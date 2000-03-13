Pig Picking Cake III
This is my daughters favorite. It is an easy mandarin orange cake with pineapple, nuts, pudding and whipped topping. Whip one up and it's pig-out time!
I make this in a 9X13 pan and then frost the cake with the pudding/pineapple/whipped topping mixture. It is great after it's been refrigerated for a while.Read More
Not a fan of this recipe. The icing is good which is why I am giving it 3 stars. The oranges sunk to the bottom of the cake and seemed way too chunky for this cake. Really disappointed.Read More
I make this in a 9X13 pan and then frost the cake with the pudding/pineapple/whipped topping mixture. It is great after it's been refrigerated for a while.
I've been making this for years (but without the walnuts...I'll have to try it that way next time!), and I've always gotten RAVE reviews! It's nice & light, not too sweet with a heavy frosting (perfect for the "I don't eat sweets" crowd)...just right for spring & summer! And the icing...I've literally had people just eat the icing right off of the cake! I've also seen folks scrape the leftover moist "goodies" from the pan after the cake is all gone (I'm a guilty gal on that escapade as well!)!!!
I have made this cake minus the nuts for almost 30 years. No one that has eaten it has not loved it. Great cake!
I did notice one big difference with the recipe I have used for years, I use 1 can of mandarin oranges plus the juice instead of the water called for on the cake mix box. You still use the eggs and oil. I use French vanilla flavored pudding mix. I have only ever used a 9X13 pan and no nuts. So I will have to try nuts sometime. I have made this recipe for years, but the lady I got it from was from the south and she called it Pea Picking cake. A light and moist dessert that everyone loves!!
Perfect cake when you are looking for something not too sweet yet filled with flavor. Note to self: Use light juice from oranges to replace part of the water in cake mix, save a few oranges to decorate cake. Add oranges and nuts halfway through beating cake to break up oranges. Add shredded coconut to the topping/filling if on hand.
This was a huge hit for 4th of July. However, because I was bringing it somewhere (and I imagine it isn't incredibly sturdy), I made it in a 13 x 9" pan. I also added 1/2 cup of coconut to the frosting.
My mom taught me to make this cake except she uses pecans instead of walnuts. Sometimes, if we have them laying around, we'll chop up strawberries and put it in the frosting as well. To me it's better this way, but mom likes it just fine he original way.
This was awesome! I had trouble with my layers cracking in two when I stacked them {because of all the filling in between layers} but it tasted so great no one cared. I will definately make this again. Maybe a sheet cake would work better. Thanks
Very good cake. I had so much filling and topping that I used a little and froze the rest. I added coconut and a tiny bit of rum extract and orange extract, too.
I used orange supreme cake mix and it was excellent with the mandarin oranges mixed in.
this was excellent, i will make this again
Yum! Refreshing citrus flavor, not too overpowering, compliments the taste of yellow cake perfectly. The only thing I did that deviated from the recipe was to dust the cake with a bit of confectioner's sugar, strictly for presentation purposes.
I love cakes with fruit in them and this one is easy & yummy!!
This has been a family favorite for years. I usually bake it in a 9x13" pan for about 35 minutes instead of as layers. I also don't put in the nuts or coconut. I just don't think it needs it. You'd think this would be a really rich dessert but with the tarter fruits it's so refreshing. I have also used low fat/non-fat/lite ingredients and it didn't change a thing as far as taste or appearance.
This is one of the best cakes I've ever made/ate. It is perfect to take to a cook out or barbeque.
My mom made this growing up and I make it now for our family functions. It is a great light summer dessert, or a "light" dessert alternative to rich chocolate cakes and pies.
I've been making this for years. The only thing different is that I split the recipe and pour into 3 round cake pans. When completed I have a 3 layer cake with frosting between each layer.
very feeling very light nice flavor
I really thought this would have more flavor. I found the cake soft and fluffy but, rather bland as well. The mandarin oranges really did not add much to the cake mix.
very easy to make and it was great especially from someone that hates to cook or bake Thankyou :-)
I give this cake 5-stars the way it is written. 6-stars (if only it were possible) with the following changes. This cake is fantastic. Like other reviewers mentioned, I use orange juice instead of water. I also use a package of instant lemon pudding AND I decided to add 1 tsp. of orange extract. Truly fantastic that way. I buy 2 cans of 15-oz. mandarin oranges and reserve 1/2 a can for decorating on top and add the others to the mix :-)
This is my mom's new favorite cake! We will be making it often. It's sooo good.
Everyone absolutely loved it, made it for Christmas for the first time, it's like eating a cake version of ambrosia
I love this cake,,, I have maded it for years too,,, 3 layers,, but in between the layer along with the filling I put a layer of fruit,,, such as strawberries, bananas , kiwi,,, I guess you could put anything on/in it! great,,, everyone loves it
Everyone loved this recipe!! I made as recipe stated and wouldn't change a thing!!
I made this for my daughter birthday. It was a HUGE hit! I doubled the recipe and made 2 9X13 cakes and layered it. it only needed one batch of frosting. I did beat the oranges in with the mixer to break them up and instead of using water in the cake mix, I used the manadrin orange juice.
It's great, however. I do my in a 9x13 baking dish. Never lasts long.
I only had one can of oranges so I made up the difference with dried cranberries in orange juice. I zapped them for 15 to 20 seconds in the microwave to reconstitute. Awesome frosting I know I will frost it on other baked goods.
I've made this one several times. It's wonderful. I do leave out the nuts and instead of the cup of water, I used a cup of the syrup frmo the mandarin oranges. Reading one of the other reviews about the oranges sinking to the bottom- if you've never made it before, put the oranges in the mixer and let it pulvurize them into tiny pieces. I don't think they are supposed to be chunky in a pig pickin' cake.
Good stuff. Will make again.
Simple, moist, and delicious. I made a 13x9 instead of layers, and used the mandarin orange juice in place of the water in prepping the cake. I'll happily make this again.
Very good. This made a huge cake so I shared with many friends and family. Everyone loved it. As suggested instead of water in cake mix I used the juice from the mandarin oranges.
OH MY GOD, my new favorite cake, it is so good.
It's delicious and easier to make than it appears.
Made it last week for the first time. It was excellent, I had to give it away as I kept eating at it. Not to sweet but a nice and refreshing cake. Will definetly make it again.
As with many reviewers, we have been making this cake for years. Everyone who tries it declares it their new most favorite. I add nuts and mandarin oranges to everything I can, but you can pretty much put in, or leave out, whatever you want and not mess it up. I like to add cherries on top for color. It is very rich, very moist and I don't want to change anything, so we slice thin pieces and serve it only at very special gatherings.
Absolutely delicious will definitely make again I did add more mandarin oranges
Excellent recipe. I forgot to pick up nuts at the store, but I don't think they were missed. Everyone raved about this cake. The frosting is light and delicious.
My friend made this for me on my birthday. I absolutely love it but I think it is more like a bread pudding. She added an egg to the3 cake mix and eliminated the water because of the juice in the madarin oranges. Do any of you find this same consistency. She expected more of a caky consistency.
Love it! Easy and yummy.
I was a rock star at work with this cake. I used a 9x13 pan and added both chopped strawberries and coconut to the topping. Moist and fabulous.
I made this cake for the family, everyone loved it, and aksed for seconds. Next time I will add some sweetened coconut. Awesome recipe!!!!
I had never had this before, it sounded delicious, and simple enough. I omitted the nuts and used the orange juice (not syrup) in the batter instead of water. I found it overly sweet andrather filling. I think i would try the cake again minus the orange slices, and use 1/2 the required vanilla pudding in the topping.
When I make this cake I substitute the juice from the oranges and pineapple for the water called for on the boxed mix to make the required amount of liquid. It's a delicious cake that makes everyone wanting to keep going back for more! It's Pig Pickin' Time!
