liquid that's either too hot or too cold will lead to decreased rising. I ALWAYS checking the temperature of my liquid with a thermometer before adding to the yeast, usually between 110F and 130F depending on the type of yeast. Also, consider letting it rise a little before putting in the oven after punching down if you want it a little less dense. I substituted milk for the water (again, worried about dryness) and didn't have mozzarella so I just used extra parmasean. Also sprinkled rosemary, italian seasoning mix, and a tiny bit of sea salt on top. It was absolutely delicious and it seems you could add or subtract toppings and spices per your own taste. I will definitely make again, trying different variations. I did find that I had to add a little extra flour (a few tablespoons) after adding the liquid to make the dough a little less sticky. I'd say aim for a consistency like pizza dough, not regular loaf bread, and you'll be fine.
Yum. Made it as written...but added lots of fresh rosemary, garlic, and basil to the dough. Added sliced tomatoes to the top (brushed with olive oil) as well as a generous sprinkle of kosher salt.
Easy to prepare, delicious and finishes fast :) I made some modifications to the preparation though. The first time I prepared it, the yeast did not dissolve (you could see yeast grains in the dough), so it was a failure. Now I dissolve the yeast in warm water first and then mix everything else as in recipe. I shape it round rather than a rectagle, and let it rise that way. I also do not punch the dough down before cooking. This way it cooks puffier and softer. :)
I omit the cheeses and use whatever topping I'm in the mood for on the given day. Rosemary works well. I completely ignore the instructions and make it more like the way that you would make bread. It turns out great.
This was wonderful focaccia bread. It was very easy to make. I made a few changes to our families liking. I used rosemary in place of the basil because I was out and used less salt in the dough because I like to sprinkle corse salt over top. Use an exceptional olive oil for great flavor, and, as one other reviewer mentioned garlic granules are not authentic italian and use milk instead of water. I made one batch with fresh minced garlic and one without and they both were good! I suppose the granules would be okay, but the bread seemed more "fine dining" without them. This bread is very quality and impressive for dinner parties or a gourmet meal. Make sure you know how to work with yeast so you get nice fluffy, chewy, risen bread. Definatly will me making a lot. Thanks for the great recipe.
Agree with the majority of previous reviewers. Great recipe, versatile, yeilds wonderful results with little effort. Family loved CookinginFL's suggestion to make wells in bread to catch olive oil/minced garlic mixture. Also followed other reviewers suggestions to add a little cornmeal to bottom of pan and to proof the yeast first.
It's the best focaccia bread i've ever tasted. i use 2 tsp white sugar, and replace garlic powder, thyme, and basil with 2 tbsp freshly chopped rosemary leaves, i also replace water with milk. Before baking, i let dough rise for 10 minutes, and sprinkle it only with chopped rosemary and parmesan. This is the recipe you want to make again and again, i'll never look for another focaccia recipe, i've found the perfect one, thanks Terri!
This recipe is AWESOME, and also makes a fantastic pizza dough. I just omit the cheese from the top and bake for seven minutes. Then I add my toppings and bake until cheese is melted and it was amazing!
Quick and wonderful!! Lots and lots of flavor! I put a pan of water underneath doing the first 15 minutes of cooking. This keep the bread really soft and from getting too crusty. I also sprinkle feta on top. Cheddar cheese and peppers are good also. One can really be created with this recipe. Next time I am going to mix sundried tomatoes into the dough. This is really a delicious recipe. It'll go good with your favorite salad, soup, or Italian recipe. Heck, it's just good all by itself! Because it was a very cold and snowy day when I made this, it took longer than 20 minutes to rise. I let mines rise until it almost double in bulk.
This is deLICious! I made the dough in the bread machine and finished it off in the oven. Based on other reviewers' input, I increased the salt from 1tsp to 2tsp (I will not do that in the future). Left out the thyme & did 1/2tsp oregano & 1/2tsp basil. Used only olive oil. Before baking, I topped it off with almost paper-thin slices of fresh tomato, some shredded mozzarella & parmesan cheeses, and also put some cornmeal on the baking sheet before laying the dough on it. We dipped the bread in a mixture of olive oil & a really good quality balsamic vinegar with a bit of fresh minced garlic in it. It came out great!
Perfect Focacia! I've made many other attempts and have never been happy with the results. This recipe is wonderful! I did have to let the bread rise for much longer than called for - perhaps 40 minutes. I also poked holes in the top of the bread; sprinkled top with dried rosemary, drizzled olive oil over the top and then sprinkled with grated parmesan cheese. Bread's texture was out of this world.
This bread does not rise properly if you follow the directions. You have to proof the yeast first. This should be fixed so others don't waste their time. There are much better recipes for herb breads.
I took the advice of the other reviewers and dissolved the yeast in water and oil. I also preheated my oven, shut it off and then placed the bread in there to rise for about 30 minutes. The bread came out really tasty and did not take too long to make either.
Great!!!! Let dough raise in 100 degree oven for about 25 min. Raised just fine.
I told friends the other day I was making homemade tomato soup and a quick, easy focaccia to go with it. I looked to see where I had gotten the recipe in case anyone wanted it. Imagine my surprise to note that I have been using this recipe since 2002. It's a great recipe for a side and I've been known to different herbs and cheeses on it. It's always a hit!
With the modifications of using milk instead of water, this was DELICIOUS! I spooned a light coating of tomato sauce on mine, sprinkled with fresh chopped rosemary and garlic, then added some shredded mozzarella in the last five minutes. Took it out of the oven and topped with chopped fresh basil and it was amazing! Thank you for sharing this wonderful recipe!
I'm not a fan of parmesan cheese, so I left it off. I also played around a bit with the herbs, adding rosemary and oregano. The first time I made this, I found that the oil made the lower crust too crunchy, so this time, after greasing the pan, I sprinkled on garlic powder and dried basil. It made a nice layer between the bread and the pan, and added to the taste. It's sinmply scrumptious dipped into olive oil and balsamic vinegar!
It was hard on the outside, sticky on the inside, didnt tase very well and didnt rise after punching down the dough. No matter what you do with the yeast, it doesn't work for me. It was also way too sticky. Won't try again.
I have been making this bread for 5 years now. What I now do is make it in the morning and let it rise all day in the fridge. Then I punch it down, make a pizza with 1/2 and let the other 1/2 rise in the fridge for bread with dinner the next night. This makes a great pizza dough and you don't have to add a lot of spice to your sauce cause its in the bread.
I used my bread machine to make the dough for this recipe. It came out perfect! It was way better than garlic bread to go with pasta. It does have to be eaten right way while its still hot, it got really chewy and kind of hard after it cooled for a while.
Wow...that is the best bread ever! I made it for a dinner once for the whole family and everyone wanted 2nd and 3rds and 4ths and 5ths...I saw people going for 6th and 7th...It was too good! 5 stars is the best I could give...I would have gave more. Overall, 100 out of 5! ^_^
Very good bread Terri! After reading "bakergal's" review I realized that I totally forgot to mention the yeast proofing thing. No matter what a bread recipe says, I ALWAYS proof the yeast by pouring in warm water and the sugar. About then minutes later, it will be poofed and bubbly. Whew, I feel better now. Anyway, I used an Italian seasoning blend of the spices and Italian seasoned garlic powder. I'll be freezing this for my daughters birthday party next weekend to use for cheese fondue. Excellent and thank you!!
I like this quick and easy recipe. I used juice from my crushed garlic tub instead of the powder, I also added more herbs than were called for. I found the bread to be a little doughy. Which ultimatly caused some under cooked issues in the middle. Perhaphs I needed to let it rise a little longer
I thought this was a very good bread recipe. It did not rise like I thought it would so I may take others suggested and let the yeast, sugar and water combine for about 10 minutes (like other breads) before mixing in the other ingredients. Other than that I was happy with this bread. It was my first attempt at focaccia. I will definitely make this again.
I am NOT a baker. Or rather I should say I bake hockey pucks and door stops. This recipe is the exception! It was delicious and flavorful! The only changes I made were these: - I only had Rapid Rise yeast on hand, so I used that - I halved some of the herbs because I only had ground, not dried. If I had put in the full amount, I think it would have been too overpowering - I allowed a second rise in the pan at the suggestion of some of the other reviewers and punched down a little with my finger tips to give it an authentic focaccia dimpled look before baking. It turned out fantastic! I will definitely be using it again!
My husband ate this for days to come and this was my first attempt ever at homemade bread. It didn't rise but I am sure that had to do with me. Tasted just like something the pros would make. I served it with another recipe from here called Alla Checca and it was splendid.
Very quick annd easy recipe. I made some changes, though: I used 2 cups plain flour and 3/4 wholemeal flour I added a little extra water to compensate for the more absorbant wholemeal flour. I replaced the vegetable oil with olive oil. I added rosemary both in the dough and on top Instead of putting the grated parmesan on top, I added it to the dough. I made dimples on top of the bread with my fingers (my 2 year old helped :-) for that authentic foccacia look. I also sprinkled a little fine celtic sea salt over the top. I used instant yeast, which does not need proofing (I think that's what the recipe should call for, rather than active yeast). But I still proofed it. It gives it a little head start. Very tasty, but the flavour comes mainly from the herbs, not really from the dough which is quite normal for such a quick bread. Will make it again.
