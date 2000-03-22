Creamy Artichoke Pasta

This was incredibly delicious! I can't wait to make it again. I only made 6 oz of pasta and had just enough of the sauce. I don't know how you could make this as is and have enough for the full 12 oz of pasta. I couldn't find marinated artichoke hearts at my grocery store, so I just bought the regular canned ones (in water) and marinated them myself. For the marinade, I used generous dashes of dried basil, thyme, and oregano. Then I added about a teaspoon or more of minced garlic, some olive oil, and some vinegar. It turned out great. I also boiled a boneless, skinless chicken breast for about twenty minutes and cut it up, adding it to my plate at the end (not everyone at my house eats meat, so I couldn't add it in the sauce). This is a new favorite at my house!