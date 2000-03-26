Chocolate Sheet Cake I
Good old fashioned chocolate cake with homemade chocolate frosting. A family favorite for many many years.
Good old fashioned chocolate cake with homemade chocolate frosting. A family favorite for many many years.
This recipe has been around in our family for about 80 years and is certainly a family favorite--especially mine! It's very moist and chocolatey! A couple of things to consider: 1) it's a great cake even without the salt, shortening, and cinnamon; 2) for an extra special treat-add Nestle's chocolate chips to the batter...they work their way to the bottom and are a great chocolatey treat when you eat; 3) the frosting is great with pecans or walnuts and is much easier to work with if you put it on while both the frosting and the cake are still warm. You'll love this recipe...it's really delicious!Read More
this was very dry.i should have known better then to use a recipe calling for unsweetened cocoa,using bars of unsweetened chocolate works much better.it didnt have much of a chocolate taste.the frosting calls for way too much sugar.Read More
This recipe has been around in our family for about 80 years and is certainly a family favorite--especially mine! It's very moist and chocolatey! A couple of things to consider: 1) it's a great cake even without the salt, shortening, and cinnamon; 2) for an extra special treat-add Nestle's chocolate chips to the batter...they work their way to the bottom and are a great chocolatey treat when you eat; 3) the frosting is great with pecans or walnuts and is much easier to work with if you put it on while both the frosting and the cake are still warm. You'll love this recipe...it's really delicious!
7.14.10 ... http://allrecipes.com/recipe/17899/chocolate-sheet-cake-i/ ... This is the second best MEDIUM chocolate cake. It's a close second to Old Fashioned Chocolate Cake. This has a thin batter so doesn't round too much. Notes4Me: IT of two! second best medium cake. thin batter. Close second to old fashioned. Eric's second favorite ... Old Fashioned Cake ingredients (only diff is vanilla) but use these directions= combne dry. Boil water, butter & cocoa for a minute then add to dry. Combine buttermilk, eggs & vanilla. Add.
Very moist cake! I added some chocolate chips to make it more "chocolatety".
Really good. I used butter instead of margarine. Some chopped walnuts in the icing would be good, too.
This is the best! Can't miss. I've had this recipe for 20 years and still the favorite. I use walnuts or pecans in the icing, and sometimes omit the cinnamon. I usually use a 9x13 pan. Try it, you will receive raves. Thanks Kim for listing...I'm out of town and needed this recipe. Saved me a long distance call.
Just made this for my son's 9th birthday. He is a chocolate lover and he and his friends ate until the last bite and asked for more. Said it was the best chocolate cake ever!
Very good basic chocolate cake that everyone loves and is easy to make. It is the perfect birthday cake for a large crowd, not to mention that a scoop of vanilla icecream fits right on top!. I do have to say that when I read some of the other reviews that say it is tasteless, dry etc.etc. and not just this recipe but others as well, I ask you this question... are your ingredients fresh? 2 year old cinnamon and old baking chocolate lose their flavor. Also shortening, and vegetable oil that has been sitting in the back of a pantry for a long time gets rancid. So check those spices for freshness and I am sure you will have better results with the wonderful recipes on this website.
After the first batch I made some modifications. The recipe as is is a little bland and does not rise very much. I am making cupcakes doubling the recipe (first try was single recipe). For a double recipe: I add an extra egg and 2 tsp vanilla, I substitute butter for margarine and use 1/2 brown sugar 1/2 white sugar, then I use heaping measurements for the baking soda, cinnamon & cocoa. Double recipe makes 32 FULL cupcakes.
Just like mom used to make. Takes a little more time, but worth in!!
This is the easiest, best cake recipe ever!!!! I used only a pinch of cinnamon because I only wanted to enhance the chocolate flavor not overwhelm it. I also didn't use shortening, just added about another half stick of margarine. Turned out beautifully.
Yummy...wanted to eat the whole thing...making it again for Christmas with my family!!
Awesome choolate cake! DELICIOUS! I will definitely make this for MANY birthdays. AM
I made a few small changes to the recipe, due to what I had on hand. I used a half cup of butter instead of margerine for both the cake and the frosting, I added a teaspoon of vanilla to the cake recipe (I subtracted a teaspooon of water so the recipe wouldn't be affected) and because I didn't have buttermilk, I used regular milk that I soured with a tablespoon of lemon juice. I was worried that the cake itself wouldn't be chocolate-y enough but when combined with the chocolate frosting, it was just right. VERY moist cake--one of the best textures I've had in a cake in a long time.
this was very dry.i should have known better then to use a recipe calling for unsweetened cocoa,using bars of unsweetened chocolate works much better.it didnt have much of a chocolate taste.the frosting calls for way too much sugar.
Super easy to make with good texture. This is not a "Death-by-Chocolate" cake, but it is very moist. This is the third one I've baked this month. Each one has turned out perfect. I leave it unglazed so the husband can take some on his drive to work.
This was an excellent cake!
After many years, I found this old recipe that my children love and I cooked many years ago when they were children...It is different, wonderful, and many other adjectives...You won't regret this easy cake!....It is a HIT!
Wowza!!!! This was absolutely the BEST chocolate cake!!!!! However, it is truly a sheet cake and probably would not do well if you are thinking 2 layer cake. I used all butter, NO margarine or shortening and left out the cinnamon. Cooked as directed. Iced as directed. Every one of our guests was raving about this cake and there was not a crumb left. I will make this cake over and over again. DO NOT be swayed by those who said it was dry or flavorless! The recipe cannot compensate for lack of skill in the kitchen!
This is an excellent cake - very moist and lots of chocolate flavor. I used butter instead of margarine in both the cake and frosting, and I love the little something extra the cinnamon gives. This has now become my go-to recipe for an indulgent chocolate cake. I've already made it twice in 12 hours to take to friends!
This is a great cake, easy and fun to prepare and delicious to eat. I recommend it to anyone who wants a wonderful taste with no hassle.
Pretty good, not "the best chocolate cake ever," but definately a keeper for my collection, reliable...
I tried this cake for my daughter's birthday. I needed a big cake. I had so many compliments. This cake is very moist and YUMMY! the cinnamon in it gives it a very awsome taste. I din't use the frosting recipe, I frosted it with cream cheese frosting so that I could decorate it. EVERYONE loved it and I will use it again and again. Thanks for sharing. :)
I HAVE BEEN COOKING FOR 25 YEARS AND THIS RECIPE WAS DRY, NO TASTE, AND NEEDED MORE CHOCOLATE FLAVOR IN THE CAKE. THE ICING WAS OKAY. I WILL ATTEMPT TO FIND ANOTHER CHOCOLATE SHEET CAKE RECIPE. I WILL NEVER MAKE THIS CAKE AGAIN.
I make this chocolate sheet cake for birthdays, holidays and church potlucks. It is fabulous and can be cut into many slices to serve a big group. Best chocolate cake ever!
I didn't add the two whole eggs, I poured about a half egg out and added the remaining 1 1/2 egg so it was more brownie like than fluffy cake like. It was awesome!!! Favorite sheet cake recipe I have tried so far!
Great cake! We ate it while it was warm and it was fabulous! I used butter instead of margarine and it turned out just fine! I will definitely make it again!
Super easy and great for a crowd.
Absolutely delicious! A true crowd pleaser!!
This recipe is the best. The only drawback is now it's the only thing anyone wants me to make. The touch of cinnamon is what makes this great. I serve it with cinnamon Icecream. MMMMMMMMMMM......
Really really good. Very moist and hard to resist. This recipe is one that I'll use again, and again. Angela
I made it exactly as made and loved it. It's exactly what I wanted it to be. Will make it again.
Incredible! This is the best I've tryed or tasted. My husband asked for a Choc Sheet Cake for his Birthday last year and my 1st attempt was dismal. I tryed several in the last 9 months and THIS IS IT! Awesome ChocOlaty Goodness! Did quit smoking during this test process and ended up making 4 of these cakes. Gained 13 pounds in 14 days but it got me through the tough times! Magic Cake.
I didn't get a chance to take a photo but all I can say this cake is awesome.. it reminded me of my grandmother's cooking until she got sick and couldn't cook anymore then my grandfather took over and I always wondered how he made his icing and I think I may have duplicated it with the icing for this cake.
Next time I make this recipe, I will make more frosting, It was a little sparse for this delicious cake.
I used all butter not margarine and shortening. I only used 1/4 tsp of cinnamon. The taste was good but the cake was too dry and 4 cups of confectioners sugar was too much, I didn't use all of it and the frosting was spreadable but not as moist as I would have liked. I was careful to add the sugar slowly so as not to have the frosting seize up. I'll try a different recipe next time.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections