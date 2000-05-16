Grilled kabobs made with steak and chicken that stay moist and flavorful. These kabobs are made with skewered meat with peppers, onions, and mushrooms in a honey teriyaki sauce. They're simple to make and delicious to eat.
The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
304 calories; protein 24.8g; carbohydrates 21.2g; fat 13.3g; cholesterol 73.9mg; sodium 622.5mg. Full Nutrition
I've experimented with several kabob recipes, and this turned out to be the very best. The combination of honey and teriyaki sauce worked well. I marinated it for 8 hours, and that was sufficient (you don't need the full 24 hours to get the flavor). One suggestion is to not to place meat and vegetables on the same skewer; although it looks pretty, they have different cooking times.
Great marinade! It's so simple and tastes so good! I cut the recipe in half and used it for a little over a pound of sirloin. I used minced garlic instead of garlic powder and added a little olive oil. I poked the meat with a fork and put it into a ziploc bag and let it marinate overnight. I never marinate meat together with veggies and always grill them separately as they cook at different rates. Overall, very tasty.
I had to make something for a camping trip for 8 people, I marinated the ingredients in a plastic bag the night before we left and speared them at the camp site. They were amazing. I modified it a little bit, and used only onion, pepper, chicken pineapple and spices (and REAL ginger). People were screaming for more.
This recipe was a huge hit at our 4th of July cookout!! The flavor turned out delicious!! Next time I'll marinate the veggies separately and not as long as the meat. My mushrooms soaked up all the marinade and were too squishy to put on skewers.
This is great! I liked it more so on the chicken than the steak, but still a thumbs up. I added a TBSP. of roasted garlic Montreal Chicken seasoning (McCormick) to the chicken & the red pepper Montreal Steak seasoning to the steak marinades, DELICIOUS! Thanks Sue!
I made this recipe twice. Since it was so cold outside, I used my George Foreman Grill. Excellent. The next time, I baked the chicken and peppers inside foil packets in the oven. This was just OK, the peppers got too mushy.
Excellent taste super juicy outside was crispy nice grill marks inside was super tender and juicy. Veggies had great taste also. Marinated everything in 1 bag for 5hrs Would go great with unmarinated grilled pineapple.
Rave reviews from my guests. I doubled the marinade and marinaded both the veg and meat but in separated bags. I also double skewed each kabob. This stops the veggies from turning on the skewer and makes it much easier to grill. I like my steak med rare so I grilled the steak on separate skewers so as not to over cook the meat.
This is so good!! Yum! Everyone at my Memorial Day bbq loudly voiced how good they thought they were while eating them! I marinated the veggies separate from the meat for a total of 24 hours. I think marinating them for a whole day helps make the flavor exceptional. I made these exactly as stated adding pineapple to the skewers as well.
It is very rare that you find a marinade that works well with beef, chicken, and vegetables. This one does. I loved the fact the veggies were a bit soggy after marinading for just under 24 hrs. It made them cook quicker, therefore being the perfect constancy when removed from the grill. The chicken and beef cooked beautifully! So, so, so good! Would recommend this to anyone without hesitation.
Great kabob recipe. I would disagree with the remarks about cooking the meat separately from the vegetables. Flavors in this recipe are from the marinade as well as the mixture of the meat and the vegetables getting happy with each other.
These were so good, I had to order a bunch of stainless steel skewers from Amazon to make sure we always had them on hand! We make this a LOT now, because its so easy and tastes so good! I marinate veggies separate from the meat, because i don't cook them as long...just personal preference
Fantastic recipe! Marinated chicken (overnight) and veggies (about 4 hours) separately. Added fresh pineapple and zuchinni. Also used fresh ginger and garlic. Soaked my skewers for about an hour in water. The chicken was moist and very flavorful. Recieved wonderful reviews from my cookout guests. With definitely use again and again!!
Oh My Goodness! These were the best kabobs I have ever had. Don't forget the mushrooms and pineapple. I had more veggies then meat, so I made serveral veggie skewers. I am making them again this week. I made them with Rainbow Pasta Salad II. Great meal. Even the left overs were wonderful, tender and juicy.
I needed an excellent and delicious recipe for kabobs, and I tried this one!!! I only had time to marinate them in a bag for about an hour, and they turned out fabulously!!! My guests, husband, and I absolutely LOVED these! They have and exquisite flavor and are amazing! :) We will be having these again for sure!
Made exactly as written. Super easy & tasty. We cooked the chicken alone on skewers and the meat with the veggies. I preferred the chicken over the beef. Would recommend serving with Spiced Basmati Rice from epicurious.
Great! I used KC Masterpiece Honey Teriyaki Marinade (so I didn't add the extra honey) and they turned out absolutely delicious! My husband requested these at least once a week from now on. :)
Wonderfulful recipe! My family scarfed them up. I only marinated them for about 4 hours and it was enough, I think IF marinated the marinade might overpower the meat flavor, (although i don't know for shore) I did add shrimp also, YUM
My husband adored these kabobs. I made them with red onions, yellow squash, mushrooms, and a yellow pepper. Very good. I also made a the teriyaki sauce from a recipe on the site, which was pretty good. I marinated the kabobs for about 4 hours. Surprisingly, the kabobs had absorbed a lot of the flavor in that time. Quick, easy, and delicious--I will definately be making again.
These were to die for! Mariated chicken and steak in sep bags for about 16 hours and the veggies (Onions/Squash and Red Peppers- just happened to be what I had on hand) only about 2 hours. Came out perfectly on the grill!! Served it over some fried rice. My boyfriend loved it, he was really impressed at how tender the sirloin came out- had to keep rotating the steaks to do even cooking though.. I am not a master griller!! I will make these again come summer, when there isn't 2 inches of snow falling!! It was fun though :)
Yes, these were very very good. I added the chicken to one marinating bag and the vegies to another marinating bag. I also added fresh pineapples and placed these in with the vegies. I felt the pineapples added another delicious layer of flavor. I'm making these again this week. Thanks so much for the recipe.
YUMMY! Great marinade, yummy veggies. I baked this in my oven, 450 for 15 minutes or so. I would recommend marinating for several hours or even a day or two. The chicken was great (i used chicken and beef) but the beef was kind of tough. Good recipe though!!
Fabulous! I followed other advice and separated the meats from the veggies when marinating for 8+ hrs. This will definitely be in our usual rotation, even during the work week. As one reviewer suggested, cut everything up and bag it in marinade in the morning. then go to work and come home and grill. YUMMY
This was VERY, very good! I omitted the beef as the sauce sounded better with only chicken, and the mushrooms since my hubby doesn't like them. I used fresh garlic and ginger (which is why I gave this 4 stars instead of 5, I wasn't crazy about using garlic salt and ginger powder when the fresh stuff tastes better), doubled the marinade and halved between two ziploc bags, putting chicken in one and the veggies in the other. Marinated overnight turning the bags whenever I went into the fridge for something, and added chunked pineapple when threading the skewers. Outstanding, will make again and again - thanks so much for sharing!!!
I made about 45 kabobs for 7 people with bacon ranch pasta salad and garlic bread and ran out!! I even added 3 zucchini, 2 containers of grape tomatoes, and 2 cans of pineapple to stretch out the kabob recipe. It was SO GOOD!!
Used this recipe for Memorial Day. Had guests over. This is a delicious way to grill sirloin. I had no idea that marinating the peppers and onion would be so delicious. The veggies even kept thier "crispiness" after being marinated. A+ to this recipe!!
I started marinading with 24 hrs in mind, something came up, and it turned into 48 hr soak. It was raining, cold and windy Iedidn't really want to spend any time at the grill. I put it in a skillet, and it turned out GREAT!!
Absolutely Delicious!!!!!!!!!!!!! I made it exactly as shown, except I dont eat beef. I felt like this was enough to feed 2 adults, if that's all they were eating. I also followed another reviews recommendation and cooked the veggies on their own skewer. It smelled so great cooking on the grill! Thank you!!
These are wonderful. I took the advice of others and didn't put the veggies in with the meat. I used red onion, red and green peppers, mushrooms and pineapple. My only mistake was that I didn't make enough.
SO Great! I was very nervous because of the 1/2 c honey (that's alot!) but the marinade turned out to be lovely! I only used tomato, onion and steak as we have some picky eaters in the family. We didn't have any leftovers!
This was just what I needed for a spur-of-the-moment BBQ.. minimal effort for great results. I found it helpful to skewer the beef and chicken onto separate sticks, as the beef tends to cook faster (otherwise, you'll end up with overdone beef/perfect chicken or perfect beef/salmonella chicken)
I haven't tried it yet- just wanted to respond to one that used fresh pineapple. don't add fresh pineapple to the marinade. I did this and the chicken turned out mushy also -horrible. we ordered pizza.
AWESOME!! Not one piece left over! Even the meat is moist - great flavor. My son ate the onion by itself! HE DOESN'T LIKE ONION!! My daughter devoured the bell pepper - believe me THAT'S odd! We all loved all of it! I'm making this again and again and.....
I am so impressed. I was looking for a sidedish for the kabobs we were going to make (I have a favorite marinade I use for my gyros and such) but found this. I saw it had a high rating, and talked my husband into trying it. I love anything with honey. He thought it turned out a little dry, but I loved it! So did the kids. We will definately make these again, but hubby will take his off the grill sooner than the rest of us.
Absolutely wonderful! My family thought this was the best meal they had ever eatten. I had never tried to make kabobs before so this was my first attempt. They were beautiful! I served them with rice and frest friut. TO DIE FOR! Thanks for a perfet and unintimadating recipe.
These were really good. Like many other reviewers, I was not at all comfortable mixing the beef, chicken and veggies all together to marinate, so I separated them into three different bags and let them marinate all day. I broiled these for about 15 minutes (too cold out to BBQ), turning them once in the middle of cooking time, and they were moist and flavorful.
Tried this recipe for a family cookout of over 20 people. Assembling the skewers for this large crowd was quite time consuming, but worth it! Received many requests for the marinade recipe. Definitely a keeper!
The marinade is great! The honey really makes it tasty and allows the meat to get carmelized. Any veggie-meat combo is good...I used chicken, small sweet pepper halves, and sliced summer squash and zucchini. Great on the grill!
These were great, I used yellow peppers and added grape tomatoes. I did not marinate the veggies but brushed them with olive oil and seasoned with garlic powder let them set and brushed the remaining marinade on everything before putting them in the broiler on med for about 6min each. side.
This is the best! I used a homemade teriyaki sauce from this website and added the honey, ginger, & garlic powder to it. It made the best chicken and tenderest steak. I'm planning to try this with shrimp tomorrow. I also wrapped each chicken piece with 1/2 slice of bacon and cooked the kabobs very slowly on the grill. YUMMY with rice.
We marinated the meat for 6 hours, which was fine, and the vegetables for about 3 hours -- they were fine but could have handled longer. Substituted minced garlic for the garlic powder. This fed 4 adults and 4 kids with very little leftover. Will make it again.
Made the recipe as stated, didn't care for the peppers, just a personal preference and the marinade was good, but I would prefer more, so next time will double that. Overall, it's pretty good. Just a matter of what veggies/meats you like and wish to add!
This recipe is absolutely fantastic. The best by far for Pork. I did however substitute the garlic powder for real garlic cloves...Thanks for sharing this awsome recipe, my guests thought I was "The" master chef!
I was really hoping for more flavor.... it was OK, not great. I don't suggest using London Broil, because even at medium rare, the kabobs were tough.
I marinated my chicken, beef, peppers and onions for about 9 hours and added the mushrooms for the last hour so that they would not get too mushy. The kabobs were great although the beef was a little dry because we left them on the grill a little too long. Next time, I will add more veggies (squash, zucchini, tomatoes, eggplant) and will watch my cooking time closely.
It's surprising how four ingredients can make such a difference. What really impressed me (and my dinner guests) was that I only marinated them for five hours, which in my experiende is simply not long enough for beef. I can't wait to try again but this time marinating overnight. I may also add a bit of soya sauce for a bit of saltiness, but it's not really necessary.
Excellent recipe. I made the following adjustment however for our taste. Reduced honey by 1/2 but added o.j. to make up the sweetness. Added a splash of sesame oil. DO DOUBLE the recipe and save 1/2 for basting!
I made these kabobs for a barbeque and I ran out i never run out of food I marinated overnight. I also didnt feel comfortable about putting beef and chicken in the same marinade so i made them in separate bags
I would give this 5 stars if I had gone exactly by the recipe, but made a few changes. Omitted the ginger (personal preference),and did not marinade the vegetables. Also added pineapple juice to the chicken marinade and used pineapple chunks on the kabobs. The onions were my personal favorite, as vidalias are in season. Guests thought they were fantastic. Served with new potatoes with caper sauce also found on this site.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.