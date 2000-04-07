Mohawk Milk Cake

It's difficult to rate this recipe what with the baking powder overload! Two TABLESPOONS? I'll play devil's advocate and give this recipe four stars and the benefit of the doubt that a typo is at work here! I used two TEASPOONS of baking powder and ended up with an absolutely perfect white cake. In fact, I'd consider this a great go-to recipe for all those of us who are constantly searching for that elusive, good and dependable white cake. Nope - this doesn't have a "corn bread texture." Yes, it is light, tender and pleasantly sweet and vanilla scented. Nope - it isn't dry. Yes, it is still sturdy enough for layers. But do NOT use 2 T. of baking powder! I melted the butter and milk together in the microwave while I mixed the eggs and sugar. I didn't bother to sift the flour and baking powder, and I added 1/2 tsp. salt to heighten the flavor. I baked this as cupcakes, pouring the batter easily (don't worry when you see how thin it is!) into the cupcake liners. Baked them about 20 minutes. I can't imagine the issues one might have with this cake if baked with so much baking powder - dryness? Caving in? Coarse, corn bread texture? Perhaps this is why so few have reviewed this recipe, and the last review was nearly three years ago! But with this one change, this just might be a 5-star recipe. With its unusual name, I'm sure I'll remember this recipe the next time I need a good white cake.

Read More