Grilled Hanger Steak with a Roasted Shallot Port Demi Sauce and Grilled Garlic Green Beans

The hanger steak is a thick strip of meat from the underside of the beef cow. It hangs between the rib and the loin and is part of the diaphragm. It is similar to the skirt steak because it is full of flavor but can become tough if it is not prepared correctly. This can be a really nice cut of meat to serve your family without paying too much for it. I am going to give you detailed instructions on how to do just that. Enjoy!

By Chef Shelley Pogue

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 steaks
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Lightly cover the steaks with canola oil and season generously with salt and pepper; cover and place in refrigerator until ready to grill.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat, and lightly oil the grate. Place a sheet of aluminum foil on about 1/3 of the grill surface.

  • Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Cook the green beans in the boiling water until heated through yet still firm, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain. Transfer to a large bowl. Add the garlic and 1/4 cup of canola oil to the green beans and toss to coat. Season with salt and pepper; set aside.

  • Stir the water, sugar, and shallots together in a saucepan until the sugar dissolves; cover the pan and bring the mixture to a boil. Drain the liquid and return the shallots to the pan. Add the port wine and demi glace to the saucepan and place over medium heat; cook until the liquid reduces to about half its original volume. Stir the butter into the mixture until it melts. Remove the pan from the heat. Season with salt as needed. Keep the saucepan covered until the steaks are prepared.

  • Spread the green beans onto the part of the grill prepared with aluminum foil and allow to finish cooking while grilling the steaks.

  • Cook the steaks until they start to firm, and are reddish-pink and juicy in the center, about 2 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 130 degrees F (54 degrees C). Allow the steaks to rest 5 minutes before placing onto individual plates. Spoon the sauce over the steaks. Serve the green beans on the side.

Cook's Note

If you turn your meat from the 11 o'clock to the 2 o'clock position on the grill, you will leave really nice grill marks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
844 calories; protein 42.1g; carbohydrates 48.1g; fat 52.4g; cholesterol 98.9mg; sodium 1658.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (13)

Most helpful positive review

AREENA
Rating: 5 stars
04/04/2011
I haven't tried this recipe yet but for the person who asked you can find demi glace at fine cooking supply (e.g. Williams-Sonoma) or specialty foods stores or online although any "upscale" grocery store with real butchers should have a version available--just ask one of the men behind the counter (I've seen it frozen). You can make your own if you can get veal bones and have the time. For those who are wondering Hanger Steak is pretty hard to find. On the SF Peninsula only Mollie Stone's carries this cut currently (I'm told by the owner that they're the only ones who still butcher from the whole animal which is why they have it.) It rocks! Well guarded secret of the butchers;-) Read More
Helpful
(19)
Reviews:
ebucky
Rating: 5 stars
05/16/2011
Made this for company last night. Was able to find demi glace and hanger steak at local butcher shops. Everyone raved! The sauce was out of this world, definately felt like I was eating out at a great restaurant instead of in my own dining room. Read More
Helpful
(12)
G-Ma of 16
Rating: 4 stars
05/04/2010
This recipe looks 5 star. Would love to make this but where do you get demi glace? Read More
Helpful
(12)
Roland Koenig
Rating: 5 stars
12/17/2011
Did this by the book for three of us. I couldn't vote because I was the cook. (Of course it would be good). Well they raved about how good it was I have to agree! From the recipe I was not sure how so serve the Shallots but it worked out great. Also had trouble finding Demi Sauce but now will always have some on hand. Read More
Helpful
(5)
pelicangal
Rating: 4 stars
02/01/2012
This was really good but I don't think that the method of cooking this meat made it tender. It was very tough. It had good flavor however. Thanks so much for posting the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(4)
BigShotsMom
Rating: 4 stars
11/20/2013
The recipe for the meal is really good and the sauce is wonderful. I was very careful to cook my steak to only very rare and let it rest. It was still chewier than I prefer but the flavor was good. I think cooking even to medium rare might have been too tough to enjoy. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Alison Walker Milligan
Rating: 5 stars
11/11/2014
LOVED IT!! Found a vegetable demi glace at the an upscale food market and went with that- it came in a 1.5 ounce cup and I needed to add hot water to make the demi glace. Also- had to use cooking sherry as we did not have Port but I must say this recipe is VERY forgiving! Used the whole shallots unchopped- cut the big ones in half. Served them with the steak and they were delicious. Worried a bit about the chewy comments- so I lightly tenderized the steaks after they had been sitting in the oil and salt and pepper a bit. This worked like a charm! Ample amount of sauce and we are sauce lovers. Will definitely make again and again!! TY!! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Dee Matthews
Rating: 5 stars
06/18/2013
I substituted skirt steak (as hanger was nowhere to be found) and couldn't find the demi glace either. For that instead of the demi glace I put some beef broth into the shallot and port wine mixture to give a little extra flavor. I cooked that down and then ultimately drained the excess liquid. The shallots on the steak tasted AMAZING. Oh and the green beans were so simple but some of the best I've ever had. Also did some grilled potatoes too. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Nannato Ten
Rating: 5 stars
02/20/2014
This was fabulous! I did not have time or the inclination to spend two days making real demi-glace so I used the darkest beef gravy in a jar that I could find. I also did not have port wine so I used Sherry and it was very good. I am not sure how the real original recipe here would have tasted but I substituted what I could and it turned out fabulous so I'm sure that with the real demi-glace say it is equally good if not better. Hats off to the chef! Read More
Helpful
(1)
