Vinegar Pie IX
This recipe was found in my Mom's recipe book that she started in 1934 - although this recipe could be from the 1950's. This pie is best when served with whipped cream.
This was a tasty pie. The recipe was easy to follow, but it didn't make much pie batter. After I cooked the mix, and poured it into the pie crust, it barely covered the bottom of the crust. So I had to cook up some more quickly to add to the pie pan! Because of the spices, it has a taste and texture similar to pumpkin pie. It was really good with some Cool Whip on top. It's made with ingredients I usually have on hand, so I'm sure I'll make it again, but I'll double the recipe from the start. Thanks!
Double this recipe in order to fill your 9in. pie crust. Other than that small adjustment, I wouldn't change a thing. Very tasty and super easy to make!
I had never had vinegar pie before but it sounded interesting. I LOVED it and this recipe was easy. It is fantastic with whipped cream and I also doubled the recipe to make a full pie.
I doubled the filling as suggested by the other reviewers. I used a graham cracker crust. Loved it tasted similar to pumpkin pie, very lite, perfect for warmer weather. my pie didn't set all the way it had a pudding texture.
