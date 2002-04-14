Ezekiel Bread II

I like this bread. It isn't the very best bread I've ever made, but it is very healthy, and is helping me use up some of the alternative flours I have on hand from denser, low-carb breads I didn't want to make. I did change it a little bit - First, I reduced it to one loaf size (12 servings). I had all of the ingredients on-hand, except millet flour, but I did have actual millet so I cooked the lentils and 1 Tbsp of millet (since it would expand) together. I prepared as the recipe directed until it was time to mix all the ingredients together. At that point I put it into my breadmaker on the whole wheat setting 1.5 LB loaf, and let it do the rest. The only other recipe change I made was to add 3 Tsp vital wheat gluten since the recipe really doesn't call for much yeast. The bread turned out nice! It is still quite dense, but is very moist. It has a nice, mild flavor very suitable for just some butter, or using in a sandwich. Overall I am very pleased and will make this again. Thanks to its author!