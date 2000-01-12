Raisin Cake
This eggless loaf is very dense and moist. It originated during World War II, when eggs, milk and butter were in short supply.
Great! Family of 7 children..all loved it! Thanks..submit more vintage recipes..love them...!Read More
Five stars for vegans and those who don't have the standard eggs, milk or butter on hand, three or four stars for everyone else. I enjoyed it and it had a unique, spicy taste, but it's not the best cake I've ever made.
Love this cake! I started making it for my two vegan sons but it's a favorite around our house, too. I've tried two different versions but this version (boiling the spices) gives better flavor and nice color, too.
Excellent recipe- it produced a dense, moist loaf that was excellent for breakfast or a light snack. Be sure to sift the dry ingredients just as the recipe says. I also adjusted the spices to suit my taste- 1 1/2 tsps cinnamon, 1 tsp freshly grated nutmeg and 1/4 tsp ground cardamom. Yummy! :)
I used coconut oil instead of shortening and, instead of brown sugar, used about 75% Evaporated Cane Juice and 25% a combo of Yacon syrup and agave nectar. Bake time 50 minutes. It turned out divinely. GREAT for dessert, even unfrosted.
I multiplied the recipe by 1.5 to make a double-layer cake in 8" pans and it worked well (see photo!). We found the cake delicious (I used a vegan "buttercream" frosting and raisins for decoration) but it turned out somewhat dry; not sure why. Next time I will do something to add more moisture, maybe a little more shortening or some milled flaxseed.
Excellent recipe,been baking a lot so ran out if eggs,gave this recipe a shot,super simple ,only change I made was add 1/2 cup butter ,did not have shortening ! Will be making this cake several more times before the year ends:) thank you terry:))
I wanted something sweet, but was out of the basic baking supplies. I put this recipe together in 1,2 3 substituting coconut oil for shortening and adding a few choc chips to the mix. My sweet tooth was satisfied. This is an excellent healthy, tasty recipe! Thank you for sharing!!
Cake came out moist and for Someone who doesn't like cakes,I enjoyed this. Hubby also loved it.
love this recipe! easy, fool proof! I could send a picture of some crumbs. Maybe next time I'll add a photograph.
just made this today and it was fantastic! so good!!! I will make more tonight for a potluck party tomorrow. thanks for this keeper!
Great recipe I must take issue with those who say it originated during world war II. The Bible is replete with stories about raising cakes check it out
My first "boiled cake", tastes great, good lift in the pan (used 8" round cake pan)
It’s a nice cake bread—very Christmasy and smells amazing. Baking time and temp were perfect. I substituted butter for shortening and it left the loaf a little crumbly, so avoid that. I also think I’d add fewer raisins next time, as they overpowered the lovely spices in the batter.
