Pig Picking Cake III

This is my daughters favorite. It is an easy mandarin orange cake with pineapple, nuts, pudding and whipped topping. Whip one up and it's pig-out time!

Recipe by Nell

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 3 layer 8 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour 3 - 8 inch pans.

  • Prepare cake mix according to package directions with the addition of mandarin oranges and nuts. Pour into 3 - 8 inch pans. Bake in the preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Allow to cool.

  • To make the filling: In a large bowl, combine crushed pineapple with juice and pudding mix. Fold in the whipped topping. Spread between cooled cake layers. Chill in refrigerator

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
450 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 64.8g; fat 20.9g; cholesterol 0.9mg; sodium 410.3mg. Full Nutrition
