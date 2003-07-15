English Royalty Chocolate Chip Scones

These scrumptious scones will make you feel like you're Queen for a day! The chocolate chips make them very tasty but the orange juice makes them special. Make sure butter is well chilled to produce the flakiest texture possible. Serve with clotted cream or lemon curd.
This is a SUPERB recipe! I made the suggested changes of adding 8Tb OJ and 8Tb butter and orange zest from 1/2 an orange...and instead of using a biscuit cutter, I just flattened the dough to 3/4" instead of a 1/2" and cut into triangles. I ended up with 8 good sized scones so I increased the baking time by 3-4 minutes. They were awesome tasting- the zest really brings up the orange taste up a notch.
To me a traditional english scone is a little more flakey than this was. This had a funny texture more like a cake/cookie- I really think the odd texture came from the addition of extra orange juice. The mixture was very dry before adding the extra juice, so perhaps you could add extra butter instead to give it a better texture? It was good enough, but I wouldn't classify it as a scone & I certainly wouldn't serve it to royalty lol. I probably won't make this again
Yummy!! Like everyone else I had to use way more orange juice (I didn't keep track of how much just kept adding until it seemed right). I also used chocolate chunks and it ended up tasting just the chocolate scones at Starbucks. Now I can save my $1.50 and just make them at home - thanks!!!
Delish!!! (Just keep adding OJ little by little until it forms a dough.)
Quite good.I didn't add more OJ to the mix, but I did add an additional 2 T of butter. I pack and form mine by hand (no pin, no cutter), so the dough is plenty moist for my liking. Try it this way if you like a more traditional (drier - more bisuit than muffin, but not a cookie) scone. They do a wonderful job of soaking up coffee or tea.
Very flavorful and sweet compared to many scone recipes I've tried. It's great for the sweet tooth, almost more like a chocolate chip bread than a scone. I used 1/2 c. orange juice and I also mixed an egg with the milk, because the dough was quite dry. Also sprinkled coarse sugar on top. Sweet-crazy coworkers loved it - thanks for the recipe!
I also used 8TBS of OJ and the scones turned out great! Next time I will try cranberries for a festive holiday scone.
I absolutely loved these scones! They tasted wonderful. I also added more orange juice (about 8 more tablespoons) because the dough was a little dry. I also added a few more tablespoons of butter. It was very delicious. Thank you Holly!
These were amazing! I substituted a dried fruit mix for the chips and they turned out great! They were gobbled up right away and I've been asked to make more. Thank you for this wonderfully easy and delicious recipe! (do need to add more oj though)
Like most other reviewers, I found the mixture too dry to hold together. I used 8 T. butter (salted since it's all I had), 10 T. orange juice, and a little over 1/4 tsp. salt. I patted the dough into the 9" circle and cut it into 12 triangles. I had to bake it 22 minutes. Delicious flavor with just a hint of the orange. I see this as a very flexible recipe that I can use with cranberries, blueberries, or any other add-in that I can come up with.
This is my daughter's favorite recipe from this site! I used the measurements that were given - the only change I made was to use orange juice concentrate and using more of it, enough until moistened, maybe 1/3 of a cup. This really intensifes the orange flavor. Also I use my food processor to blend the dry ingredients with the butter. Great recipe! Thanks so much for posting!
Nice recipe. I tried these scones about 5 years ago as the "first" scones I've ever made. Had difficulty working the dough and it was too dry, and like extra reviewers ended up adding a but more liquid - in my case 2 Tbs of heavy cream. Everythings better with heavy cream! At variouse times I've added a bit extra orange juice if I don't have cream. I tried the recipe with some of the added suggestions and was not impressed with the texture of the scones after adding more then 2Tbs or so extra liquid. A Tbs or two makes you able to pat the dough into a round, but it is still crumbly and can be hard to work with; however, this also gives you the wonderful flakey scones that I love. Adding additional liquid makes the scones easer to work with, less crumbly, but they also end up with the more biscuit like texture, which seems like a waste of all that careful cutting in of the butter. Both ways are quite edible and I love the flavor.
The final result was fantastic. However, the liquid measurements are way, way off on this recipe. I used 4 tbsp orange juice and 3 tbsp milk before it finally came together as a dough. I used white chocolate chips and added orange zest. After they were done I drizzled an orange juice/powdered sugar glaze over them and they were irresistible. I think the basic recipe could be altered to accommodate different fruits or chips just as successfully.
I'm giving five stars for this recipe, because I'm so glad to have found a version that I could adapt to get what I've wanted for a long time. My changes: use salted butter, don't add salt, add one egg, juice of one orange (about 5 tablespoons more or less), 2 tablespoons of sour cream; I shaped each scone to about the size of an egg; baking time was the same. Perfection!
Good scones! I added a little freshly-grated orange peel and more OJ for moisture. Very good served with orange marmalade. This could become a favorite!
I could not believe how great this recipe is!! I was afraid that the scones would be a little dry; however, they were absolutely perfect!
I needed an "English" recipe for my 5th graders class, but never expected I'd have to keep making these again and again!!! What a hit. It's Christmas Eve 2002 and I'm on my 4th batch!!! Everyone want's more and they also went out in gift baskets. Add the extra orange juice. I start with 8 T. and usually add a little more.
Very delicious, almost taste like chocolate chip cookies! I too added two extra tablespoons of orange juice and an extra tsp. of butter. I have tried lots of scone recipes and these are definitely the best yet! Also, just wanted to point out that this recipe makes four "regular" size scones. If you want more, double the recipe! :)
awesome recipe, I have used it several times and its the perfect tea time recipe :) You can replace the oranje juice with milk too, if you don't have any oranges. I also add some walnuts to spice this recipe up. Great recipe!!!
Super easy and very tasty without being to dry! I timed myself from the start. It took me 12 minutes to put together get in oven, clean up mess then another 11 to 12 minutes for baking time. Thats it! Oh try and make sure you put in middle of the oven so thay don't over brown and burn your chips.
Great scones! I add an extra 5 Tb. of juice (for a total of 8), 3 extra Tb. of butter (for a total of a whole stick of butter), and have used multiple kinds of chips, though chocolate definitely works best. The chocolate chips can be big or small, it really doesn't matter, I used chunks in them this morning and they were fabulous! Also, if you don't have orange juice on hand, I have substituted grapefruit juice with no problems, and no change to the taste of the recipe. Oh, and I don't roll the dough, I just make a nice circle about 6" diameter, and then cut it into 8 pieces, like a pizza. Bakes great!
These scones turned out just as we were hoping and my kids absolutely loved them. They have the perfect texture, not too crumbly, not too dense, and the chocolate chips go very nicely with the slight orange flavor. A favorite with my kids means this will be a repeat.
These were GREAT! Everything one would want from a scone. I substituted milk for the oj the recipe called for and we really enjoyed them. I've also made them with cinnamon chips instead of chocolate (divine) and with dates and nuts instead of chocolate chips - they are ALWAYS great! Thank you SO MUCH for posting this one!
This is a great recipe and very tasty! I made these when the BF had a friend over. He said "what are scones?" and I told him that they are in between biscuits and cookies. That's very true with this! I added orange zest to the dough. I also cut into triangles- and added enough orange juice to make a dough- as other people. I made a glaze for some of orange juice and powdered sugar. All in all they were very tasty with a nice orange chocolate taste. The only reason I didn't give it 5 stars is I think it could have been more tender. Not sure how that could have been done- but I like a more tender almost fluffy scone.
I'd never made scones before trying this but was eager to try! I followed recipe exactly and realized it was a smidgen too dry. I added a little more OJ until the mix was moist enough to stick together but not enough to make the dough sticky. They were perfect! I made another batch a week later and was just as pleased with them the second time around :)
i also used a full stick (8 tbsp) butter and 8 tbsp (1/2 cup) orange juice. and also zest from about half an orange. these were really good, i thought. when they came out of the oven, it was delicious!!! try not to overwork the dough too much, i think i did and it ended up making it a little too tough. these are really good for breakfast, so i will probably make them a good deal.
My husband made these, so I'm not sure what exactly he did to fix the liquid amounts on these, but he said that there was not nearly enough liquid ingredients to stick everything together. I think he had to add a lot more orange juice and butter, but whatever he did turned out great and we gobbled these right up. He also added a little bit of shredded sweetened coconut. Good ingredient ideas, but recipe needs some tinkering.
Good recipe for a breakfast scone. I did a double batch and they did not last long at work. The recipe needed more liquid so I added two times the amount of orange juice and two extra tablespoons of butter. This helped quite a bit and with a little butter on the tops really made them great.
This was fantastic! I followed the recipe exactly, the only thing I had to adjust was the amount of orange juice used. When I added just the 3 TB called for, the mixture was too dry. So I added an additional 8 TB and then it was just the right consistency. Wonderful flavor and texture to these scones. Definitely a keeper!
This is a wonderful recipie. My husband and I are currently living in Japan and do not have a starbucks near by. So i make these for my husband instead, and shape them into triangles like they do at the coffee shop. I omit the orange juice and replace with vanilla. These are so yummy :)
I didn't taste them but my husband did and he couldn't taste the orange juice. I had added 8 tablespoons of oj. He really enjoyed them though! I had made them for my little cousins birthday/tea party and they looked perfect when they came out of the toaster oven! Very cute!
This recipe is simple and easy to prepare. My family loves waking up on the weekends to the smell of these scones. I zest the peel of the orange that I squeeze for the orange juice and add that to the dough. I think that dark chocolate chips are a must. I do not roll them out. Instead I just dollop the dough on the cookie sheet. I sprinkle them with sugar and bake. They are absolutely scrumptious!
Not again. I also had to adjust the recipe and what I got turned out more like a muffin. Sorry, I like them to work as written and as written I had a bowl of flour that just would not hold together.
Very easy. I found the dough to be dry and crumbly so I added more OJ. I pressed the dough together before turning it out because it was still crumbly after the addition of more OJ, and cut it into wedges like other scones. It's fairly low-fat, compared to other recipes. I substituted cinnamon-flavored chips for the chocolate and was pleased with the results. Next time I think I'll add some milk as well as the OJ. Overall, I liked it quite a bit. Yummy!
All cooks are jazz musicians or, if you prefer, experimental chemists; they get a good recipe and start improvising. I love this recipe. It works well with the orange juice but also I've used fat-free half and half (almost a half cup, I think) for the liquid. The basic recipe gives you a good scone to which I have added raisins, chips and nuts- all wonderful. I mix the dough with my hands (after it's been moistened enough) and just put rounded blobs of the dough on the cookie sheet. I usually sift all ingredients when I cook but NOT for scones or muffins- one wants the rough quality for them. They bake up very well. Outside they are slightly hard and a bit crispy, inside, dense and fluffy (really, they're both.) Very good recipe. Thank you so much for it.
The scones would have been 4 stars after fixing the recipe, but I, too, had to increase the orange juice to 1/2 cup (or 8 tbs.). There is NO way this would have worked with the crumbs I had at 3 tbs. of orange juice, which knocks the recipe down another star. After this correction, the scones were pretty tasty, but the texture wasn't your traditional scone texture, which isn't surprising considering the liquid is orange juice instead of buttermilk or cream. They were good enough to make 2 batches, but overall not my favorite scone recipe.
I loved this recipe so easy to make! If anything water needs to be added slowly, to form a dough. It will depend where you live, due to the moisture where I live in South Florida. I also made this recipe, for my class project for Food and Beverage Management Class at AIFL in the Culinary Department.
These were just ok for my husband and I. I did use lemon curd on them and loved it. Added 8 T of butter and oj, but was still very dry and as a result I over mixed, making scones a bit tough. Not the best scone I've ever eaten.
It tasted pretty good! it defenatly needed more OJ. The dow wouldn't form untill i added it
Upped the butter to 8Tbl. Didn't have OJ but put in 1/2c. 1% milk and 1tsp. orange extract. Didn't have chocolate chips so used Orange Essence Craisins. The smell alone lured my boyfriend to the oven to taste (and burn his tongue) on the first one out! Softer than most scones (I think it was the extract oil?)) but the flavors are paired perfectly! Maybe after a day will be more dense? Don't know much about scones but can't wait to try w/ chocolate chips!
Heavenly. Recommend adding orange zest. A pinch of baking soda doesn't hurt either. Taste best warm but heat up very well in a toaster oven. Intend to tinker w/ lemon juice. YUM.
I probably shouldn't rate this recipe considering I made a completely different variation, but because I followed a majority of the staple recipe and had it turn out great, I though I should comment anyway. The variation I did was lemon poppy seed scones, replacing the orange juice with lemon juice (next time I will add lemon zest or extract) and the chocolate chips with 2 tablespoons poppy seeds. I rolled it out with just my hands and used the top of a cup since I don't have any cookie cutters. This ended up making 20 bite-sized scones, (the top of the cup was fairly small) and I'm ashamed to say I ate half of them on the spot. It had a nice fluffy inside, not really scone like, but tasted really good. I replaced one of the tablespoons of butter with applesauce to make it healthier (i also used the smart start tub butter, and had no problems, and added a couple extra tablespoons of sugar to counteract the tartness of the lemon. I just cut in the butter with my fingers, and added the lemon juice as I went. I think I used about 5 tablespoons total. I will make many variations of this recipe, as it is both easier and healthier than most of the scone recipes out there. It was a little bit fluffier than other scones, but that was probably due to the adjustments I made. Thank you for this recipe!
I keep coming back to this recipe for some reason, even though it's not what you think a scone would taste like. I did have to add a few more tablespoons of butter and alot more OJ. The batter is way too sticky to roll out, so I like to just roll the batter into a ball and cook it more like a cookie. They come out yummy and plump. Also, I like to half the batter before adding the chocolate chips and either do raisins and cinnamon or blueberry. Of course I always have to make some with chocolate chips ! Overall, the batter is difficult but the taste makes up for the trouble.
This was a great recipe! I did not have any OJ so I just used milk (about 3 T) and added dried sweetened cranberries. Between the cranberries and chocolate, I think I would use less sugar next time. Maybe about 3 T (about half as much). I do plan on trying the orange juice soon though. Yum!
I gave this 4 stars because I'm going to have to work with it. The dough was just too dry as written. Next time, I'm going to try adding more butter to get a flakier texture and a little more liquid to get the dough to hold together as others have suggested. I set it up in my customized recipes so I can track my versions until its where I like it.
I'm not sure why people give so many stars to recipes that suck. The recipe (as written) was terrible. There was no where near enough liquid. My poor 10 year old daughter was trying to make this for a school project. I salvaged it by adding an egg and nearly tripling the orange juice. I used a small canning jar lid to size them and 12 minutes was perfect timing wise. They tasted like chocolate chip biscuits (as expected). I would have given them 5 stars if the recipe was complete.
These tasted good but ended up like rubber. I added more milk as some of the other reviews had said to do but still was not impressed. I like more of a biscuit-type scone I quess so I will keep looking for one like that.
Everyone loved these. I had to use about 8 tablespoons of orange juice.
Yum! LOVE them! I use self-rising flour usually, so I don't add salt or baking powder, and they taste and rise just fine. I increased the butter to 8 T, and didn't have orange juice so I used milk, and they still taste fabulous. My children, who have never liked scones before, now squabble over these.
Very good when the liquid and butter amounts are adjusted as other reviewers suggested. I used my food processor: Add the dry ingredients and pulse a few times; add one stick of cold (or frozen) butter, cut into cubes, and pulse several times--until it resembles coarse meal; add the chocolate chips and pulse; then turn the processor on as you slowly add the liquid. Don't overwork it. You're just combining the ingredients. The dough will look dry and powdery, but open the food processor and see if it will come together when you pinch it with your fingers. If not, add a few more drips of juice. I didn't use the biscuit cutter. I just formed it into a round and cut it into 8 wedges. Tasted great!
This was my first crack at scones, and I picked a winner! Like everyone else, I had to add more oj and butter. I added two extra tbsp. of butter and 8 tbsp. total (maybe a little more) of oj. They were absolutely delicious! My boyfriend loves them too! Thanks!
this scone recipe is off the charts for simplicity & deliciousness! minor changes: adding about 1/2 tsp. of orange zest into the flour mixture & later needing to blend in about 2 T. milk ~ just enough to bring the ingredients into a ball. if you like, try patting the dough into an 8" circle, with a sharp knife score the top into 4 or 6 wedges & bake for 18 minutes (or until golden brown). thank you holly!
These were great. I didn't have any milk so when I saw this recipe I was glad to see that it didn't call for any. I used more orange juice than the recipe called for to make the dough more manageable. The scones were very rich and flavorful. They reminded me a little of chocolate oranges.
These were incredibly easy to make, although I did have to double the orange juice like many other reviewers mentioned. Warm out of the oven I did not care for these very much, but the next day I thought they were pretty good! Thanks for sharing this recipe Marbalet!
Love it! these scones taste great and it was so simple to make. I added a few more TBLS.'s of orange juice and then split the dough in half and added 1/4 c. of choc. chips to one half (HIS) and 1/4 c. of fresh blueberries to the other half (HERS). Seconds after tranferring them onto the cooling rack, my hubby and I enjoyed it with coffee. Yummy! I will make these again for my upcoming All Girls Tea Party. Thank you for sharing.
This was my first time making scones. They were so easy to make and were delicious. I ended up using 8TBL of butter and 5 or 6 TBL of Orange juice as some other reivews suggested. I will definetly make these again.
There were so many good reviews for these, that I thought I'd try them for company. I made them twice, once following recipe and second time using advice to add more oj. Don't know what I did wrong, but they were terrible both times. It's a scone mix for the company tomorrow.
This would have worked out better had I read the reviews before hand, the recipe as stated does not have nearly enough liquid to allow the dry ingredients to come together. Because I was adjusting the amount of liquid so much, the biscuit-style dough ended up being a bit tough. These are almost too sweet, I may also reduce the amount of sugar next time. I will have to make them again because my wife loves them and I may have to hide them if I want any! I used a pastry knife to cut the disk into square pieces, which gives nice browned corners. I have since tried this using 8 tbsp (1/2 cup) each of butter and water (which works if you don't have orange juice handy), cutting into squares as before. This batch turned out much better and made a lot less mess!
Great combination of orange and chocolate, however this recipe needs much more liquid and more butter. After following the recipe and adding the orange juice, I did not have a dough but a pile of dry ingredients with a few coarse looking crumbs. I ended up having to add more orange juice, more butter, and also a tablespoon of heavy cream to make it resemble a normal scone dough. I would not suggest using this recipe.
Not a fan. The chocolate chips covered up the classic scone taste. Overall though, very easy to make- no kneeding- and you can definately taste the orange essence as well. I used 1/3 cup regular sized chocolate chips- If I ever make again, I will use milk chocolate chips instead of semi sweet.
Seemed to need more liquid; I added extra orange juice and this seemed to help.
Great recipe!! I didn't have the OJ on hand so I substituted with 3 tbsp vanilla flavoring along my regular coffee creamer to the mixture little by little (equaled about 1/4 cup) till the texture was right. My baking time was longer too..closer to 20+ mins. They came out yum yum delicious!!
I've made these a few times, and each time they are really good. I've had to add a bit more liquid to get the dough to a good consistency. I found that with the amount listed, it was still extremely powdery. But they are great otherwise. I've also made them with white chocolate chips, which were delicious!
I put this recipe in my recipe box before it was reviewed so I didn't see the other suggestions about adding more orange juice. We might try these again adding more liquid as suggested. However, made as the recipe is written, they were difficult to make. There wasn't enough liquid so the dough just crumbled. We had to keep mixing and pressing the dough to get it molded and then it still crumbled a good deal while baking. Nice, very sweet flavor, but definitely needed more liquid.
These were so delicate. I did not have any oj so I used a mango flavored sunny d and they were delish. My family gobbled them up.
I think these were excellent, and the orange juice gave them lots of flavor. The only problem I found was that there didn't seem to be enough liquid and I had to add a little more then the recipe called for.
I've made these scones at least 4 times and they are wonderful. I use about 8 tablespoons of OJ and also add the zest of one orange for extra orange flavor. I just shape by hand rather use a biscuit cutter...I think they look nicer.
Read and follow the reviews on this one. It is necessary to add enough extra orange juice to get the dough to a rolling consistency. I altered the recipe for 50 servings, threw in extra orange zest and juice and they were absolutely wonderful. The orange flavor blends so well with chocolate. Thanks for this one, Holly!
Yum! Like many other reviewers, I had to add a lot of extra orange juice to get it to moisten up enough. I used one of my daughter's plastic Ikea cups to cut out the biscuit shapes because I didn't have a biscuit cutter (worked perfectly). Otherwise, I made it exactly as written and they turned out heavenly!
Since Grandma Johnson's Scones contain both sour cream and butter and seem to be the best reviewed recipe for scones, I decided to add 4-5 tablespoons of sour cream to this recipe. The verdict: outstandingly chewy, moist but flaky scones! I think sour cream is the secret ingredient to getting that perfect scone texture. Because I hate a rock-hard dry scone. Another reason I wanted to use sour cream is because I had no orange juice on hand, so this allowed me to keep the tang that the OJ would have probably brought.
These were very good. I added the extra butter and OJ that other people suggested. I think I probably added too much OJ because they ended up more like cookies than scones. I also used an almond and toffee chocolate bar, chopped into chunks. Delish!
I really dislike baking so if I put the effort into it I don't like to be disappointed with the results. I was very pleased with these yummy scones - not too bland, not too sweet. I did add quite a bit more OJ than the recipe calls for so I could get the dough to a consistency that was workable for me, probably about a third of a cup. the orange flavor was still a bit mild for me. next time I'll also add some orange zest or extract. I'm lazy when it comes to baking so I cut into wedges, which I prefer anyway, rather than doing the whole biscuit cutter thing and baked for 14 minutes. Sprinkled the tops with a bit of sugar after taking them out of the oven and they were DEEE-Lish! I was supposed to take them into work the next day, but I didn't want to share. I lied and said I forgot them on the counter then ate the rest when i got home. I hope none of my co-workers read this.
I should have read all the reviews. I usually do). My scones came out really dry. I had to scrunch them up into balls to get the "dough" to stick together. I should have known to add milk, but I didn't. That said, the scones tasted very good anyway, kind of like a shortbread cookie.
I just made these this afternoon and they are excellent! I substituted the chocolate chips for some orange flavored dried cranberries I had on hand from Trader Joe's. They worked perfectly with the orange juice in this recipe. I did as others suggested and added 2 Tbs butter and increased the orange juice to about 7 Tbs. Delicious!
These were really good. I was looking for something similar to the consistancy of Starbuck's scones. While I didn't make these as thick as SB's, they were wonderful. I used Brumble & Brown yogurt, about 7 tablespoons, and Craisons. Very good.
