Creamy Artichoke Pasta

Nice recipe! What I appreciated most about is was that it was really flavorful and savory and only required ingredients that I always have in my kitchen anyway. I didn't have to go out and get a bunch of spices that I'll never use again. Like most recipes I tweaked mine :-) I added about 3/4 cup of frozen spinach, thawed, and just tossed it in at the same time as the artichokes. Like some of the others here, I also doubled the amount of artichokes because I love them!! I used farfalle (Bowtie) pasta instead of spaghetti, and with the sour cream and cottage cheese, also added 2 wedges of Laughing Cow cheese. Thanks so much for posting the recipe. This is one I will make for years to come. My fiancée and mom enjoyed it a lot!