Tuna Wellingtons with Pimento Cheese Sauce
These are perfect entertaining food for a lady's tea luncheon or company.
These were so delicious, especially the sauce, but the crust was amazing, too. I think the dough can be rolled much thinner than 1/4 inch, though and that'd help you get more filling in the ratio. If I make this again for my family, I will just make it into one large pie, so it's quicker.
My family really enjoyed this recipe and has asked to have it again, including my 6 year old. My other daughter even took it cold to school the next day for lunch. I did a few changes such as no pimentos and used sweet instead of dill pickles. I have even told some friends about it who now want the recipe. I thought the cheese sauce made it, but the kids were not fond of it.
This needs review. Made more filling and crust and sauce than just 10 3" pies. I wonder if the egg should have been hard boiled as I had egg running all over the place. And my experience with cheese sauces makes me wonder why the double boiler and what ever is the final 1 cup of cheese for in the ingredient list. All in all this was a pleasant slightly festive way to make a tuna dinner. Will make again to try to work out some of the questions. Perhaps the poster can make comments.
I found the biscuits to die for, the tuna filling not memorable, and the cheese sauce pretty good. The tuna mixture needs a lot of tweaking, and there's just too little of it to justify calling this an entrée. Also, the egg in the mixture makes it too runny to have easy assembly. The cheese doesn't need a double-boiler, just use low heat and whisk it constantly.
