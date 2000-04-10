Hungarian Mushroom Soup

My family loves soup and this is one of their favorites. It has lots of flavor and is fairly quick to make. It's primarily a mushroom soup but derives a lot of its flavor from other ingredients.

By HAMM

prep:

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt the butter in a large pot over medium heat. Saute the onions in the butter for 5 minutes. Add the mushrooms and saute for 5 more minutes. Stir in the dill, paprika, soy sauce and broth. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for 15 minutes.

  • In a separate small bowl, whisk the milk and flour together. Pour this into the soup and stir well to blend. Cover and simmer for 15 more minutes, stirring occasionally.

  • Finally, stir in the salt, ground black pepper, lemon juice, parsley and sour cream. Mix together and allow to heat through over low heat, about 3 to 5 minutes. Do not boil. Serve immediately.

Per Serving:
201 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 14.8g; fat 13.5g; cholesterol 32mg; sodium 828.7mg. Full Nutrition
