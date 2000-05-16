Kabobs

Grilled kabobs made with steak and chicken that stay moist and flavorful. These kabobs are made with skewered meat with peppers, onions, and mushrooms in a honey teriyaki sauce. They're simple to make and delicious to eat.

By Allrecipes Member

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
10
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix teriyaki sauce, honey, garlic powder, and ginger in a large resealable plastic bag. Place chicken, beef, red bell peppers, onion wedges, and mushrooms in the bag. Seal and refrigerate for 4 hours to overnight.

  • Preheat the grill to medium-high heat. Lightly oil the grill grate.

  • Discard marinade. Thread meat and vegetables onto skewers, leaving a small space between each item.

  • Grill skewers, turning as needed, until meat is cooked through and vegetables are tender, about 10 minutes.

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
304 calories; protein 24.8g; carbohydrates 21.2g; fat 13.3g; cholesterol 73.9mg; sodium 622.5mg. Full Nutrition
