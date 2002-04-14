Ezekiel Bread II

This bread is also known as Bible Bread or Fasting Bread. This version does not use beans; instead it contains cooked lentils and several whole grain flours. You may have to visit a health foods store to find some of these ingredients.
Used all the right ingredients, followed instruction completely. The bread did not rise, got five loaves, very tasty, very dense but as I said stayed flat only rising a little. Looking for another recipe.
This was my first time baking bread and this recipe would've been great if the bread had risen:) Make sure your yeast is good. I found out that my yeast was no good. Had I done research on bread baking tips, I would've noticed that the yeast didn't "activate". My advice is to buy enough yeast to test out..if it doesn't bubble or foam, it's no good and to cut this recipe so that you won't waste product. I had to throw it all away, however I will try again and hopefully get it right next time.
A very heavy loaf of bread. Very dense, but flavorful. I usually add ground cloves or cinnamon either when I'm mixing, or dust the top of the loaves before I put them in the oven. I use this bread for fasting, and I haven't had a problem with it yet. It just takes some time to prepare, but it's worth it.
Lovely bread, just as I like it ! it was my first time so I only made half of the recipe.I used my kitchenaide on 2 to mix everything To cut the waiting time I warm up the dryer and stop it and put the loaf inside and close the door . Finally I brushed the breads 15 min before they where ready with an egg white and a little bit of agave. Delish! I will make it again Thanks to the poster.
I like this bread. It isn't the very best bread I've ever made, but it is very healthy, and is helping me use up some of the alternative flours I have on hand from denser, low-carb breads I didn't want to make. I did change it a little bit - First, I reduced it to one loaf size (12 servings). I had all of the ingredients on-hand, except millet flour, but I did have actual millet so I cooked the lentils and 1 Tbsp of millet (since it would expand) together. I prepared as the recipe directed until it was time to mix all the ingredients together. At that point I put it into my breadmaker on the whole wheat setting 1.5 LB loaf, and let it do the rest. The only other recipe change I made was to add 3 Tsp vital wheat gluten since the recipe really doesn't call for much yeast. The bread turned out nice! It is still quite dense, but is very moist. It has a nice, mild flavor very suitable for just some butter, or using in a sandwich. Overall I am very pleased and will make this again. Thanks to its author!
Did a few thing differently the second time I made it switching some of the flours, could not find soy flour so I used Teff flour and 2 cups of 12 grain flour. Also I pre-heated my oven at 170 degrees then shut the oven off before putting the greased bread in to rise the first time. Did the same when I put them into loaf pans, after that removed them putting them on the stove top while pre-heating for baking. They turned out very well, it's a dense loaf, very filling. I sliced them thinner so I got 72 servings all together, the electric knife worked great for slicing. Also put poppy seeds into the bread because I like them.
I ground everything myself because it was easier and cheaper than buying all those flours. This includes a lot of sifting to get the bigger particles out of the dough. The bread came out with an odd texture, it seemed to disintegrate into paste when I bit into a slice. The taste was fine. Maybe I didn't add the right amount of water or should have baked in a flatter pan. My grandmother makes a country bread with a similar texture that she bakes in flat discs.
halved the recipe used 1/2 cup spelt flour and 1/2 cup wheat gluten instead of 1 cup soy flour added some chia seed to the lentils while cooking Only needed 3 cups wheat flour after adding all other flours first It doesn't say a temperature, I used 350 in half size loaf pans for 45 to 60 minutes, depending on loaf size
