Hungarian Mushroom Soup
My family loves soup and this is one of their favorites. It has lots of flavor and is fairly quick to make. It's primarily a mushroom soup but derives a lot of its flavor from other ingredients.
Hubs and I found this soup excellent, exquisite and extravagant, but unfortunately we also both agree it falls short of perfection just for the fact that it calls for about twice the parsley it should. I used an "exotic mushroom medley," (package description, not mine) which gave this great texture, different shapes, and bold flavor. The dill and lemon both play their parts and have important contributions. I used a good, sweet Hungarian paprika which really makes a difference in the final result. Just delicious, but you kind of have to wade through the parsley!Read More
I used reduced-sodium broth and soy sauce...that helped not make it too salty. Also used fat free milk and non fat sour cream..the soup was still nice and rich. However, next time I'd use half the dill, half the paprika, and half the parsley..then add the rest to taste. Can be a bit overpowering.Read More
This was one of the best soups I have found on this site, even though I omitted the butter and sour cream. I ate this right up and so did my partner, even though he is not a big mushroom fan. And it smelt fantastic whilst it was cooking! Thanks for a great recipe. *UPDATE* I used this recipe in a soup competition and won first prize!
This recipe was easy and very, very good. If all you have is salted butter to saute the onions and mushrooms with than eliminate the teaspoon of salt the recipe calls for at the end. I didn't do this and found it to be much too salty. The added soy sauce and chicken broth will also be salty so you might want to eliminate that extra teaspoon altogether if that's something you're concerned about. However! I will definitely be making this scrumpdillyicious recipe again! Thanks for sharing, Cathy. :)
I love this soup. I read the other reviews, and I didn't think there was too much dill or lemon, it could have used a little more. If you enjoy eastern european food (german, austrian, hungarian) you'll love this soup. I did modify by adding 2 cups of diced potatoes at the stage that I added the broth. I thought there would be plenty for leftovers, but that wasn't the case. Three people ate the entire batch. I will make double next time.
This is one of my most favorite soup recipes ever, but credit should be given where due. This is from the Moosewood Cookbook and was first published about 30 years ago. One suggestion is to vary the types of mushrooms in the soup - porcini, button, portabello, etc.
This was fabulous - deserving of its high rating. Made a few changes - I put the onions through the food processor before saute-ing and after saute-ing the mushrooms with the onions - I put half the mixture through the food processor - then followed the recipe as indicated. It made a very elegant soup.
This soup is AWESOME! After making it I thought I bought a $10 bowl of soup at a fancy restaurant! Definitely a winner!
Delicious and very authentic!!! My wife is from Hungary and I made this as a suprise for her on our anniversary. She said it was the best mushroom soup she had ever eaten! I did add a couple of crushed cloves of garlic to the onions, and when I served the soup I added a teaspoon of sour cream right to the top of the soup(they usually do this in Hungary)
The best mushroom soup I have ever eaten!!! I am not sure I could ever go back to canned. I made this for a serving of 9 so it called for 1 l/2 cups of milk - I just changed that to 1 cup of milk and l/2 cup of heavy cream as others did. Other than than, I followed the recipe exactly. This is a keeper!
This soup is delicious. I followed the recipe exactly. My only modification was adding a splash of dry white wine, and using half the amount of butter. We really liked how rich it was, despite using fat-free milk and light sour cream. High-quality Hungarian sweet paprika is a must!
Exceptional soup for us mushroom lovers and it can also present as very company worthy. Instead of adding the sour cream to the entire batch (we wanted to freeze some leftovers for later on), I served the soup in pretty bowls and then added a dollop of sour cream in the middle and a sprinkling of fresh, finely chopped parsley (didn't add lemon juice because I forgot). I was afraid that upon freezing and then reheating with the sour cream already in the soup, it would seperate or curdle and look unappetizing. DH, a very open minded man about eating meatless meals once a week, loved it. We had Cheddar Bay Biscuits with it as well as a Cucumber Salad with vinegar, dill, sugar, and sour cream. Very hearty meal. Thanks for sharing!
If I could rate this 100 stars, I would. This soup was the most amazing I've ever tasted. I didn't deviate from the recipe at all and ended up eating 2 bowls myself while my husband ate the rest. Superb! Amazing! Get over the fact that it isn't the color of most soups and enjoy! Will definitely be making this more often!
I have added this recipe to my soup recipe collection and will be sharing it with my company this holiday season. The only changes I made were using ½ the amount of dill and I used sliced baby Portabella mushrooms as I prefer their taste to button mushrooms. The next time I make the recipe I may use thyme instead of the dill.
Have made this twice, the second time with cremini mushrooms (baby portobello mushrooms), reduced fat margarine and sour cream, fat free chicken broth (Kitchen Basics, the best), and skim milk. The lighter ingredients did not affect the richness of this soup. This recipe is as good as any mushroom soup I've ever had, including some served at fine restaurants. The dill and the lemon definitely dominate, and next time, I'm going to start by reducing both by half, then taste, and add back if necessary. REALLY good soup!
Elegant, delicious and easy to follow recipe! It takes a bit of time to prepare, closer to 1/2 hour than the 15 minutes listed, and it does take some tending, but it is worth the effort. It is dinner party worthy, wonderful and fulling! I have made it before on the stove than put it into a crockpot to maintain, everyone ate every little bit and wished for more! Thank you , thank you thank you for this yummy soup! Makes me almost like those cold winter days.
SO tasty! I added red potatoes and chicken... it made for a delicious, hearty, stew. I also used plain yogurt instead of sour cream. I will definitely make this one again. Great with garlic bread!
I thought it was very flavor, especially the next day, but hubby wasn't too crazy about it. Said it was too mushroomy.
Terrific soup! I used chanterelles and 2 Tbsp. fresh dill instead of 2 tsp. dried. I sautéed the onions and mushrooms in 2 Tbsp butter and 1 Tbsp. olive oil, and removed them with a slotted spoon. I added one more Tbsp olive oil to the mushroom juices in the pan, and stirred in the flour, paprika, salt, and pepper. Cooked it for a minute or two, and whisked in 4 c chicken broth (I like a brothy soup) rather than the broth and milk. Added the mushrooms/onions back to the pot, the soy sauce (I used tamari), the fresh parsley, and dill. Before serving, I stirred in about ¼ cup heavy cream, for richness. I served lemon wedges and sour cream on the side. I'm definitely making this again. With an extra cup of broth, this made four good main-dish servings…but I wish I'd doubled it! Oh, and I think it would be flavorful with any mushrooms, but the chanterelles were a real treat.
I LOVE this soup. I've had the recipe in my box forever, and kept hearing about it on the exchange, but I honestly thought it was a 'no big deal' recipe - so I kept putting off making it. I ended up with a lot of mushrooms, so I decided to try it. I used a little less onion and a lot more mushrooms, just because it was what I had. The rest of the recipe was followed exactly, except I garnished the soup with sour cream instead of mixing it in the pot so I can freeze this without any weird sour cream incidents when I thaw it. Loved the dill, paprika, and parsley - yum. Very different and good! Thanks for the recipe!
Very good. I ate it all up. This makes a small batch though...for sure double or triple it.
This was very good and fairly easy to make. The only change I made was to sub 2T olive oil for 4T butter. Oh, and I used habanero soy sauce (from the annual Fiery Foods Show), so it had a little kick. I actually thought this tasted better at room temperature rather than piping hot; it seemed to bring out the flavors.
Excellent Soup!! I made this in stages. Made step 1 and then refrigerated it overnight. If you have the time I think it helps the flavors to blend, and lets you skim the fat off the top. Next day I continued by re-heating, the soup on low, then proceeding with step 2 and 3. I chose to add a dollop of sour cream to individual bowls at serving time instead of adding all at once. I will be making this on a regular basis, it's that good!
Yowza, this is a great recipe! It is both creamy and flavorful, and the mushrooms (I used portobello and crimini) make it a hearty meal on its own. Vegetarians take note: I subbed vegetable stock for the chicken broth, and soy milk for the milk (I did use the sour cream as directed, however). Needless to say, I ended up with a delicious soup that, when paired with sweet rolls (recipe available on this site) and a crisp white wine, proved to be a tasty meal. Enjoy.
Best Mushroom soup I've tasted. It was so good, I opted for seconds on the soup and only ate half of my Filet...
Absolutely delicious, even with lite dairy ingredients and cheaper mushrooms. A nice touch is to add a splash of red wine to the sauteed mushrooms, then reduce. Really adds a richness to the flavor. I 100% recommend using this recipe!
We made this at a dinner party for friends and it was maybe the favorite dish of the night. Delicious, easy, quick. We doubled it and used oyster, button, portabella and baby bella mushrooms, all in nice big pieces. Really awesome. We had it ready up to the last step, and let it sit on the stove on very low heat. At the last minute, we added the final ingredients and heated through. Worked great.
Love this soup. I made a mistake and added too much Paprika. I could taste the paprika, but it wasn't inedibile. I can't wait to make this soup again correctly. This will definitely be a regular in my rotation. Next time may add some diced carrots or other vegetables. Thank you for a delicious mushroom soup recipe!
I reduced the butter by half, used 2% milk and reduced fat sour cream and found this to be a very satisfying and delicious soup! I served it with toasted rustic whole wheat bread.
This was so, so, so good! I used shallots instead of onion. After reading reviews, I saw that some people didn't like the lemon and sour cream, so I added just a touch to a small serving before I added it to the whole batch. I'm glad I did, because I very much preferred it without them. I'm not sure if I messed with the authenticity, but if I'd made it with the lemon and sour cream, I'd never make it again, so that's a good thing! I'm craving it right now...
We both really enjoyed this soup. I didn't have fresh parsley so I just used 2tsps of dried. I loved all the mushrooms but next time I might use an emulsion blender just for a sec or two to blend up some of the mushrooms.
I disagree with the other reviews; my husband - who will eat anything - and I both disliked this so much that we threw most of it away. I think it's just very different from soups we're used to in the US, with the very strong paprika and an almost sour flavor - and no, my sour cream wasn't bad :) Some people may like it, but just be aware that it's extremely strong.
Had been trying to find this recipe and was thrilled when I did. Made it this weekend and we loved it! Although the recipe says 6 servings--this would not be enough for a main course. I made a couple of changes-used chicken stock instead of broth, 1/2 & 1/2 instead of milk and only 1 teaspoon of lemon juice. Instead of adding the flour with the milk I made a roux and added that. This is a definate keeper and will be served frequeently.
I made this soup last night and it was delicious. Only three of us but no leftovers! I confess I tweaked it a bit. I added the flour to the pan after sauteeing the onions and mushrooms and cooked it in a roux...I think flour always tastes better if it's cooked. Then I added the spices, broth and milk. At that point it seemed a little thick to me (we prefer thin soups) so I added a third cup of chicken broth. I only had about 1/2 a cup of mushrooms, but I did have some leftover store rotisserie chicken, so I threw that in too. The whole family enjoyed it, will definitely make again.
My boyfriend really enjoyed this soup a lot.
I rarely review recipes but this was a must write. I am still blown away at how delicious this came out. I went along to a T on this recipe and highly enjoyed this. I do a lot of cooking, everything from scratch and this is the best surprise I've come upon in years. I will be sharing this to other family members, and I may make it with beef broth next time to enhance that meaty flavor. This could be sold at fine dining restaurants easily. I'm just so lucky to have found this and to live in the Mushroom Capital of the World. AKA, Morgan HIll. Thanks Hamm for sharing!
This is an excellent soup. I found it easy to put together with little mess and the results are just delicious. It heated up beautifully the next day in the microwave. I didn't have sour cream so used cream cheese thinned with milk. Delicious!
Just delicious. Made it twice and cut the dill in half the second time around. Will be making this again real soon!
DELICIOUS! I added a bit more chicken stock with corn starch at the end to make it a tad bit thicker and I used italian seasoning instead of dill because i didnt have any and i didnt add the sour cream.... I will try with dill even though it is my least favourite herb, just to see how it tastes. I would most def. double the recipe. Cannot wait to have it for left overs tomorrow. Served with fresh bread and salad for a nice light but filling meal!
This is a delicious soup! It is very flavorful- even the onions hold their flavor in the end product! I wasn't expecting the dill to be a nice touch, as I normally don't like it, but it provided a very unique flavor. This is really a great, heart warming dish. The ultimate test will be when I try making it for my soup-hating boyfriend! :) Beware, though: if you are looking for a mushroom soup that is light, creamy, and the consistency of a canned soup that you mix with water, this is not it- it is almost like eating a sauce.
Oh my...this is absolutely fabulous. Just like the Panerra Mushroom Soup, as someone else noted. Very easy to make, and great as main dish served with French Bread. Based on everyone's feedback, here is what I can add: *Used skim milk and light sour cream, low fat chick broth, and it was still velvety rich. You don't need those extra calories at all.*Used Baby Portabellas. *Cut dill and lemon juice in half. My 10 year old daugher even loved...just had the rich broth without the mushrooms.
Really enjoyed this. FYI ..The recipe doesn't make enough for 6 unless they are small portions.UPDATE and TIP: I put the onions in the food chopper and sauteed for longer than 5 minutes. Making them really soft helps with the texture.
I like it. I don't love it. A little too salty for me and I'd have really liked more dill. Still, it does make a decent bowl of soup and I'm pretty sure with some minor tweaking it'll be even better.
Yum! I've never had anything called Hungarian Mushroom soup so nothing to compare it to, but we really liked the flavor. I thought it might be too much paprika but it wasn't at all. Followed the recipe as is.
This was very yummy! I wanted to make something European because my husband is from Romania, and this soup really hits the spot. It's actually classified a sauce over there, but it was yummy all the same. I also added about a pound of boiled, chopped chicken right after adding the broth, and it worked out very well. I also added just a little authentic spicy paprika to give it a little spicy-hot zing. But the recipe works well as it is-there were just some additions of my own. I recommend it. Children may need to acquire a taste for it, however.
This soup was fabulous! When I make it again, I will probably use a bit more broth and a bit less sour cream. I also might add sausage or bacon and potatoes.
This Is awsome!!! I served it in place of a salad with veal chops, marinated linguine,and a vegetable and everyone wanted more of the soup!!! My 15 year old looked at it and said WHAT is this??? He ate 3 big bowls!!! this is a wonderful recipe be sure you try it, thanx so much for sharing. Is this not a wonderful website??? Oh, by the way your recipe knocked my recipe of Best Italian Sausage soup out of the the top ten!! But thats ok, because I know as "Soup Season" is about to start I will be back, but this recipe is truly a TOP TEN!!!!
I added potatoes and ham to this soup and it was incredible!! I made this soup for a few of my friends and they LOVED it! Each of them took home the recipe. This is a definite keeper!
Make this soup!!!! Terrific. Pure and simple. I was looking for a mushroom soup to make for dinner tonight and was intriqued by the ingredients. Simple to make and the results were outstanding. I followed the recipe to the letter and didn't make any changes. Very filling. Served with French bread.
Really nice texture....loved the hint dill, not overpowering, did substitute dried parsley for fresh (eyeballed a couple teaspoons).....husband loved it!
EXCELLENT SOUP! I added a half chopped green bell pepper when sauteing the onions/mushrooms and when I added the broth, I added some cubed deli turkey as previous reviewers suggested. Although very good and easy to make, next time, I'm going to just use mushrooms (and more of them)as directed by the recipe. The mushrooms are what make this meal...not any sort of meat! I am also going to reduce the dill to 1 tsp (just my personal preference). My boyfriend and daughter didn't have any of this...they like mushrooms but not as the main part of the meal but I will make this again for my mom and I. It was a wonderful and unique soup! Thank you Cathy!!
I used skim milk, didn't have the parsley, didn't mix in the sour cream but just used a dollop on top before serving. It was very creamy and delicious!
A great recipe but it really needs a side of bread, being so rich. It tastes a bit like liquified stroganoff.
The whole family loves this wonderful soup. Only change -- used milk and half and half. If you like mushrooms, this soup is excellent.
Delicious! Only thing I did different was used Fat Free Half & half and light sour cream. Hubby loved it and I did too! I think next time I make this I'll add a bit of fresh garlic when the onions are sweating and I might cut back a wee bit on the dill, although it was not overpowering.
This delightful soup will warm you from within. I have tried it several times now and it will always have a starring role in my soup repertoire. I agree with those who suggest the lighter sour cream, and I once made it with yoghurt instead. Awesome!
This soup is delicious in a very strange way. I never would have thought to combine dill and mushrooms, but the results are great. My whole family liked it, too, which is always so nice.
Very good soup. Much like a rich cream of mushroom. I used various types of mushrooms to add variety and it turned out great.
Fairly easy recipe and very flavorful. This one is frequently requested by my family.
Follow the directions as stated except I used canned mixed gourmet mushrooms...and dumped some black eyed peas in. Should have left the peas out. My rating is for how it would have been without the peas.
It's been about ten years since I made this recipe, and when I remembered it I decided to make it again to see if it held up to my fond memories. The soup was as delicious as I remembered; very complex flavors and simple enough to make. The only modification I made this time around was partially pureeing the soup with a handheld blender, as another reviewer suggests. I prefer the smoother texture and would probably do the same next time...which hopefully won't be so long as ten years!
This was very tasty! I didn't really do anything different with this recipe except used only 8 oz. mushrooms and not nearly 2 c. onions. Also, there is another recipe for Hungarian Mushroom soup on this site that says to add 1/2 a ripe tomato to the soup after you add the cream (then you discard it before serving). I did this, I don't know if it added any flavor or not. This soup was tasty and I will be making it again. I didn't find that it was too thick at all. Next time I will use only 1 t. dill as I thought 2 t. was waaaay too much. Also, next time I will use dried parsley and use only 1 or 2 T. Some people in my family aren't big sour cream fans so I didn't mix the sour cream into the whole pot of soup, but rather mixed a spoonful into the individual bowls for those who wanted it. This one is a keeper!
This soup rivals any mushroom soup I have ever tried. I added cooked long-grain & wild rice. If you do this you may want to bump up the chicken broth a bit.
Delicious! I used whole milk but I think it might actually taste better with 1%. I do NOT recommend adding any extra salt and maybe a bit less dill, just a bit less. It tastes hearty and sinful but is very healthy and is great for a stand-alone soup. Though if you happen to throw a fillet mignon under this soup, you won't be disappointed!
This was well worth it and easy to make. You can easily get away with using less butter. Made it yesturday and will do so again tomorrow night
Fabulous soup! I made this as directed (but with low-sodium chicken broth and low-fat sour cream) and it came out very tasty with a very nuanced flavor. This is the type of dish I would serve guests. I used both baby bella and shiitake mushrooms, but I think next time I'll just use baby bella.
Incredible flavor. I'm surprised that I was able to whip something so delicious up for a lunch on the fly! Because I hadn't planned on making this, I had to make do with the following substitutions/omissions: i only had a half pound of baby Bella mushrooms, in place of dill I used herbes de provance and in lieu of parsley I chopped up some mixed herb salad. Even with these changes the result was delicious. Served with some country bread. I will certainly make this again, although most likely in the colder months... It's hearty! HAMM, you're a genius
WOW! I halved the recipe and ate it all before my husband even made it home... Used regular mushrooms & low fat half and half instead of milk. Put the sour cream on top & mixed into each bowl. Little bit too much paprika - decrease by 1/3 & try with different mushrooms.
Divine. Followed the recipe to a "T". It says six servings, but those are one-cup, appetizer-sized servings. If you want bigger bowl-fuls, you'll need to double the recipe.
We loved this soup and I made almost no changes to it except for veggie broth instead of chicken and plain yogurt instead of sour cream and like others suggested I used less parsley but I really love parsley so the other way would have probably been fine with me but my husband is not that crazy about it. Oh and the tip from one reviewer to use egg slicer to slice the mushrooms was a genius idea, it really did work like a dream. I will never slice mushrooms with a knife again. Thanks BETTIJOAN.
Follow the directions exactly, and everything will be perfect!
Sorry, I really thought I would enjoy this, but all I could taste was parsley. It was also a very strange muddy color, not very tempting. I followed the recipe, did not substitute any ingredients, so I'm not sure how so many others rated it five stars when it came out like it did.
DELICIOUS! The only thing I changed was Using half and half instead of milk. Wonderful for Fall weather. Thank you for sharing.
Just an excellent soup!!
This is a wonderful soup. I ate it just by its self, put it ovew noodles and also turned it into Beef Stroganoff by adding beef and 1 cup of sour cream and cooked it with the beef in the crock pot. I added the cup of sour cream just before serving. It was a big hit at my house.
If you love mushrooms and you love soup, this recipe is for you. It is truly superb!! The most time consuming part is slicing the mushrooms and onions. It will certainly be one that I will make frequently
We loved it. Had 1/4 cup heavy cream to use up so i topped the rest with milk to get the cup needed. Also added 1 chicken breast chopped small but even without it , the soup would have tasted devine.
I really enjoyed this soup. The only thing I changed was to add some garlic and red wine, as for some reason, it was a bit bland. Also found it a bit too thick, but that's minor.
My family (including my 6 year old) really enjoyed this soup, in spite of the fact that I got to the end of the recipe and realized that I didn't have any sour cream, but it still was amazing!!! I also took the advise of others and only used half of what the recipe called for of the dill and paprika. Great comfort food. Thanx!!
Absolutely delicious!! I left out the dill because we don't have any (and I hate it anyway) and used nonfat Greek yogurt instead of sour cream. It was absolutely DELICIOUS! I'll make this again and again and again. I used baby portobello mushrooms, in case anybody's trying to decide which kind to use. :)
I was disappointed by this soup. I followed the recipe exactly except I threw in some shredded cooked chicken in the end to make it a full meal. I think the soy sauce and lemon is what gave it a weird flavor.
Delicious! Didn't change a thing. We LOVED, LOVED, LOVED this soup. Very rich & creamy, great mushroom flavor, and all the ingredients blend wonderfully -- savory, sweet, & tangy. Do not leave anything out. Thank you SO much for this recipe! It is a keeper & a definite repeater! :)
A local diner serves Hungarian Mushroom Soup as their "featured" soup. Everyone loves it and raves about the recipe. This recipe is as good if not better. (I used button and cremini mushrooms). Thanks for a great recipe.
Beautiful Soup and tastes delicious. Only minor changes. I used 1.5 tsp of dill. And instead of milk, I used low fat evaporated milk. My sour cream was fat free or low fat, not sure which. I also only had dried parsley. It did take a bit of time, but nothing difficult. The end result was well worth it. Thanks for sharing!
Delish! I lightened it a bit by using half the butter, fat free milk and light sour cream. Also a couple table spoons of good sherry and it was divine!!
This recipe was easy and so delicious,even my boyfriend,who doesn't like mushrooms,loved this soup.It reminded me very much of the soup I had in Helsinki,Finland and missed so much.Now I can cook it myself and enjoy!
Not like this recipe needs another glowing review, but here it is anyway. This soup is OUTSTANDING! I even goofed up and dumped in a can of beef broth instead of chicken and it is still excellent. (Look forward to trying it the right way). My idiocy aside, I followed the rest of the recipe to the letter. Thank you for sharing this with us!
When you want to bribe somebody cook them this soup ;) you will get what you want when you make them a pot of this, its like a secret weapon in the kitchen! Use cream not milk and they will melt at your feet;) Even mushroom haters will gobble it up! *Tip if you are cooking for a mushroom hater chop the mushrooms small. Amazing flavors!
Favorite mushroom soup. I don't change a thing. Make this at least once a month.
Very good soup. I followed recipe exactly, except I substituted vegetable broth instead of the chicken broth (my husband only eats kosher and can't mix meat and dairy). Soup was rich and delicious and even my 2 year old son ate it with relish.
Wow just loved this made just as written .
soooo yummy! I made it exactly the way it said to and my fiance and I both loved it. He's a really good cook and has some ideas to make it better but it's good the way it is too!
I was looking for a nice easy and quick lunch. This was SO good and did the trick! I used the dried dill, but also used some fresh that I threw in last second. I was out of fresh parsley, so I used dried. Yummy soup!
DELICIOUS!!!! Used Half and Half because that is all I had. Was out of Sour Cream so I threw some French onion dip in there... :D Lucky for me.. it tasted awesome! (Oh and I used a three mushroom blend from Meijer)
This is the best mushroom soup I've ever had. Wonderful flavor. Very easy to make.
OMG. I just died and went to heaven. That is all I can say about this recipe. I followed it to a tee except I put in just a tad less of the dill weed. I just wasn't sure about it and knew I could add more later. I didn't. What prompted this was a visit to a deli in town this week. They had mushroom soup as the soup of the day. I saw a man eating it and it looked yummy. I got some and this recipe is very close to it. VERY CLOSE. Try it, you will not be disappointed.
This recipe is a winner - it even made it on the "Favorites" list (which is a hard thing to do!!). What a weird combination of flavors, but somehow it works just great together. I also recommend slicing the mushrooms pretty thin and sauteeing them a bit longer. Otherwise, it was perfect!!
Nagyon Finom! Translation in Magyar... Very Delicious. Delightful, family favorite
Excellent!! I used crimini mushrooms, adding 1/4 cup of white wine while sautéing. Not having any fresh parsley, I added dried to the mix for the last 5 minutes of the simmering to make sure it had hydrated. My milk was sour, so I used heavy cream. Otherwise (ha ha) I followed the recipe. Regardless, it was wonderful. I'll be making this a lot. Thanks HAMM!
