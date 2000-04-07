Mohawk Milk Cake
A wonderful cake given to me by a Mohawk Indian after a bake off at the Fryeburg Fair here in Maine. It is heavy in weight but light in taste.
It's difficult to rate this recipe what with the baking powder overload! Two TABLESPOONS? I'll play devil's advocate and give this recipe four stars and the benefit of the doubt that a typo is at work here! I used two TEASPOONS of baking powder and ended up with an absolutely perfect white cake. In fact, I'd consider this a great go-to recipe for all those of us who are constantly searching for that elusive, good and dependable white cake. Nope - this doesn't have a "corn bread texture." Yes, it is light, tender and pleasantly sweet and vanilla scented. Nope - it isn't dry. Yes, it is still sturdy enough for layers. But do NOT use 2 T. of baking powder! I melted the butter and milk together in the microwave while I mixed the eggs and sugar. I didn't bother to sift the flour and baking powder, and I added 1/2 tsp. salt to heighten the flavor. I baked this as cupcakes, pouring the batter easily (don't worry when you see how thin it is!) into the cupcake liners. Baked them about 20 minutes. I can't imagine the issues one might have with this cake if baked with so much baking powder - dryness? Caving in? Coarse, corn bread texture? Perhaps this is why so few have reviewed this recipe, and the last review was nearly three years ago! But with this one change, this just might be a 5-star recipe. With its unusual name, I'm sure I'll remember this recipe the next time I need a good white cake.Read More
Well, the cake batter tasted good, and the aroma was just as sweet. My son saw it and could wait to try it. So, as soon as it was cool enough we cut into it. Wow, a sweet biscuit disguised as cake. That's why I rated it only a one, for as a cake, oh no way! Next time, I make it I will put it into muffin tins and call them sweet biscuits. Thanks for sharing the most interesting bicuit cake I've ever tasted.Read More
Very light, fluffy, easy to make cake. I expected it to be like a pound cake but it was more like a rich sponge cake.I silced in in half and filled it with sugared strawberries and whipped cream for a great strawberry shortcake!
We love this cake. It's quick and easy and tastes great. Dust with confectioners sugar for a finished look. It won me a second prize in the Hardwick Community Fair - oldest fair in the country!
This is the only cake that I have ever made to fall, but the flavor was good. Its a recipe that I would probably hang on to, because its a good recipe, just not awesome.
very delicious, fluffy and light!
Tasted great - light and fluffy. One of my guests described it as tasting like "sweet muted cornbread". I added a raspberry drizzle to the top to add some color and sweetness a bit, and everyone who had some loved it. I also subsituted Splenda with no problems.
We just loved this cake! I frosted it with chocolate and between my husband and his buddies it was gone in 2 days! Am making it again today per their request!
The cake didn't come out well at all, it was most likely my fault...but it still didn't appeal to me as a "good" cake. But thanks for the opportunity to try it!!
This is a wonderful cake to make for any occasion! Not to sweet, no overbearing flavor. I've found that an almond drizzle icing makes it even better! ;o)
I thought it was great my girlfriend didn't think it was all that. I will make again.
Im sorry but I didnt like the texture at all :S
It is delicious.
Incredible cake!! Light, fluffy.......gave some away to my neighbours and they all RAVED about it. This is definitely a cake worth baking.
Great recipe. Quick and easy which was exactly what I was looking for. I thought it ask for too much baking powder. Not sure how much I used because I accidentally put in 1tablespoon but quickly scooped some out. Still the bake was nice. I will use this recipe again when in a time crunch.
Though, to my dismay, this cake fell as I took it out of the oven, it is still quite tasty. I will have to see what my guests think of it tonight, but I am sure it will be a hit! It was not the Milk cake I was looking for, but a nice change all the same.
