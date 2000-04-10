This was very tasty! I didn't really do anything different with this recipe except used only 8 oz. mushrooms and not nearly 2 c. onions. Also, there is another recipe for Hungarian Mushroom soup on this site that says to add 1/2 a ripe tomato to the soup after you add the cream (then you discard it before serving). I did this, I don't know if it added any flavor or not. This soup was tasty and I will be making it again. I didn't find that it was too thick at all. Next time I will use only 1 t. dill as I thought 2 t. was waaaay too much. Also, next time I will use dried parsley and use only 1 or 2 T. Some people in my family aren't big sour cream fans so I didn't mix the sour cream into the whole pot of soup, but rather mixed a spoonful into the individual bowls for those who wanted it. This one is a keeper!