Mohawk Milk Cake

A wonderful cake given to me by a Mohawk Indian after a bake off at the Fryeburg Fair here in Maine. It is heavy in weight but light in taste.

Recipe by DAISY

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch Bundt pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
8
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9 inch Bundt pan. Sift together the flour and baking powder. Set aside.

  • In a saucepan heat milk and butter until butter is melted. Remove from heat and set aside.

  • In a large bowl, cream together the sugar and eggs until light and lemon colored. Stir in the vanilla. Beat in the flour mixture and the milk. Mix thoroughly and pour into prepared 9 inch Bundt pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 45 to 50 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Cool 10 minutes in the pan, then turn out onto a wire rack and cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
466 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 76.1g; fat 15.3g; cholesterol 126.6mg; sodium 381.3mg. Full Nutrition
