Raisin Cake

4.7
14 Ratings
  • 5 11
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This eggless loaf is very dense and moist. It originated during World War II, when eggs, milk and butter were in short supply.

Recipe by Terry

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 8x4 inch loaf pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a saucepan, combine brown sugar, water, shortening, cloves, nutmeg, cinnamon and raisins. Bring to a boil, and continue boiling for 3 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease and flour an 8x4 inch loaf pan. Sift together flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

  • In a large bowl, combine the raisin mixture with the flour mixture. Pour into prepared pan.

  • Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 55 minutes, or until toothpick inserted into cake comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
270 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 53.5g; fat 6.1g; sodium 337mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022