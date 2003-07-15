English Royalty Chocolate Chip Scones

I probably shouldn't rate this recipe considering I made a completely different variation, but because I followed a majority of the staple recipe and had it turn out great, I though I should comment anyway. The variation I did was lemon poppy seed scones, replacing the orange juice with lemon juice (next time I will add lemon zest or extract) and the chocolate chips with 2 tablespoons poppy seeds. I rolled it out with just my hands and used the top of a cup since I don't have any cookie cutters. This ended up making 20 bite-sized scones, (the top of the cup was fairly small) and I'm ashamed to say I ate half of them on the spot. It had a nice fluffy inside, not really scone like, but tasted really good. I replaced one of the tablespoons of butter with applesauce to make it healthier (i also used the smart start tub butter, and had no problems, and added a couple extra tablespoons of sugar to counteract the tartness of the lemon. I just cut in the butter with my fingers, and added the lemon juice as I went. I think I used about 5 tablespoons total. I will make many variations of this recipe, as it is both easier and healthier than most of the scone recipes out there. It was a little bit fluffier than other scones, but that was probably due to the adjustments I made. Thank you for this recipe!