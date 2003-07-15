English Royalty Chocolate Chip Scones

These scrumptious scones will make you feel like you're Queen for a day! The chocolate chips make them very tasty but the orange juice makes them special. Make sure butter is well chilled to produce the flakiest texture possible. Serve with clotted cream or lemon curd.

Recipe by MARBALET

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Spray a baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray.

  • In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. With a pastry blender or a large fork, cut in the butter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in the chocolate chips. Mix in the orange juice to form a dough.

  • Turn out the dough on a floured surface. Pat or roll into a 9 inch circle about 1/2 inch thick. With a 2 1/2 inch fluted biscuit cutter, cut out 12 scones, pushing the dough scraps together for the last few, if necessary. Transfer the scones to the baking sheet.

  • Bake in preheated oven until golden brown, about 12 minutes. Move to wire racks to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
167 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 24.6g; fat 7.1g; cholesterol 12.7mg; sodium 180mg. Full Nutrition
