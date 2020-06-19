Grilled Hanger Steak with a Roasted Shallot Port Demi Sauce and Grilled Garlic Green Beans

1 of 13

Rating: 5 stars I haven't tried this recipe yet but for the person who asked you can find demi glace at fine cooking supply (e.g. Williams-Sonoma) or specialty foods stores or online although any "upscale" grocery store with real butchers should have a version available--just ask one of the men behind the counter (I've seen it frozen). You can make your own if you can get veal bones and have the time. For those who are wondering Hanger Steak is pretty hard to find. On the SF Peninsula only Mollie Stone's carries this cut currently (I'm told by the owner that they're the only ones who still butcher from the whole animal which is why they have it.) It rocks! Well guarded secret of the butchers;-) Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars Made this for company last night. Was able to find demi glace and hanger steak at local butcher shops. Everyone raved! The sauce was out of this world, definately felt like I was eating out at a great restaurant instead of in my own dining room. Helpful (12)

Rating: 4 stars This recipe looks 5 star. Would love to make this but where do you get demi glace? Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars Did this by the book for three of us. I couldn't vote because I was the cook. (Of course it would be good). Well they raved about how good it was I have to agree! From the recipe I was not sure how so serve the Shallots but it worked out great. Also had trouble finding Demi Sauce but now will always have some on hand. Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars This was really good but I don't think that the method of cooking this meat made it tender. It was very tough. It had good flavor however. Thanks so much for posting the recipe. Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars The recipe for the meal is really good and the sauce is wonderful. I was very careful to cook my steak to only very rare and let it rest. It was still chewier than I prefer but the flavor was good. I think cooking even to medium rare might have been too tough to enjoy. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars LOVED IT!! Found a vegetable demi glace at the an upscale food market and went with that- it came in a 1.5 ounce cup and I needed to add hot water to make the demi glace. Also- had to use cooking sherry as we did not have Port but I must say this recipe is VERY forgiving! Used the whole shallots unchopped- cut the big ones in half. Served them with the steak and they were delicious. Worried a bit about the chewy comments- so I lightly tenderized the steaks after they had been sitting in the oil and salt and pepper a bit. This worked like a charm! Ample amount of sauce and we are sauce lovers. Will definitely make again and again!! TY!! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars I substituted skirt steak (as hanger was nowhere to be found) and couldn't find the demi glace either. For that instead of the demi glace I put some beef broth into the shallot and port wine mixture to give a little extra flavor. I cooked that down and then ultimately drained the excess liquid. The shallots on the steak tasted AMAZING. Oh and the green beans were so simple but some of the best I've ever had. Also did some grilled potatoes too. Helpful (2)