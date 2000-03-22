Creamy Artichoke Pasta

This is a great fast and simple pasta dish, with a sauce that is lower in fat, yet creamy! If you like artichokes, you'll like this! You can adjust all the seasonings to suit your tastes.

Recipe by Alison Bennett

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add spaghetti and cook until al dente. Drain and keep warm.

  • While pasta is cooking, heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Place olive oil, butter, and liquid from artichoke hearts in skillet. Cut artichoke hearts into bite-size pieces. When olive oil mixture is hot, add onion and garlic. Saute until soft and lightly browned. Stir in artichoke hearts and saute until heated through. Season with salt, black pepper, cayenne pepper, and oregano. Remove from heat and stir in cottage cheese and sour cream. Toss mixture with cooked pasta and top with Parmesan cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
536 calories; protein 22.5g; carbohydrates 72.7g; fat 17.6g; cholesterol 32.7mg; sodium 793mg. Full Nutrition
