Focaccia Bread

This homemade focaccia bread is a wonderful alternative to garlic bread. Lots of herbs and lots of flavor!

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine flour, yeast, salt, sugar, garlic powder, oregano, thyme, basil, and black pepper in a large bowl. Add water and vegetable oil, then mix until dough comes together.

  • Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth and elastic. Lightly oil a large bowl; place the dough in the bowl and turn to coat with oil. Cover with a damp cloth and let rise in a warm place for 20 minutes.

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Lightly grease a baking sheet.

  • Punch dough down and place on prepared baking sheet. Pat into a 1/2 inch thick rectangle. Brush top with olive oil and sprinkle with mozzarella and Parmesan cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated until golden brown, about 15 minutes. Cut into 12 pieces and serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
171 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 23.4g; fat 5.8g; cholesterol 5.4mg; sodium 252.5mg. Full Nutrition
