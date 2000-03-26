Chocolate Sheet Cake I

46 Ratings
  • 5 35
  • 4 8
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

Good old fashioned chocolate cake with homemade chocolate frosting. A family favorite for many many years.

By Kim

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 10x15 inch jelly roll pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 10x15 inch jellyroll pan. In a large bowl, sift together the flour, sugar, baking soda, cinnamon and salt. Set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a saucepan combine 1/2 cup margarine, shortening, 1/4 cup cocoa and water. Bring to a boil and cook for 1 minute. Pour the liquid mixture over the flour, sugar mixture; stir well. Blend in eggs and buttermilk.

  • Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Let cake cool 10 minutes, then frost while still warm.

  • To make the Frosting: In a saucepan combine 1/2 cup margarine, milk and 1/4 cup cocoa. Bring to a boil and cook for 1 minute. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla. Mix in confectioners' sugar. Pour over warm cake

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
599 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 91.8g; fat 25.4g; cholesterol 36.2mg; sodium 373.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022