Creamy Artichoke Pasta
This is a great fast and simple pasta dish, with a sauce that is lower in fat, yet creamy! If you like artichokes, you'll like this! You can adjust all the seasonings to suit your tastes.
WOW!! I couldn't believe how good this recipe is! I was wary with the low-fat stuff in it but it was great. My husband accidentally got me marinated artichokes when I just wanted ones in water and now I am glad he did! I used bowtie pasta and didn't use the full 12 ounces. It was so good I immediately ran a taste to my neighbor who also loves artichokes. She also gave it five stars. I can't wait to taste the leftovers tomorrow. Think I'll add some fresh tomatoes...Read More
I used fat free cottage cheese and fat free sour cream when making this recipe. I also added some extra artichokes.Read More
WOW!! I couldn't believe how good this recipe is! I was wary with the low-fat stuff in it but it was great. My husband accidentally got me marinated artichokes when I just wanted ones in water and now I am glad he did! I used bowtie pasta and didn't use the full 12 ounces. It was so good I immediately ran a taste to my neighbor who also loves artichokes. She also gave it five stars. I can't wait to taste the leftovers tomorrow. Think I'll add some fresh tomatoes...
I made this recipe one step healthier by using whole wheat pasta for more protein and fiber. I used fat-free cottage cheese and fat-free sour cream. Very yummy. I definitely agree that 12 oz of pasta requires more than just 6 oz of artichoke hearts, so I beefed-up the recipe by adding about 15 sea scallops. Just throw them in as you are cooking the onion and garlic. It turned out GREAT! I'm sure that shrimp would work just as well!!! 25 g protein, 14 g fat, 9 g dietary fiber, 31 mg cholesterol,
Great pasta dish! I sauteed chicken cubed chicken breast in olive oil until cooked through and tossed them in the pasta-- tasted even better! My family all loved it, including my kids as did my in-laws who were dining with us! I will definitely make it again. Also, we LOVE arthichoke hearts, my whole family, so I had a can of non-marnited hearts, I tossed in also, it was very good and we all enjoyed more artichoke hearts. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
I made this recipe one night when I was absolutely famished but didn't want to give in to fast food. By chopping the artichokes as they warmed, completely forgetting about the onion, and just generally hauling butt, I got this on the table in under 20 minutes. Slightly more than getting fast food, but a heck of a lot better tasting and better for you. I used hearts in hot marinade, and I will probably do it again. I highly recommend this recipe for everyone, vegetarians and meat eaters (like me) alike, for its delightful mix of flavours, ease of preperation, and the many possible variations. Stop reading reviews and make it already!
Made this as written except, after reading the reviews, I added another 6 oz jar of drained artichokes. Also, I didn't have cayenne so used a bit of crushed red pepper. Very easy to prepare, we liked it. I do think the sauce would be better suited to a short pasta so will try that next time.
I loved this meal! I used feta instead of cottage cheese for taste preferences and I added some fresh spinach and extra artichokes for more vegetables. I added fresh basil and extra garlic. I used egg noodles instead of spaghetti for more protien. If you make it with regular pasta, I recommend a short noodle instead of spaghetti.
I made a few revisions, after reading other reviews, and this pasta dish came out great! I cut back on the sour cream, increased the parmesan, added some fresh roma tomatoes to the onion and artichoke mixture, and used penne pasta instead of spaghetti. It was delicious and also made for great leftovers.
This was very tasty. I listened to some of the other reviews and used a larger can of artichokes. I also added a can of chicken and some sun dried tomatoes. I will definitely make this again. Thanks for sharing.
This was tasty, but I found it a bit dry. Part of the fault was mine, as I have a huge jar of marinated artichokes from Costco and didn't know exactly how much of the liquid from the jar to add. I ended up adding the whole container of cottage cheese in order to moisten it up, and that seemed to help. I definitely enjoyed this dish and will experiment with adding more liquid from the jar of artichokes next time to see if that combats the dryness.
This was incredibly delicious! I can't wait to make it again. I only made 6 oz of pasta and had just enough of the sauce. I don't know how you could make this as is and have enough for the full 12 oz of pasta. I couldn't find marinated artichoke hearts at my grocery store, so I just bought the regular canned ones (in water) and marinated them myself. For the marinade, I used generous dashes of dried basil, thyme, and oregano. Then I added about a teaspoon or more of minced garlic, some olive oil, and some vinegar. It turned out great. I also boiled a boneless, skinless chicken breast for about twenty minutes and cut it up, adding it to my plate at the end (not everyone at my house eats meat, so I couldn't add it in the sauce). This is a new favorite at my house!
We loved this. I rated it 4 as written, but 5 with my changes. This is so quick, pretty healthy and awesome. My way kinda ended up with everything but the kitchen sink. no need to cook artichokes, i skipped step 2 & mixed remaining ingredients & hot pasta. I added fresh spinach, sundried tomatoe bits, roasted red peppers, a little feta & kalamata olives. I used a marinated artichoke salad which contained garlic. skipped the onions. used shredded six cheeses from sam's.
Yummy. I added mushrooms and used non-fat sour cream and cottage cheese--it was great!
Good recipe. I did not have the marinated artichokes, so I used chicken broth to substitute for the liquid. Turned out to be quite tasty.
What a fantastic recipe! I think the addition of tomatoes really takes this recipe from good to great! I used 2 Roma tomatoes cut into grape-sized chunks and added them just before removing the sauce from the heat and adding the sour cream and cottage cheese. They gave the pasta more color and flavor. My boyfriend went back for THIRDS!
It was way better than I expected! I added sun-dried tomatoes and scallops and it was awesome, very easy too!
This is delicious and very easy to make. I used non-fat cottage cheese and non-fat sour cream and it turned out great!
This was very tasty. I made a few changes to the recipe. First, I used artichoke crowns, rather than artichoke hearts.. didn't have to deal with an occasional leaf or chewy part. I left out the butter and added a sprinkling of butter buds to the recipe. I also left out the parmesan cheese. I did add a sprinkling of it on top. The recipe didn't say what type of onion, so I used a red one. This is a very good recipe and I will keep this in my recipe box for making in the future
This recipe was fantastic! Very easy to make and it was delicious. I made a recipe for 4 and I would use about 3/4 of the artichoke liquid next time. Awesome.
lovely and very very fast and easy
This recipe is great! I added more artichokes. I didnt have any cottage cheese on hand so i just used a lil more sour cream and you cant even tell the difference!
Very good!! It's even better the next day (leftovers)
Definitely quick and easy, but we just didn't really like this one...
Loved this dish! I too changed it up a bit. I used spinach egg noodles, substituted feta for the cottage cheese and used two cans of artichokes and added sun dried tomatoes. SOOOOOO GOOOOD!
WOW!! Talk about flavor! Everyone loved this from my toddler to my husband. This was easy to prepare. I didn't have any cottage cheese, so I substituted some jar alfredo. I also skipped the sour cream.
Excellent! I was skeptical at first about using cottage cheese, but I don't think it would be the same without it. A great meal.
This was so good. The seasonings were perfect. I added extra garlic like I normally do. They cayenne added a kick but it wasn't too much heat.
We just weren't that crazy about this dish. Too much sour cream and marinde flavor from the artichokes.
Fast,easy and even my children thought it was delicious!!!I substituted plain kefir for the sour cream,worked out perfectly.
i did change a few things and will change a few more things but my family loved this. i had a 13 oz jar of artichokes so used that and didn't feel like figuring what 12 oz was so used the whole 16 oz box of spaghetti and threw half a bag of frozen peas in. it went over so well (even with my 2 yo and my meat and potatoes preferring hubbY) that there wasn't any left to pack up for lunches! next time i think i will use more artichokes and double the sauce but over all great dish.
This recipe was very tasty and easy to put together. I didn't use the olive oil or butter since my artichokes were in oil. I just used a couple of tablespoons of that. I also added some sundried tomatoes and mozzarella instead of parmesan since that's what I had on hand.
This was tasty, but I added a lot to it. I added 1/2 lb of shrimp, and about 1/3 lb of mixed mushrooms when I added the artichokes. I almost think I should have added a second jar of artichokes too. I also added 1/2 lb sugar snap peas to the pasta pot in the last minute or two of cooking. I don't think there would have been enough bulk without the extras. I used wheat Penne, non fat cottage cheese, and non fat sour cream. Served with a salad and homemade breadsticks...wonderful meal!
Good, but not great. I mixed plain old pasta sauce with the leftovers for the next day. Everyone liked it, but again, it was nothing special.
I make this with some chicken breasts cut into 1 inch pieces fried in a bit of butter until browned. I add an extra jar of artichokes because my husband loves them and I use more sour cream then cottage cheese because I found it to be too chunky. I also use linguine instead of spaghetti. With all my changes I would give it 5 stars... It is sooo good! I also make sure to use all the juice from the artichokes... it gives it that extra something special.
Loved this one. I added a bit more cayenne otherwise followed the recipe. Was very happy with the resulting flavors and will make again!
I make this with whole wheat rotini pasta and it is yummy!!! I also increase the garlic to about 6 cloves because we love garlic and use fresh oregano from the herb garden when it's available.
AWESOME!!! I was leary of the cottage cheese, but it was great!
i was excited to try this. i thought it smelled bad cooking it. the taste was even worse. i made the recipe as is and have quite a bit of experience cooking. i went over it to see if i had done something wrong...no. my entire family did not care for it (6). too sour from the marinate to the sour cream. it might taste better minus the sour cream and cottage cheese, but that would be a whole different dish!
This turned out very well. I added cooked shrimp at the end for some additional protein and it was great. I'll definitely make again.
Pretty good overall, but seemed kind of heavy for low fat ingredients.
This is really good. HOWEVER, while it is lower in fat than a true "cream sauce" -- the oil and butter on top of the dairy is still a killer. Next time I'll cut back on the oils and use fat free dairy. This dish is a great introduction to artichokes -- I'll make this again!
This is very tasty, and easy to make. I add more artichokes than called for, and it is even better.
Yummy yummy! This satisfies the desire for something creamy and alfredo like without the fat and calories. Makes a quick, easy, and nutritious dinner. I will make this many many times.
I guess creamy's just not my thing. It is tasty (moreso on my second try), but the texture still throws me off...also it's a bit spicy, consider leaving out the cayenne pepper. I used bowties the first time and rotini the second..the bowties were a better fit. Changed the original recipe the second time to include an extra clove of garlic and used a 17 oz jar of marinated artichokes from the produce market, and those changes made it much better. Still, not my favorite meal.
This pasta is easy and delicious. I did make a few changes just to add more interest. I didn't have any cottage cheese so I added feta cheese. I also steamed portabella mushrooms and broccoli and tossed that in there too..just to have more veggies. Excellent :)
Three years later after putting this in my recipe box, I finally make this the other night and I am sorry I waited! I added some fresh mushrooms and used whole wheat rotini pasta and we didn't miss any of the extra fat and calories from traditional creamy pasta recipes.
This is my favorite new dish! I am allergic to wheat, so I used quinoa noodles. This dish was easy to make and a huge success with both my parents, and my picky-eating boyfriend
I have made this dish several times now, improving it to my tastes a little more each time. I have found that adding a can of artichoke bottoms, chopped and added at the same time as the marinated artichokes. Also the more marinated juice you add, the tangier. Other pastas work equally well, if not better...I like rotini especially.
I added canned tomatoes, mushrooms, and olives to this recipe, and also added 1 cup of cottage cheese instead of 1/2 a cup. It turned out great! So easy to make too!
This is a really great recipe with good flavor that is relatively low in fat (compared to some other creamy pasta dishes) I like to double the artichoke hearts and add a little extra sour cream.
Super easy! Kicked up with the addition of red pepper. I was a little uneasy about the cottage cheese, cuz I am not much of a fan, but it really does make the dish. Thanks!
I made this last sunday & everyone loved it! The tastes all work very well together, but I did (as others suggested) add a few extra unmarinated artichokes to bulk it up a little. Great & different meal!
not a fan.
I made this for a dinner party. It was quick and pretty good. I added mushrooms and zucchini to make it heartier. No one at the table liked cottage cheese, but we all agreed that it worked well in this recipe. Next time I will add more spices, it was a touch bland. Thanks!
very fast and easy!! I used non fat sour cream and cottage cheese and was very tasty. even my picky 4 yr old gobbled it up! amazing!!!!
My girlfriend is a vegetarian so i try to find good vegetarian recipes, this is a great one. Not difficult at all and tastes amazing. One of my favorite pasta dishes.
This was really good! I increased the servings to 6 in order to use a whole pound of pasta. I used radiatore pasta instead of spaghetti and that was perfect for this sauce. I don't know if spaghetti would have been as good. I had to use full-fat sour cream because that was all I had on hand, but I did use the low-fat cottage cheese. Even my husband, who hates cottage cheese, loved this. The artichoke hearts are so good. Very easy recipe too, which is also a plus.
I used canned artichokes hearts with fat-free italian dressing and 1 cup of fat-free cottage cheese which I pureed. I added a bit of lemon-pepper and a handful of fresh chopped basil and left out the oil and butter. I also scaled it back to make 4 side dishes and it was perfect with BBQ chicken.
Good recipe. Next time I will add more artichokes. I used rotini instead of spaghetti and it turned out great. Nice cold pasta salad the next day.
Nice recipe! What I appreciated most about is was that it was really flavorful and savory and only required ingredients that I always have in my kitchen anyway. I didn't have to go out and get a bunch of spices that I'll never use again. Like most recipes I tweaked mine :-) I added about 3/4 cup of frozen spinach, thawed, and just tossed it in at the same time as the artichokes. Like some of the others here, I also doubled the amount of artichokes because I love them!! I used farfalle (Bowtie) pasta instead of spaghetti, and with the sour cream and cottage cheese, also added 2 wedges of Laughing Cow cheese. Thanks so much for posting the recipe. This is one I will make for years to come. My fiancée and mom enjoyed it a lot!
I absolutely loved this recipe! It is quick and easy and my whole family loved it. I goes great with grilled chicken or just by its self.
Simply delicious and easy to make; my family enjoys it as well. This is also a versatile recipe to which one may add tomatoes, mushrooms, chicken or seafood...depending upon your taste preference. This works well as a vegetarian entree, adding meat to a portion of it for those who are not vegetarian at your table.
Oh my! I did add some walnuts and olives- but fantastic recipe all around!
I know this has received great reviews and I was hopeful, but this just seemed to fall short of my expectations; flavor seemed weak. I used marinated artichokes, fresh oregano from the garden. Also added fresh Italian parsley, a splash of white wine - still seemed like something was missing. A little better the second day when reheated for lunch but, in my opinion, not a keeper. Maybe someone will have s suggestion as to how I could perk this up - seems like a good base sauce, but again, just not a homerun.
Probably better without the “cream” ingrediants. Next time I’ll cut them out altogether, or else go very light. I upped the parmesean which helped to cut the taste of cream cheese, but probably better just with parmesean, less fatty as well.
Wow! Made this tonight and it was so easy and delicious! My boyfriend couldn't belive that dinner was ready in less than 20 minutes and tasted so good! I pretty much followed the recipe exacly, except i added chopped baby bella mushrooms when i added the onion and I also added some shredded chicken (I always have some in the fridge!) Will definitely make again :)
I didn't think the combination of Cottage Cheese and Sour Cream would make for a good sauce, but it worked perfectly with the marinade from the artichokes. I also my last bit of jarred sun dried tomatoes and their sauce and some frozen spinach and it was awesome!
We really enjoyed this recipe because it was creamy AND low-fat. WE added leftover chicken and used farfalle noodles instead of spaghetti noodles. My roomies ate all of my leftovers though because it was soooooooo good!
This was delicious, fast, easy, and pleased everyone in my family. Were I to make it again I might want more sauce and more artichokes, especially since I only used 8 oz of pasta and the recipe calls for 12. But I loved that I had everything on hand. My kids ate the noodles with just sauce and that saved the artichokes for the adults...win, win! ;)
I really enjoyed this recipe. It was easy and so tasty. I threw in some left over chicken to make it a more hearty meal. I will definitely make this again! And the sauce was so good, even though I used NON-FAT sourcream and cottage cheese. I couldnt believe it was fat free!
This was an amazing dish! And very easy to make.. I made it for a side with salmon and baked garlic buttered buns, the 3 went so extremely well together!!! I will definitely make this many more times and with the salmon again too.
I added some asparagus and used couscous as I had plenty of leftover from last night. I will definitely make it again.
Easy......&.......Delicious!!!!!!!!!!!
this was kinda cheesy and dry. i'm not even talking about my humor. i added sundried tomatoes to try and help this dish along but there was no saving the boring.
Nice, flavourful dish. I found the artichoke marinade a little overwhelming so I probably will add only half next time.
It was just okay. Probably won't make again.
Quick and easy, and very good.
This was just ok. I was really expecting something great, and this was disappointing. It was an interesting experiment but I won't make again.
Very tasty. I also substituted steamed asparagus in the place of the sauteed artichoke hearts (my b/friend doesn't like them)--tossed the pasta with the sauce and laid the garlic-and-buttery asparagus spears over the serving. YUM.
I adapted slightly to take advantage of what I had on hand. I used only 1/2 tsp. Dried oregano, which seemed to work for our personal tastes. Substituted mozzarella cheese for cottage cheese. Added 1 cup shredded chicken after my vegetarian daughter served herself. All three loved it!
Good recipe! I used tri-color rotini pasta and next time I think I'll just make half the box so there's more sauce. I used ricotta and regular sour cream and it came out great!
We *love* this dish! I usually don't add all of the sour cream, letting the cottage cheese add most of the flavor, and it's always a winner! My favorite part about this recipe is that it tastes even better cold the next day at lunch. I always try to make extra so that there's plenty to take with me to the office, but my boyfriend usually beats me to it!!
I made this recipe using artichoke hearts in a jar... they're pickled sort of so I guessed that's what was meant by "marinated". I found the taste to be too sour, over all. Now I'm trying to figure out how to cut out some of that tartness and I have no idea and a whole pan of this stuff. Hopefully, letting it sit overnight in the fridge will help to mellow it out.
Pretty delish. Ended up adding a little more butter to cover up the edge of the sour cream (next time I will use less sour cream). Definitely adding lots of spinach next time. Fun recipe!
