Vinegar Pie IX

4.1
6 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 3
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This recipe was found in my Mom's recipe book that she started in 1934 - although this recipe could be from the 1950's. This pie is best when served with whipped cream.

Recipe by Linda G.

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a large saucepan combine sugar, flour, cinnamon, cloves, allspice, and salt. Mix well, then whisk in egg, vinegar, and water. Add butter or margarine and cook mixture over low heat until thick, stirring constantly. Pour mixture into pastry shell.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes. Cool before serving. Garnish with whipped cream if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
159 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 22.9g; fat 6.9g; cholesterol 25.9mg; sodium 118.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022